News
Woman ‘has heart attack’ after stripper party at nursing home
A group of strippers threw a steamy party at a nursing home in a stunt that sparked outrage.
Racy footage shows half-naked performers dancing with retirees at the El Prado retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, The sun reported.
The steamy party held at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation also included cakes and erotic games, El Heraldo reported.
The clip which was shared on social media sparked a backlash after a woman appeared to receive medical treatment following an alleged heart attack.
The evening was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena who posted the clip on Instagram.
She said: “Today I threw an erotic party for the elderly and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect it to happen and the truth is that I’m really sorry, I just wanted to give them pleasure and I did not expect this situation, so I want you to comment on the situation.
The Instagrammer was slammed by her followers who told her the party theme was “too much”.
One of them said: “Nadia you have done too much, a party is good but with another theme not like that.
Another said: “Oops, Nadia, it was not the right party, here is the result, what a pity, what a sadness.
The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of negative comments.
But it turns out the event was a well-organized stunt to protest the problems at the nursing home.
The influencer told a local outlet the universal the video was made for the attention of the office of the mayor of Cartagena.
She said: “This theme party has been organised, permission has been requested, I have proof.
“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my whole platform is made of really good content, social support.
“And at no time was the video intended to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”
Last month, a nursing home in Taiwan was forced to apologize for hiring a stripper to put on a show for its OAPs.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a public facility in Taiwan for military retirees, paid the dancer to entertain 12 elderly people in wheelchairs.
New York Post
News
Comedian Chugs throws beer at him by Heckler in viral clip – NBC Chicago
A comedienne is going viral for her response to a heckler who left social media stunned.
During a concert at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, on Saturday. On October 8, Ariel Elias opened the floor for a Q&A portion of his set. She immediately regretted it when a woman in the audience asked her, “Did you vote for Trump?”
From there, things got awkward and tense, with Elias trying to figure out what the person’s endgame was with the line of questioning.
After a proper back-and-forth, the heckler said, “I could just tell by your jokes that you voted for Biden.”
Elias seemingly closed the back and forth when she replied, “I can tell by the fact that you always speak up when nobody wants you to vote for Trump.”
Elias tried to chase her with his set, before out of nowhere a beer can is seen aggressively hitting her head in the video. He hits the wall behind her, spraying everywhere before falling to the ground.
Stunned, Elias picked up the can and swallowed what was left in the can, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The owner of Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, Dino Ibelli, told BuzzFeed News that the heckler’s male partner was the person who threw the beer and was in contact with the police to press charges.
TODAY contacted the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for further comment, but did not immediately respond.
Gianmarco Soresi – another comedian who headlined the night – told Buzzfeed News: “There’s this idea that the brave comedian is the one who says the thing that we all think about, and I’m like, look this video if you want to see what true bravery looks like as a comedian.”
Shared on Twitterthe clip has amassed over 2 million views since it was shared on Sunday morning, catching the attention of many high-profile comedians like Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings and Jim Gaffigan who applaud Elias for keeping her cool in such heartbreaking circumstances.
Elias, who has been playing for 11 years, told Buzzfeed News: “I’ve been at it for a long time. It’s nice to have positive recognition. Maybe that softens the blow – no pun intended – a little.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
NBC Chicago
News
Food inflation is slowing, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling
- Food inflation is easing, but food prices remain high by historical standards.
- The UN food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September, but was still up 5.5% year-on-year.
- Apart from commodity prices, other factors, such as labor costs, also affect food prices.
Food price inflation may ease in the future with good harvests, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday.
“In fact, I’m hoping that at least food inflation – which isn’t quite the same thing as food prices – will come down because in Canada and a number of other country, harvests have been reasonably good,” Macklem told the government. funded by CBC Radio, in an interview on the cost of living in Canada.
His comments came just after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations released data on Friday showing its food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September. The index hit a record high in March, but even with September’s drop, it was still 5.5% higher than a year ago.
Food inflation eased due to various factors including slowing global growth, seasonal factors and a UN-brokered deal with Turkey to allow grain shipments from Ukraine to be exported from Black Sea ports, according to a blog post by International Food Policy Research. Institute on September 27.
