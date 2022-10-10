DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The sound of apparent gunfire and explosions echoed early Monday through the streets of a city in western Iran, one of the hotspots of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman. At least one man was reportedly killed by security forces in a nearby village, activists said.
Tina Brown says Harry’s memoir will never be published and Charles will reimburse publishers
Tina Brown, former founding editor of The Daily Beast and close friend of Princess Diana, said she believes Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will never be published, and joked that Meghan Markle may one day marry Elon Musk. .
The former editor of vanity lounge and the new yorker was speaking at a UK literary event to mark the publication of her new royal book, Palace papersthe Telegraph reported.
Speaking about Harry’s memoir, which was due to be released this year under a multimillion-dollar deal but which appears to have been delayed, Brown said: “They’re now at this stalemate, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry made this book deal where he’s supposed to go all out about his awful life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there’s no turning back s ‘he does… If the book continues, I don’t think there’s a way for Harry to come back, so I always thought the book wouldn’t see the light of day.
“The window is starting to close but I always thought that at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to repay the advance to stop Harry from writing this book.”
The claim contradicts reports yesterday that Harry was simply rewriting the book so that it makes sense in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including changing verbs from present to past tense.
Brown, who was one of the last people to see Diana alive when she joined her and Anna Wintour for lunch at the Four Seasons in Manhattan (naturally), told the Henley Literary Festival that she thought Diana reportedly urged Harry to make peace with his family. .
According to the report of Telegraph, Brown said, “Diana was very pragmatic. I think she would have said to Harry, ‘It’s not going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back.
Asked about reports that Meghan and Harry are looking for a new home, Brown replied: “Yeah, and at some point it might be more than a new home that she’s looking for… Elon Musk is still single, c that’s all I have to say.”
She added that by the standards of their neighbors in Montecito, they were poor, saying: ‘It’s not very nice to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn’t have enough money. . It’s a completely different game to be with these super rich people.
“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a modest cottage compared to what these other people own.”
Gunfire and explosions in western Iran amid Mahsa Amini protests
The incidents come as protests rage in cities and towns across Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s vice squad in Tehran.
The Iranian government insists Amini was not abused, but her family say her body showed bruises and other signs of beatings. Later videos showed security forces beating and shoving protesters, including women who ripped off their compulsory headscarf, or hijab.
From Tehran and elsewhere, online videos have emerged despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos showed women marching through the streets without headscarves, while others clashed with authorities and set fires in the street as protests continued into a fourth week. The protests represent one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the Green Movement protests of 2009.
The violence occurred Monday morning in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province, as well as in the village of Salas Babajani near the border with Iraq, according to a Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. ‘man. Amini was Kurdish and his death was particularly felt in the Kurdish region of Iran, where protests began on September 17 at his funeral.
Hengaw posted footage he describes as smoke rising in a neighborhood in Sanandaj, with what looked like rapid rifle fire echoing through the night sky. People’s screams could be heard.
There was no immediate word if anyone had been injured in the violence. Hengaw then uploaded a video of what appeared to be recovered casings from rifles and shotguns, along with used tear gas canisters.
Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the violence on Monday morning in Sanandaj, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Tehran. Esmail Zarei Kousha, the governor of Iran’s Kurdistan province, claimed without providing evidence that unknown groups were “plotting to kill young people in the streets” on Saturday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.
Kousha also accused those anonymous groups that day of shooting a young man in the head and killing him – an attack that activists blamed squarely on Iranian security forces. They say Iranian forces opened fire after the man honked their horn. The horn has become one of the ways activists have expressed civil disobedience – an action that has seen riot police in other videos smash the windshields of passing vehicles.
In the village of Salas Babajani, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Sanandaj, Iranian security forces repeatedly shot a 22-year-old man protesting there, who later died of from his injuries, Hengaw said. He said others were injured in the shooting.
It remains unclear how many people have been killed in the protests and the security forces’ crackdown on them. State television last suggested that at least 41 people were killed in the September 24 protests. For the next two weeks, there was no update from the Iranian government.
An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimates that at least 185 people have been killed. This includes around 90 people killed in the violence in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan.
London-based group Amnesty International said security forces killed 66 people, including children, in a bloody crackdown on September 30, with more people killed in the area in later incidents. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence as involving anonymous separatists, without providing details or evidence.
Meanwhile, a prison riot hit the town of Rasht, killing several inmates there, a prosecutor reportedly said. It was not immediately clear if the riot at Lakan prison was linked to the ongoing protests, although Rasht has seen strong protests in recent weeks since Amini’s death.
The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted Gilan provincial prosecutor Mehdi Fallah Miri as saying that “some prisoners died from their injuries because the electricity was cut off (at the prison) because of the damage.” . He also alleged that the prisoners refused to allow the authorities access to the injured.
