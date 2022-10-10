Russian-Ukrainian War News: Putin to Convene National Security Council; Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight – live | Ukraine

Connect with us

Russian-Ukrainian War News: Putin to Convene National Security Council; Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight

Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight

Russian forces reportedly struck the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia overnight, in what appears to be the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern town over the past week.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported the news via his official Telegram account around 3 a.m. Monday, saying a rocket attack in the city center destroyed a multi-storey residential building.

Zaporizhzhia’s administrative head, Anatoly Kurtev, added that Russian forces “hit the city’s residential infrastructure again” in a separate Telegram article.

The attack sparked a fire as authorities work to clarify the death toll, officials said.

The attack follows Saturday’s devastating blow to the city which saw a nine-story building burn and partially collapse as rescue workers still attempt to retrieve the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead with “more than 70 people injured, including 11 children”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Updated at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Key events

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments over the next few hours.

The Russian President, Vladimir Poutine, is due to convene its national security council later today following Saturday’s explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge, built specifically on the orders of Putin and connecting Crimea with Russia. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.

Another night strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia claimed more victims, said its regional governor.

  • Vladimir Putin called the explosion of the Crimea-Russia bridge an “act of terror” and blamed Ukraine directly for the attack. The Russian president accused the “Ukrainian secret service” of carrying out the explosion of the Kerch bridge, a vital link between Russian-occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video released Sunday evening. “It was designed, executed and ordered by Ukrainian special services.” Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, which Russia says was carried out by a truck bomb.

  • Russian divers must examine the extent of the damage caused by the explosion on the road and railway bridge. Russian Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov told reporters residents would get by despite the damage to the bridge. “Of course emotions were triggered and there is a healthy desire for revenge,” he said.

  • Putin will convene his national security council on Monday to discuss the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting comes amid growing expectations that the Kremlin is planning an imminent and brutal escalation of its war.

  • At least 14 people confirmed dead after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine early on Sunday. Footage showed a burning and partially collapsed nine-story building as rescuers sought to retrieve the dead and injured. Ukrainian regional governor Oleksandr Starukh warned there could be more people under the rubble, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the debris was still being cleared. “More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children,” he said in his Sunday evening speech.

  • A power line cut by the bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restoredaccording to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

  • Authorities have exhumed the first 20 bodies from makeshift graves in the recently liberated town of Lyman in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian national police announced on Sunday.

  • Air Force General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as the overall commander of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, announced the Russian Ministry of Defense. The change is Moscow’s third high-ranking military appointment in a week and follows reported sackings of commanders of two of Russia’s five military regions as its forces suffered a series of dramatic setbacks in the northeast and southern Ukraine.

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden say latest Kremlin nuclear threats are ‘irresponsible’ and his partial mobilization “a serious mistake” during a phone call on Sunday. The call focused on preparations for G7 and G20 meetings that will deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath, the German government said.

  • Top US military spokesman allays fears of imminent nuclear threat from Russia, days after Joe Biden warned of a potential nuclear ‘Armageddon’. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser last week. On ABC News’ This Week, the Pentagon’s John Kirby said Biden’s comments “were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin made the decision to use nuclear weapons.” .

  • The world’s largest oil-producing countries are cutting production at a time of soaring energy costs is “unnecessary and reckless” for global economic growth, the US Treasury Secretary said, amid intense pressure from soaring inflation. Ahead of meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington this week, Janet Yellen said the move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil production cartel risked undermining the global economy.

North Korea confirms nuclear missile tests to 'annihilate' enemies

October 10, 2022

North Korea Confirms Nuclear Missile Tests To 'Annihilate' Enemies
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.

The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.

“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the actual warfare capabilities…nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any location at any time were fully displayed,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.

North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.

Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.

“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.

Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.

“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”

Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.

Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.

Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.

“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.

