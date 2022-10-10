The Uffizi Galleries sue Jean Paul Gaultier for using Botticelli images | Italy

Cars

Police experts examine destroyed cars in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after several Russian strikes on October 10, 2022. Sergei Chuzakov/AFP via Getty Images

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine’s emergency service said 64 people were injured across the country in the morning attacks – the biggest and most widespread since the early days of the war.

Although some missiles apparently targeted energy installations, others struck civilian areas during the morning rush hour. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit the central building of a local university.

Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said there was no “practical military sense” in the strikes and that Russia’s goal was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel invading forces from Moscow, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.

Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he said.

Speaking in a video call with members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the Russian military had launched “precision weapons” from the air, sea and ground to target key energy facilities and of military command.

But the intense, hours-long barrage on major cities hit both residential areas and critical infrastructure, pointing to a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used in the barrage. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.

Putin, whose partial mobilization order earlier this month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia, refrained from declaring martial law or a counter-terrorism operation as many had expected .

Moscow’s war in Ukraine is approaching its eight-month milestone, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating battlefield setbacks in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.

Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of the city that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices was badly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.

Russian forces targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address. The Russians “purposely chose such a time and such targets to inflict the most damage,” Zelenskyy said.

The morning strikes sent Kyiv residents into bomb shelters for the first time in months. The city’s subway system halted rail services and made stations available again as places of refuge.

As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.

That changed Monday morning. The bombings hit Kyiv at the start of the morning rush hour as commuter traffic began to pick up. At least one of the vehicles hit near Kyiv National University appeared to be a commuter minibus, known as a “marshrutka”, a popular alternative to the city’s bus and metro lines.

Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.

Among the targets hit was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge, a central Kyiv landmark with its glass panels. CCTV footage showed a huge explosion as the bridge was hit and a man fled after the blast.

Elsewhere, Russia targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure as air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except Russian-annexed Crimea, for four straight hours – an attack that stretched from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, near the Polish border.

Associated Press reporters in Dnipro saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of the city. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the town, local officials said.

Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour. Despite heavy damage to the vehicle, officials said no passengers were killed.

Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, said she saw a missile pass the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro as she worked in her kitchen. Then she heard two explosions.

“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected. Women, children,” she said.

Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.

The attacks prompted a new wave of international condemnation of Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the Group of Seven industrial powers will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation to which Zelenskyy will respond. Germany currently chairs the G-7.

The attacks sparked a chorus of outrage in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.

“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. The Ukrainian Ministry of Education has announced that all Ukrainian schools will go online at least until the end of this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba interrupted his tour of Africa and returned to Ukraine.

In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to deploy a joint “regional grouping of troops” amid escalating fighting in Ukraine. He gave no details.

Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, sparking fears the stage may be set for pre-emptive action from Minsk.

___

Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war at