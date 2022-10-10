The Story of a Haunted South Carolina Road and Hitchhiker Walhalla – NBC Chicago

For decades, drivers in South Carolina have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride along a country road in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Route 107 winds through Walhalla in Oconee County, a small town on the northwest tip of the state.

Daneen Schatz, the communications supervisor for the Greenville County Library System, said the man known as “Walhalla Hitchhiker” was seen wearing a black raincoat and muddy boots.

“They say he’s quiet, expressionless and pale,” she said.

Locals believe it to be the ghost of Larry Stevens, a pilot who in the 1950s took off from Greenville and crashed in the area after flying through a rainstorm.

Debris from Stevens’ plane was found strewn across SC-107 between Moody Spring and a nearby lookout, according to dispatches at the time.

Schatz said drivers reported picking up a hitchhiker at various points between the two locations, with the mysterious driver asking to be dropped off at either point – depending on which direction the driver was heading.

“Then he mysteriously disappears upon arriving at his destination,” Schatz said.

But the mysterious hitchhiker leaves behind a trace of his presence.

“He usually leaves a wet spot in your car as the only evidence you have left that you met that person,” Schutz said.

So if you find yourself driving at night in the rain on Highway 107 in Oconee County, Schatz says to watch out for hitchhiker Walhalla.

