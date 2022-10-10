Trump’s $3m fee shows he’s got his legal troubles: Haberman

So what happened the previous two times the Vikings started 3-0 against the NFC North?

They won the division.

It happened in 2009 when the Vikings won their first five division games. And it happened again in 2015.

After Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings again are 3-0 in the NFC North.

“It’s a great start, and that’s all it is, though,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings are 4-1 overall and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North due to Green Bay (3-2) losing 27-22 to the New York Giants on Sunday in London.

It must be said that all three of Minnesota’s division wins have come at home, the previous two over the Packers and Detroit. But first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell had earmarked all three early-season games as being very important.

“We talked a lot to our team in training camp about we’re going to get three opportunities to play in the greatest home environment in the NFL against divisional teams to start the season,’’ O’Connell said. “Let’s make sure we use that. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.’’

The Vikings were surprised when the schedule came out last May that they would play all three of their home NFC North games in the season and all three division road games late in the season, including games Jan. 1 at Green Bay and Jan. 8 at Chicago. With that in mind, Cousins knows it will be a long road.

“We’re going to be talking each week here all the way through to January, and that’s where it really matters is we’ve got to finish strong,’’ he said. “But it’s a great start, and we’ve got to build on it.”

COOK IS ‘GROUND CONTROL’

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemingly has recovered well from a shoulder separation suffered Sept. 25 against Detroit.

Cook returned to carry 20 times for 76 yards in a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 2 in London. On Sunday, he had 18 attempts for 94 yards and ran for two touchdowns.

Asked if is fully recovered from his shoulder injury, Cook said, “We’re playing football.’’ He was more expansive when asked about his showing Sunday.

“I’m just here to be ground control, man,’’ he said. “That’s what I am. I’m ground control, man. I make sure the ground is all right. I feel like we did a great job.”

Cook also caught two passes for 27 yards. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker in the second quarter, when Cousins threw a lateral to Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver tossed a 23-yard pass to Cook down the right side.

“I love it,” Jefferson said. “it’s a chance for me to show off my arm a little bit. I wish he would have scored.”

INJURY UPDATE

Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time Sunday, but his time on the field did not last long. Chandler suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter, and O’Connell said it remains to be seen how long he will be out.

O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He said the Vikings will “absolutely follow everything from a protocol standpoint” and do “what absolutely is in the best interest of the player.”

CINE RETURNS

Injured Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine arrived back in the Twin Cities on Saturday night from London, and O’Connell is looking forward to getting him back soon at the TCO Performance Center.

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg against the Saints, and remained in London to have season-ending surgery two days later. O’Connell said Cine told him Saturday that he planned to watch Sunday’s game on television.

“He’s doing well,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s in great spirits.”

BOOTH DUE BACK

Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, was inactive. Booth said it was a game-time decision and that he will return next Sunday at Miami after missing four games.

“I’ll be ready next week,’’ said Booth, injured in the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers. “We just wanted to be smart.”

Also inactive for Minnesota were wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.