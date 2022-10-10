The former head of a Virginia county election office, who faces corruption charges, said his lawsuit was a politically motivated effort by Republican leaders in the state to try to justify the creation of a unit charged with investigating voter fraud in the state.
News
Ukraine war backlash could hamper Russia’s new Su-75 stealth jet
- The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to build a fifth-generation fighter for export.
- But the war in Ukraine isolated Moscow on the international scene and raised doubts about Russian hardware.
- These issues could even steer Russia’s traditional defense partners toward other fighter options.
The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to export a fifth-generation fighter.
Touted as a cheaper F-35 with better specifications than the JAS-39 Gripen, Russia designed the Su-75 specifically to sell to countries without a local aircraft industry.
Originally revealed at the MAKS Airshow last year, the Su-75 was hailed as a solid decision by Russia’s United Aerospace Corporation, building on the Su-57 platform, the first fifth-generation fighter from Russia.
However, since its release, the fortunes of the Su-75 have fallen quite far.
Stats and Specs
The Sukhoi-designed Su-75 has many features that make it attractive to foreign buyers. Its unique engine means lower maintenance costs as well as lower fuel consumption. Stealth features such as an internal weapons bay, no-diverter entrances, and a unique tail design are all must-haves for fifth-generation fighters.
Other aspects of the fifth-generation Su-75 are its ability to coordinate with drones, an emerging technology and doctrine that air forces hope to use to overcome enemy air defenses. These drones will be managed by an advanced on-board computer and AI avionics system capable of tracking and engaging up to six targets at a time.
These upgrades represent a major step up from previous Russian exports such as the Su-30 and Mig-35. However, they are balanced by an affordable price of $25-30 million, which is a quarter of the cost of an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
A Rostec spokesperson described the new fighter jet as a cutting-edge addition to the air defense field. They note that “The Checkmate fighter is equipped with versatile armaments capable of combating any threat: from uncovered command posts to particularly sensitive targets for a potential enemy.”
The jet was reportedly designed using a supercomputer and modern virtual modeling and numerical calculations.
Original interest
After the deployment of the Su-75, it appeared that Vietnam and India were to be the main buyers, with Argentina also potentially seeking a deal.
Additionally, as early as January this year, the UAE appeared to be involved in a deal with the UAC to help produce and manufacture the Su-75 following the suspension of a $23 billion arms deal. dollars with the United States.
A critical error
Russia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has put a major damper on its aerospace industry and its hopes for the Su-75. International sanctions have crippled Russia’s ability to acquire and produce essential components for modern aircraft.
Most notably, precision machining equipment and semiconductors, without which the advanced avionics system is completely incapable of functioning. This has ramifications for the production of an airworthy Su-75, which is now expected to fly in 2024, as well as for future sales. If Russia has trouble guaranteeing parts and maintenance, it can put off potential buyers.
Beyond production issues, there’s the pretty big elephant in the room that is Russian jet performance in Ukraine. The loss of Su-30s, 34s and even a 35 can make nations wary of purchasing aircraft that have not been combat tested.
Make the process more difficult
In addition to the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions that resulted from a Russian invasion, the UAC seems determined to make the development process as difficult as possible.
Apparently the designers are working on an unmanned version of the Su-75 alongside the manned variant. Given the challenges inherent in designing an unmanned combat aircraft (UCAV) – none have yet been used in combat and the only UCAVs currently in flight are based on modifications to existing, proven airframes – it It’s hard to see how Russia plans to develop the Su-75 into a UCAV when the manned version has yet to pass its test flight.
Su-75 and the future
For now, it seems that the Su-75 program continues to limp. Russian officials say the plane will make its first flight in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether they will meet that deadline under tough sanctions and with the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Furthermore, it appears that the UAE has at least suspended its involvement in the project, drying up a key source of funding and R&D.
Although Vietnam and India may still be interested, it is unclear whether Russia will find a market for the Su-75 if it enters production. As 19FortyFive’s Harrison Kass puts it, “…countries within Russia’s sphere of influence will continue to buy Russian hardware whether or not the international community is unhappy with Putin.”
It remains to be seen, however, whether other concerns outweigh traditional considerations when it comes to arms purchases. Additionally, if Su-75 production estimates continue to be delayed, overseas customers may look elsewhere to meet their fighter needs.
Maya Carlin is the Middle East defense editor at 19FortyFive. She is also an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has bylines in numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.
businessinsider
News
A little boy’s excitement on his first tram ride surprises the internet
The internet is full of many videos of kids and their adorable antics. One such video has surfaced online and shows a toddler taking his first tram ride with his parents in Sydney. But his sweetest reaction steals the show, he seemed happy and delighted, as seen in the viral video.