ABC News

Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

October 10, 2022

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%

SUMMARY

Major cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Monday. Bitcoin was below $20,000 despite the gains. The global crypto market capitalization stood at $945.4 billion, with a volume of $33 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4% to $19,476. Its market value stood at $373.6 billion. The trading volume was $17.3 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.3% to $1,325.2 with a market capitalization of $163 billion. Ethereum’s trading volume was $5.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin rose 1.5% on Monday. His market value stood at $8.3 billion. The trading volume was $157.5 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%4 / 6

Solana | Solana jumped 2.1% to $33.2 with a market capitalization of $11.8 billion. Solana’s trading volume was $440.1 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%5 / 6

shiba inus | Shiba Inu rose 0.3% with a market capitalization of $6.1 billion. The trading volume was $100.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.6% to $0.8 with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion. The trading volume was $186.6 million in the past 24 hours.

cnbctv18-forexlive

Michael Cohen says DOJ should check if Trump photocopied secret files

October 10, 2022

Michael Cohen Says DOJ Should Check If Trump Photocopied Secret Files
  • Michael Cohen urges DOJ to investigate whether Trump kept photocopies of top secret files.
  • He speculated that Trump had more files than the DOJ has yet to find.
  • Cohen accused Trump of using the “Art of the Deal” tactic to trade those files for other documents.

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said the Justice Department should investigate whether Trump photocopied and kept top-secret files.

Cohen made the comment while speaking to MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Sunday morning.

During his appearance, Cohen responded to a New York Times report about how Trump had been angered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s refusal to provide him with documents relating to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Times, Trump told his advisers he would give NARA the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago if they gave him what he wanted from them.

Commenting on Trump’s actions, Cohen said the former president appeared to be using a tactic from his book “The Art of the Deal” and trying to trade “this for that.”

“This whole question is absolutely insane. The fact that we have to sit down and play this game with a former President of the United States?” Cohen said, adding that Trump was not “entitled” to the documents he wanted.

“First and foremost, they are not his,” Cohen added. “Secondly, we know he has more documents. We know that because, in the file, he would specifically indicate how many documents they contain. Well, there are obviously more there.”

“In addition to that, we should find out whether or not he photocopied any of the documents as well,” he added.

Cohen also wondered aloud why Trump – after serving as president for four years – did not try to obtain the documents while in office.

A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cohen’s comments on Sunday echoed his September remarks that Trump likely kept copies of classified files at his children’s homes, his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.

During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. It was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Since his release, Cohen has become a vocal critic of Trump and has happily weighed in on the former president’s many legal issues. In September, he announced he was selling T-shirts featuring Trump behind bars to “celebrate the fall of the Mussolini mango.”

businessinsider

Irish petrol station explosion: Australian James O'Flaherty is one of ten people killed

October 10, 2022

Irish Petrol Station Explosion: Australian James O'Flaherty Is One Of Ten People Killed
Australian father among 10 people killed in horror Ireland petrol station blast that killed three

  • Among the 10 people killed in the explosion of an Irish petrol station is the Aussie James O’Flaherty

By Brett Lackey for Daily Mail Australia

Published: October 9, 2022 | Updated: October 9, 2022

An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish petrol station.

James O’Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, has been confirmed as one of those who died in Friday’s blast in County Donegal, north-west Ireland.

Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl died in the gas explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough.

The other victims have been identified as designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James, 13; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; store clerk Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna, five; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14,

James O'flaherty (Pictured), 48, Was Also Among Ten Victims Of A Gas Explosion At A Donegal Petrol Station In Ireland

James O’Flaherty (pictured), 48, was also among ten victims of a gas explosion at a Donegal petrol station in Ireland

The Garda Síochána – Ireland’s national police service – said on Monday a man in his 20s remained in critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other injured people are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney but had moved to Rineclevan, Dunfanaghy in Ireland with his wife Tracey and son Hamish.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Ireland.

The explosion leveled the gas station, caused the collapse of an adjacent two-story building and blew off the roof of a third building.

Some witnesses reported that the huge explosion sounded like a “bomb”.

But Superintendent David Kelly told a press conference that information currently available to police “points to a tragic accident”.

Speaking outside the cordon surrounding the site of the blast, Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there was “profound sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what happened.

“The entire nation is in mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the store and two teenagers, as well as men and women who were also going about their lives.

“It’s a tight-knit community and our hearts go out to them.”

“Speaking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they have been very moved by the tremendous support they have received from the community here almost immediately.”

