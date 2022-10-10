News
Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler steals ball from former teammate to secure win
Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler went up against former teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette enough in training camp this summer to know most of his tendencies. As shifty as Smith-Marsette can be at the point of attack, Dantzler knows he tends to be a little loose with the ball.
That proved to be the difference in Sunday’s game, a 29-22 Vikings victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.
With the game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears hanging in the balance, Dantzler ripped the ball away from Smith-Marsette after the first-year Bears receiver caught a pass to secure the win. Though a lot will be made about who Dantzler stole the ball from, he noted, “If it was anybody I’d probably do the same thing. I was going to go for the ball regardless.”
Cam Dantzler steals the ball and secures the win! @Vikings #CHIvsMIN pic.twitter.com/dQRLGW6wKW
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
The play itself was spectacular. After missing the tackle initially, Dantzler stuck with the play as Smith-Marsette turned up the field. Not only did Dantzler catch Smith-Marsette from behind, he stripped the ball in the process in the final 70 seconds.
On the opposite end of the field, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson had a good idea what was going to happen after Dantzler got stiff-armed to the ground.
“He ended up getting up, and I saw Ihmir with the ball loose on his outside hand right where Cam was,” Peterson said. “He ended up taking the ball away from him. That was a great play.”
Meanwhile, veteran safety Harrison Smith had another perspective as the man staring down Smith-Marsette for a potential tackle.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to slow play it here,’ ” Smith said. “I saw Cam getting up, and was like, ‘OK. Let’s see what happens.’ And Cam made a heck of a play.”
That’s something the Vikings have worked on countless time in practice since the start of training camp. If a player ever has an opportunity to go for the ball, he’s instructed to do so as long as he doesn’t sacrifice the tackle in the process.
“We call it a non-aggressive angle coming from behind, and Cam did that perfectly,” Smith said. “He basically took it from him in stride. At such a critical moment, it was such a big play.”
Though that particular play got all the headlines after the game, and rightfully so. But Dantzler had another moment that stood out when he drew a block-in-the-back penalty from Smith-Marsette to negate a long touchdown run by Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Asked about that play postgame, Dantzler joked that he might have flopped a little bit.
“I was kind of dramatic with it,” he admitted. “Just a smart play by me.”
If anything is clear by now, it’s that Dantzler has a swagger to his game this season. He is an unquestioned starter, and he’s playing like it. As far as Peterson is concerned, the sky is the limit.
“I want the best for him,” Peterson said. “He has all the intangibles to be a top-notch corner in this league.”
Sold to Gangs, Forced to Run Online Scams: At the Heart of Cambodia’s Cybercrime Crisis | Cambodia
OWhen the ad appeared on Ly Thi Lan*’s Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared to his factory work in his home country of Vietnam. She could save money and pay for the health care she needed. Her husband decided to go too. “I just wanted to go there to get a better job, to earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.
But when she arrived, she discovered that it was not a typical administrative job. Her role was to scour the internet for victims she could entice into investing in an online scam. If she refused to do the job, she was told she would be taken to the eighth floor of the building compound, beaten or electrocuted, she said. Lan was then informed by other workers that she had been sold to a criminal gang and that they now belonged to their company. She had no idea how or when it happened, only that she couldn’t go home without paying a huge ransom.
Lan is just one of thousands of estimated victims who have been tricked into such work in Cambodia, where scam operations have proliferated during the pandemic. The problem has become so acute that in August the United States downgraded Cambodia to the worst possible level in its annual human trafficking report.
Professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, who visited Sihanoukville, a city at the center of these operations, compared the conditions in the compounds to a “living hell ” in his end-of-mission statement.
“We’re talking about at least thousands of cases, cumulative, and less conservative numbers might estimate even higher numbers,” Vitit said of the scale of the traffic.
In recent weeks, Cambodia has begun cracking down on these establishments, attacking more than 10 condos and hotels in the capital, Phnom Penh, for allegedly carrying out illegal online activities, according to VOD English, which covered the issue. He also reported that nearly 1,500 foreign nationals had been freed in three recent raids in Sihanoukville.
Still, observers say such actions are unlikely to eradicate the problem, and operations are likely to shift elsewhere. “It’s a global problem, they’re going to go to Myanmar, they’re going to go to other jurisdictions,” said Jason Tower, Myanmar country director for the American Institute for Peace. Such criminal activities are already thriving in Myanmar, he added, which is in the midst of a deep political crisis caused by the 2021 military coup, and where there is no effective law enforcement. the law.
Pig fattening
Sihanoukville in Cambodia was once a sleepy beach town, but in recent years it has been transformed by Chinese investment into an enclave of casinos and luxury hotels. However, during the pandemic, as tourism was disrupted, their business and labor supply from China dried up.