The video was shared by a user named Michelle Baoo on Instagram with the caption, “We recently took the kids on their first tram ride. And they loved it!!”
The toddler can be seen in the now-viral video flashing a billion-dollar grin as he sat next to his dad on his first tram journey in Sydney. His mother seemed to have captured the little film.
“POV: You’re excited about your first tram ride,” reads the awesome text on the video.
Watching this video, anyone can tell that their happiness knew no boundaries.
The video has amassed over 9.2 million views and over 8 lakh likes since it was shared. Many users flooded the post’s comments area with heartwarming remarks. Some users thanked Michelle Baoo for sharing the post.
Admiring the cute child’s smile, one user wrote, “That smile…Wish I could bottle that joy…Gorgeous! Thanks for sharing.”
“Why is this so cute. Tiny scratchy hands,” wrote a second user.
“Bahaha it’s like look it’s a seat and I’m sitting in it. Lol instead of a baby bucket seat or a high chair you know,” another user commented.
Click for more new trends
ndtv
News
Prince William’s ex-elections chief Michele White says his lawsuit is political
White said she did nothing “wrong or illegal” in the vote, but has yet to be told the exact nature of the allegations.
White was charged last month with two counts of corrupt conduct and misrepresentation as an election official, as well as a misdemeanor for willful neglect of duty by an elected official. The conduct allegedly took place during the 2020 election season.
Where Republican Election Deniers Are on the Ballot Near You
White resigned from his position in April 2021, following an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Board of Elections. White said the board asked for his resignation, but did not explain why.
“Now that we have a Republican Governor, campaigning for other Republican Governors who claim the election was stolen, I believe my unexplained resignation and the personal agendas of a few aggrieved employees have created an opportunity for the Governor to use me as a way to show the need for the Election Integrity Unit,” White wrote in a text message. “It’s just a good show.”
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, which is handling the case, denied any political motivation behind the charge. Miyares’ office declined to release details of the allegations against White. A spokeswoman for Governor Glenn Youngkin said maintaining confidence in the state’s elections is “paramount” but referred all questions to Miyares.
Former Prince William County registrar charged with bribery
“All three indictments were issued by a grand jury,” Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. “To say that they are politically motivated is totally wrong.”
Miyares’ office announced the charges against White two days before deploying an “election integrity unit” dedicated to investigating allegations of voter fraud and other election irregularities in the state. The move was criticized by Democrats and some suffrage experts, who said the state did not have widespread election problems and accused Miyares of trying to suppress the vote.
LaCivita said in his statement that the announcement of the “Election Integrity Unit,” which will be made up of 20 attorneys and other officials, was timed for the start of early voting in Virginia, not the act of White’s accusation.
“It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Miyares said in a previous statement about the unit. “The Election Integrity Unit will work to help restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
Virginia attorney general creates ‘election integrity unit’
White linked his lawsuits to national Republican efforts to cast doubt on election results and the integrity of voting systems. She said she hadn’t hired a lawyer yet.
“This is an attack on me, fellow election officers, election council members, and election officials who serve the voting public and administer elections in Virginia,” White said in a statement. She added in an interview: “I would take a break if I was an election official and I really thought, ‘Do I want to run an election and run the risk of being indicted myself? ”
White said she was interviewed by state investigators in late July, but declined to discuss what they asked. She said she left the meeting feeling like the investigation was about the grievances of some employees in her office and that she had addressed the issues.
Eric Olsen, Prince William’s registrar who succeeded White, said in an interview last month that he sparked the criminal investigation in April when he uncovered “inconsistencies” while going through some documents at the office and reported to the state.
Olsen declined to discuss the nature of those discrepancies, citing the ongoing criminal case, but said they potentially affect a small number of votes in the 2020 election. He said the issues only changed the result of no race.
Olsen told the Virginia Mercury on Friday that he intended to step down as clerk after the midterm elections and blamed efforts by local Republicans to undermine his office. Olsen did not immediately respond to an email from The Washington Post on Friday.
The next hearing in the White case is scheduled for October 21 at Prince William Circuit Court.
washingtonpost
News
The Great British Bake Off faces backlash during its Mexican week
Many viewers of The Great British Bake Off didn’t find his “Mexican week” that great.
