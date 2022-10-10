News
UN vote will test countries’ opinions on Russian annexation bid
The United Nations General Assembly will meet in a special session on Monday to discuss Russia’s recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia’s international isolation is growing as its war continues.
“The Charter of the United Nations is clear: any annexation of the territory of a State by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of international law”, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on September 29. day before a theatrical Kremlin ceremony to incorporate the territories into Russia.
Guterres said any attempt to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would have “no legal value” and would be a “dangerous escalation”.
The following day, Russia exercised its veto in the UN Security Council to block a resolution condemning its actions.
This spurred a move to the General Assembly, where no state has veto power.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia circulated a letter to member states on Oct. 4, calling the move to the General Assembly “clearly politicized and provocative.”
To take a position
In addition to the debate, countries will be invited to express their position on the issue by voting on a European-drafted resolution condemning Russia’s decision to annex Ukrainian territory.
“It is clinically focused on the legality or illegality of what Russia is doing,” European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters of the draft text.
The final draft, seen by VOA on Friday, reiterates the Secretary General’s statement and reaffirms the States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its borders internationally. recognized. It also clearly condemns Russia’s “so-called illegal referendums” and “illegal annexation attempt” and declares them invalid under international law.
“We’re going to continue to argue that there are fundamental principles at play here, and that’s something that every country has a stake in,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday, discussing negotiations.
The final text also includes language supporting the de-escalation of the conflict and adds new language promoting resolution through “political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means”, while respecting Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. and in accordance with UN principles. Charter.
Richard Gowan, director of the International Crisis Group at the UN, said including the language was a smart move.
“I think the EU and the Ukrainians have taken smart steps in the negotiations on this text – for example, taking up the ideas of non-Western diplomats to include language, absent from the first drafts, on the need for a solution negotiated at war,” he said. says VOA. “I’m not sure Ukraine really thinks real dialogue is possible, but it needs to show that it doesn’t completely reject diplomacy.”
Diplomats expect the debate to go beyond Monday, and a vote is not expected until Wednesday.
To pass the resolution, the sponsors will need a two-thirds majority of countries present and voting ‘yes’. Abstentions do not count towards the two-thirds requirement.
Typically, the General Assembly would hold a public vote and record it so the world could see where each nation stands. But Russia took the unusual step of asking for a secret ballot – a format usually reserved for assembly actions such as elections to UN bodies.
In his letter, Nebenzia urged states to vote against the proposed resolution. He said that because there is “tremendous pressure” on countries to pick a side, Russia is offering a secret ballot to give them “flexibility and breathing space”.
“It does not suggest a high degree of confidence in the outcome if Russia seeks to obscure the vote count or the results,” the US official said.
A procedural vote could be called at the meeting to decide whether to use a recorded ballot or a secret ballot.
Measurement aid
On March 2, the General Assembly voted 141 to 5 to condemn Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Only four countries – Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – voted with Russia against the resolution. Thirty-five countries abstained.
The upcoming vote could indicate whether there is Ukraine “fatigue” among UN members and whether the impact of the war, particularly on fuel, food and fertilizer prices, changed the positions of some countries.
“In March, even countries like Cuba and Iran abstained,” noted a senior Western diplomat. “It is important to show that support for Russia has not increased, and, at the same time, to limit the number of abstentions as much as possible.”
Many of the 35 abstentions in March were from African countries.
“All eyes will be on the African group, which is generally seen as the most ambivalent bloc of UN members during the war,” Gowan said. “I suspect most African members will abstain, but the United States will encourage its partners to support the resolution, arguing that it is a vote against colonialism.”
Gowan said the more Ukraine and its allies can frame the vote as a “simple up or down test” of loyalty to the UN Charter, the stronger their case would be.
The Western diplomat put it more colorfully:
“You can’t be half pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or you’re not. So the same thing – either it’s legal or it’s not illegal, so exactly the same thing.”
Diplomats and analysts will also look to see how traditional Russian allies such as China and India vote. On March 2, both abstained in the meeting vote. They also refused their support for Russia in the Security Council.
Brazil, which voted to condemn Moscow in March, abstained in the September 30 Security Council vote condemning the so-called referendums and the annexation attempt.
