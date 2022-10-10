News
The rudest things you can do in someone else’s house
The isolation of the pandemic has given many of us a new appreciation for simple forms of socializing, like getting together at a friend’s house.
While we might more freely attend house parties, potlucks, and casual get-togethers in the living room to watch sports on the couch, that doesn’t give people the freedom to behave the way they want it in someone else’s space.
We asked etiquette experts to share some common rude behaviors when visiting someone else — and tips for avoiding them.
Touch and move things
“When someone says ‘Make yourself at home,’ they usually don’t mean it literally,” said Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “You should keep your feet away from furniture, and unless it’s a close friend, you shouldn’t open the fridge without being asked.”
Wait for the host to give you the green light to touch or interact with the things you see. In the meantime, ask permission quickly if something tempts you.
“Ask before touching an object or removing a book from a shelf,” advised Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast.
Waiting for a tour
“Don’t demand a visit to someone’s house,” Leighton urged. “Wait to be invited by your host.”
Many people are happy to give a little tour of their space when they invite people over, but not everyone does all the time. And if your host doesn’t offer a tour, don’t commit to one either.
“Don’t go around the house unless the host encourages you to ‘walk around,’” Diane Gottsman, etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas .
Exceed your welcome
“Know when it’s time to go,” urged Leighton. “The number one complaint we hear from hosts is about guests overstaying their welcome.”
Maybe you’re still enjoying your last drink or it seems like everyone is having a good time chatting. But pay attention to the body language of the hosts and suggest that those who want to keep hanging around move elsewhere.
“If your hosts have put on their pajamas, that’s probably a good sign that it’s time to go,” added Leighton.
Hide a mess
Unfortunately, things happen when you’re at someone else’s house. You might accidentally spill red wine on the rug or knock over a lamp. Don’t ignore it and don’t try to hide it.
“If you break something, or even if you just finish the toilet paper roll, it’s best to let your host know as quickly and discreetly as possible,” Smith said.
Respect the house rules and the belongings of others. (Photo: Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)
Spying
“Resist from peeking into wardrobes and closets,” Smith advised.
Of course, it’s natural to be a little curious, and we’ve seen this exact behavior in countless movies. But resist the urge to look inside the medicine cabinet in the bathroom.
“Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act,” Leighton said. “The marbles will ring in the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear.”
Bring a plus-one uninvited
“Never show up with an unexpected plus one,” Gottsman said.
Sure, you might know the host enjoys hanging out with your cousin, or you think everyone will love meeting the new guy you’re seeing. But that doesn’t mean you can extend an invite without getting the go-ahead.
Unless you have been explicitly told that you can bring a plus-one (or plus-five), always ask before bringing anyone else into someone’s house. Even if it’s a casual meeting, send a quick text to the host to make sure.
Waiting to share dietary restrictions
“If you’ve been invited to a meal, any dietary restrictions should be shared well in advance, not when you sit down at the table,” Smith noted.
Don’t expect the meal to be vegan or to contain any of your allergens. Let the host know as soon as possible about any limitations you might have (and respect the actual limitations, not the preferences).
Feed the dog
When it comes to dietary restrictions, it’s important to remember that the host’s pets may have some, so don’t share your food.
“Don’t feed the host’s dog under the table unless you ask your host first,” Gottsman said. “The dog may have an allergy or be on a special diet.”
Breaking shoe rules
“Put on or take off shoes tend to be very specific to each individual,” Smith noted. “Listen to what your host prefers.”
It’s understandable that many people prefer not to track dirt and germs from the outside world into their homes when possible.
“Be prepared to remove your shoes if asked to do so,” Leighton said. “Put a pair of socks or slippers in your bag if you don’t like being barefoot and think you might be heading home without shoes.”
Smith also thinks hosts need to be prepared for their request.
“Hosts who want to leave shoes at the door should also have slippers or socks for guests,” she said. “Hosts will also need to understand if the guest refuses. Fashionistas prefer to keep their shoes as part of their ensemble.
Interfering with configuration
“Don’t change place cards at the table,” Gottsman advised.
People put time and effort into hosting events like dinner parties, so respect what they’re hosting and don’t try to interfere or make changes.
Show up empty-handed
“As a guest, you should arrive with a small gift for the host,” Smith said.
