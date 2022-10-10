Uvalde school shooting: Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to retire, school board to discuss next step

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment aims to prevent the elderly from losing purchasing power.

This year, the agency is set to announce its 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the rate of inflation during the third quarter, or July through September – with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.

Based on inflation data so far, seniors are likely to receive an 8.7% COLA, according to the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for older Americans. This would translate to an average monthly increase of $144.10, increasing the typical benefit from $1,658 to approximately $1,802 per month.

“This is going to the highest COLA since 1981,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League. “People will, theoretically, see a nice boost to their Social Security benefits this time around.”

However, some older people are worried the 2023 increase may not cover the cost increase they’ve seen in all of their spending – spiraling inflation that a 2022 COLA has failed to keep pace with. Older people in 2022 received a cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, but inflation has climbed above that figure every month this year, peaking at 9.1% in June.

What is the cost of living adjustment?



In the 1970s, lawmakers implemented an automatic annual benefit increase for Social Security recipients that increases payments to keep up with inflation.

Before that, Congress had to authorize increases to keep up with inflation, which meant that sometimes several years passed before seniors received a benefit increase.

What day will the COLA be announced for 2023?

Experts believe the Social Security Administration will announce the cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 13. This is when the agency released its 2022 COLA announcement last year, and on the same day the government will release inflation data for September.

Does the COLA faithfully reflect the inflation that affects seniors?

Some proponents say it is falling behind, in part because the formula used by the Social Security Administration relies on a measure of inflation called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Earners and Office Workers, or CPI- W.

Some seniors and their advocates have argued that the CPI-W does not accurately reflect the price pressures faced by older Americans.

The CPI-W places more weight on gas and transportation costs, which are more common expenses among commuters than among retirees. It also puts less of a burden on medical costs, which are generally higher for older Americans.

How will this year’s COLA compare to previous years?



This will likely be the largest since 1981, when the United States experienced another burst of high inflation.

That year, seniors received an 11.2% increase in their benefits. There are only two other years when seniors have received larger COLAs than projected for 2023: 1980, when benefits increased by 14.3%; and 1979, when benefits increased by 9.9%.

There have also been several years when beneficiaries received no top-ups, such as 2009 and 2010, when the COLA was 0% due to stagnant inflation in the years following the financial crisis.

Will medical costs eat away at COLA 2023?

There is good news on this front.

Medicare, the health insurance plan for older Americans, announced last month that it lower your premiums next year by about 3% for its Medicare Part B plan.

That’s important because Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, increased its premiums in 2022 by 14.5%an increase that absorbed much of the cost-of-living adjustment seniors received in their Social Security checks.

The typical Part B premium will decrease by $5.20 per month, bringing the standard monthly premium down to $164.90. About 85% to 90% of Americans with the government health insurance program pay the standard rate, with the premium deducted directly from their Social Security checks.

Another piece of good news is the insulin price cap for Medicare beneficiaries, which is governed by the Inflation Reduction Act. Starting in 2023, seniors on Medicare will pay no more than $35 a month for drugs.

However, one of the most important provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act for medical expenses – a cap of $2,000 per year on out-of-pocket drug expenses — won’t come into effect until 2025, meaning some seniors could still face higher drug costs and out-of-pocket payments in 2023.

Which month will I benefit from the COLA increase?

Even though the Social Security Administration will announce the adjustment this week, seniors and others enrolled in the program will have to wait until January to receive their higher payments.

While the COLA will come into effect with the December 2022 benefits, these payments will be made in January 2023.

Your January 2023 check will be sent based on your date of birth:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payments arrive on the second Wednesday of the month. This means that the first check with the 2023 COLA will land on January 11.

If your birthday falls from the 11th to the 20th, your payments are made on the third Wednesday of each month. Your first COLA 2023 will arrive with your January 18 benefit.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your payments are scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of each month. Your first COLA 2023 will arrive with your January 25 check.