However, “we are not off the hook yet”, the researchers wrote, adding that international food prices remain “high by historical standards, markets remain tight and high price volatility continues, in especially for wheat and maize”.
Wheat prices rose 2.25% in September due to weather concerns in major exporters Argentina and the United States, as well as Ukrainian grain exports from the sea, according to the UN. Black.
U.S. food and beverage prices also jumped 13.5% in August from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are also many moving parts in food prices. In addition to commodity prices, there are other economy-wide issues that contribute to food prices, including supply chain issues, energy costs, and labor costs. .
Uncertainty about the global food supply is expected to persist into next year. With the war in Ukraine continuing with no “end in sight”, Ukrainian farmers are expected to sow less wheat this fall. High fertilizer costs are also likely to impact plantations, researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute said in the September report..
Bank of Canada’s Macklem pointed to the difficulty of predicting volatile commodity prices. “They are largely influenced by world events over which we really have no control or influence,” Macklem told CBC Radio.
businessinsider
News
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile fire
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday after months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in central Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.
The spokesman for the emergency services in Kyiv told the AP that there were people killed and injured. Rescuers are now working in different locations, Svitlana Vodolaga said.
The number of victims is not yet known.
The explosions were heard by AP reporters and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.
The last previous attack on Kyiv dates back to June. One of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one and injuring six. But unlike previous attacks which mainly hit Kyiv’s outskirts, Monday’s strike targeted several locations in the very center of the city.
Also on Monday morning, Associated Press reporters reported hearing explosions in the center of Dnipro town. Associated Press reporters on site saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of town. Windows in the area had been blown out and glass littered the street.
Ukrainian media reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv which served as refuge for many people fleeing fighting in the east, as well as in Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi. .
Recent fighting has focused on areas just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The strikes on Kyiv and other cities came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was to hold a meeting with his security council, a day after calling the attack on the Kerch bridge to Crimea a terrorist act. perpetrated by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting on Sunday with the chairman of the Russian investigative commission, Putin said “there is no doubt that this was a terrorist act aimed at the destruction of civilian infrastructure of a critically important”.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
yahoo
News
Big Indian lenders shun rupee mechanism in Russian trade: report
Mumbai:
India’s big lenders are reluctant to do direct rupee business transactions with Russia months after the scheme was put in place for fear of becoming the target of sanctions from the United States and Europe over the invasion of Russia. Ukraine, sources said.
Two small lenders decided to adopt the system after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in July that it had put in place an agreement for international trade settlements in Indian rupees with immediate effect.
But big lenders with more exposure to the international financial system, and particularly the dollar, fear their business could be disrupted if they come under sanctions.
Western sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine attempt to limit Moscow’s access to foreign currency, particularly the dollar. India has strong trade ties with Russia, and the rupee mechanism can help bypass the US dollar and euro for settlements.
An Indian diplomat in Russia said Russian banks had contacted eight major Indian counterparts to set up rupee trade deals, but Indian banks had not responded.
Some of these banks include India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India, the source said.
None of these banks responded to email requests for comment.
But several sources within the banks have privately confirmed that they have decided not to use the structure, at least for now.
One, a senior executive at a major state-owned bank, said using such a settlement mechanism could violate certain sanctions rules. “They (Western nations) can impose a sanction on us, it will be a major loss of business and reputation,” the banker said.
Indian banks continue to settle trade with unauthorized Russian entities in dollars or euros, but the sources said they believe rupee settlements may come under greater scrutiny.
Another banker said the new settlement system could raise questions in the West and lead to sanctions. “The process to get them lifted can take months and it’s a risk banks aren’t willing to take,” the source said.
The United States imposed sanctions on major Russian banks, other institutions, President Vladimir Putin and oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine, and anyone dealing with a sanctioned entity may also be subject to penalties.
A third source at a major Indian bank said the lack of liquidity in ruble trade against the more liquid rupee made it difficult to determine an accurate ruble-rupee exchange rate, another factor holding banks back. Indian.
Even if they were able to overcome this hurdle, what could Russian banks do with a pool of rupees in an account in India, the source asked. Indian banks do not have large reserves of rubles and therefore cannot offer direct exchange.
The two smallest Indian banks that have started the process of opening accounts to settle trade with Russia in rupees are the private lender Yes Bank and the public lender UCO Bank.
Yes Bank has linked up with PSCB Bank in St. Petersburg, the diplomatic source said. UCO Bank has won RBI approval to open a special rupee account for Russian bank Gazprom, and its chief executive Soma Sankara Prasad told Reuters last month he hoped to do so soon.
Yes Bank, UCO Bank, the Indian Banks’ Association and India’s Ministry of Finance did not respond to emails seeking comment.
According to government data, India’s imports from Russia hit $17.24 billion in April-August this fiscal, up from around $3.2 billion a year earlier due to a surge in purchases. of oil.
Indian exports to Russia in April-August fell to $992.73 million from $1.31 billion in the same period last year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Oleksandr Usyk casts doubt on potential Tyson Fury fight in 2023 as heavyweight champ plans to drop back down to cruiserweight saying ‘It’s really hard to eat all the time’
Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he plans to return to the heavyweight division.
The Ukrainian is coming off two tremendous victories over Anthony Joshua which saw him win and then defend the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles.
This has seemingly set up a tantalizing undisputed matchup with Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, the only other major belt in the division.
However, Usyk ruled himself out for the remainder of 2022 due to injury, and ‘The Gypsy King’ went in search of an alternate opponent to face later this year.
A fight with Joshua was supposed to be on the cards but fell through and now it’s unclear who Fury will face next but he is preparing to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 3.
Usyk has now revealed he is considering a move back to cruiserweight, meaning a much-anticipated clash with Fury may never happen.
The Ukrainian insists he finds it easy to compete at heavyweight but struggles with the amount of food he needs to eat to be big enough for the weight class.
“I was thinking about going back to cruiserweight and getting a couple more world belts,” Usyk said in a recent interview with Parimach.
Good luck
Fury sends message to Wilder on trilogy anniversary, hints at fourth fight
KING
‘I’ve got world champion nuts’ – Tyson Fury’s dad John has testicles insured for £10m
Sad
Fury: ‘I want to get out of boxing, but I can’t let go – I created a monster’
Brutal
‘AJ’s lack of balls’ – Fury shares his opinion on why Joshua’s fight fell apart
NEXT?
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora trilogy fight ‘okay’ with announced date and location
REAL PRO
Eubank Jr Incredibly Makes Weight For Benn Fight, Despite Being Canceled
“You know, being a heavyweight means you have to be really heavy. You have to eat a lot. It’s not hard to fight those giants, but it’s really hard to eat all the time.
“And now I work out a lot more than I did as a cruiserweight, especially in training camps. I had to swim ten kilometers and train hard. Right now I just want to stop and rest.
“Half a year of training is hard work. I haven’t seen my family for so long, I haven’t seen my wife, kids or anyone.
Prior to his move to the heavyweight division, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion by going to the backyards of Marco Huck, Marius Briedis and Murat Gassiev to win all four belts.
‘The Cat’ then defended them against Tony Bellew in the UK for good measure before moving up to heavyweight and beating Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora rather than taking an immediate world title shot.
Since his departure, the cruiserweight belts have fragmented and are currently held by Arsen Goulamirian, Ilunga Makabu, Jai Opetaia and Lawrence Okolie.
Fury weighed in on Usyk’s latest comments and told Behind the Gloves: “He’s like a snack size, type of guy. I eat more than him for breakfast almost every day.
“He was offered the fight in Saudi Arabia in December and didn’t want it.
“You couldn’t have dragged him there with a pack of wild horses.
“You couldn’t drag her mate [Joshua] there either.
“I am the creepy, mean ***** mother of a knockout king in this division.
“While these guys are punching each other in the face, I’m gonna bang, bye bye b****. I wouldn’t want to fight either.
“These guys basically have to dance to whatever I say.”
Sports
News
‘Big Tech never loses a legislative fight – and they did’ as new bills pass
Policy advocates pushing for new legislation limiting the power of Big Tech have seen their hopes lifted and dashed repeatedly in recent months.
Last week marked one of the most positive notes for those who support the push for new antitrust laws, when the House passed a package of bills giving enforcement authorities more resources to fight against anti-competitive mergers and giving state attorneys general more power over the courts in which they can bring antitrust lawsuits.
While the legislation that passed 242-184 is less ambitious in scope than some of the more sweeping proposals making their way through both houses of Congress, it’s cause for hope, according to a new memo from Tech Oversight. Project, a nonprofit organization that advocates for antitrust reform.
“Big Tech never loses a legislative fight — and they did,” executive director Sacha Haworth said Thursday in a memo to allies that was shared exclusively with CNBC. Recipients included Democratic offices on Capitol Hill, think tanks and a coalition of advocacy organizations, according to the group.
The technology surveillance project is receiving funding, as reported by The Washington Post, from the Omidyar Network, created by the regulatory advocate and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, and the advocacy arm of the Economic Security Project, a non-profit organization led by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes who called for the breakup of his former company.
Haworth, a veteran Democratic political campaigner, argues that the landmark passage of the legislation last week shows there’s still a chance two more key bills will pass in the lame session later this year. . These bills are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) and the Open App Markets Act (OAMA), which would essentially ban large platforms such as Amazon, Apple and Google to favor their own products over rivals that rely on their markets (this latest bill focuses squarely on mobile app stores).
Earlier this summer, proponents of antitrust reform saw the lame duck only as a Hail Mary, as many believed there was still a chance to schedule a vote before the August break, an informal marker of the moment. where the midterm election campaign is in full swing, making it harder to pass new laws. But as the legislative days ticked away, it became clear that supporters should refocus their sights on the weeks following the midterms.
According to Haworth, last week’s vote gave cause for optimism.
She notes that House Democrats who voted against the package were not among the top 20% of the nation’s most competitive districts, based on data from the Cook Political Report. This runs counter to speculation that congressional leaders may be hesitant to schedule a vote on AICO and OAMA to spare Democrats in competitive races from having to vote on an issue that could be used against them.
Haworth goes so far as to say that “if this voting pattern holds, AICO and OAMA will easily pass both houses.”
She argues that Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., the top Republican champion of tech antitrust reform in the House, delivered on his promise of “a tidal wave of Republican votes,” despite opposition from other prominent party members like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
“Despite Big Tech’s attempts to discredit Grassley and Buck’s efforts, they proved their assumption to be correct: if brought to full force, a significant portion of Republicans would join Democrats in holding Big Tech accountable,” he said. writes Haworth, referring to the Senate. Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has championed the bills in this chamber.
Haworth wrote that the conflicting reasons given by Jordan and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., for opposing antitrust reform should prove that “their argument is a red herring intended to cover their tracks.” While Jordan argued that the bills on the table would help platforms censor news, Lofgren argued that he would do the opposite, making it harder for them to moderate content.
“Democrats have been pretty open about wanting these bills because they think it will help them censor conservatives,” Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said in a statement. A spokesperson for Lofgren did not immediately provide comment.
Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the center-left, tech-funded advocacy group Chamber of Progress, also pushed back against Haworth’s criticism.
“Our poll this week clearly shows that voters’ top tech policy priority is content moderation, an issue that AICOA and the Open Apps Market Act are compounding,” he said in a statement. . The bills’ Democratic sponsors have said they will not weaken content moderation. “More than a dozen Democrats have expressed serious concerns that these bills would prevent platforms from removing harmful content, and that issue remains unresolved.”
Finally, the memo argues that lame legislation is increasingly common, citing a Pew Research Center article from last year that found that a significant percentage of legislation passed in recent years has been about period lame. In the 116th Congress spanning 2019-2020, for example, nearly 44% of bills passed did so in the lame duck.
“Big Tech and their allies will continue to push the narrative that bipartisan antitrust reform is dead,” Haworth wrote. “Not so fast. While anti-Big Tech proponents remain lucid about the task at hand, the outcome is not set in stone.”
Read the full letter from the Technology Watch Project below:
cnbc