However, there is no need to be too extravagant or overthink the host’s gift. Get yourself a good bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers. It’s the thought that counts.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig “for their research on financial crises”
The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig “for their research on financial crises”. Twitter/@NobelPrize
New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday jointly awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for their research on banking and financial crises.”
While Bernanke was the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Diamond and Dybvig are US-based economists.
The Nobel Prizes are endowed with a purse of 10 million Swedish crowns (nearly 900,000 dollars) and will be awarded on December 10.
RECENT NEWS:
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2022 in memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for their research on banking and financial crises”.#Nobel prize pic.twitter.com/cW0sLFh2sj
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2022
Unlike other prizes, the Economics Prize was not created in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.
Last year, half of the prize went to David Card for his research on the impact of minimum wage, immigration and education on the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for coming up with how to study questions that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.
2022 Nobel Laureates in All Categories Announced
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on October 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the medicine prize for unlocking the secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
Three scientists jointly won the physics prize on Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can maintain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement. , which can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, along with Danish scientist Morten Meldal, for developing a way to “glue molecules together” that can be used to explore cells , map DNA and design drugs that can more precisely target diseases like cancer.
Read also : The father of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine winner Svante Paabo received the same award 40 years ago
French writer Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The jury praised her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly tap into her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
With AP inputs
Bombings in Ukraine, fuel shortage, “tactical nuclear” strikes: midday update – France
Fuel: nearly 3 out of 10 gas stations are in short supply
It’s a black Monday for some motorists. This Sunday, nearly three out of ten service stations – 29.7% precisely – in France were experiencing difficulties on at least one fuel. It was more than the day before, when the rate was already over 20%. Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France are particularly affected: respectively, 54.8% and 44.9% of resorts encountered difficulties there. [Plus d’infos ici]
Death of Alisha: two teenagers sentenced to 13 and 10 years in prison for assassination and murder
The Yvelines Court of Appeal sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 13 years in prison for murder and a 16-year-old teenager to 10 years in prison for the murder of Alisha, a 14-year-old schoolgirl beaten and then thrown into the Seine in Argenteuil in 2021. After a trial behind closed doors, she rendered, in public, a decision which distinguishes the role played by the two teenagers: the assassination for the young man by virtue of “premeditation” via “preparatory elements », and murder for the young girl, by her active participation in the death of Alisha on the day of the drama. [Plus d’infos ici]
Ukraine under heavy Russian bombardment
This Monday morning, Russian bombardments on a scale unmatched for months hit Ukraine. And this, two days after the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge. “They are trying to destroy us, to erase us from the face of the Earth”, reacted Volodymyr Zelensky on social networks, calling on the population to stay in shelters and calling on France and Germany for a “tough” response to the Russia, as well as an emergency meeting of the G7. [Plus d’infos ici]
Heat waves: entire regions will become unlivable in the coming decades
Over the next few decades, entire regions of the globe will become unlivable “due to more frequent and intense heat waves”. In a report on extreme heat, the UN and the Red Cross indeed indicate that according to the current evolution of the climate, “heat waves could reach and exceed the physiological and social limits of man”, in particular in regions such as the Sahel and South and Southwest Asia. [Plus d’infos ici]
North Korea says it conducted ‘tactical nuclear’ simulations
North Korea says it has simulated ‘tactical nuclear’ strikes over the past two weeks, personally overseen by Kim Jong Un, in response to the ‘military threat’ posed, it says, by the US and its allies in the region. . In total, the Pyongyang regime launched seven ballistic missiles. One of these projectiles flew over Japan for the first time since 2017. And the international community expects North Korea to carry out a nuclear test soon, which would also be a first in five years. [Plus d’infos ici]
Fetterman’s fitness questioned, Ukrainian cities rocked by missile strikes and more headlines
Hello and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to receive Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day…
FETTERMAN FITNESS — The Democratic Senate candidate’s series of verbal misfires following questions about stroke fuel during the campaign trail. Continue reading…
