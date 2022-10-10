Three American economists win the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday that three U.S.-based economists had won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics “for their research on banking and financial crises.”
The winners are Ben Bernanke, former head of the US Federal Reserve and currently at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC; Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago; and Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The winners share a prize of approximately $900,000.
The Nobel Prize in Economics was not in Alfred Nobel’s will.
It was established by the Swedish central bank in 1968 – and is officially the “Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel” to mark the bank’s 300th anniversary.
It was first awarded in 1969 and has been funded by the bank ever since.
The isolation of the pandemic has given many of us a new appreciation for simple forms of socializing, like getting together at a friend’s house.
While we might more freely attend house parties, potlucks, and casual get-togethers in the living room to watch sports on the couch, that doesn’t give people the freedom to behave the way they want it in someone else’s space.
We asked etiquette experts to share some common rude behaviors when visiting someone else — and tips for avoiding them.
Touch and move things
“When someone says ‘Make yourself at home,’ they usually don’t mean it literally,” said Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “You should keep your feet away from furniture, and unless it’s a close friend, you shouldn’t open the fridge without being asked.”
Wait for the host to give you the green light to touch or interact with the things you see. In the meantime, ask permission quickly if something tempts you.
“Ask before touching an object or removing a book from a shelf,” advised Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast.
Waiting for a tour
“Don’t demand a visit to someone’s house,” Leighton urged. “Wait to be invited by your host.”
Many people are happy to give a little tour of their space when they invite people over, but not everyone does all the time. And if your host doesn’t offer a tour, don’t commit to one either.
“Don’t go around the house unless the host encourages you to ‘walk around,’” Diane Gottsman, etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas .
Exceed your welcome
“Know when it’s time to go,” urged Leighton. “The number one complaint we hear from hosts is about guests overstaying their welcome.”
Maybe you’re still enjoying your last drink or it seems like everyone is having a good time chatting. But pay attention to the body language of the hosts and suggest that those who want to keep hanging around move elsewhere.
“If your hosts have put on their pajamas, that’s probably a good sign that it’s time to go,” added Leighton.
Hide a mess
Unfortunately, things happen when you’re at someone else’s house. You might accidentally spill red wine on the rug or knock over a lamp. Don’t ignore it and don’t try to hide it.
“If you break something, or even if you just finish the toilet paper roll, it’s best to let your host know as quickly and discreetly as possible,” Smith said.
Respect the house rules and the belongings of others. (Photo: Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)
Spying
“Resist from peeking into wardrobes and closets,” Smith advised.
Of course, it’s natural to be a little curious, and we’ve seen this exact behavior in countless movies. But resist the urge to look inside the medicine cabinet in the bathroom.
“Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act,” Leighton said. “The marbles will ring in the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear.”
Bring a plus-one uninvited
“Never show up with an unexpected plus one,” Gottsman said.
Sure, you might know the host enjoys hanging out with your cousin, or you think everyone will love meeting the new guy you’re seeing. But that doesn’t mean you can extend an invite without getting the go-ahead.
Unless you have been explicitly told that you can bring a plus-one (or plus-five), always ask before bringing anyone else into someone’s house. Even if it’s a casual meeting, send a quick text to the host to make sure.
Waiting to share dietary restrictions
“If you’ve been invited to a meal, any dietary restrictions should be shared well in advance, not when you sit down at the table,” Smith noted.
Don’t expect the meal to be vegan or to contain any of your allergens. Let the host know as soon as possible about any limitations you might have (and respect the actual limitations, not the preferences).
Feed the dog
When it comes to dietary restrictions, it’s important to remember that the host’s pets may have some, so don’t share your food.
“Don’t feed the host’s dog under the table unless you ask your host first,” Gottsman said. “The dog may have an allergy or be on a special diet.”
Breaking shoe rules
“Put on or take off shoes tend to be very specific to each individual,” Smith noted. “Listen to what your host prefers.”
It’s understandable that many people prefer not to track dirt and germs from the outside world into their homes when possible.
“Be prepared to remove your shoes if asked to do so,” Leighton said. “Put a pair of socks or slippers in your bag if you don’t like being barefoot and think you might be heading home without shoes.”
Smith also thinks hosts need to be prepared for their request.
“Hosts who want to leave shoes at the door should also have slippers or socks for guests,” she said. “Hosts will also need to understand if the guest refuses. Fashionistas prefer to keep their shoes as part of their ensemble.
Interfering with configuration
“Don’t change place cards at the table,” Gottsman advised.
People put time and effort into hosting events like dinner parties, so respect what they’re hosting and don’t try to interfere or make changes.
Show up empty-handed
“As a guest, you should arrive with a small gift for the host,” Smith said.
However, there is no need to be too extravagant or overthink the host’s gift. Get yourself a good bottle of wine or a bouquet of flowers. It’s the thought that counts.
