Ukraine war backlash could hamper Russia’s new Su-75 stealth jet

The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to build a fifth-generation fighter for export.

But the war in Ukraine isolated Moscow on the international scene and raised doubts about Russian hardware.

These issues could even steer Russia’s traditional defense partners toward other fighter options.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to export a fifth-generation fighter.

Touted as a cheaper F-35 with better specifications than the JAS-39 Gripen, Russia designed the Su-75 specifically to sell to countries without a local aircraft industry.

Originally revealed at the MAKS Airshow last year, the Su-75 was hailed as a solid decision by Russia’s United Aerospace Corporation, building on the Su-57 platform, the first fifth-generation fighter from Russia.

However, since its release, the fortunes of the Su-75 have fallen quite far.

Stats and Specs

A Su-75 Checkmate prototype at MAKS-2021 in July 2021.

Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS





The Sukhoi-designed Su-75 has many features that make it attractive to foreign buyers. Its unique engine means lower maintenance costs as well as lower fuel consumption. Stealth features such as an internal weapons bay, no-diverter entrances, and a unique tail design are all must-haves for fifth-generation fighters.

Other aspects of the fifth-generation Su-75 are its ability to coordinate with drones, an emerging technology and doctrine that air forces hope to use to overcome enemy air defenses. These drones will be managed by an advanced on-board computer and AI avionics system capable of tracking and engaging up to six targets at a time.

These upgrades represent a major step up from previous Russian exports such as the Su-30 and Mig-35. However, they are balanced by an affordable price of $25-30 million, which is a quarter of the cost of an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

A Rostec spokesperson described the new fighter jet as a cutting-edge addition to the air defense field. They note that “The Checkmate fighter is equipped with versatile armaments capable of combating any threat: from uncovered command posts to particularly sensitive targets for a potential enemy.”

The jet was reportedly designed using a supercomputer and modern virtual modeling and numerical calculations.

Original interest

A prototype of the Russian Su-57 at the MAKS-2021 airshow.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko





After the deployment of the Su-75, it appeared that Vietnam and India were to be the main buyers, with Argentina also potentially seeking a deal.

Additionally, as early as January this year, the UAE appeared to be involved in a deal with the UAC to help produce and manufacture the Su-75 following the suspension of a $23 billion arms deal. dollars with the United States.

A critical error

Russia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has put a major damper on its aerospace industry and its hopes for the Su-75. International sanctions have crippled Russia’s ability to acquire and produce essential components for modern aircraft.

Most notably, precision machining equipment and semiconductors, without which the advanced avionics system is completely incapable of functioning. This has ramifications for the production of an airworthy Su-75, which is now expected to fly in 2024, as well as for future sales. If Russia has trouble guaranteeing parts and maintenance, it can put off potential buyers.

Beyond production issues, there’s the pretty big elephant in the room that is Russian jet performance in Ukraine. The loss of Su-30s, 34s ​​and even a 35 can make nations wary of purchasing aircraft that have not been combat tested.

Make the process more difficult

In addition to the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions that resulted from a Russian invasion, the UAC seems determined to make the development process as difficult as possible.

Apparently the designers are working on an unmanned version of the Su-75 alongside the manned variant. Given the challenges inherent in designing an unmanned combat aircraft (UCAV) – none have yet been used in combat and the only UCAVs currently in flight are based on modifications to existing, proven airframes – it It’s hard to see how Russia plans to develop the Su-75 into a UCAV when the manned version has yet to pass its test flight.

Su-75 and the future

A Checkmate prototype at the MAKS-2021 airshow.

Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS





For now, it seems that the Su-75 program continues to limp. Russian officials say the plane will make its first flight in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether they will meet that deadline under tough sanctions and with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, it appears that the UAE has at least suspended its involvement in the project, drying up a key source of funding and R&D.

Although Vietnam and India may still be interested, it is unclear whether Russia will find a market for the Su-75 if it enters production. As 19FortyFive’s Harrison Kass puts it, “…countries within Russia’s sphere of influence will continue to buy Russian hardware whether or not the international community is unhappy with Putin.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether other concerns outweigh traditional considerations when it comes to arms purchases. Additionally, if Su-75 production estimates continue to be delayed, overseas customers may look elsewhere to meet their fighter needs.

Maya Carlin is the Middle East defense editor at 19FortyFive. She is also an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has bylines in numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.