Umps check Padres Musgrove pitcher’s ears for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears searched by a referee for illegal sticky substances at the behest of Mets manager Buck Showalter in the sixth inning of San Diego’s 6-0 win in the deciding third game of their NL wild-card series on Sunday night.

Musgrove was working on a hit with a 4-0 lead, and the turnover rate was up on his six pitches. After Showalter walked out onto the field, team manager Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, sniffed both of Musgrove’s ears, and searched his cap and glove.

Fans shouted “Cheater!” to Musgrove, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series champions who were discovered by Major League Baseball for stealing signs.

The Astros cheating scandal rocked the sport. Musgrove told The Associated Press this month that he felt uncomfortable wearing his championship ring and wanted “one that feels earned” with his hometown Padres.

The umpires allowed him to keep throwing, and after pulling out Tomás Nido for the second out, Musgrove gestured with his hand over his nose toward the Mets dugout.

After Brandon Nimmo’s end-of-inning lineout, Musgrove stared at the Mets dugout and third baseman Manny Machado raised both arms in a gesture toward the San Diego fans behind the dugout on the third side. aim.

Musgrove threw the first of a record nine hits across baseball in 2021, a rush that helped spark a crackdown by MLB on pitchers’ use of sticky foreign substances to improve their grip.

Umpires now routinely check pitchers’ gloves, hats and fingers after innings, though spot checks like the one requested by Showalter remain unusual.

“I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears,” Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen tweeted. “Pitchers use it as a mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys think it helps them but by no means is it “sticky”. Buck is smart. Maybe try just throwing it away.

The story continues

The San Diego batters had repeatedly come out against Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt in the first innings in what appeared to be an effort to disrupt his timing.

Musgrove allowed one hit in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk, throwing 59 of 86 pitches for strikes. His 28 fastballs averaged 2,662 rpm over six innings, compared to an average of 2,559, and their average speed was 93.9 mph, 1 mph faster than during the regular season. His curve averaged 2,904, down from 2,722.

___

More AP MLB: and