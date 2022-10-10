Connect with us

News

TCS Announces 8.4% Increase in Net Profit to Rs 10,431 Crore in September Quarter

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Tcs Announces 8.4% Increase In Net Profit To Rs 10,431 Crore In September Quarter

TCS announces an 8.4% increase in its profit in the second quarter

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) kicked off the earnings season on a positive note, reporting an 8.4% increase in net profit to Rs 10,431 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago thanks to strong agreements.

The company’s net profit rose to Rs 10,431 crore in the three months to September 30 from Rs 9,624 crore a year earlier.

Reuters reported that analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 10,244 crore, citing Refinitiv data.

TCS said its revenue jumped 18% to Rs 54,309 crore in the second quarter from a year ago.

The IT major had recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 46,867 crores in the July quarter, with a net income of Rs. 9,624 crores.

Its operating margin, however, fell 1.6 percentage points to 24% in the September quarter.

The company increased its workforce by 9,840 on a net basis during the quarter, bringing its total workforce to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest employer in its industry.

Ahead of the earnings release, TCS stock ended on Monday with gains of 1.84% to 3,121.20 rupees per share, against a 0.34% drop in the broader BSE Sensex index.

ndtv

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

GOULD

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

google news

Paul E. Gould, 88, of Sardinia, died September 5, 2022. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.

Keep reading at wnewsj.com.

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Frank Youso, former Gophers star who was first Vikings player ever signed, dies at 86

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Frank Youso, Former Gophers Star Who Was First Vikings Player Ever Signed, Dies At 86
google news

Frank Youso, a star offensive tackle at the University of Minnesota who was the first player to join the expansion Vikings in their initial season of 1961, died Saturday in his native International Falls, Minn. He was 86.

Youso’s death at Rainy Lake Medical Center was announced by Green-Larsen Mortuary of International Falls.

Youso starred for the Gophers before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 1958. He played in the NFL with the Giants from 1958-60 and with the Vikings from 1961-62 before finishing his pro career with the Oakland Raiders of the AFL from 1963-65.

Youso was released by the Giants after the 1960 season, and became the first player signed by the expansion Vikings, who entered the NFL in 1961. He got into 27 of 28 Vikings games in the first two years with the team, starting 26.

Youso started at right tackle in the Vikings’ first game, a stunning 37-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 17, 1961, In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, he talked about how upset legendary Bears coach George Halas was to lose that game.

“Halas was madder than hell,’’ Youso said. “They thought they were going to come in and whip us. And a lot of people in our own stadium were hollering, ‘They’re going to kick your butt.’ But we didn’t think so. That was one of the greatest thrills of my life.’’

Youso said then that he made $8,000 during his first Vikings season.

A funeral mass will be held for Youso at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 11:00 am.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Russia unleashes biggest barrage of strikes against Ukraine since invasion

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

google news

Waves of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday in one of the widest and most intense bombardments of the war, in response to a weekend attack that Moscow blamed on Ukraine and which seriously damaged a bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.

wsj

google news
Continue Reading

News

LGBTQIA+ children more likely to attempt suicide, report finds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Lgbtqia+ Children More Likely To Attempt Suicide, Report Finds
google news

Dustin Best says the most important part of being a teacher is knowing why you want to be in class every day.

“My ‘why’ has always been to create these safe and secure environments and to be that person that kids can talk to,” Best said.

He taught for years at the primary level. Now he is an educational coach, which means he develops programs for his school. But having grown up in a small town and lived through bullying, hate crimes and a dishonorable discharge from the military for being exposed as gay. Best knows that having a safe space is essential for a child.

“Someone needs to be in these schools so the kids can see that I don’t need to suffer because there’s someone here I can talk to and I hope they can help me. “Best said.

Best recalled a story in which the mother-of-one told her that her son liked My Little Pony and other stereotypical “girly” things at home, but was ashamed to wear the clothes he liked at home. exterior of the house. Best pointed out that liking a certain TV show or type of toy says nothing about a child’s gender or gender identity, however, he wanted to help this boy feel more at home. comfortable and bought himself and the child a pair of My Little Pony Socks.

“And I had mine when I gave him his,” Best said. “And she’s come to me since, and you know she’s like, ‘You changed my kid’s life because he wore those socks and then started wearing whatever he wanted outside. from home, and we just wanted him to know that we support everything he wants to do and who he wants to be.”

According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health Survey, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year. This number is higher for transgender and non-binary children.

Having an assertive adult in that child’s life, such as a teacher but especially a parent, greatly reduces this risk.

“A lot of these kids just need someone who wants to listen to them and love them unconditionally for who they are and show them that it’s okay to be who they are no matter what,” Best said. “It doesn’t matter who you are.”

Dr. Christina Johns is a Pediatric Emergency Physician and Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care. She knows that a parent listening to a child’s mental state can be vital.

“Are they withdrawing further? Do they no longer participate in activities, or do they no longer engage as before, or with the same kind of enthusiasm? she says. “Are they expressing their despair or expecting nothing without them, even being explicit or overt about any kind of worrying, anxious or sad feelings?”

She also recommended looking for changes in eating and sleeping – too much or too little could indicate depression or anxiety in any child.

But she also added that de-stigmatizing the conversation could also be a major stepping stone to helping children. Asking children to share what was good and bad about their day and sharing an adult’s own mental struggles—within reason—can help children open up about what they’re going through.

“It sets the tone that it’s okay to talk about this stuff,” Johns said.

Johns also recommended talking to a doctor or guidance counselor if you’re looking for resources for your child to help them navigate their sexuality or gender identity.

Here are resources for LGBTQIA+ people struggling with their mental health (starred resources are crisis lines for people with suicidal thoughts):

GLSEN

National Network of Trans Queens and Therapists of Color

*trans lifeline

*The Trevor Project

*National LGBT Youth Voiceline

*National GLBT Helpline

National Center for Transgender Equality

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sunny and 70s in sight this week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Sunny And 70S In Sight This Week
google news

This week looks to be a mild and sunny fall week, with high temperatures around the low to mid-70s most days and no chance of significant rain.

Monday will start the week mostly sunny with highs of 75 degrees.

Gusty winds of up to 55 mph and dry conditions will bring elevated fire conditions, but National Weather Service forecasters said the region should avoid critical conditions.

Tuesday will mostly be a repeat of Monday until a cold front sets in in the evening. The high on Tuesday is 76 degrees, but the low is 41 degrees after the cold front arrives.

There is a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms Tuesday evening as the front blows in.

After the front passes, Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 73 degrees, then Thursday will have the coldest temperature of the week at 67 degrees.

With low temperatures around 40 degrees both days, an early morning front or light frost is possible in the cooler air behind the cold front.

Another cold front will move through the weekend, cooling the region again with dry and windy weather.

denverpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

How to Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon’s Prime Day October Sale

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

How To Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon'S Prime Day October Sale
google news

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

  • You can get a free year of Grubhub+ with an Amazon Prime subscription.
  • During the Prime Early Access sale from October 11-12, you’ll also get 20% off a Grubhub order.
  • Grubhub+ usually costs $9.99 per month and gives you free delivery on food orders, as well as occasional freebies.

How To Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon's Prime Day October Sale

On Amazon’s second Prime Day on October 11-12, Prime members in the US can take 20% off (up to $10) off a Grubhub order using code Prime20.

The 48-hour deal is part of Amazon’s October Prime Day (also known as the Prime Early Access Sale), which begins tomorrow and ends at midnight PST on October 12.

The deal is part of Amazon’s deep partnership with Grubhub. During Amazon’s first Prime event in May, the retailer announced that it was adding a year of Grubhub+ for new and existing members as one of the perks if they were a Prime member. With Amazon’s offer, a year of Grubhub+ is now included with a Prime membership fee of $14.99 per month, a savings of almost $120.

Grubhub is a food delivery app that lets you order food from local restaurants and restaurant chains in your area. Although the app is free, you typically pay a shipping fee on every order, ranging from $2.50 to $7.50. Grubhub+ lets you skip shipping on your orders for $9.99 per month.

How to Claim 20% Off Your Grubhub Order During Prime Day

On the day of the event, simply enter code PRIME20 at checkout to save 20% on your order. Offer can only be used once, on any order over $15, and is up to $10 off.

To claim the 20% offer, you must be registered as a Grubhub+ member through Amazon Prime. We’ve outlined how you can sign up as a Prime member for free below.

How to claim a year of Grubhub+ with Prime

New and existing members can visit Amazon’s Grubhub+ page and click the “Activate Grubhub+ Free” button. You will be prompted to set up or sign in to your Prime account and then redirected to Grubhub.

Who is eligible?

All Prime members are eligible, including Prime Student members. If you are already a Grubhub+ member, you can still claim the offer. The only exceptions are Grubhub Campus, Corporate, and some existing partnership members.

What are the benefits of Grubhub+?

Grubhub+ lets you order food from the app with unlimited $0 delivery charges on orders over $12 at eligible restaurants. You can also get free food and occasional member discounts, like $10 off a pickup order each month. We’ve found that if you order food at least once a week, Grubhub+ is worth it.

What are the other benefits of Amazon Prime?

Along with a year of Grubhub+, an Amazon Prime subscription comes with a number of useful benefits. Chief among them are free shipping on most orders and access to the retailer’s huge sale event, Prime Day and its new Early Access holiday event in October. If you’re unsure if Prime is right for you, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy the benefits before you commit.

How To Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon's Prime Day October Sale

How To Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon's Prime Day October Sale

Lauren Savoie

Associate Editor, Journals

Lauren Savoie is associate editor at Insider Reviews, a branch of Insider’s service journalism team. She manages the growth of home and kitchen coverage, gift guides, and big days like Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Lauren is deeply involved in all editorial decisions, with a particular focus on strategic content planning, career growth for journalists and editors, and strong journalistic standards for the journal team.
Lauren joined the Insider team in 2020, first as Food Editor and soon after as Senior Home and Kitchen Editor, where she pioneered original testing methodologies for buying guides and has assembled a diverse team of freelancers and journalists with deep expertise in product testing. You can see some of his work in our guides to the best flower delivery services, the best pillows and the best vacuum sealers.
Prior to her time at Insider, Lauren was Reviews Editor at America’s Test Kitchen, where she wrote and edited more than 300 in-depth, unbiased buying guides and reviewed more than 1,000 kitchen products. Her work has appeared in Cook’s Illustrated and Cook’s Country magazines, dozens of cookbooks, two Emmy-nominated TV shows, and CNN.com, Fodor’s, Yahoo, LifeHacker, the Splendid Table, and more.
Lauren is based in Boston and lives life like a stereotypical Bostonian: drinking Dunkin’ iced coffee in the winter, spending summers “in Cape Town” and sharing her home with a cat named Chowder.
Say hello to [email protected] or @el_savvy on Twitter and Instagram.
See how our team of experts test and review products on Insider.


businessinsider

google news
Continue Reading

Trending