RUSSIA’S REVENGE – Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, have been rocked by missile strikes in what may be retaliation for the bombing of a bridge. Continue reading…
EDUCATION OBSESSED WITH EQUITY – Biden’s DOE focuses on woke agenda amid ‘catastrophic’ reading scores. Continue reading…
A NOT SO FRIENDLY SKY – A Democratic city council member said the Blue Angels should be banned from flying over his city. Continue reading…
WILL DEMS PAY IN THE MEDIUM TERM? : Former administration says America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. Continue reading…
–
POLITICS
THE CRIME CRISIS HAS DROP – Two teenagers injured in a drive-by attack outside the Republican government in New York. the house of hope Lee Zeldin. Continue reading…
“LATE TERM” CONTROVERSY – Katie Hobbs, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, appears to support abortion until birth. Continue reading…
SECURE CANDIDATE – Stacey Abrams’ campaign has spent more than $1.2 million on private security since December. Continue reading…
MEDIA
HIGH HOPES – Rep. Elise Stefanik makes big predictions about the GOP’s success in November. Continue reading…
RECESSION PREDICTION – Larry Summers says it’s “more likely than not” there will be a recession within 18 months. Continue reading…
TWEET FREEZE – You have locked Twitter due to a “violation” of policies. Continue reading…
PRIME TIME
TREY GOWDY- Pay attention to the words of Rep. Cori Bush’s “defund” rhetoric. Continue reading…
MARC LEVIN – Democrats attack the Constitution. Continue reading…
STEVE HILTON- Biden’s energy policies endanger the United States. Continue reading…
IN OTHER NEWS
‘CONSIDER ADJUSTMENTS’ – Changes could be made to Illinois’ SAFE-T law following public outcry. Continue reading…
BENEFITS FOR SENIORS – Social Security COLA update coming this week – and it could be huge. Continue reading…
‘GO BOLD’ – William Shatner reflects on the fallout with his ‘Star Trek’ pal. Continue reading…
HEALTH MATTERS – 3 key things women of all ages should ask before their mammogram. Continue reading…
WEATHER FOX
What is it like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
THE LAST WORD
“[Democrats] attack the Constitution, First Amendment, Second Amendment, Fourth Amendment, Fifth Amendment, Tenth Amendment, Separation of Powers, Checks and Balances.”
– MARC LEVIN
News
Las Vegas stabbing suspect spoke to media ahead of attack
The crazed man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring six others on the Las Vegas Strip was caught on video by a local media outlet applying for a job outside Los Angeles City Hall two days before the bloody rampage.
Jorge Lopez, cameraman for NBC Los Angeles sister station Telemundo 52, recorded the man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios on Tuesday saying he had lost his home and all of his possessions.
“He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was at the scene on a mission at the time.
The station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios was arrested two days later in Las Vegas, where the Guatemalan national with a California criminal record allegedly attacked a group of four performers. showgirl in front of a casino with a 12- inch knife.
He had approached the women for a photo, but a showgirl told police she was not comfortable with his proposal and backed off.
Witnesses said Barrios charged at the woman and stabbed her in the back as she ran away, then allegedly stabbed another woman before running down the Strip and looking for groups of people so he could “let the anger out,” police said.
Authorities said Barrios believed the women were making fun of him and made fun of his clothes, which were described as a long-sleeved white chef’s jacket.
The women killed were identified as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30.
Before the attack, Barrios reportedly went to the Wynn Casino and asked a janitor about jobs and was also looking for a job as a chef.
Barrios, 32, also told a casino security guard that he was trying to sell his knives which he kept in a suitcase to raise enough money to get home.
The suspect was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless attack in broad daylight.
He is being held without bond and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
With pole wires
Watch the 2022 Chicago Marathon Live – NBC Chicago
REMARK: NBC Chicago will offer live streaming with full coverage of the race starting at 7 a.m. on October 9, 2022, in the player above.
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is here, and you can watch all the action live here.
The live broadcast of the Chicago Marathon begins at 7 a.m. CST today, Sunday, October 9, with coverage of top athletes, elite winning moments, and friends and family crossing the finish line until 3 p.m.
Whether you’re on the go, at home, or at work, you can watch full live coverage of the Chicago Marathon on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com, or the NBC Chicago app from anywhere in the United States and Mexico. Telemundo will also offer a broadcast of the Chicago Marathon on TelemundoChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago app.
A live stream with full coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. Coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV and a live finish line camera will air until 3 p.m. hours on the NBC Chicago app and website.
This year, the marathon broadcast and digital coverage of NBC 5 will also air on Peacock. To watch the Chicago Marathon on NBC’s streaming channel 5, NBC Chicago News on Peacock, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app on your streaming device, phone or tablet (available for iPhone or Android).
Here’s how to see Chicago NBC News on Peacock:
- First, head over to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It is available for iPhone or Android.
- Next, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to Chicago NBC News.