Lobbying continues on both the Western and Russian sides. Moscow wants to dispel the Western narrative that it is diplomatically isolated, while Western nations are keen to show that the moral weight of the international community is on the side of Ukraine and international law.
USA voanews
Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater absent, in protocol after a blow
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol and ruled out against the New York Jets after leaving the game in the first quarter.
Bridgewater was put in the protocol after the stand’s ATC spotter declared him “banned” after taking a hit during the Dolphins’ opening offensive attack, per the NFL’s amended protocol on concussions. Bridgewater passed his concussion evaluation, a source said, but the pit ATC observer believed he saw Bridgewater stumble and triggered the new addition of ataxia to the protocol’s “no-go” symptoms.
The Dolphins said Bridgewater also suffered an elbow injury.
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was also ruled out for the remainder of the game after aggravating a toe injury that had him listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Bridgewater was hit while attempting a pass on the Dolphins’ first offensive play of the game, when Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner cleared it. The pass fell incomplete but was ruled intentionally missed in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Bridgewater was quickly taken to the medical tent before being escorted to the locker room by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant for a concussion evaluation.
He was sent off after around 40 minutes in the locker room. Seventh-round rookie pick Skylar Thompson is the only remaining quarterback on the Dolphins’ active roster.
Bridgewater was making his first start of the season in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is on concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in Miami’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Dolphins don’t have not publicly set a timeline for Tagovailoa’s return, but he did not travel to New York with the team and was not placed on injured reserve.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is the Dolphins emergency quarterback.
The NFL recently changed its concussion protocol after a nearly two-week joint investigation with the NFL Players Association into the application of the protocol following an incident involving Tagovailoa. During the Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on September 25, Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and tripped while trying to get back to huddle. The stumble was considered a manifestation of gross motor instability, which is one of the “no-go” symptoms of the protocol that requires a player to be removed from a game with no possibility of returning.
Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation, but he informed both the team doctor and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant jointly hired by the NFL and NFLPA that a back and the ankle had tripped him; the joint investigation revealed that Tagovailoa had already reported both injuries before hitting his head on the ground.
Once it was determined that his observed instability was not neurological in origin, Tagovailoa passed his evaluation and was cleared to return to play. However, neither the team doctor nor the neurotrauma consultant examined his back during the assessment, “but instead relied on previous examination by other medical staff”. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the neurotrauma consultant who performed Tagovailoa’s initial evaluation after the union found he made “several mistakes” during the process, beyond following the process step by step. step of the protocol, multiple sources told ESPN.
The two sides agreed on Saturday to change the protocol, adding ataxia to the list of “no-go” symptoms. The changes were implemented immediately before the start of Sunday’s matches.
“‘Ataxia’ is defined as an abnormality in balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological problem,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. “In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any neutral club or doctor involved in enforcing concussion protocol, they will be banned from returning to play and will receive follow-up care. required by protocol.”
espn
Vedanta chairman faces key vote for plan to tap cash reserves
Vedanta Resources Ltd. Billionaire Anil Agarwal will seek shareholder approval next week for a plan that could bolster cash flow and help boost obligations due next year, even as credit markets signal longer-term concerns about his debt.
The shareholders of the Indian unit Vedanta Ltd. will vote Oct. 11 on a corporate plan to move money from its reserves to its balance sheet, increasing the likelihood that the funds will be used for dividends.
Dividends from the unit have recently become a major source of funds for the London-based parent company to repay debt. If Vedanta Resources gets a dividend, that would allow it to launch a takeover bid for at least some of the $900 million in notes due in 2023, which trade at around 94 cents on the dollar. This contrasts with the prices of its dollar securities maturing in 2024, which are listed around 61 cents. Levels below 70 cents are generally considered distressed.
It is a moment of judgment for Agarwal, 68, who got his start as a scrap metal trader and built a two-decade commodity empire that is India’s largest producer of aluminum and zinc. One of Agarwal’s tightly held companies is also working with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones, to build a chip manufacturing plant in Gujarat state.