The buildings have been adapted for new criminal enterprises, said Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief of the Royal Thai Police. “Usually they took the [hotel] nameplate and builds a high wall around it, and above the wall is the spiked fence. Once you’re inside, you can’t go out without permission,” he said.
Thai police managed to repatriate around 1,300 Thais between November and March last year.
Surachate traveled to Sihanoukville in June in a bid to rescue more Thai citizens, but was hampered by a lack of cooperation from Cambodian authorities. For police operations to work, he added, “all police officers, in all countries, [need to be] on the same team.
In recent comments, Prime Minister Hun Sen appeared to take a tougher stance, saying, “Don’t let Cambodia become a haven for crime, a place for money laundering, a place for human trafficking “.
It remains to be seen whether the Cambodian authorities will really change their approach, Surachate said.
The US TIP report cited “endemic corruption” as an obstacle to law enforcement. Officials allegedly complicit in various forms of trafficking were not being investigated, he added.
Cambodian officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Pham Nguyen Anh Tuan was stuck in the same compound as Lan, where they were forced to commit romance-style scams centered on a fake online store. “We called it ‘selling emotions’,” he says. He was trawling Facebook Dating for targets. “I would pretend to be a woman to flirt with guys. After flirting to build trust, I tricked them into buying things, like a pyramid scheme. The deeper they are sucked, the worse it will be for them.
Targets would be told to purchase a product and they would be reimbursed with an additional 10% of the price. Initially, for cheaper orders, scammers would give the promised refund and people would be allowed to keep the money. “When greed and mutual trust increased, they fell into the trap, they bought more things at a higher price, we ‘owed’ them, and then we stopped paying them back.”
It’s a strategy known as pig butchering – building trust and fattening up the target, before setting up the scam.
The only way to leave the compound was to pay a huge ransom, which neither Tuan nor Lan could afford.
“I didn’t want to do it, I felt so, so guilty. I didn’t want to do it,” Lan says of the scam. “But if I didn’t earn money for the company, the company beat me or sent me to the eighth floor to electrocute me. Some company guys were electrocuted. We saw it and were very scared.
Lan worked between 14 and 16 hours a day, with only short bathroom breaks allowed. Anyone who spent more than 10 minutes in the bathroom was told their pay would be suspended. Lunch and dinner were brought to the table where the staff worked.
He was promised a salary of 800 to 900 US dollars. The first month, she only received $200; in the second and third month, she received nothing.
She was told that she had to earn 300 million dong ($12,653) for the business every month and that every five days she had to attract two new “customers” to be tricked into sending money. If she did not achieve her goals, her salary would be deducted and the bosses, who were Chinese, threatened her with violence.
The scheme at Lan and Tuan’s compound was designed to deceive Vietnamese victims, but similar operations have been targeted at people across the world, from China to the United States and Europe.
Jan Santiago, deputy director of the Global Anti-Scam Organization, an initiative created by victims of such scams, says he receives dozens of new cases every week. Most are based in the United States, but there are many more in Asia. “I would say the average casualty loss in our group is around $100,000.” The victims are often high-performing professionals: accountants, lawyers and bankers. Many are targeted on dating sites.
“The characteristic of this type of scam is that the initial scammer never really asks for money directly,” Santiago explains. Instead, they push their target to invest on a third-party platform. “They make really good use of the psychology of gambling and people’s loss aversion,” he said. “That’s where the losses really double.”
The opacity of cryptocurrency, combined with the authorities’ lack of resources, means that agencies are rarely able to recover money.
To liberate oneself
Lan managed to escape in August, when his colleagues decided they would try to break free. Their compound was in Koh Thom, Kandal province, on the border, but they feared that if they were sold to another gang, they would be moved further to Sihanoukville, where escape would be impossible. Tuan says he had been sold to criminal gangs many times before. Often, if someone is unable to meet the targets set by the bosses, they will be sold to another operation.
Together, dozens of colleagues put together an escape plan. Some male staff fired Molotov cocktails to scare security guards from their workplaces, then dozens ran out of the building. Men in dark uniforms frantically chased them, waving sticks. Lan, Tuan and others jumped into the water of the Binh Di River along the Cambodia-Vietnam border and swam for their lives, a moment captured on video and has since been widely shared online.
The water is 70 meters at its narrowest point and Lan can barely swim. “When I was about to sink, my husband grabbed my swimming arm and carried me further from shore.” Eventually, someone from the Vietnamese side ran with a motorboat to save them.
A 16-year-old boy did not survive and drowned en route. Another man, who couldn’t swim, was grabbed, beaten and dragged back, says Lan, who is now at home. “The guard came down to pick him up, then hit him on the head and back or stomach or something with an iron stick. I saw it with my own eyes. I was terrified,” she recalls. The image of him being beaten continued to haunt her, even after returning to Vietnam.
The man was eventually rescued, she heard.
