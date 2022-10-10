News
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company asked the employee to turn on his webcam. The employee was not happy to be monitored “for 9 hours a day”, in a schedule that included screen sharing and webcam streaming. When he refused, he was fired, according to public court documents (in Dutch), for what the company called “refusal to work” and “insubordination”. The Dutch court, however, disagreed and ruled that “the instructions to keep the webcam on conflict with respect for the privacy of workers”. In its verdict, the court goes so far as to suggest that requiring webcam surveillance is a human rights violation.
“I don’t feel comfortable being watched 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and I feel really uncomfortable. That’s why my camera isn’t on,” the court document cites the anonymous employee’s communication to Chetu. The employee suggests the company was already monitoring him: “You can already monitor all activity on my laptop and I’m sharing my screen.”
According to court documents, the company’s response to this message was to fire the employee. It could have worked in an at-will state like Florida, Chetu’s home state, but it turns out labor laws work a little differently in other parts of the world. The employee sued Chetu for wrongful termination, and the court ruled in his favor, which includes payment of the employee’s legal costs, back wages, a $50,000 fine, and a restraining order. deletion of the employee’s non-competition clause. The court ruled that the company had to pay the employee’s salary, unused vacation days and a number of other costs as well.
“Camera monitoring for 8 hours a day is disproportionate and prohibited in the Netherlands,” the court said in its verdict, and further emphasizes that such surveillance violates the employee’s human rights, citing the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. human rights and fundamental freedoms; “(…) the video surveillance of an employee at his place of work, whether masked or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the private life of the employee (…), and therefore [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms].”
Chetu, in turn, was apparently absent from the trial.
Via NL Times.
techcrunch
News
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
So what happened the previous two times the Vikings started 3-0 against the NFC North?
They won the division.
It happened in 2009 when the Vikings won their first five division games. And it happened again in 2015.
After Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings again are 3-0 in the NFC North.
“It’s a great start, and that’s all it is, though,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings are 4-1 overall and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North due to Green Bay (3-2) losing 27-22 to the New York Giants on Sunday in London.
It must be said that all three of Minnesota’s division wins have come at home, the previous two over the Packers and Detroit. But first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell had earmarked all three early-season games as being very important.
“We talked a lot to our team in training camp about we’re going to get three opportunities to play in the greatest home environment in the NFL against divisional teams to start the season,’’ O’Connell said. “Let’s make sure we use that. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.’’
The Vikings were surprised when the schedule came out last May that they would play all three of their home NFC North games in the season and all three division road games late in the season, including games Jan. 1 at Green Bay and Jan. 8 at Chicago. With that in mind, Cousins knows it will be a long road.
“We’re going to be talking each week here all the way through to January, and that’s where it really matters is we’ve got to finish strong,’’ he said. “But it’s a great start, and we’ve got to build on it.”
COOK IS ‘GROUND CONTROL’
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemingly has recovered well from a shoulder separation suffered Sept. 25 against Detroit.
Cook returned to carry 20 times for 76 yards in a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 2 in London. On Sunday, he had 18 attempts for 94 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Asked if is fully recovered from his shoulder injury, Cook said, “We’re playing football.’’ He was more expansive when asked about his showing Sunday.
“I’m just here to be ground control, man,’’ he said. “That’s what I am. I’m ground control, man. I make sure the ground is all right. I feel like we did a great job.”
Cook also caught two passes for 27 yards. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker in the second quarter, when Cousins threw a lateral to Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver tossed a 23-yard pass to Cook down the right side.
“I love it,” Jefferson said. “it’s a chance for me to show off my arm a little bit. I wish he would have scored.”
INJURY UPDATE
Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time Sunday, but his time on the field did not last long. Chandler suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter, and O’Connell said it remains to be seen how long he will be out.
O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He said the Vikings will “absolutely follow everything from a protocol standpoint” and do “what absolutely is in the best interest of the player.”
CINE RETURNS
Injured Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine arrived back in the Twin Cities on Saturday night from London, and O’Connell is looking forward to getting him back soon at the TCO Performance Center.
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg against the Saints, and remained in London to have season-ending surgery two days later. O’Connell said Cine told him Saturday that he planned to watch Sunday’s game on television.
“He’s doing well,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s in great spirits.”
BOOTH DUE BACK
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, was inactive. Booth said it was a game-time decision and that he will return next Sunday at Miami after missing four games.
“I’ll be ready next week,’’ said Booth, injured in the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers. “We just wanted to be smart.”
Also inactive for Minnesota were wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
News
UC Berkeley will offer a new course on Nicki Minaj in its spring 2023 semester; The artist says she would “love to stop”
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A new Nicki Minaj-focused class is coming to UC Berkeley and the hip-hop star says she wants to visit.
A Cal professor announced the class on Twitter. It’s called “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Woman” & Hip Hop Feminisms.” The course will be offered by the Department of African American Studies.