But the group’s rapid expansion, including acquisitions of metals companies, left it with $11.7 billion in debt, and Moody’s Investors Service noted its “persistently low liquidity” in an August report. The dividend payout may help ease investor concerns about its short-term finances.
“There is a strong chance that shareholders will approve the transfer of cash from general reserves to retained earnings as there is a possibility of dividend payout,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. . “Transparency has always been an issue with Vedanta, but new investors like the company for its aggressiveness and ability to pay dividends.”
Haitong International Asset Management Ltd. holds bonds of Vedanta Resources. He sees a small possibility that the company could either recall notes this year or launch a partial or full buyout offer for bonds due next year in the event that Vedanta Ltd. would announce another big dividend, fund manager Sunny Jiang said.
Vedanta Resources is in a “very comfortable position” to service all of its debts, the company said by email, and declined to comment on whether the company might redeem bonds due next year.
Investor jitters about Vedanta Resources are nothing new, and its bond yields have soared double digits in 2020. However, a recovery in earnings driven by booming post-pandemic demand and multi-year high metal prices years have allayed concerns about its ability to service its debts. .
How did the company get so big?
Vedanta Resources was the first Indian company to list in London in 2003, before Agarwal took it private 15 years later when its Volcan Investments Ltd. bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group structure.
Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd. was built on a series of ambitious acquisitions by Agarwal: in 2001 he bought control of then government-owned Bharat Aluminum Co. in one of the first tests India’s efforts to offload state assets. Agarwal followed with the purchase of another state-owned company, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. He successfully bid for iron ore producer Sesa Goa Ltd. in 2007 and for Cairn India, although he has no experience in oil and gas. Vedanta Resources also has copper and zinc operations in Africa.
Vedanta Resources has in the past tried to privatize the Indian unit to have better control over cash flow, but the plan has been stymied by minority shareholders.
What happens now?
Vedanta Resources owns approximately 70% of the Indian unit. Dividends paid to Vedanta Resources by Vedanta Ltd. totaled about $1.5 billion in the fiscal year ending March, with another $932 million in April, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. In July, Vedanta Ltd. announced another dividend of nearly $1 billion. There are concerns, however, that the risk of an economic recession could put increased pressure on commodity prices and affect its ability to pass on larger dividends.
The unit had 125.9 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in general reserves as of March 31, 2021, according to the company’s latest available data. It also had cash and cash equivalents of about 343.4 billion rupees as of June 30, according to company filings.
What are stakeholders saying?
The company’s liquidity and complicated corporate structure are major concerns for strategists and bondholders. Most have ruled out the possibility that Vedanta Resources will exercise call options this quarter on two of its $2 billion 2024 dollar-denominated notes because the securities are trading well below par.
The rising cost of issuing new debt and the company’s strained finances are the main reasons cited as to why it might not repay its debt at the first opportunity.
“The likelihood of Vedanta calling the notes is very low,” said Trung Nguyen, senior credit analyst at Lucror Analytics Pte. “Access to capital is difficult at the moment. Thus, Vedanta would have a hard time finding money to call the notes.
ndtv
Moms of Nick Cannon’s kids celebrate dad-of-10’s 42nd birthday
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 10, his third with Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon feels love.
On the Wild N’ Out On the star’s 42 birthdays, two of his children’s mothers celebrated the father of 10 with sweet tributes on social media.
“Wake that ass up and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday,” Abby De La Rosa shared to her Instagram Stories on October 8, along with a video of Cannon playing with her kids. “We are so grateful for you and all you do! Have another fun year!”
Cannon shares twin sons If we and Zillion15 months, with De La Rosa, and they are expecting a third.
Bre Tiesi— who welcomed his son Legendary with Cannon on June 28 – also greeted the birthday boy and thanked him for being “the best thing that ever happened to me”.
“I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. We love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I have for you for life.”
Allianz Chief Economic Advisor El-Erian Says Core Inflation ‘Keeps Rising’
Ahead of the release of the latest consumer price index reading this week, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian told CBS “Face The Nation” on Sunday that he predicts the headline inflation “will probably come down to around 8%”, but that core inflation “continues to rise”.
