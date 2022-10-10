News
Starbucks barista prays with Arkansas customer in drive-thru: ‘Boldness in faith’
An Arkansas mother was deeply touched after seeing a Starbucks barista pray with a customer behind the wheel – and posted the heartwarming moment on social media.
Jonesboro resident Tanya Hinsley was waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru with her teenage son last week. They have been going to Starbucks together to practice his driving skills since he recently got a driver’s license.
Hinsley saw a Starbucks employee named Carrie praying with a customer in the lead.
“My son and I were having a discussion about how we liked that she quit what she was doing and was bold in her faith and cared enough to pray with someone,” Hinsley explained, according to Fox 5. She said she was glad her impressionable son saw it, thinking many teenagers might be embarrassed to pray in public.
STARBUCKS WORKER REVEALS INVERTED PAPER CUPS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO
Hinsley said she uploaded a photo of the prayer to Facebook hoping it would brighten someone’s day – and it ended up getting hundreds of likes and comments.
“I did however see this lady at the top of the hill at Starbucks PRAYING with a woman in the drive this morning because she needed it,” Hinsley wrote on Facebook. “Now it’s worth telling everyone about it.”
Hinsley also said he spoke with the Starbucks employee since posting on Facebook. She said Carrie was touched by the positive reactions.
TEXAS STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE GOES VIRAL AFTER SECRETLY PASSING NOTE TO YOUNG WOMAN
“His heart is full of kind words,” Hinsley said. “I think she was blown away.”
Hinsley said she was touched by Carrie “just being a light to Jesus” and hopes the situation will inspire others to be kind.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“This act of kindness and boldness in faith given to others daily by people like Carrie, gives me hope and reminds me, and I hope others, that being kind and praying for someone does not costs nothing,” she said.
Fox
News
Review: Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane” lands in all the right places
Minnesota Opera’s production of “Edward Tulane” brings out the magic of Kate DiCamillo’s novel, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” in a world premiere that opened on Saturday at the Ordway. With colorful, imaginative design, innovative staging and an ambitious score, the tale of a China rabbit’s tremendous journey comes to life with buoyancy and emotion.
In the tradition of classic books like “The Velveteen Rabbit,” and “Winnie the Pooh,” “Edward Tulane” presupposes that its main character, a children’s toy, is a fully sentient being, completely aware of everything happening around him. He can’t talk to the human beings he encounters, but he builds relationships with them all the same. After being separated from his first owner— a young girl named Abilene— he travels the world, encountering friends and foes, and learns the true nature of love.
The Minnesota Opera tapped Paola Prestini to scribe the score. The New York-based composer brings an edginess to the production. Throwing in whimsical adornments, playful pauses and plenty of pizzicato, Prestini also infuses the music with hints of dissonance. Even in the complexity of the score, Prestini picks her moments to turn up the deep feeling of the characters through emotion-pushing musical lines.
There was some hubbub before the show on Saturday, what with the traffic from the Wild game and downtown road construction. Then there were the representatives from the Twin Cities musicians union, Local 30-73, who passed out flyers that stated the musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra are working without a contract for the first time in 30 years. Further ado occurred inside the Ordway, as an issue with getting the tickets printed caused some delays. In the end, the Ordway’s Music Theater was packed for the premiere of the much-anticipated opera, and everyone took their seat.
Scenic designer Walt Spangler frames the set with a giant doll cabinet, which transforms through light and other scenic design elements to different locales throughout the performance. Some of the scenes are feats of wonder, including an underwater foray, when a giant Edward gets surrounded by glowing sea creatures, and an incredible scene where Edward is surrounded by corn stalks and picked at by flying crows.
In the inspired creativity of librettist Mark Campbell and stage director Eric Simonson, who previously collaborated on the Minnesota Opera’s productions of “Silent Night” and “The Shining,” the large cast and many sets are seamlessly woven together. Particularly effective is the conceit of seeing Edward as both an actual doll and a live performer.