According to the professor, it will focus on Minaj’s career within the larger context of hip-hop and feminism. She says she is still finalizing the details and the course will be offered in the spring.
Minaj may make an appearance, tweeting that she’d like to pass.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Rain-Fed Landslide Sweeps Venezuela City; 22 dead – The Denver Post
By ANDRY RINCON
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, killing at least 22 as it dragged mud, rocks and trees in neighborhoods, authorities said on Sunday. Dozens of people are missing.
Residents of Las Tejerías in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 87 kilometers southwest of Caracas, had just seconds to get to safety on Saturday night as debris tumbled down a mountain on them.
The official death toll rose to 22 after 20 bodies were recovered on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told state-owned Venezolana de Televisión.
“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerías” where five streams overflowed, she said from the scene of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead; there are more than 52 missing.
“There are still people locked up,” Rodríguez said. “We are trying to save them, save them alive.”
She said shelters will be set up for people who have lost their homes.
Further up the mountainside, most homes were swept away, including those of a group of evangelicals who were praying when the landslide hit, said housewife Carmen Teresa Chirinos, a resident of Las Tejerías. . Tearful families hugged in front of destroyed homes and businesses.
“There are a lot of people missing,” Chirinos said.
A few hours earlier, Major General Carlos Pérez Ampueda, Deputy Minister of Risk Management and Civil Protection, had said via Twitter that several people were missing in the neighborhoods of El Béisbol and La Agotada, in the north of the city. Dozens of homes were damaged by the landslide.
Rescuers were carrying out search operations with trained dogs and drones, Pérez Ampueda said. Crews of workers and heavy machinery cleared debris to clear roads and restore power and water services.
“So many families have lost their homes and I, as a businessman, have lost my pizzeria,” said Luis Fuentes, who opened his pizzeria two years ago. “Look, I have nothing.”
Aragua Governor Karina Carpio said the floodwaters had “terribly affected” 21 sectors in Las Tejerías, capital of the municipality of Santos Michelena, which has some 54,000 inhabitants.
Over the past week, torrential rains have caused flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states.
President Nicolás Maduro said 20,000 officials, including rescuers and members of the security forces, have been deployed to affected areas.
___
Associated Press reporters Jorge Rueda contributed reporting from Caracas and Matías Delacroix from Las Tejerías.
denverpost
News
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins completes first 17 passes vs. Bears to break record once held by Tommy Kramer
Midway through the second quarter Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins looked up at the jumbotron and found out he had just entered the Vikings’ record book.
Cousins completed his first 17 passes in Minnesota’s 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Toss in the two passes he completed at the end of an Oct. 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, and that gave him 19 straight.
That broke both the multiple-game and single-game team marks for consecutive completions, which both had been held by Tommy Kramer. He completed 16 straight passes on Nov. 11, 1979, at Green Bay.
“I saw that graphic when it came up because I’m just sitting there watching the game along with 70,000 other people in the stadium when I’m on the sideline,’’ Cousins said. “It felt like we had only thrown about eight passes to me when they had said that. You just kind of play. You’re not really thinking about it.”
Kramer signed autographs in a U.S. Bank Stadium parking lot before Sunday’s game and then went to an appearance at Chanticlear Pizza in Coon Rapids. When it came up on the television that Cousins had broken his record, Kramer said he didn’t even know he had held the mark. He did remember having completed a bunch of passes in a row in that 1979 game against the Packers but hadn’t previously been able to recall the exact number.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen also saw on the jumbotron that Cousins had broken the record. He called it “pretty cool.”
Cousins completed 32 of 41 passes for 296 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His only very bad pass of the game came on an interception thrown early in the fourth quarter to Kindle Vildor when Cousins said he went off having had success with that play before “instead of just running the play in a vacuum.’’
Cousins’ touchdown throw came on a 1-yard shuttle pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor midway through the second quarter, which gave the Vikings (4-1) a 21-3 lead. That was the last pass before Cousins’ completion streak ended on the next drive.
“Somebody told me at halftime. I had no idea (about the record),’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “I just felt like he was playing really well and the ball was coming out. Very decisive and really taking advantage of the plan that we kind of put together.’’
Rather than the record itself, Cousins said what he likes most about completing so many passes in a row is that it makes for a good percentage. For the game Sunday, he completed 78 percent of his passes, raising his seasonal percentage to 66.2.
“Certainly you want to pride yourself on being a high completion percentage guy, within reason,’’ Cousins said. “I think sometimes it can be a stat that you can misuse, but I think completion percentage tends to reflect good decisions.”
For awhile Sunday, it looked as if Cousins might not be the only Vikings player to set a team record. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 10 receptions for 138 yards in the first half and looked primed to challenge Sammy White’s 1976 record of 210 yards receiving in a game.