Core inflation is what measures the drivers of inflation and their magnitude. So El-Erian said an increase in core inflation means “we still have an inflation problem.”
Even though core inflation is still on the rise, El-Erian said it will eventually come down.
“The question is, is this accompanied by a slowing economy or a major recession?” he said on “Face the Nation”.
Oil producer group OPEC+ on Wednesday announced its biggest supply cut since 2020, and El-Erian said the move “hurts the United States” because it risks causing a further increase in oil. inflation. But he said the drop was not a surprise as the group seeks to protect oil prices from falling demand.
“That’s what they do,” he said. “But that’s definitely not good news for the US economy.”
cnbc
Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to debate with GOP opponent Kari Lake – ‘No desire to be part of the show’
Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she would not debate her opponent, Republican candidate Kari Lake.
Partial transcript as follows:
MAJOR GARRETT: Now on to Katie Hobbs, she’s the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and she’s also in Phoenix this morning, Secretary Hobbs, good morning. Welcome to “Face the Nation”. So your opponent said you didn’t want to argue. I’d like to ask you: Are there any terms under which you would agree to debate Kari Lake, so that Arizona voters can hear the two of you, side-by-side and in real time?
DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR AZ KATIE HOBBS: Look, what I’ve focused on are opportunities like this, where they can see us back to back and hear directly from us about the issues that are important to Arizonans and how we would govern without a circus like she created in the Republican GOP primary. I have no desire to be part of the show she seeks to create. Because it does the voters of Arizona no service to hear from us, where we stand on the issues and how we would govern.
GARRETT: So sometimes voters learn things from times of duress, challenge, or circus. Don’t you think you’re strong enough to handle any type of circus Kari Lake might present if, in fact, she presented one? Don’t Arizona voters deserve to see this real?
HOBBS: I think Arizona voters have had a chance to see how I work in crisis throughout my leadership in the 2020 election as Secretary of State. When we had to fight multiple election challenges from former President Trump and his band of Holocaust deniers, including my opponents Kari Lake.
Breitbart News
Thai police: CNN crew fined for working on tourist visas and entering daycare center where more than 20 children were slaughtered
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — CNN reported on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized on Sunday for criticism that its reporters entered the daycare center where the children were killed and filmed the crime scene without permission.
The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities discovered they were working in the country after entering on tourist visas, but cleared of any wrongdoing for entering the daycare center where more than 20 children were killed, Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn said.
He said his investigation determined that reporters believed they had obtained permission to enter and film after being waved into the building by a volunteer or health worker, and were unaware that the person was not was not allowed to let them in.
They each agreed to pay fines of 5,000 baht ($133) and leave the country, he said.
Both reporters apologized, as did CNN International executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy.
In a statement, he said his reporters had requested permission to enter the building but that the team “now understands that these officials were not authorized to grant this permission”, adding that they had no “never intended to break the rules”.
“We deeply regret any distress or offense our report may have caused, and any inconvenience caused to police at such a distressing time for the country,” he said in a statement tweeted by CNN.
He said CNN stopped airing the report and removed the video from its website.
Authorities began investigating the incident after a Thai journalist posted an image on social media of two crew members leaving the scene in northeast Thailand, where they were reporting on the incident. Thursday’s attack by a fired policeman who authorities say massacred 36 people, 24 of them children. One CNN crew member was seen scaling the low wall and fence around the compound, over the police tape, and the other already outside.
It drew criticism from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand, which said it was “appalled” by CNN’s coverage and the decision to film the crime scene indoors.
“It was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in reporting crimes,” the FCCT said.
The Thai Journalists Association called CNN’s actions “unethical” and “insensitive” and called for an internal company investigation into the incident in addition to the official Thai investigation.
In an initial response, CNN tweeted that the crew entered the premises when the police cordon was removed from the center and three public health officials exiting the building said they could film inside.
“The team gathered footage inside the center for about 15 minutes and then left,” CNN said in its tweet. “By this time the cordon had been put back in place, so the team had to scale the fence in the center to leave.”
As the worst such massacre in Thailand, the attack drew international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country’s rural northeast. As of Sunday, few remained but a slew of Thai media continued to report from the scene.
ABC7