Dozens of people on social media criticized the episode, which aired in the UK and US in recent days, for alleged cultural appropriation. They cited his use of visual stereotypes, such as co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noah Fielding wearing sarapes and sombreros in the very first scene, and puns – noting the couple’s discussion of “Mexican jokes” to risk offending people – “not even juan”.
An user tweeted“16 seconds into #GBBO’s Mexican Week ep and I’m already offended.”
Another viewer wrote“I just want you to understand *how* that’s fucking racist,” in response to a clip of Lucas shaking maracas in the episode.
Viewers also criticized mispronunciations of names of dishes such as “guacamole”, “besos” and “pico de gallo” by stars and how the co-judge Prue Leith comments that the cakes look Mexican because they have “bright colors”.
Entertainment
News
Exports to CPTPP countries have exceeded exports elsewhere
Canada’s exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Agreement have exceeded its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
This is in line with the trade bloc’s announcement at last weekend’s review meeting that the deal had increased trade and investment flows for its members.
The CPTPP is one of the largest trading blocs in the world – it has 11 members, many of them from Asia-Pacific. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries gathered in Singapore for their sixth meeting to review progress on the agreement.
“I’ve seen an increase in our trade and investment flows through the CPTPP…it’s increased even during a pandemic period which has been extremely difficult,” Ng told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.
“And I’ve seen the increase here outpace that of Canadian exporters compared to elsewhere. So that kind of points to the opportunities that we only have three and a half, four years in this potential.”
Origins and goals
The CPTPP is a multilateral trade agreement signed in 2018 that was formed after the United States, under the Trump administration, withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Covering around 14% of the global economy, the agreement not only involves the elimination of tariffs between trading countries, but also other advanced aspects of trade, such as improved market access for small businesses and increased cooperation in “green” and digital economies. .
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a multilateral trade agreement signed in 2018 after the United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Claudio Reyès | AFP | Getty Images
The United States has not expressed interest in joining the trade deal. Instead, he introduced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in May – an economic initiative with Asia-Pacific. Unlike the CPTPP, however, it is not a trade agreement.
Last week, Malaysia became the ninth member country to ratify the CPTPP. The agreement will enter into force for the country in November.
Over the weekend, member countries discussed the bloc’s progress, resolved to maintain global trade and counter protectionism.
“We reaffirm our strong commitment to defending and supporting the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its heart, including as a means of responding to economic coercion,” the group said in a joint statement.
“At the same time, we remain steadfast in our continued commitment to facilitating the movement of essential goods and services in a way that is consistent with and supportive of international trade rules.”
Member countries agreed to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities and promote the integration of small and medium enterprises into global supply chains.
Request from China and UK
The group also said it was still considering the UK’s application to join the CPTPP. The UK is the first country to apply to join the bloc. Since then, others, including China and Taiwan, have also applied.
“We believe the UK can respond to these [high] standards,” Ng told CNBC.
“The other principle that we have always agreed on in the CPTPP is that it would be an agreement that would allow accessions. So we take our time, we work with the United Kingdom… is the first and we want to do it right.”
Asked about the status of China’s bid, Australia’s Deputy Trade Minister Tim Ayres told CNBC in an interview on Monday that the bloc wanted to focus on the UK’s bid first and ensure it meets the high standards of the trade agreement before considering others.
“So we want to make sure it sets the standard for future applications, and we will come to that. [other] membership applications following the UK’s accession process,” said Ayres.
cnbc
News
Seth Lugo emotional as he admits Mets future ‘is a mystery’
Relievers are supposed to have short memories, but Seth Lugo could be forgiven if he delved deep into his past.
The right-hander was drafted by the Mets in the 34th round of the 2011 draft at Centenary College in Louisiana, a Division III school. The lottery ticket has unlikely gone up in the Mets system. He became a major leaguer, making his debut in 2016 as a swingman. He eventually found a home as a reliable reliever and climbed the all-time appearance charts by a Mets pitcher.
“That’s all I’ve ever known,” Lugo said after the Mets’ third game, the season-ending loss to the Padres, 6-0, in Sunday’s wildcard round. He was asked about his memories, and his eyes reappeared, though his mouth didn’t follow. “I’m not very good with that stuff.”
At a Mets club with a sea of free agents, Lugo is less advertised than Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo but still quietly valuable.
Lugo didn’t shed a tear, but his pauses betrayed his emotions. For seven seasons, Lugo was a staple outside the bullpen and appeared in 275 career regular season games, good for 15th all-time by a Mets pitcher.
Until this year, Lugo had never tasted the playoffs, and then the Mets force-fed him. He recorded two strikeouts — two strikeouts — in the seventh inning Sunday, when he was used for a third straight game. He had recorded a one-out save on Saturday and did not allow a run in the series.