The theatrical device offers a window into Edward’s personality and later makes for a wonderful scene of doll and performer pairings in a china doll shop. That scene is wonderfully paired with Prestini’s spritely musical flourish.
Jack Swanson, originally from Stillwater, is an alum of the Opera’s education program, Project Opera, and is making his main stage debut with the company as Edward, after previous national and international credits. With a bouncy physicality and vulnerability, not to mention a marvelous singing voice, Swanson reveals Edward’s inner thoughts and feelings as he searches toward the meaning of love.
The production takes an ensemble approach in depicting the characters Edward encounters, with a number of the performers playing two or three parts in the show. Keely Futterer and Zulimar Lopez-Hernández both play Abilene at different ages, each with strong voices and feeling. Brian Vu brought a folk music flavor to the role of Bryce, a boy who travels with Edward for a time. His trio underneath the stars with Edward and Jasmine Habersham, who plays Bryce’s sickly sister Sarah Ruth, was a show stopper.
If the few young people at the show that said their expectations were exceeded were any indication, DiCamillo’s beloved story is in good hands with the Minnesota Opera. The message of opening your heart to love hits home with whimsy, artistry, and earnestness.
IF YOU GO
What: Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane”
When:7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct 16
Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
Tickets: $29-$360
Capsule: Minnesota Opera leans into the imagination of Kate DiCamillo in “Edward Tulane.”
News
Harry Styles set to play rescheduled gig on Monday – NBC Chicago
Harry Styles will take the stage at the United Center on Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show started.
Styles’ concert originally scheduled for Thursday night was eventually rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a “band/crew illness.” Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the October 10 date, although fans were also given the option of a refund.
The arena said the concert was canceled “out of an abundance of caution”, although Styles himself has yet to comment on the cancellation.
His only job since arriving in Chicago is onstage over the weekend.
United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that the remainder of Styles’ residency at the arena will continue as planned. The first two performances took place over the weekend.
While details surrounding the illness that forced Thursday’s cancellation remain vague, Styles himself was spotted in the Chicago area before the show was postponed.
Hours before the announcement, he had been trending on social media for video showing his golf swing on a suburban course.
After Monday, another round of performances will complete Styles’ six-show residency in the city from October 13-15.
A possible silver lining to Thursday’s show cancellation is that tickets for the sold-out show may still be available as many people can no longer attend the concert on the rescheduled date.
“I have three tickets to the show which has been postponed,” read a Facebook comment on the United Center post. “Section 113, row 9, seats 1-3. unable to go and wanted to give someone else the chance to go before selling the tickets.”
NBC Chicago
News
Sir Jadeja Gives Classic Reply To Twitter User Who Tried To Make Fun Of Him
Internet loves it when celebrities respond to common men. Be it Bollywood Stars or Cricketers, powerful replies instantly make it to the headlines. Today’s protagonist is Ravindra Jadeja.
Sir Jadeja is spending a lot of time on Social Media these days, although that isn’t something he would have thought a few weeks ago. He is suffering from a back injury, which has kept him out of action since the Asia Cup.
Jaddu is an integral part of the T-20 Side and would have provided impeccable balance to the side in the World Cup, alongside Hardik Pandya. Anyway, all that isn’t happening and we’ve to settle with a Jadeja-less side.
Now let’s talk about the heart of the matter.
Ravindra Jadeja is hyper active on Twitter and the reason isn’t always Sanjay Manjrekar, as you’d think.
His wife is politically associated with BJP and even though Jadeja hasn’t shown his political stance publically, people do have their theories regarding which side he’s inclined towards.
Today, he tweeted a picture of his Television Screen where Indian PM Narendra Modi was shown addressing a rally. The Indian PM is currently on a tour of Gujarat and visited Jamnagar to launch multiple development projects.
Jadeja, who also hails from Jamnagar, was ecstatic on seeing the Prime Minister visit his hometown and instantly showed his happiness on Twitter.
Welcome to my hometown our Hon’ble prime minister @narendramodi saheb#jamnagar pic.twitter.com/PrRXbelmpE
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 10, 2022
Jadeja’s welcome of Modi Ji was received positively by many while some fans weren’t too pleased. One of them tried to mock World’s Best All-rounder and pointed out something from the picture.
