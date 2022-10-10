Vedanta chairman faces key vote for plan to tap cash reserves

It’s time for accountability for Anil Agarwal, who got his start as a scrap metal dealer

Vedanta Resources Ltd. Billionaire Anil Agarwal will seek shareholder approval next week for a plan that could bolster cash flow and help boost obligations due next year, even as credit markets signal longer-term concerns about his debt.

The shareholders of the Indian unit Vedanta Ltd. will vote Oct. 11 on a corporate plan to move money from its reserves to its balance sheet, increasing the likelihood that the funds will be used for dividends.

Dividends from the unit have recently become a major source of funds for the London-based parent company to repay debt. If Vedanta Resources gets a dividend, that would allow it to launch a takeover bid for at least some of the $900 million in notes due in 2023, which trade at around 94 cents on the dollar. This contrasts with the prices of its dollar securities maturing in 2024, which are listed around 61 cents. Levels below 70 cents are generally considered distressed.

It is a moment of judgment for Agarwal, 68, who got his start as a scrap metal trader and built a two-decade commodity empire that is India’s largest producer of aluminum and zinc. One of Agarwal’s tightly held companies is also working with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones, to build a chip manufacturing plant in Gujarat state.

But the group’s rapid expansion, including acquisitions of metals companies, left it with $11.7 billion in debt, and Moody’s Investors Service noted its “persistently low liquidity” in an August report. The dividend payout may help ease investor concerns about its short-term finances.

“There is a strong chance that shareholders will approve the transfer of cash from general reserves to retained earnings as there is a possibility of dividend payout,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. . “Transparency has always been an issue with Vedanta, but new investors like the company for its aggressiveness and ability to pay dividends.”

Haitong International Asset Management Ltd. holds bonds of Vedanta Resources. He sees a small possibility that the company could either recall notes this year or launch a partial or full buyout offer for bonds due next year in the event that Vedanta Ltd. would announce another big dividend, fund manager Sunny Jiang said.

Vedanta Resources is in a “very comfortable position” to service all of its debts, the company said by email, and declined to comment on whether the company might redeem bonds due next year.

Investor jitters about Vedanta Resources are nothing new, and its bond yields have soared double digits in 2020. However, a recovery in earnings driven by booming post-pandemic demand and multi-year high metal prices years have allayed concerns about its ability to service its debts. .

How did the company get so big?

Vedanta Resources was the first Indian company to list in London in 2003, before Agarwal took it private 15 years later when its Volcan Investments Ltd. bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group structure.

Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd. was built on a series of ambitious acquisitions by Agarwal: in 2001 he bought control of then government-owned Bharat Aluminum Co. in one of the first tests India’s efforts to offload state assets. Agarwal followed with the purchase of another state-owned company, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. He successfully bid for iron ore producer Sesa Goa Ltd. in 2007 and for Cairn India, although he has no experience in oil and gas. Vedanta Resources also has copper and zinc operations in Africa.

Vedanta Resources has in the past tried to privatize the Indian unit to have better control over cash flow, but the plan has been stymied by minority shareholders.

What happens now?

Vedanta Resources owns approximately 70% of the Indian unit. Dividends paid to Vedanta Resources by Vedanta Ltd. totaled about $1.5 billion in the fiscal year ending March, with another $932 million in April, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. In July, Vedanta Ltd. announced another dividend of nearly $1 billion. There are concerns, however, that the risk of an economic recession could put increased pressure on commodity prices and affect its ability to pass on larger dividends.

The unit had 125.9 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in general reserves as of March 31, 2021, according to the company’s latest available data. It also had cash and cash equivalents of about 343.4 billion rupees as of June 30, according to company filings.

What are stakeholders saying?

The company’s liquidity and complicated corporate structure are major concerns for strategists and bondholders. Most have ruled out the possibility that Vedanta Resources will exercise call options this quarter on two of its $2 billion 2024 dollar-denominated notes because the securities are trading well below par.

The rising cost of issuing new debt and the company’s strained finances are the main reasons cited as to why it might not repay its debt at the first opportunity.

“The likelihood of Vedanta calling the notes is very low,” said Trung Nguyen, senior credit analyst at Lucror Analytics Pte. “Access to capital is difficult at the moment. Thus, Vedanta would have a hard time finding money to call the notes.