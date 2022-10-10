These Chicago roads are closed during Sunday’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon – NBC Chicago

The city of Chicago has closed dozens of routes for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as 40,000 runners head into the 2022 race.

Here is the full list of Chicago road closures that are in place for today’s Chicago Marathon.

Road closures

Closures posted on Monday include:

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Closures posted on Wednesday include:

Jackson Boulevard from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Closures released on Thursday include:

Balbo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive: until 6 a.m. Monday

Closures posted on Friday include:

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday

Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Congress Plaza from Van Buren Street to Harrison Street: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Ida B. Wells Drive: 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Closures posted on Saturday include:

Columbus Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street: 6 a.m. to noon on Sundays

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: noon to noon Sunday

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Sunday closings include:

Michigan Avenue from Madison Street to 9th Street: 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road: 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbus Drive to Grand Avenue: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle Street: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

LaSalle Street from Jackson Boulevard to Stockton Drive: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Stockton Drive from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive: 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive: 7 from 11:45 a.m.

Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road: 7:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue: 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Inner Lakeshore Drive from Belmont Avenue to Sheridan Road: 7 a.m. to noon

Sheridan Road, Inner Lakeshore Drive to Broadway Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

Broadway Avenue from Sheridan Road to Briar Place: 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Broadway Avenue from Briar Place to Diversey Parkway: 7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway: 7:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue: 7:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street: 7:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m.

Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Monroe Street: 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Monroe Street from Wacker Drive to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Halsted Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adams Street from Halsted Street to Damen Avenue: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard: 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halsted Street from 18th Street to 21st Street: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

21st Street from Halsted Street to Canalport Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Canalport Avenue from 21st Street to Cermak Road: 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 26th Street: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

26th Street from Wentworth Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 26th Street to 35th Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

35th Street from Michigan Avenue to Indiana Avenue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue: 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles parked along closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information on towed vehicles can be found at (312) 744-4444.

The organizers encourage all participants and spectators to use public transport on the weekend of the race.

For those who choose to drive, Millennium Garages are the closest parking options to Grant Park.

Here’s more information to keep in mind as the city gets into the race:

2022 Chicago Marathon Route

Known for its flat and fast course, the inaugural race will start and finish in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand lap of the city between their runs.

Throughout the 26.2-mile ride, runners will be guided through 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic sites, and six bridges over the Chicago River.

Organizers anticipate that the course will be covered by no less than 40,000 runners, and many supporters are also expected to be scattered along the route.

All marathon participants must cover the distance in at least six hours and 30 minutes, which means runners will need to cover a pace of 15 minutes – or more – per mile.

Getting around with public transport

Ride public transit and load this Ventra card – the payment system used by both the Metra train and Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains.

You can purchase a card at O’Hare International Airport when you arrive in town or download it as an app.

Now that you know Ventra isn’t the size for your drink order…you’re ready to figure out how and where you need to go to watch the runners.

Metra provides additional service on four lines from various suburbs.

A note on cost: CTA and Metra prices are the lowest in years. There is always a $5 day pass on CTA and a $7 day pass on Metra.

If you have other events on Saturday — like the Abbott 5k race — you can purchase a $10 weekend pass on the system.

Use carpooling

Divvy bikes are also a good option. With the Lyft app, you can find each station and see how many bike stations are open.

For carpools this year, race organizers are trying to reduce the carpool chaos with official drop-off points for riders entering Grant Park around 7 a.m.

For spectators using carpool, tell your driver to stay west of downtown State Street.

There’s an X factor here on Sunday night that I have to mention – or maybe I should say, “H” factor: Harry Styles is playing at the United Center on Sunday night, which will bring even more people to the West Loop and the Close to West Side for dinner and afternoon and evening drinks.

Road closures will be picked up by then – with the exception of streets in Grant Park – so it will normally be congested. You’ll be wise to schedule extra travel time on Sunday evening just to make sure you’re in style (and not stressed).

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide full live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in English and Spanish.

The live TV shows will air from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available on nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels. from 7 a.m. at 15h

How to Find a Chicago Marathon Runner

The marathon has its own mobile app that includes live race-day functionality, including a way to track runners as they run.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching “Bank of America Chicago Marathon” in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered attendees to their watchlist, users can search for their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, event calendar and race photos.

Runner tracking will also be available on race day on the marathon website, allowing spectators to view the race standings and follow friends and family by getting real-time updates and splits.