Modiji ka taar tumhaare sar pe ghus gaya hai.. pic.twitter.com/QwmropMNEA
— 🆁🅺 (@TheRishiK) October 10, 2022
As Newton’s third law says, every action has an equal and opposite reaction.And with a guy like Sir Jadeja, who always gives savage replies to his rivals – both on and off the field – getting away after commenting something mean could never be an option. This is what Sir Jadeja replied :-
Yes direct connection
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 10, 2022
The witty response was loved by many and people said things like ‘Not for nothing do we call him Sir’. One user called him ‘Chad’ while another user wrote ‘Seedhi baat no bakwas’.
What is your opinion on Celebrities interacting with fans on Socials?
The post Sir Jadeja Gives Classic Reply To Twitter User Who Tried To Make Fun Of Him appeared first on MEWS.
News
Hurricane Ian leaves emotional scars
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her possessions trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols cried as she rummaged through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled high outside a stranger’s home , seeking to save something – anything – for her four children and herself.
“I try to make it to tomorrow,” she said. “That’s all I can do. It’s really depressing. It really is.”
For those who have lost everything in a natural disaster and even those who have been spared, the anguish can be overwhelming to return home to find so many missing things. Grief can range from frequent tears to complete despair. Two men in their 60s even took their own lives after seeing their losses, the medical examiner for Lee County, where Ian first made landfall in southwest Florida, said.
The emotional toll of the days, weeks and months after a hurricane, flood or wildfire can be crippling. The most urgent needs for food, shelter and clothing often take priority over seeking advice, which is rare even in times of prosperity.
“When someone is in a state of trauma that so many people are in, they don’t know where to start,” said Beth Hatch, CEO of Collier County, Fla., branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. . “They need support and they need to know that there are so many people here to help them.”
Hurricane Ian hit Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out entire neighborhoods, tossed boats down highways, swept away beaches and submerged homes in deep water.
With sustained winds of 150 mph (240 km/h), it was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit southwest Florida. It then cut a watery, windswept swath across the Florida peninsula before heading out to sea to regain strength and strike South Carolina.
It killed more than 100 people, the majority of victims in Florida, making it the third deadliest storm to hit the continental United States this century. Even a week after it passed, officials warned that more victims could still be found as they continued to inspect the damage. The storm knocked out power to 2.6 million people and caused billions of dollars in damage.
Research has shown that between a third and half of those who survive a disaster develop some type of mental distress, said Jennifer Horney, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Delaware who studies the impacts of natural disasters on public health.
Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety increase with substance abuse. People with existing mental disorders are at greater risk of having these conditions exacerbated by trauma.
Various aids are available as additional resources are sent to the region.
The state of Florida has set up support centers and the federal government has a 24-hour disaster hotline to provide advice and support in the event of a crisis. Hatch’s organization was visiting select homes in hard-hit areas to check on clients with mental illness.
The vast majority of people, however, were still assessing the damage, trying to salvage and dry out possessions worth keeping, and dragging what could not be salvaged to growing piles of rubbish at the edge of the river. road.
On Pine Island, just off mainland Florida where Ian first struck, an emotional Alan Bickford said he was trying to see ahead because what lay ahead was dark: the floors in his house were covered in stinky mud and his yard was littered with framed pictures, furniture and other items he had brought outside.
“It’s like the death of a loved one. The pain comes and goes,” he said. “There are times when there are these little glimmers or glimmers of hope. And then everything falls apart.”
Riding through a deadly storm amid howling winds, crashing waves and rising waters, or escaping as danger draws near is terrifying and traumatic. Living in a gym bag or suitcase in an evacuation center is confusing, stressful and depressing. To return to a flood-ravaged home that needs to be gutted to prevent mold from setting in or, worse, shattered and scrapped and scattered like confetti is heartbreaking.
Mao Lin walked for an hour on Thursday to reach the land where she had lived on Fort Myers Beach, which looked like a blast zone. She was distressed to find him gone.
“The whole street – there’s nothing left,” she said. “We don’t have a house. We don’t have a car. We don’t have anything. We don’t have anything anymore.”
In recent days, the number of calls has doubled across Hatch’s organization as people recognize they cannot rebuild their lives – and overcome trauma – alone.
“Needs will change over time,” Hatch said. “Some people have lost everything, maybe the walls of their house are still standing, but they are uninhabitable.”
Cleaning up the mess of a damaged home or finding a new one following a disaster gives way to the longer-term challenges of navigating the maze of bureaucracy to secure financial assistance, obtain rebuilding permits or fight the insurance companies for reimbursements.
Horney studied suicide rates in counties that experienced a disaster between 2003 and 2015. She and her colleagues found that suicides increased by 23% when comparing the three years before a disaster to the three years after an event. , according to the study published in The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention.
She said the September 30 and October 1 suicides of men in their 60s were not typical so soon after a catastrophic event.
“It’s usually not an immediate, post-disaster thing,” Horney said. “It’s really those longer-term mental health issues that were exacerbated or caused by the disaster that, over time, tend to lead to more serious outcomes like suicide.”
In the aftermath of a disaster, communities come together to recover and rebuild. Rescuers, aid workers and non-profit organizations provide food, funds and other forms of assistance, including advice. But the attention eventually fades and the money dries up. Mental health emergency funds sometimes expire after two months and last no more than a year.
With disasters becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, there could be a cumulative effect on mental health, Horney said. She said her study called for more funding to repair the damage felt but unseen.
Most of the emotional impacts of a disaster are short-lived, but they could be made worse if followed by another cataclysmic event.
“If it was usual for symptoms to go away in six months to a year, but there’s another hurricane or another wildfire, then you’re in this cycle of intensifying mental health impacts,” Horney said. “The research is definitely clear that the more disasters you are exposed to, the stronger the mental health impacts.”
Joe Kuczko hunkered down with his parents as their Pine Island mobile home was battered by the storm. Kuczko suffered a gash on his foot which he stitched up after a piece of the roof blew off.
Pieces of mangled metal lay on the ground Thursday with containers full of belongings and clothes hung to dry as Kuczko, shirtless and with a sunburn on his back, hung up a tarp to keep rain out. what was left of the house.
“I lost the first 30 years of my life,” he said. “Every time I hear the wind blowing and a piece of aluminum moving, it’s like PTSD.”
___
Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Robert Bumsted contributed to this story from Pine Island, Florida.
___
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
___
For more information on Hurricane Ian, visit:
yahoo
News
The controversies courted by Mulayam Singh Yadav
During his five decades in politics, Mulayam Singh Yadav has made controversial decisions and made unsavory remarks. PTI
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on Monday after being hospitalized for days. Affectionately known as “Netaji”, he has spent more than 50 years in politics. There have been many ups and downs in his career and several controversies he has courted along the way.
We take a look at when the SP chief made headlines for unfavorable reasons.
Also Read: RIP Netaji: How Mulayam Singh Yadav Forged His Way Into Politics And Became A Political Icon
The bed and breakfast scandal
In 1993, Mulayam Singh Yadav and party founder Bahujan Samaj (BSP) teamed up ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was creating waves over the issue of the Temple of Ram.
The SP-BSP grouping came to power with the support of Congress. Two years later, the government collapsed when Mayawati withdrew its support and decided to go with the BJP.
On June 2, 1995, angry SP workers attacked the Meerabai guesthouse in Lucknow where Mayawati was holding a meeting. The room was vandalized and she was beaten. BSP MPs failed to protect their leader, but BJP’s Brahm Dutt Dwivedi escorted Mayawati to safety.
This soured relationship between the two UP parties until 2018 when the SP-BSP formed an alliance and defeated the BJP in parliamentary by-votes in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.
Explained: Why Prime Minister Modi praised Mulayam Singh Yadav as a ‘key soldier of democracy’ during the emergency
Bullets were fired at kar sevaks
When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement started gaining momentum, Yadav was the chief minister of the state. On October 30, 1990, hundreds and thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya and the kar sevaks started moving towards the disputed site to demolish the Babri Masjid.
At first, the lathi-police in charge of crowd control and later, on government orders, opened fire on kar sevaks, resulting in the death of at least 16 people. Years later, on February 6, 2014, Yadav confessed to Mainpuri that bullets were fired on his orders.
‘Vishi’ Sonia
After the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by 13 days in 1996, MSY decided to oppose Sonia Gandhi’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. He called her a “videshi” (outsider), a position that came back to haunt him years later. In 2002, Congress refused to back him as he tried to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. It only worked in favor of rival Mayawati.
The sexist comment on the Women’s Reservation Bill
Yadav was not in favor of the Women’s Reservation Bill and believed it would not help people in rural areas. “The Women’s Reservation Bill will only benefit wealthy, urban women. Our poor, rural women are not attractive… I won’t say more than that),” he said at a rally in Barabanki of the UP in 2012.
Insensitive talk about rape
Yadav sparked a storm ahead of the 2014 national elections when he opposed capital punishment for rape. In a defense of sex offenders at a rally in Moradabad, he said: “Ladke ladke hain, galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys, mistakes can be made)”.
The veteran frontman also wasn’t shy about blaming the girls. “Ladkiyan pehle dosti karti hain. Ladke-ladki mein matbhed ho jata hai. Matbhed hon key baad usey rape ka naam dey deti hain. Ladko sey galti ho jati hai. Kya case of rape mein phasi di jayegi? (First, the girls become friends with the boys. Then, when they have differences between them, the girls make accusations of rape. The boys make mistakes. Will they be hanged for rape?),” according to a report published in India today.
When MSY expelled Akhilesh from the party
Towards the end of 2016, Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son then CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh from the party for six years along with his cousin Ram Gopal. He said the decision was to save the party he had built through hard work. The leader of the SP then had his brother Shivpal by his side.
However, Akhilesh put on a massive show of force and received the support of over 200 MPs and his supporters clashed with Team Shivpal. With the situation spiraling out of control, Mulayam revoked the expulsion.
The rift within the family continued. On January 1, 2017, Akhilesh was elevated to the post of party chairman; Mulayam was relegated to the role of “boss” and Shivpal was removed from his position as head of the state unit.
Support for Tibet
In 2017, while speaking in parliament, the PS patriarch urged the Center to support Tibetan independence. Without naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Yadav said the then prime minister made a “big mistake” on the Tibet issue. Tibetan leaders like the Dalai Lama have always supported India, he said.
According to Yadav, now is the time to support Tibet’s independence as it has been a traditional buffer between the two great nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama. “China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan cannot hurt us,” he said.
His comments have become a diplomatic nightmare for India which already has a strained relationship with China.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Meta warns up to a million Facebook users that their logins may have been compromised
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KDKA) — Facebook owner Meta is warning users that up to one million users may have had their login credentials stolen.
Meta researchers have discovered over 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook credentials.
A Meta spokesperson said the company is reaching out to users who may be at risk.
The apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.
Often, app users are prompted to log in with their Facebook, allowing hackers to steal usernames and passwords.
Google removed these apps from the Google Play Store.
Grub5
Starbucks barista prays with Arkansas customer in drive-thru: ‘Boldness in faith’
Review: Minnesota Opera’s “Edward Tulane” lands in all the right places
Harry Styles set to play rescheduled gig on Monday – NBC Chicago
Sir Jadeja Gives Classic Reply To Twitter User Who Tried To Make Fun Of Him
Hurricane Ian leaves emotional scars
Quant Price Monitor – Crypto Is Looking At A 20% Rally This Week
The controversies courted by Mulayam Singh Yadav
Meta warns up to a million Facebook users that their logins may have been compromised
Pet Quiz! How well do you know these surprising facts about dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and more?
Elon Musk talks estrangement from daughter Vivian: ‘I can’t win them all’
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain