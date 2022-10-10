What Is the Current Value of Logan Paul’s NFT?

- In 2022, NFT has slumped, and the Azuki has tumbled to 99%, about $10.
- CryptoPunks had a 56% increase in volume, while OpenSea saw a long-term low in August 2022.
Logan Paul, a well-known American YouTuber, made news last year after paying $623,000 for Azuki’s ‘Bumblebee’ NFT. The Azuki NFT collections are valuable assets since they include 10,000 hand-drawn avatars that are unique from other digital artworks. And the price has reduced as of 2022, and the Azuki NFT has decreased to 99%, about $10.
Paul stated that in 2021, he spent $2.645 million on the Non-Fungible Tokens, with the Azuki being the most expensive. He currently owns 4500 NFTs, according to OpenSea.
Non-Fungible Tokens trading volume has dropped 97% from $17 billion in January 2022 to $466 million in September 2022, as the larger crypto markets crashed this year and investors moved to get rid of speculative assets like NFTs.
Despite a gloomy macro outlook, Ethereum Non-Fungible Token sales have seen a brief surge as a result of the Ethereum Merge in mid-September 2022. The popular Bored Ape Yacht Club line saw a 187% increase in sales within 24 hours following the merger.
Despite revenue slipping below $100 million for the sixth consecutive month, CryptoPunks had a 56% rise in volume. The trade volume of OpenSea hit a long-term low in August 2022.
Recommended For You