Coverage will also be available on NBC Chicago’s free app on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as LX.
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will begin Oct. 9 in the city’s Grant Park.
When is the 2022 Chicago Marathon?
The 44th edition of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2022.
What is the schedule for the Chicago Marathon weekend?
Thursday, October 6
Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection
McCormick Square
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, October 7
Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection
McCormick Square
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday October 8
Abbott Chicago 5K
Grant Park
7:30 a.m.
Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection
McCormick Square
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday October 9
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Grant Park
Wheelchair marathon start (men): 7:20 a.m.
Wheelchair marathon start (women): 7:21 a.m.
Marathon Handbike Departure: 7:23 a.m.
Departure wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m.
Start of wave 2 (blue): 8:00 a.m.
Departure wave 3 (orange): 8:35 a.m.
Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.
27th Mile Post Race Party
Grant Park, Butler Field
9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
What is the route of the 2022 Chicago Marathon?
The race begins and ends in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand lap of the city in between. See the full 2022 Chicago Marathon route here.
A man witnesses an attack and wonders what to do
Dear Amy: I am a 30 year old homosexual who does not particularly like children.
While shopping at the grocery store, I saw a man hit his little baby in the face.
The child started crying and sucking his thumb.
I was shocked and disgusted.
Is there anything a person can do in these circumstances?
I feel guilty for not standing up for a baby who looked less than 2 years old.
— Not a relative
Dear not a relative: Please recognize that even if you “don’t like them”, young children are helpless human beings who should not be attacked, by a parent or anyone else.
Yes, you should have tried to defend this child. The ways to do that would be to say, “Whoa whoa – wait a minute. Is everything okay here? (You don’t want to risk an escalation by responding too aggressively.)
And then you should also have contacted store security and/or called 911. This incident may have been caught on store security cameras.
Hitting a baby in the face is assault and abuse. Yes, it’s shocking and disgusting, and that person (who may not have been the baby’s parent – or even related to the baby) should be stopped, and that baby protected.
Dear Amy: This week is the first anniversary of my mother’s death.
She died suddenly of lung cancer, two weeks after her diagnosis.
I am still very much in mourning.
My parents had been married for over 40 years.
My dad started dating a woman less than two months after my mom died.
He just announced that they are engaged and will be getting married next month.
It seems so sudden.
The last time I was with him, I was caring for my sick mother, and the next time I go back, a new woman will be living in her place.
I’m glad my dad is happy – he deserves it – but I’m not ready to get involved in that part of his life.
I couldn’t even bring myself to say congratulations.
Should I feel guilty for not wanting to attend the wedding or spend time with both of them?
– Always sad
Dear Sad: My condolences on the death of your mother. It is a loss that you will deal with in different ways for a long time. There’s no one way to mourn one’s loss, but one thing you may be discovering now is how closely sadness and anger seem to reside.
What I mean is that “sad” can sometimes feel like “crazy”, and I think this might help you realize that.
There is evidence that men tend to team up quickly after a loss. Why is it?
Sometimes experiencing a sudden and tragic loss leaves a person grasping for life. People who have been happily married for decades crave the kind of comfort and stability they have experienced.
Men often benefit from their wives being skilled at home, in addition to being the emotional caretakers of the family. They want more.
And maybe people who remarry quickly are doing their best to avoid the kind of pain you’re feeling now.
You should communicate honestly with your father. You’ve never met the woman he’s going to marry, so be honest about your own feelings without judging him – or her. Just express your lingering sadness and tell him that you know he deserves to be happy, but it’s hard for you.
It’s important to recognize that it’s not your mother or you, it’s him – and he believes he’s moving on.
If you were to get married, you would want your father to accept your choice. Accepting his choice (even if you’re not ready to witness it) will be an important part of your relationship with him.
If you decide not to attend the wedding, you should plan a trip to see your father and meet her as soon as you can. If you have a partner, sibling, or close friend who could do this with you, it might help you unload your feelings and talk about this experience.
Dear Amy: “Early retirement” consisted of cohabiting with one’s parents and feeling alone and isolated.
Having recently moved to a new city, I was amazed at how many people I met by joining a climbing gym and meet groups.
I met so many nice people around my age (30). Plus, it’s a healthy activity!
I would offer this advice to anyone feeling isolated, stuck or bored.
– Escalation
Dear climber: Excellent recommendation.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.
