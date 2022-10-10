The hottest Fintechs according to top investors

Dustin Best says the most important part of being a teacher is knowing why you want to be in class every day.

“My ‘why’ has always been to create these safe and secure environments and to be that person that kids can talk to,” Best said.

He taught for years at the primary level. Now he is an educational coach, which means he develops programs for his school. But having grown up in a small town and lived through bullying, hate crimes and a dishonorable discharge from the military for being exposed as gay. Best knows that having a safe space is essential for a child.

“Someone needs to be in these schools so the kids can see that I don’t need to suffer because there’s someone here I can talk to and I hope they can help me. “Best said.

Best recalled a story in which the mother-of-one told her that her son liked My Little Pony and other stereotypical “girly” things at home, but was ashamed to wear the clothes he liked at home. exterior of the house. Best pointed out that liking a certain TV show or type of toy says nothing about a child’s gender or gender identity, however, he wanted to help this boy feel more at home. comfortable and bought himself and the child a pair of My Little Pony Socks.

“And I had mine when I gave him his,” Best said. “And she’s come to me since, and you know she’s like, ‘You changed my kid’s life because he wore those socks and then started wearing whatever he wanted outside. from home, and we just wanted him to know that we support everything he wants to do and who he wants to be.”

According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health Survey, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year. This number is higher for transgender and non-binary children.

Having an assertive adult in that child’s life, such as a teacher but especially a parent, greatly reduces this risk.

“A lot of these kids just need someone who wants to listen to them and love them unconditionally for who they are and show them that it’s okay to be who they are no matter what,” Best said. “It doesn’t matter who you are.”

Dr. Christina Johns is a Pediatric Emergency Physician and Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care. She knows that a parent listening to a child’s mental state can be vital.

“Are they withdrawing further? Do they no longer participate in activities, or do they no longer engage as before, or with the same kind of enthusiasm? she says. “Are they expressing their despair or expecting nothing without them, even being explicit or overt about any kind of worrying, anxious or sad feelings?”

She also recommended looking for changes in eating and sleeping – too much or too little could indicate depression or anxiety in any child.

But she also added that de-stigmatizing the conversation could also be a major stepping stone to helping children. Asking children to share what was good and bad about their day and sharing an adult’s own mental struggles—within reason—can help children open up about what they’re going through.

“It sets the tone that it’s okay to talk about this stuff,” Johns said.

Johns also recommended talking to a doctor or guidance counselor if you’re looking for resources for your child to help them navigate their sexuality or gender identity.

Here are resources for LGBTQIA+ people struggling with their mental health (starred resources are crisis lines for people with suicidal thoughts):

GLSEN

National Network of Trans Queens and Therapists of Color

*trans lifeline

*The Trevor Project

*National LGBT Youth Voiceline

*National GLBT Helpline

National Center for Transgender Equality