Tom Cruise Could Perform a Spacewalk While Filming a Movie on the International Space Station
After doing every stunt possible on Earth, actor Tom Cruise could now soar into space to perform a spacewalk for his next movie. The 60-year-old Hollywood star has teamed up with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie pitch that involves filming in space – plans for which were first reported in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the project.
Now speaking to BBC, Universal studio president Dame Donna Langley confirmed that sending Mr. Cruise into space was part of the studio’s mission. She revealed details of the project and said Mr. Cruise and Mr. Liman – who previously worked with the actor on edge of tomorrow – pitched the film during the pandemic. Ms Langley said the film “itself actually takes place on Earth and then the character has to go up into space to save the day”.
“Tom Cruise takes us to space. He takes the world to space. That’s the plan,” Ms Langley told the outlet.
“We have a big project in development with Tom envisioning him to take a rocket to the Space Station. And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside the Station. He will play a lucky counter that finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save the Earth,” she added.
The film is still in the dream phase and has not yet started production. But if the movie takes off, as mentioned earlier, Tom Cruise would be the first movie star to shoot in space on the International Space Station.
Notably, Mr. Cruise has previous experience of the ISS having narrated, via Earth, the 2022 documentary 3D space station. The actor is also known for his daredevil stunts, so it’s no surprise that he’s now turning his sights to space.
Earlier this year, a video showing the actor sitting on a red biplane in flight with little or no assistance also surfaced on social media. The clip showed Mr. Cruise standing on the biplane holding nothing but a rig and talking to the camera.
Records of Maine child deaths provided to lawmakers
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it is forwarding child protective services records for four children who died last year to the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability ( OPEGA). These files include those of Maddox Williams, whose mother, Jessica Trefethen, is currently on trial for his murder. Some files were delivered at the end of September and the last of the files was to be delivered on Friday. The Attorney General’s office also told the Government Oversight Committee that DHHS opposes the Committee’s subpoena requesting direct access to these records by its members. The AG’s office said it breaks the law to directly release these confidential records to members of the government’s oversight committee. “The Department and the Attorney General’s Office promptly processed and safely delivered the four records requested to the office established by the Legislature for the review of these sensitive records,” said the Health and Human Services Commissioner, Jeanne Lambew “We look forward to OPEGA’s thorough and expert assessment, as well as the resolution of any remaining questions regarding access to these confidential records. There is no higher priority for the Department than to advance the vital work of protecting Maine’s children from abuse and neglect and ensuring they can live safe, stable, and healthy lives.Since 2018, DHHS says it has increased its workforce by 29%, increased the number of resource or foster families by 31% and overhauled an outdated information system, among other improvements.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it is forwarding child protective services records for four children who died last year to the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability ( OPEGA). These files include those of Maddox Williams, whose mother, Jessica Trefethen, is currently on trial for his murder.
Some files were delivered at the end of September and the last of the files was to be delivered on Friday.
The attorney general’s office also told the government oversight committee that DHHS opposes the committee’s subpoena seeking direct access to those records by its members. The AG’s office said it violated the law to release these confidential records directly to members of the Government Oversight Committee.
“The department and the Attorney General’s office quickly processed and safely delivered the four records requested to the office created by the legislature to review these sensitive records,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne. Lambew. “We look forward to OPEGA’s thorough and expert assessment, as well as the resolution of any remaining questions regarding access to these confidential records. There is no higher priority for the Department than advancing the vital work of protecting Maine’s children from abuse and neglect and ensuring they can live safe, stable and healthy lives.
Since 2018, DHHS says it has increased its workforce by 29%, increased the number of resource or foster families by 31%, and overhauled an outdated information system, among other improvements.
Vikings top Bears 29-22 for a third straight comeback win on late Kirk Cousins’ run
Another Sunday, another Vikings escape.
For the third straight week, the Vikings fell behind in the fourth quarter to an outmanned foe only to come back and win a game they easily could have lost. Their latest Houdini act was a 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings fell behind 22-21 in the fourth quarter after blowing a 21-3 lead. But they were able to go ahead for good at 29-22 on a 1-yard sneak by Kirk Cousins and a two-point conversion pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson with 2:26 left in the game.
Then, Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler stole the ball out of the hands of former Minnesota receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He returned the fumble 16 yards to the Bears 45 with 1:01 remaining, and that was the game.
The Vikings previously had come back to defeat Detroit 28-24 on Sept. 25 and to beat New Orleans 28-24 on Oct. 2 in London.
The Vikings fell behind for the first time in the game at 22-21 on a 51-yard field goal by Cairo Santos with 9:26 left. But they came back on a 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted seven minutes and concluded with the 1-yard run by Cousins on third and goal.
Cousins completed 32 of 41 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jefferson had a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards and Dalvin Cook carried 18 times for 94 yards.
In the first half, Cousins had a record-setting showing while completing his first 17 passes of the game. Throw in the two passes he completed to end the Oct. 2 game against New Orleans in London, that gave him a team-record 19 overall completions. The previous record for either multiple games or in a single was 16, by Tommy Kramer at Green Bay on Nov. 11, 1979.
Cousins’ final completion in his streak was a 1-yard shuttle pass to Jalen Reagor for a touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 21-3 lead. But then the Vikings went cold.
The Bears closed the deficit to deficit to 21-10 with a 9-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery just before halftime.
In the third quarter, the Bears got a 9-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Velus Jones Jr. and a 43-yard field goal by Cairo Santos to cut the deficit to 21-19.
The Bears took their only lead at 22-21 on a 51-yard field goal by Santos with 9:26 left in the game.
Emily Sisson sets record for American in Chicago Marathon: NPR
Matt Marton/AP
CHICAGO — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American.
Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 – 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. Kenya’s John Korir finished third at 2:05:01.
Matt Marton/AP
Matt Marton/AP
Chepngetich was the top woman for the second straight year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29 followed by Kenya’s Vivian Jerono Kiplagat in 2:20:52.
More than 40,000 runners took part in the 26.2 mile event.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the United States was the top woman in 1:45:48.
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge explosion
A barrage of Russian missiles that destroyed apartment buildings and homes in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least a dozen people, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday as Moscow scrambled to impose its takeover of an illegally annexed territory.
The explosions that collapsed at least one high-rise residential building and blew out the windows of others came from six missiles launched into Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian Air Force said. The region is one of four that Russia claims as its own this month, but the regional capital remains under Ukrainian control.
Immediately after the strikes, the city council said 17 had been killed, but later revised that figure to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon that 13 had been killed and more than 60 injured, including at least 10 children .
The multiple strikes came after an explosion on Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in Ukraine and a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
Stunned residents watched behind the police tape as emergency crews tried to reach the upper floors of a building which was directly hit. The attack collapsed several floors, leaving a smoking chasm at least 40 feet wide where the apartments used to be. Several hours later, the upper floors also collapsed.
In an adjacent building, the barrage blew windows and doors out of their frames within a radius of hundreds of feet. At least 20 private homes and 50 apartment buildings in total were damaged and at least 40 people were hospitalized, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.
Zaporizhzhia resident Mucola Markovich, 76, said he and his wife were hiding under a blanket when they heard rockets and explosions coming from explosions. “There was an explosion, then another,” he said. Then, in a flash, their fourth-floor apartment was gone, Markovich said, holding back tears.
“When it will be rebuilt, I don’t know,” he said. “I find myself without an apartment at the end of my life.”
Russian officials did not immediately comment on the strikes. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of the Zaporizhzhia region last week, Russia has repeatedly bombed the city of the same name. At least 19 people died on Thursday when Russian missiles fired at apartment buildings in the city.
“Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post.
“Absolute wickedness. Absolute evil. … From him who gave this order, to all who carried out this order: they will answer. They must. Before the law and the people,” he added.
Tetyana Lazunko, 73, and her husband, Oleksii, took refuge in the hallway of their top-floor apartment after first hearing air raid sirens and then an explosion that rocked the building and sent their possessions flying.
Lazunko wept inconsolably as the couple surveyed the damage to their home since 1974, wondering why an area with no military infrastructure in sight was being targeted.
“Why are they bombing us. Why?” she says.
As Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia ahead of Saturday’s explosion on the Crimean Bridge, the attack on the 12-mile-long span was a blow to Moscow. Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 following a hastily organized local vote, a move that resulted in US and EU sanctions.
Putin personally opened the $3.7 million Kerch Bridge in May 2018 by driving a truck over it, a symbol of Moscow’s claims over Crimea. The bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to support Russian military operations in southern Ukraine.
The Crimean Peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and is home to a Russian naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on Saturday.
Putin on Saturday evening signed a decree strengthening the security of the bridge and energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and tasked Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, with the effort.
Some Russian lawmakers have called on Putin to declare an “anti-terrorist operation,” rather than the term “special military operation” that downplayed the scale of the fighting for ordinary Russians.
Hours after the explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Air Force Chief General Sergei Surovikin would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who this summer was put in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.
No one has claimed responsibility for damaging the bridge. Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the bridge attack but did not address its cause.
“Today was not a bad and rather sunny day in the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also hot.”
Rail and car traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended. Motor traffic resumed on Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact, the flow alternating in each direction, said the head of Crimea supported by Russia, Sergei Aksyonov.
Russia’s Transport Ministry said on Telegram on Sunday that passenger train traffic between Crimea and the Russian mainland had resumed overnight “according to schedule”. In a separate Telegram post on Sunday, the ministry said car ferries were also operating between Crimea and the mainland.
The Institute for the Study of Warfare, a Washington-based think tank, said videos from the bridge indicated damage from the blast “is likely to increase friction in Russian logistics for some time.” time,” but do not cripple Russia’s ability to equip its troops in Ukraine. .
“The collapsed lane of the road bridge will limit Russian military movements until it is repaired, forcing some Russian forces to rely on the ferry link for some time,” the institute said. “Russian forces will probably still be able to transport heavy military equipment via the railway.”
As Russia seized areas north of Crimea at the start of its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor there along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is launching a counter-offensive to recover this territory and other parts of Ukraine illegally annexed by Putin this month.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday morning that heavy clashes were taking place around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have recently claimed territorial gains.
In its regular social media update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not acknowledge any loss of territory but said that “the most tense situation” on the whole of Ukrainian territory had been observed. around the two towns.
The regional governor of Zaporizhzhia reported that the death toll rose to 32 after Russian missiles struck a civilian convoy leaving the city on September 30. In a Telegram article, Oleksandr Starukh that another person died in hospital on Friday.
Part of the Zaporizhzhia region currently under Russian control is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The fighting has repeatedly endangered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Ukrainian authorities shut down its last operating reactor last month to avert a radioactive disaster.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, said on Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia power plant had since lost its last external power source following further bombardment and was s now relied on backup diesel generators.
UN vote will test countries’ opinions on Russian annexation bid
The United Nations General Assembly will meet in a special session on Monday to discuss Russia’s recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia’s international isolation is growing as its war continues.
“The Charter of the United Nations is clear: any annexation of the territory of a State by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of international law”, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on September 29. day before a theatrical Kremlin ceremony to incorporate the territories into Russia.
Guterres said any attempt to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would have “no legal value” and would be a “dangerous escalation”.
The following day, Russia exercised its veto in the UN Security Council to block a resolution condemning its actions.
This spurred a move to the General Assembly, where no state has veto power.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia circulated a letter to member states on Oct. 4, calling the move to the General Assembly “clearly politicized and provocative.”
To take a position
In addition to the debate, countries will be invited to express their position on the issue by voting on a European-drafted resolution condemning Russia’s decision to annex Ukrainian territory.
“It is clinically focused on the legality or illegality of what Russia is doing,” European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters of the draft text.
The final draft, seen by VOA on Friday, reiterates the Secretary General’s statement and reaffirms the States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its borders internationally. recognized. It also clearly condemns Russia’s “so-called illegal referendums” and “illegal annexation attempt” and declares them invalid under international law.
“We’re going to continue to argue that there are fundamental principles at play here, and that’s something that every country has a stake in,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday, discussing negotiations.
The final text also includes language supporting the de-escalation of the conflict and adds new language promoting resolution through “political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means”, while respecting Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. and in accordance with UN principles. Charter.
Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the UN, said including the language was a smart move.
“I think the EU and the Ukrainians have taken smart steps in the negotiations on this text – for example, taking up the ideas of non-Western diplomats to include language, absent from the first drafts, on the need for a solution negotiated at war,” he said. says VOA. “I’m not sure Ukraine really thinks real dialogue is possible, but it needs to show that it doesn’t completely reject diplomacy.”
Diplomats expect the debate to go beyond Monday, and a vote is not expected until Wednesday.
To pass the resolution, the sponsors will need a two-thirds majority of countries present and voting ‘yes’. Abstentions do not count towards the two-thirds requirement.
Typically, the General Assembly would hold a public vote and record it so the world could see where each nation stands. But Russia took the unusual step of asking for a secret ballot – a format usually reserved for assembly actions such as elections to UN bodies.
In his letter, Nebenzia urged states to vote against the proposed resolution. He said that because there is “tremendous pressure” on countries to pick a side, Russia is offering a secret ballot to give them “flexibility and breathing space”.
