Russia attacks several Ukrainian cities after the explosion of a bridge in Crimea

Several Ukrainian towns were attacked on Monday morning.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia had been hit.

The attacks came after an explosion crippled a bridge in Crimea that serves as a Russian supply line.

A series of explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning as the Russian military launched strikes on several towns across the country.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed on Twitter that Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were also attacked. Meanwhile, Kyiv Independent reported that several other towns – Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil – were also hit.

“Russia continues its terror with cruise missiles. Again, houses of residents were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia. Morning attacks on downtown Kyiv, people burned in their cars on their way to work,” tweeted Federov. “Set of explosions in Dnipro. Russia is a terrorist state, this should be officially recognized.”

Separately, Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, wrote on Telegram that several explosions had been reported in his city.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, released a statement via his Telegram account just after 8:30 a.m. local time, saying there had been several explosions in Shevchenkivs’kyi district, a central area of ​​the Ukrainian capital.

Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore posted a video on Telegram which he said followed the bombing of Shevchenko Park, Kyiv.

Several videos of what appeared to be explosions in Kyiv also circulated on social media around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv, said Monday morning on Telegram that he had “information about downed objects” and advised everyone in Kyiv to “stay calm and stay in shelters”.

“I emphasize that the air alert is still in progress. Do not ignore it and stay under cover. Do not photograph or film landing sites or damaged infrastructure,” he wrote. “People’s lives depend on it. Let’s hold on.”

According to The New York Times, air raid sirens were heard across the country after explosions broke out in Kyiv. The outlet reported that the explosions took place around 8 a.m. local time, when people were heading to work and school in the morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy posted his response to the attacks on Telegram on Monday.

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. Kill the people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“The air alarm is not subsiding all over Ukraine. There are missiles hitting,” he added. “Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Please do not leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong.”

Earlier on Sunday, a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 people and injured dozens when it hit a building.

This new flurry of attacks from Russia comes after the Kerch Strait Bridge, a key supply route linking Russia and Crimea, was damaged by an explosion on Saturday. The bridge was symbolically important to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated its opening in May 2018 – four years after the annexation of Crimea – with much fanfare, even driving a truck over it himself.

Putin’s allies pushed for retaliation following the blast, which killed at least three people. For his part, Putin on Sunday described the explosion of the bridge as a “terrorist act” perpetrated by the “special services of Ukraine”.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the Kerch Strait Bridge explosion, but has hinted at its involvement in the incident.