After the loss, he kept his jersey and returned to the grass at Citi Field with his family to fit everything in as a member of the home team for what might be the last time.
At 32, Lugo will enter the free market for the first time, and he will not be alone. Diaz is the Mets’ bullpen free agent headliner, but Adam Ottavino, Trevor May, Joely Rodriguez and Trevor Williams are also on the roster.
Lugo said he would like to return to the Mets, but acknowledged the myriad unknowns.
“I don’t know. The future is a mystery. I’ve been with this organization for 12 years, so,” Lugo said, before pausing. “It’s a long time.”
Lugo has seen the changes in the organization, especially those that helped the Mets win 101 games this season. He credited the “teammates, the coaching staff, so many new people they brought in” who helped the franchise seem to be turning a corner.
“It’s just great to be part of something special,” Lugo said.
New York Post
News
Dub Nation flocks to Chase Center to watch Warriors vs. Lakers preseason game; Fans react to Draymond Green’s absence
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors and their fans were back on the court for the first time this preseason on Sunday night in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s our first time at Chase Center, so we’re excited to bring the boys. We’ve been following the Warriors forever!” said Derek Fung, who lives in San Carlos. He went out with his wife and two young sons.
But before the start of the season, Dub Nation is dealing with the fallout of a leaked video showing Warriors star forward Draymond Green hitting teammate Jordan Poole.
“After the final, maybe there are conversations about how the team should be run. Passions are running high. We just hope it all works out and they come together. We all support the team,” Fung said.
RELATED: Draymond Green Takes Time Away From Warriors After Punch
Green has since apologized to the team, Poole and Poole’s family. He says he’s taking time away from the team.
“For me, that’s the job at hand, restoring confidence in our dressing room,” Green said at a press conference on Saturday.
But all of this comes with mixed reactions from fans.
“There’s no audio for (the video). You don’t know what was going on. I just thought it really could have been handled differently by Draymond,” said Juan Marinas, who lives in San Leandro. .
RELATED: Sources: Warriors ‘Aggressively Investigate’ Leaked Sparring Video
Many fans like Marinas suggest a long suspension is unlikely to serve as further repentance.
The NBA is a multi-billion dollar business. The team – and the fans – want wins.
“I think this team is going to take that into consideration: would you rather lose a few more games and teach Draymond a lesson – that he probably won’t learn? Because that’s just the guy he is. Or, just keep it in there and get the two of you talking about it and then win some more games,” Marinas said.
But others argue that too often athletes get a slap on the wrist for bad behavior. They want more than an apology.
RELATED: Warriors Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole in practice
“Hang it for the home game when they do the whole awards show,” said Leslie Yotseya, who lives in Alameda.
Warriors fan Robbin Hayes, who has hair dyed Warriors blue, says excluding Green would send a message.
“It says it’s not okay. It’s a big prize you’ve won and you can’t be a part of it,” Hayes said.
“I feel like we’ve seen this behavior over and over again. Draymond just can’t control his emotions. It’s frustrating as a fan. I remember driving from San Jose in 2016 and to know that he was suspended and it cost us the finals,” said Hamza Chowdhry.
RELATED: Warriors examine Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole
Chowdhry says it’s time to think about the future. He thinks Poole could be the face of the franchise of the future. Chowdhry says the Warriors need to support the next generation.
“We had a lot of exciting new talent with the young squad, and I really felt like Draymond’s actions kind of took us a few steps back,” Chowdhry said. “And as the leader of the team, it’s a bit like losing faith in your leader. It could really destroy the team internally.”
The Warriors, minus Green, lost on Sunday. They fall to 2-1 this pre-season.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Ukraine war backlash could hamper Russia’s new Su-75 stealth jet
A little boy’s excitement on his first tram ride surprises the internet
MIR LIST, A Legend GameFi Project, Launched Global Expansion Based on Web 3.0 Concept
Prince William’s ex-elections chief Michele White says his lawsuit is political
The Great British Bake Off faces backlash during its Mexican week
Exports to CPTPP countries have exceeded exports elsewhere
Seth Lugo emotional as he admits Mets future ‘is a mystery’
Dub Nation flocks to Chase Center to watch Warriors vs. Lakers preseason game; Fans react to Draymond Green’s absence
Putin Says Crimea Bridge Blast Was Ukraine’s ‘Terrorist Act’
The 18 Items Melissa Caddick’s Husband Wants to Keep From a Fraudster’s Massive Diamond Loot
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain