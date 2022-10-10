The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig “for their research on financial crises”

Dear Amy: I am a 30 year old homosexual who does not particularly like children.

While shopping at the grocery store, I saw a man hit his little baby in the face.

The child started crying and sucking his thumb.

I was shocked and disgusted.

Is there anything a person can do in these circumstances?

I feel guilty for not standing up for a baby who looked less than 2 years old.

— Not a relative

Dear not a relative: Please recognize that even if you “don’t like them”, young children are helpless human beings who should not be attacked, by a parent or anyone else.

Yes, you should have tried to defend this child. The ways to do that would be to say, “Whoa whoa – wait a minute. Is everything okay here? (You don’t want to risk an escalation by responding too aggressively.)

And then you should also have contacted store security and/or called 911. This incident may have been caught on store security cameras.

Hitting a baby in the face is assault and abuse. Yes, it’s shocking and disgusting, and that person (who may not have been the baby’s parent – or even related to the baby) should be stopped, and that baby protected.

Dear Amy: This week is the first anniversary of my mother’s death.

She died suddenly of lung cancer, two weeks after her diagnosis.

I am still very much in mourning.

My parents had been married for over 40 years.

My dad started dating a woman less than two months after my mom died.

He just announced that they are engaged and will be getting married next month.

It seems so sudden.

The last time I was with him, I was caring for my sick mother, and the next time I go back, a new woman will be living in her place.

I’m glad my dad is happy – he deserves it – but I’m not ready to get involved in that part of his life.

I couldn’t even bring myself to say congratulations.

Should I feel guilty for not wanting to attend the wedding or spend time with both of them?

– Always sad

Dear Sad: My condolences on the death of your mother. It is a loss that you will deal with in different ways for a long time. There’s no one way to mourn one’s loss, but one thing you may be discovering now is how closely sadness and anger seem to reside.

What I mean is that “sad” can sometimes feel like “crazy”, and I think this might help you realize that.

There is evidence that men tend to team up quickly after a loss. Why is it?

Sometimes experiencing a sudden and tragic loss leaves a person grasping for life. People who have been happily married for decades crave the kind of comfort and stability they have experienced.

Men often benefit from their wives being skilled at home, in addition to being the emotional caretakers of the family. They want more.

And maybe people who remarry quickly are doing their best to avoid the kind of pain you’re feeling now.

You should communicate honestly with your father. You’ve never met the woman he’s going to marry, so be honest about your own feelings without judging him – or her. Just express your lingering sadness and tell him that you know he deserves to be happy, but it’s hard for you.

It’s important to recognize that it’s not your mother or you, it’s him – and he believes he’s moving on.

If you were to get married, you would want your father to accept your choice. Accepting his choice (even if you’re not ready to witness it) will be an important part of your relationship with him.

If you decide not to attend the wedding, you should plan a trip to see your father and meet her as soon as you can. If you have a partner, sibling, or close friend who could do this with you, it might help you unload your feelings and talk about this experience.

Dear Amy: “Early retirement” consisted of cohabiting with one’s parents and feeling alone and isolated.

Having recently moved to a new city, I was amazed at how many people I met by joining a climbing gym and meet groups.

I met so many nice people around my age (30). Plus, it’s a healthy activity!

I would offer this advice to anyone feeling isolated, stuck or bored.

– Escalation

Dear climber: Excellent recommendation.