Those who manage to return home may face stigma and legal action. In Thailand, the majority of people who returned from these compounds, around 70%, were prosecuted, according to Surachate.
Jacob Sims, director of International Justice Mission Cambodia, said countries need to develop strong systems to identify victims and ensure they are supported. “Some scammers are usually there of their own volition as members of large organized criminal networks. Others experience confinement and extreme abuse. Many fall somewhere in the middle. Forced crime is a complex issue,” he said.
It is not known how many people have yet to return from Cambodia. Thailand believes there are about 3,000 more citizens left.
Meanwhile, advertisements offering suspicious administrative jobs in Cambodia continue to appear online.
“If someone approaches me now and says there is light work with good pay, I will put that person on the front page of any newspaper, I will report it. Because there is no light work and easy money,” Lan says. “I experienced it myself.”
*Names have been changed
theguardian
Boy tackled by security after running onto field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Florida — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.
A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press that the boy was 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP that the boy was over 10, but could not release his information because he was underage. The officer said the mother had multiple children and did not know which one jumped into the field.
Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy received a civil citation and a notice to appear in court.
The incident happened as the Buccaneers lined up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown gave them a 6-0 lead.
Last Monday night, a protester waving a pink smoke-emitting device ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The protester filed a complaint after being overpowered by Wagner.
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
mini
The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi party after a video went viral showing him attending the October 5 event where hundreds of people pledged to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday, amid controversy over his attendance at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.
The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi party after a video went viral showing him attending the October 5 event where hundreds of people pledged to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
He accused the BJP of spreading “rumors” against him and apologized to “anyone who has been harmed by such propaganda”. In a letter shared on Twitter, he said he had quit.
“I don’t want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to get in trouble because of me. I am a true party soldier and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my life.” he said.
First post: 09 October 2022, 18:14 STI
Broncos QB Russel Wilson, injured in his right shoulder, received an injection Friday after his loss to the Colts
Quarterback Russell Wilson’s ongoing treatment for an injury near his right shoulder included a flight to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for a platelet-rich injection, a source confirmed to the Denver Post on Saturday.
Wilson was at the UC Health training facility on Friday morning and then flew to Los Angeles to receive treatment for his latissimus dorsi muscle, which is a common treatment for athletes with injuries.
Wilson was injured last Sunday against Las Vegas. He was listed as limited in practice as the Broncos prepared to host Indianapolis on Thursday night, although when the final injury report was released he was not there. Therefore, his status for Thursday’s game against Indianapolis at home was not in question.
Wilson played the whole game, but said afterwards, “I have to watch this and see where I can improve. I was fighting, obviously, just the shoulder and stuff and just trying to play fast. We should have won this match.
He said before the match that he expected to play “without limits”.
Wilson had a poor second half against the Colts, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Broncos held a 9-6 lead before finally giving up a field goal at the end of regulation and losing, 12-9, in extension.
At some point during the match, Wilson was taken out for evaluation of a potential head injury, but was quickly cleared and returned to action without missing a wink.
“They checked me just to make sure I didn’t get hit too hard in the head or something,” Wilson said. “I was fine, I answered all their questions and everything. (It was) just a bad play. I tried to tackle, I tried to hit the guy.
The Broncos have 11 days between the loss to Indianapolis and a game in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 17, giving Wilson more time for treatment and recovery.
In his first five games with the Broncos, Wilson threw for 1,254 yards on a 59.3% completion rate with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 73 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, which came late against the Raiders.
Denver traded for Wilson from Seattle, where he played the first decade of his career. In August, he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million.
Wilson has played in 163 of 166 games (all starts) since being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He had never missed a start until a finger injury that required surgery knocked him out in three games last season. Unless he injures his shoulder more, he’s unlikely to miss Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
denverpost sports
Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts get him in trouble on Instagram and Twitter
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, made remarks on Instagram and Twitter that were widely criticized as anti-Semitic. They came after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week.
nytimes
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team allowed two second-half goals, ultimately losing to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in the action of the Ohio Athletic Conference Saturday night at Townsend Field.
The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace’s goalie, Katie Scott, five times in the first half. Freshman Alex Wilson had six shots in the first half, including a header that hit the crossbar and deflected.
Wilmington held on to a 14-9 second-half shooting advantage but again struggled to finish in the bottom third of the field. In the 61st minute, Natalie Stewart scored for the Yellow Jackets, assisted by Maddie Farrell. Just 10 minutes later, the Yellow Jackets struck again as Mary Litzinger scored an unassisted goal giving Baldwin Wallace a 2-0 lead.
Haley Fulton sent a corner into the box and Elizabeth Matthews was able to connect and put the ball in the net for the Quakers.
Wilmington goaltender Lauren Galloway made eight saves. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Katie Scott made 10 saves.
Wilmington will play at Otterbein University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