Jefferson slowed down in the second half but did finish with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards. And Thielen was impressed watching both Cousins and Jefferson.
“Those guys are elite football players and obviously a huge reason why we’re where we’re at right now in the season,’’ he said.
News
Putin blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast, calls it a ‘terrorist act’
Kyiv, Ukraine:
Moscow on Sunday blamed Ukraine for the deadly blast at the Crimea-Russia bridge, as Ukraine denounced the latest deadly missile attack on its territory that killed at least 13 people.
“The perpetrators, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret service,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the Crimean bridge bombing, which he called a “terrorist act.”
Putin was speaking during a meeting with the head of the investigative committee he set up to investigate the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday denounced a Russian missile launch that killed at least 13 people, including a child, in Zaporizhzhia, the last deadly bombardment of the city in southern Ukraine.
The attack also injured 89 people, including 11 children, according to a statement from the president’s office.
Zelensky described the “ruthless strikes against peaceful people” and residential buildings as “absolute evil” perpetrated by “savages and terrorists”.
Regional manager Oleksandr Starukh posted photos of heavily damaged buildings on Telegram and said a rescue operation had been launched to find victims under the rubble.
Russian officials also denounced on Sunday what they described as an upsurge in Ukrainian fire on its territory which had hit houses, administrative buildings and a monastery.
– Divers inspect the damage –
The Russian FBS, which is responsible for border security, reported on Sunday: “Since the beginning of October, the number of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations on the border territory of Russia has increased significantly.”
More than 100 artillery attacks, concentrated on the western border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, hit housing and administrative buildings, the statement said.
The attacks left one dead and five injured, including a child.
Kursk region governor Roman Starovoyt said Ukrainian gunfire hit the Garnalski Saint Nicholas monastery on the border.
Although the building was hit, starting a fire that was quickly extinguished, no one was injured, he said, posting photos of the damage on Telegram.
Meanwhile, Moscow said divers were to inspect the waters under the giant Crimean Bridge on Sunday, a day after a truck bomb ignited a massive fire on the road and rail link, killing three people.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the divers would make their initial report later on Sunday.
Already on Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed on the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
The 19 kilometer (12 mile) bridge is a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Following Saturday’s dawn attack, the bodies of an unidentified man and woman were pulled from the water, believed to be passengers in a car driving near the blown up truck, Moscow said. .
Russian officials said they identified the owner of the truck as a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia.
The blast sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media, but Zelensky, in his Saturday night speech, did not directly mention the incident, and Kyiv officials did not comment. no direct claims of liability.
Until Putin’s statement on Sunday, most Russian officials had refrained from blaming Kyiv.
– Restoration of electricity to the power plant –
Putin has ordered the creation of a commission to investigate the Crimean bridge explosion, and the Russian leader will chair a scheduled meeting of his Security Council on Monday.
Some military analysts say the blast could have a major impact if Moscow sees the need to move troops already squeezed into Crimea from other areas – or if it induces locals to leave.
Mick Ryan, a retired senior Australian officer now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that while the Ukrainians were not behind the explosion, it was “a massive influence operation for the Ukrainian”.
“This is a demonstration to Russians, and to the rest of the world, that the Russian military cannot protect any of the provinces it recently annexed,” he said on Twitter.
Crimean authorities have tried to allay fears of food and fuel shortages in the territory, which has depended on the Russian mainland since its annexation to Ukraine.
This is just the latest in a series of setbacks for Russia.
Ukraine’s recent whirlwind territorial gains to the east and south have undermined the Kremlin’s official annexation of Donetsk, neighboring Lugansk and the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
After growing domestic criticism of the Russian military, Moscow announced on Saturday that a new general, Sergei Surovikin, would take over for its forces in Ukraine.
Surovikin previously led the Russian army in southern Ukraine. He has combat experience from the 1990s conflicts in Tajikistan and Chechnya, as well as, more recently, Syria.
Ukrainian electricity operator Energoatom announced on Sunday that engineers had succeeded in restoring power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, a day after it said bombing had cut off the last external power source .
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Baldwin-Wallace crushes Wilmington in OAC game
BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively, with the junior having eight kills for the game. Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier provided nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 that day.
Wilmington (8-13, 1-2 OAC) returns to Hermann Court to face Otterbein University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
UC Berkeley will offer a new course on Nicki Minaj in its spring 2023 semester; The artist says she would “love to stop”
Rain-Fed Landslide Sweeps Venezuela City; 22 dead – The Denver Post
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins completes first 17 passes vs. Bears to break record once held by Tommy Kramer
Putin blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast, calls it a ‘terrorist act’
Baldwin-Wallace crushes Wilmington in OAC game
Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler steals ball from former teammate to secure win
Sold to Gangs, Forced to Run Online Scams: At the Heart of Cambodia’s Cybercrime Crisis | Cambodia
Boy tackled by security after running onto field at Bucs game
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain