Sunny and 70s in sight this week

Lung Health: Surround yourself with greenery to increase oxygen around you

An important respiratory organ, the lungs are located on either side of the heart, near the spine. Their main task is to discharge carbon dioxide from the bloodstream into the atmosphere and to transfer oxygen from the atmosphere into the bloodstream. The lungs never pause. A healthy individual breathes about 25,000 times a day.

You can maintain the health of your lungs in different ways. Your lungs can benefit greatly from simple dietary adjustments, healthy lifestyle improvements, and healthy behaviors.

Besides quitting smoking, eating right, etc., there are various other lifestyle changes that improve your lung health. In this article, we discuss simple lifestyle changes you can implement to support the longevity of your lungs and ensure they stay healthy.

These lifestyle changes ensure better health for your lungs and overall body:

1. Exercise vigorously

The most crucial thing you can do to improve the condition of your lungs is to exercise regularly. Exercise keeps your lungs healthy, just as it does your body. The heart beats faster and the lungs work even harder when you exercise. To feed your muscles, your body needs extra oxygen. In order to deliver this oxygen while releasing more carbon dioxide, your lungs work harder.

2. Pay attention to air pollutants

There are a number of additional airborne contaminants that are bad for your lungs and overall health. Even the synthetic fragrances used in air fresheners and laundry detergents create dangerous chemicals. Your lungs can be damaged by air pollution, which can also accelerate aging. Your lungs are easily able to resist these pollutants when healthy and young. But as they age, they lose some of their protection and become more susceptible to disease.

3. Add real plants to your space

As plants have an intrinsic ability to naturally remove certain air pollutants, adding plants to our homes improves oxygen and air quality in our living spaces. This is especially crucial in the winter when the weather forces us to spend the majority of our time indoors.

4. Avoid getting infections

Your lungs can be particularly vulnerable to infections, especially as you get older. Infections are especially dangerous for those who already have respiratory problems like COPD. However, if the elderly are not vigilant, pneumonia can quickly strike even healthy elderly people. Keeping your hands clean is the most effective strategy for preventing lung infections. Wash often with warm water and soap and try to keep your hands as far away from your face as possible.

5. Drink plenty of water

For your health, drink plenty of water. Additionally, the health of your lungs is affected by staying hydrated. You can breathe more freely by drinking water because it thins the mucus secretions that naturally build up in your lungs every day.

6. Practice deep breathing

If you’re like most people, you only use a tiny fraction of your lungs when you take short breaths from your chest. A thorough oxygen exchange is created by deep breathing, which also helps cleanse the lungs. Deep breathing techniques and exercises also help increase our lung capacity.

Finally, you are always encouraged to quit smoking and passive smoking to improve and maintain the health of your lungs and your body in general.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.