Miri described the riot as having broken out in a wing of a prison housing death row inmates.
Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.
Children’s playground hit in Kyiv attack, Ukrainian official says
Ukrainian officials reported casualties in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday after a Russian missile strike destroyed a building.
In a Telegram post, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said: “Another multi-storey residential building was destroyed as a result of a rocket attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia.”
“There are victims,” he added. “Rescuers, doctors and all relevant services are working at the scene of the tragedy. All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.”
A bit of context: Dozens of people have been killed and injured in Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia over the past week. The city is not far from the front line and the site of a nuclear power station which the international community watches with suspicion.
Part of the wider region is occupied by Russian forces and last week Russian President Vladimir Putin signed measures to annex four regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, in violation of international law.
Moscow denies deliberately attacking civilians.
Amazon plans to hire 150,000 holiday workers
Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
MediaNews Group | The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images
Amazon said Thursday it was hiring 150,000 employees across the United States to help handle the holiday rush.
The retail giant typically hires during peak holiday shopping season, bringing in hordes of temporary workers to better meet demand.
Amazon said it hires full-time, seasonal and part-time workers who can pick, pack, store and ship items from its warehouses.
The company, facing an ultra-tight job market, last week raised its average starting wage for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour from $18 an hour. . Amazon said on Tuesday it was offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 depending on region, in another sign it is softening benefits to attract and retain workers.
The hiring ramp comes as Amazon prepares to hold a Prime Day-like bargain next week, the second time it has held two such events in the same year. The event will serve as an early kickoff to what some analysts predict will be a slower holiday season amid runaway inflation and fears of a recession.
Macroeconomic concerns, along with pandemic-driven expansion, have prompted Amazon to cut spending in several areas of the business. In recent months, Amazon has closed or canceled the launch of new facilities and delayed the opening of some new buildings after its pandemic-driven expansion left it with too much warehouse space. In the second quarter, the company reduced its workforce by 99,000 people to 1.52 million employees.
Amazon is hiring the same number of workers it announced last year, as other retailers consolidate holiday staffing plans. walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers, a more modest target than the year before, when it announced it would add 150,000 associates and 20,000 supply chain workers , to help with the holiday rush.
Teenager attacked and stabbed by masked men on subway
A 17-year-old was stalked and brutally beaten by a group of masked suspects before being stabbed on a subway platform in New York.
Police say the teen entered the subway at East 53 Street and Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 4:22 p.m. Saturday. He was coming off a shift at Shake Shack, the New York Post Noted.
A minute later, six individuals entered the subway station from the same location and approached the victim who was waiting on the northbound ‘6’ platform.
The group of individuals began punching and kicking the 17-year-old repeatedly in the head and body. During the beating, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times.
The gang of assailants then fled the station to parts unknown. New York Police Department (NYPD) officials believe the victim and attackers knew each other previously.
“He said he had a beef with them,” a police source told the Jobbut it was unclear what the dispute was about.
EMS attended to the victim at the station, then transported him to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. While the teenager received multiple staples, he was listed in stable condition.
The NYPD is looking for approximately six black men who were last seen wearing black hoodies, black pants and surgical masks.
According to NYPD crime statistics, major crimes in Democratic Mayor Eric Adam’s New York City are up 32.7% since last year. Assaults rose 15.9% and crime on the city’s transit system jumped 41.6%.
Breitbart News recently reported that rising violent crime has become a defining issue for most American voters as the 2022 midterm elections approach. A recent poll shows that 77% of voters think violent crime are a serious problem.
As violent crime soars in Democratic-run cities, Senate and House Republicans are highlighting Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies in their campaign messages.
North Korea Says Nuclear Missile Tests To ‘Eliminate’ Enemies, Signals More To Come – NBC Chicago
North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.
The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.
“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the real warfare capabilities … of nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any place and at any time were on full display. “said the North Korean official. the Central News Agency said.
KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.
North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.
Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.
“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.
Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.
“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”
Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.
Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.
Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.
“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.
“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to tackle mental health
After completing a tour of Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. Other warning signs appeared over several years of subsequent overseas assignments.
“It’s like I lost myself somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who suffered from disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something is wrong.’”
As the Pentagon seeks to address skyrocketing suicide rates among the military ranks, Williamson’s experiences shine a light on the realities of service members seeking mental health help. For most, just acknowledging their struggles can be daunting. And what comes next can be frustrating and disheartening.
Williamson, 46, eventually found stability through a month-long hospitalization and a therapy program that incorporates horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s amazing how I managed to get out of it,” she said.
A closer look at mental health
In March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of an independent panel to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs.