Fuel: nearly 3 out of 10 gas stations are in short supply
It’s a black Monday for some motorists. This Sunday, nearly three out of ten service stations – 29.7% precisely – in France were experiencing difficulties on at least one fuel. It was more than the day before, when the rate was already over 20%. Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France are particularly affected: respectively, 54.8% and 44.9% of resorts encountered difficulties there. [Plus d’infos ici]
Death of Alisha: two teenagers sentenced to 13 and 10 years in prison for assassination and murder
The Yvelines Court of Appeal sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 13 years in prison for murder and a 16-year-old teenager to 10 years in prison for the murder of Alisha, a 14-year-old schoolgirl beaten and then thrown into the Seine in Argenteuil in 2021. After a trial behind closed doors, she rendered, in public, a decision which distinguishes the role played by the two teenagers: the assassination for the young man by virtue of “premeditation” via “preparatory elements », and murder for the young girl, by her active participation in the death of Alisha on the day of the drama. [Plus d’infos ici]
Ukraine under heavy Russian bombardment
This Monday morning, Russian bombardments on a scale unmatched for months hit Ukraine. And this, two days after the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge. “They are trying to destroy us, to erase us from the face of the Earth”, reacted Volodymyr Zelensky on social networks, calling on the population to stay in shelters and calling on France and Germany for a “tough” response to the Russia, as well as an emergency meeting of the G7. [Plus d’infos ici]
Heat waves: entire regions will become unlivable in the coming decades
Over the next few decades, entire regions of the globe will become unlivable “due to more frequent and intense heat waves”. In a report on extreme heat, the UN and the Red Cross indeed indicate that according to the current evolution of the climate, “heat waves could reach and exceed the physiological and social limits of man”, in particular in regions such as the Sahel and South and Southwest Asia. [Plus d’infos ici]
North Korea says it conducted ‘tactical nuclear’ simulations
North Korea says it has simulated ‘tactical nuclear’ strikes over the past two weeks, personally overseen by Kim Jong Un, in response to the ‘military threat’ posed, it says, by the US and its allies in the region. . In total, the Pyongyang regime launched seven ballistic missiles. One of these projectiles flew over Japan for the first time since 2017. And the international community expects North Korea to carry out a nuclear test soon, which would also be a first in five years. [Plus d’infos ici]
The crazed man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring six others on the Las Vegas Strip was caught on video by a local media outlet applying for a job outside Los Angeles City Hall two days before the bloody rampage.
Jorge Lopez, cameraman for NBC Los Angeles sister station Telemundo 52, recorded the man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios on Tuesday saying he had lost his home and all of his possessions.
“He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was at the scene on a mission at the time.
The station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios was arrested two days later in Las Vegas, where the Guatemalan national with a California criminal record allegedly attacked a group of four performers. showgirl in front of a casino with a 12- inch knife.
He had approached the women for a photo, but a showgirl told police she was not comfortable with his proposal and backed off.
Witnesses said Barrios charged at the woman and stabbed her in the back as she ran away, then allegedly stabbed another woman before running down the Strip and looking for groups of people so he could “let the anger out,” police said.
Authorities said Barrios believed the women were making fun of him and made fun of his clothes, which were described as a long-sleeved white chef’s jacket.
The women killed were identified as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30.
Before the attack, Barrios reportedly went to the Wynn Casino and asked a janitor about jobs and was also looking for a job as a chef.
Barrios, 32, also told a casino security guard that he was trying to sell his knives which he kept in a suitcase to raise enough money to get home.
The suspect was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless attack in broad daylight.
He is being held without bond and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
REMARK: NBC Chicago will offer live streaming with full coverage of the race starting at 7 a.m. on October 9, 2022, in the player above.
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is here, and you can watch all the action live here.
The live broadcast of the Chicago Marathon begins at 7 a.m. CST today, Sunday, October 9, with coverage of top athletes, elite winning moments, and friends and family crossing the finish line until 3 p.m.
A live stream with full coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. Coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV and a live finish line camera will air until 3 p.m. hours on the NBC Chicago app and website.
A live stream with full coverage begins at 7 a.m. online and on NBC 5. Coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV and a live finish line camera will air until 3 p.m. hours on the NBC Chicago app and website.
This year, the marathon broadcast and digital coverage of NBC 5 will also air on Peacock.
Here’s how to see Chicago NBC News on Peacock:
First, head over to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It is available for iPhone or Android.
Next, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
Scroll through the channels to Chicago NBC News.
Coverage will also be available on NBC Chicago’s free app on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as LX.
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will begin Oct. 9 in the city’s Grant Park.
When is the 2022 Chicago Marathon?
The 44th edition of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to begin on October 9, 2022.
What is the schedule for the Chicago Marathon weekend?
Thursday, October 6 Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection McCormick Square 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, October 7 Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection McCormick Square 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday October 8 Abbott Chicago 5K Grant Park 7:30 a.m.
Abbott Health and Fitness Show; Package collection McCormick Square 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday October 9 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Grant Park Wheelchair marathon start (men): 7:20 a.m. Wheelchair marathon start (women): 7:21 a.m. Marathon Handbike Departure: 7:23 a.m. Departure wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m. Start of wave 2 (blue): 8:00 a.m. Departure wave 3 (orange): 8:35 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.
27th Mile Post Race Party Grant Park, Butler Field 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
What is the route of the 2022 Chicago Marathon?
The race begins and ends in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand lap of the city in between. See the full 2022 Chicago Marathon route here.