A Major Incident Was Declared After A Gas Explosion At A County Donegal Petrol Station On Friday Afternoon (Pictured)

A Major Incident Was Declared After A Gas Explosion At A County Donegal Petrol Station On Friday Afternoon (Pictured)

A major incident was declared after a gas explosion at a County Donegal petrol station on Friday afternoon (pictured)

Nearby resident Bernard O’Doherty, who knows all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others rushed to the scene and began clearing the rubble with first responders .

“Rubble had been blown across the forecourt to the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor tiles, store contents just lying around the place,’

dailymail us

LPGA's stunning depth actually diminishes intrigue

October 10, 2022

LPGA's Stunning Depth Actually Diminishes Intrigue
SOMIS — It was Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Sunday, and finally, after 11 years and 245 LPGA tournaments, the 34-year-old dodged self-doubt and a difficult playing partner and won her first LPGA event.

It was great. But now I’m going to need her to do it again the next time she plays.

It’s going to take her – or one of her extremely talented peers – to pressure the field as a whole for more than a week.

In fact, after watching them closely at the Saticoy Club, I would love for her and South African Paula Reto to work their way into another final group like they did at the Mediheal Championship. I would totally tune in to witness Ewart Shadoff’s very British stiff upper lip hiding some very real nerves again serving as a foil for Reto’s sunny exit from bunker after bunker.

Ewart Shadoff remained stoic, expressionless with defiance. Reto smiled, shook hands with little girls in the gallery and erased Ewart’s entire 4-stroke lead on the seventh hole before the two locked in a battle of match-play so convincing that I resisted going back to the media room after the front. nine with the rest of the golf writers, staying with their group on the course instead.

I was invested in these women, in their stories on that idyllic Sunday afternoon.

But I’d bet the proverbial farm that it’ll be different players vying for top spot at the LPGA’s next event, the BMW Ladies Championship, which kicks off the tour’s Korean swing.

This time, Ewart Shadoff’s pair of birdies on the back nine – and Reto’s first set bogeys, on numbers 16 and 17 – sealed their fate. Reto fell to a tie for third and Ewart took his long-sought victory.

She shot 15-under 273 for a one-shot win over Japan’s Yuka Saso, making Ewart Shadoff the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season – the most since 2018 and one less than the LPGA record.

Obviously, Ewart Shadoff was a fan of the trend: “It’s so inspiring. Two of the girls who won at the start of the year inspired me. I said, ‘I can do it.’ ”

It’s not really bad for business. The LPGA is in good shape as its total purse for 2022 reached a record $85.7 million (Ewart Shadoff won $270,000 on Sunday). Sponsors are surely attracted by the international diversity of a pool of players who come from more than 50 countries, and by the fact that the tournaments are televised in more than 160 nations.

But there is business success and then there is winning hearts and minds.

The LPGA is also healthy in that so many of its players are competing at such a high level, but it’s hard to know for whom – or against.

We want to celebrate the successes of Serena Williams. We wanted to be blown away by the genius of Michael Jordan. We are either on the Tom Brady team or on the team of the team that faces Tom Brady. We dig into rivalries between top talent like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. We perked up when our local college women’s basketball team played UConn or Tennessee because it meant there was an outside chance for a monumental upset.

We the people are drawn to singular greatness. Tiger Woods, let’s say.

California Daily Newspapers

More than 100 pets affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona arrive in DuPage County, Michigan on Sunday

October 10, 2022

More Than 100 Pets Affected By Hurricanes Ian And Fiona Arrive In DuPage County, Michigan On Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – A plane carrying pets affected by hurricane-damaged areas in Florida and Puerto Rico was scheduled to arrive in DuPage County and Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

The Wings of Rescue plane took off Sunday morning from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stopped in Naples, Florida. The plane was scheduled to land around noon at DuPage Airport, 2700 International Dr. in West Chicago, which served as the animals’ first landing point.

“There are thousands of pets that have been displaced by this disaster. It’s a pretty desolate site when you see it,” said Ric Browde of Wings of Rescue. “We try to give shelters space to bring pets in, so hopefully those animals will be reunited with their families.”

A total of 116 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters landed with 96 pets arriving in DuPage County and 20 heading to Kalamazoo.

Paws Chicago got the pets.

Grub5