“It does not suggest a high degree of confidence in the outcome if Russia seeks to obscure the vote count or the results,” the US official said.
A procedural vote could be called at the meeting to decide whether to use a recorded ballot or a secret ballot.
Measurement aid
On March 2, the General Assembly voted 141 to 5 to condemn Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Only four countries – Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – voted with Russia against the resolution. Thirty-five countries abstained.
The upcoming vote could indicate whether there is Ukraine “fatigue” among UN members and whether the impact of the war, particularly on fuel, food and fertilizer prices, changed the positions of some countries.
“In March, even countries like Cuba and Iran abstained,” noted a senior Western diplomat. “It is important to show that support for Russia has not increased, and, at the same time, to limit the number of abstentions as much as possible.”
Many of the 35 abstentions in March were from African countries.
“All eyes will be on the African group, which is generally seen as the most ambivalent bloc of UN members during the war,” Gowan said. “I suspect most African members will abstain, but the United States will encourage its partners to support the resolution, arguing that it is a vote against colonialism.”
Gowan said the more Ukraine and its allies can frame the vote as a “simple up or down test” of loyalty to the UN Charter, the stronger their case would be.
The Western diplomat put it more colorfully:
“You can’t be half pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or you’re not. So the same thing – either it’s legal or it’s not illegal, so exactly the same thing.”
Diplomats and analysts will also look to see how traditional Russian allies such as China and India vote. On March 2, both abstained in the meeting vote. They also refused their support for Russia in the Security Council.
Brazil, which voted to condemn Moscow in March, abstained in the September 30 Security Council vote condemning the so-called referendums and the annexation attempt.
Lobbying continues on both the Western and Russian sides. Moscow wants to dispel the Western narrative that it is diplomatically isolated, while Western nations are keen to show that the moral weight of the international community is on the side of Ukraine and international law.
Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater absent, in protocol after a blow
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol and ruled out against the New York Jets after leaving the game in the first quarter.
Bridgewater was put in the protocol after the stand’s ATC spotter declared him “banned” after taking a hit during the Dolphins’ opening offensive attack, per the NFL’s amended protocol on concussions. Bridgewater passed his concussion evaluation, a source said, but the pit ATC observer believed he saw Bridgewater stumble and triggered the new addition of ataxia to the protocol’s “no-go” symptoms.
The Dolphins said Bridgewater also suffered an elbow injury.
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was also ruled out for the remainder of the game after aggravating a toe injury that had him listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Bridgewater was hit while attempting a pass on the Dolphins’ first offensive play of the game, when Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner cleared it. The pass fell incomplete but was ruled intentionally missed in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Bridgewater was quickly taken to the medical tent before being escorted to the locker room by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant for a concussion evaluation.
He was sent off after around 40 minutes in the locker room. Seventh-round rookie pick Skylar Thompson is the only remaining quarterback on the Dolphins’ active roster.
Bridgewater was making his first start of the season in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is on concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in Miami’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Dolphins don’t have not publicly set a timeline for Tagovailoa’s return, but he did not travel to New York with the team and was not placed on injured reserve.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is the Dolphins emergency quarterback.
The NFL recently changed its concussion protocol after a nearly two-week joint investigation with the NFL Players Association into the application of the protocol following an incident involving Tagovailoa. During the Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on September 25, Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and tripped while trying to get back to huddle. The stumble was considered a manifestation of gross motor instability, which is one of the “no-go” symptoms of the protocol that requires a player to be removed from a game with no possibility of returning.
Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation, but he informed both the team doctor and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant jointly hired by the NFL and NFLPA that a back and the ankle had tripped him; the joint investigation revealed that Tagovailoa had already reported both injuries before hitting his head on the ground.
Once it was determined that his observed instability was not neurological in origin, Tagovailoa passed his evaluation and was cleared to return to play. However, neither the team doctor nor the neurotrauma consultant examined his back during the assessment, “but instead relied on previous examination by other medical staff”. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the neurotrauma consultant who performed Tagovailoa’s initial evaluation after the union found he made “several mistakes” during the process, beyond following the process step by step. step of the protocol, multiple sources told ESPN.
The two sides agreed on Saturday to change the protocol, adding ataxia to the list of “no-go” symptoms. The changes were implemented immediately before the start of Sunday’s matches.
“‘Ataxia’ is defined as an abnormality in balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological problem,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any neutral club or doctor involved in enforcing concussion protocol, they will be banned from returning to play and will receive follow-up care. required by protocol.”
