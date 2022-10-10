Three American economists win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics

The isolation of the pandemic has given many of us a new appreciation for simple forms of socializing, like getting together at a friend’s house.

While we might more freely attend house parties, potlucks, and casual get-togethers in the living room to watch sports on the couch, that doesn’t give people the freedom to behave the way they want it in someone else’s space.

We asked etiquette experts to share some common rude behaviors when visiting someone else — and tips for avoiding them.

Touch and move things

“When someone says ‘Make yourself at home,’ they usually don’t mean it literally,” said Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “You should keep your feet away from furniture, and unless it’s a close friend, you shouldn’t open the fridge without being asked.”

Wait for the host to give you the green light to touch or interact with the things you see. In the meantime, ask permission quickly if something tempts you.

“Ask before touching an object or removing a book from a shelf,” advised Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast.

Waiting for a tour

“Don’t demand a visit to someone’s house,” Leighton urged. “Wait to be invited by your host.”

Many people are happy to give a little tour of their space when they invite people over, but not everyone does all the time. And if your host doesn’t offer a tour, don’t commit to one either.

“Don’t go around the house unless the host encourages you to ‘walk around,’” Diane Gottsman, etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas .

Exceed your welcome

“Know when it’s time to go,” urged Leighton. “The number one complaint we hear from hosts is about guests overstaying their welcome.”

Maybe you’re still enjoying your last drink or it seems like everyone is having a good time chatting. But pay attention to the body language of the hosts and suggest that those who want to keep hanging around move elsewhere.

“If your hosts have put on their pajamas, that’s probably a good sign that it’s time to go,” added Leighton.

Hide a mess

Unfortunately, things happen when you’re at someone else’s house. You might accidentally spill red wine on the rug or knock over a lamp. Don’t ignore it and don’t try to hide it.

“If you break something, or even if you just finish the toilet paper roll, it’s best to let your host know as quickly and discreetly as possible,” Smith said.

Respect the house rules and the belongings of others. (Photo: Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)

Spying

“Resist from peeking into wardrobes and closets,” Smith advised.

Of course, it’s natural to be a little curious, and we’ve seen this exact behavior in countless movies. But resist the urge to look inside the medicine cabinet in the bathroom.

“Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act,” Leighton said. “The marbles will ring in the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear.”

Bring a plus-one uninvited

“Never show up with an unexpected plus one,” Gottsman said.

Sure, you might know the host enjoys hanging out with your cousin, or you think everyone will love meeting the new guy you’re seeing. But that doesn’t mean you can extend an invite without getting the go-ahead.

Unless you have been explicitly told that you can bring a plus-one (or plus-five), always ask before bringing anyone else into someone’s house. Even if it’s a casual meeting, send a quick text to the host to make sure.

Waiting to share dietary restrictions

“If you’ve been invited to a meal, any dietary restrictions should be shared well in advance, not when you sit down at the table,” Smith noted.

Don’t expect the meal to be vegan or to contain any of your allergens. Let the host know as soon as possible about any limitations you might have (and respect the actual limitations, not the preferences).

Feed the dog

When it comes to dietary restrictions, it’s important to remember that the host’s pets may have some, so don’t share your food.

“Don’t feed the host’s dog under the table unless you ask your host first,” Gottsman said. “The dog may have an allergy or be on a special diet.”

Breaking shoe rules

“Put on or take off shoes tend to be very specific to each individual,” Smith noted. “Listen to what your host prefers.”

It’s understandable that many people prefer not to track dirt and germs from the outside world into their homes when possible.

“Be prepared to remove your shoes if asked to do so,” Leighton said. “Put a pair of socks or slippers in your bag if you don’t like being barefoot and think you might be heading home without shoes.”

Smith also thinks hosts need to be prepared for their request.

“Hosts who want to leave shoes at the door should also have slippers or socks for guests,” she said. “Hosts will also need to understand if the guest refuses. Fashionistas prefer to keep their shoes as part of their ensemble.

Interfering with configuration

“Don’t change place cards at the table,” Gottsman advised.

People put time and effort into hosting events like dinner parties, so respect what they’re hosting and don’t try to interfere or make changes.

Show up empty-handed

“As a guest, you should arrive with a small gift for the host,” Smith said.

However, there is no need to be too extravagant or overthink the host’s gift. Get yourself a good bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers. It’s the thought that counts.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