According to Department of Defense data, suicides among active duty military members rose more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. Numbers jumped 15% in 2020 alone. In long-running suicide hotspots date such as Alaska – service members and their families face extreme isolation and harsh weather – the rate has doubled.
A 2021 Cost of War Project study concluded that since 9/11, four times as many service members and veterans have died by suicide than combat deaths. The study detailed the stressors specific to military life: “high exposure to trauma – mental, physical, moral and sexual – stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic male culture, access continued use of firearms and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life. life.”
“More work to do”
The Pentagon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But Austin has publicly acknowledged that the Pentagon’s current mental health offerings — including a Defense Suicide Prevention Office created in 2011 — have proven insufficient.
“It is imperative that we take care of all of our teammates and continue to reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a key priority,” Austin wrote in March. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
Last year, the Army issued new guidance to its commanders on how to handle mental health issues in the ranks, complete with briefing slides and a script. But serious long-term challenges remain. Many soldiers fear the stigma of admitting mental health issues in the internal military culture of self-sufficiency. And those who seek help often find that the stigma is not only real, but compounded by bureaucratic hurdles.
Much like the problem of food insecurity in military families, a network of military-adjacent charities have attempted to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.
Some are purely recreational, such as an annual fishing derby in Alaska designed to provide fresh air and socialization for service members. Others are more focused on self-care, such as an Armed Services YMCA program that provides free child care so military parents can attend therapy sessions.
The dream could be a nightmare
The situation in Alaska is particularly dire. In January, after a string of suicides, Command Sgt. Major Phil Blaisdell addressed his soldiers in an emotional Instagram post. “When did suicide become the answer,” he asked. “Please DM me if you need anything. Please…”
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said while posting to Alaska may be a dream for some service members, it’s a lonely nightmare for others that needs to be solved.
“You have to pay attention to that when you see the stats jumping as they are,” Murkowski said. “Right now you have everyone. You have the Joint Chiefs looking at Alaska and saying, “Holy shit, what’s going on up there?”
he stresses of a posting in Alaska are compounded by a shortage of therapists in the field. During a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska earlier this year, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth heard base health workers say they are understaffed, burnt out, and cannot see patients in a timely manner. If a soldier seeks help, he often has to wait weeks for an appointment.
“We have people who need our services and we can’t reach them,” a longtime adviser in Wormuth told a meeting. “We need personnel and until we have them we will continue to kill soldiers.”
The annual combat fishing tournament in Seward, Alaska, was created to “get the kids out of the barracks, out of base for the day, and out of their heads,” said co-founder Keith Manternach.
The tournament, which began in 2007 and now involves more than 300 service members, includes a day of deep sea fishing followed by a celebratory banquet with prizes for the biggest catch, the smallest catch and the person who falls the sicker.
“I think there’s a huge mental health element to it,” Manternach said.
It’s not just in Alaska.
sergeant. Antonio Rivera, an 18-year-old veteran who has served three tours in Iraq and a year in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, freely admits that he suffers from severe PTSD.
“I know I need help. There are signs and I’ve waited long enough,” said Rivera, 48, who is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. “I don’t want my children to suffer because I won’t get help.”
He does yoga, but says he needs more. He hesitates to ask for help inside the army.
“Personally, I would feel more comfortable being able to talk to someone outside,” he said. “It would allow me to open up a lot more without having to worry about how it will affect my career.”
Others who speak up say it’s hard to get help.
Despite being on-base with “tons of briefings and pamphlets about suicide and PTSD,” Williamson said she found herself struggling for years to get discharge and therapy.
Eventually, she entered a month-long inpatient program in Arizona. Upon her return, a therapist recommended horse-assisted therapy, which turned out to be a breakthrough.
Now Williamson is a regular at the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., where horseback riding sessions can be combined with a variety of therapeutic practices and exercises.
Working with horses has long been used as a form of therapy for people with physical or mental disabilities and children with autism. But in recent years, it has been adopted to help service members with anxiety and PTSD.
“To be able to work with horses, you have to be able to regulate your emotions. They communicate through body language and energy,” said Shelby Morrison, director of communications for Cloverleaf. “They react to the energies around them. They react to negativity, positivity, anxiety, excitement.
Military clients, Morrison said, come with “a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD. … We use the horse to pull them out of their triggers.
For Williamson, the regular riding sessions helped stabilize her. She is still struggling and she said her long treatment campaign has damaged her relationship with several senior officers. She is currently on limited service and does not know if she will retire when she celebrates her 20th birthday in March.
Nonetheless, she says, equine therapy has helped her feel optimistic for the first time in recent memory.
“Now even though I can’t get out of bed, I make sure to come here,” she said. “If I hadn’t come here, I don’t even know where I would be.”
