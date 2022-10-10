Woman ‘has heart attack’ after stripper party at nursing home

Policy advocates pushing for new legislation limiting the power of Big Tech have seen their hopes lifted and dashed repeatedly in recent months.

Last week marked one of the most positive notes for those who support the push for new antitrust laws, when the House passed a package of bills giving enforcement authorities more resources to fight against anti-competitive mergers and giving state attorneys general more power over the courts in which they can bring antitrust lawsuits.

While the legislation that passed 242-184 is less ambitious in scope than some of the more sweeping proposals making their way through both houses of Congress, it’s cause for hope, according to a new memo from Tech Oversight. Project, a nonprofit organization that advocates for antitrust reform.

“Big Tech never loses a legislative fight — and they did,” executive director Sacha Haworth said Thursday in a memo to allies that was shared exclusively with CNBC. Recipients included Democratic offices on Capitol Hill, think tanks and a coalition of advocacy organizations, according to the group.

The technology surveillance project is receiving funding, as reported by The Washington Post, from the Omidyar Network, created by the regulatory advocate and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, and the advocacy arm of the Economic Security Project, a non-profit organization led by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes who called for the breakup of his former company.

Haworth, a veteran Democratic political campaigner, argues that the landmark passage of the legislation last week shows there’s still a chance two more key bills will pass in the lame session later this year. . These bills are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) and the Open App Markets Act (OAMA), which would essentially ban large platforms such as Amazon , Apple and Google to favor their own products over rivals that rely on their markets (this latest bill focuses squarely on mobile app stores).

Earlier this summer, proponents of antitrust reform saw the lame duck only as a Hail Mary, as many believed there was still a chance to schedule a vote before the August break, an informal marker of the moment. where the midterm election campaign is in full swing, making it harder to pass new laws. But as the legislative days ticked away, it became clear that supporters should refocus their sights on the weeks following the midterms.

According to Haworth, last week’s vote gave cause for optimism.

She notes that House Democrats who voted against the package were not among the top 20% of the nation’s most competitive districts, based on data from the Cook Political Report. This runs counter to speculation that congressional leaders may be hesitant to schedule a vote on AICO and OAMA to spare Democrats in competitive races from having to vote on an issue that could be used against them.

Haworth goes so far as to say that “if this voting pattern holds, AICO and OAMA will easily pass both houses.”

She argues that Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., the top Republican champion of tech antitrust reform in the House, delivered on his promise of “a tidal wave of Republican votes,” despite opposition from other prominent party members like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“Despite Big Tech’s attempts to discredit Grassley and Buck’s efforts, they proved their assumption to be correct: if brought to full force, a significant portion of Republicans would join Democrats in holding Big Tech accountable,” he said. writes Haworth, referring to the Senate. Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has championed the bills in this chamber.

Haworth wrote that the conflicting reasons given by Jordan and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., for opposing antitrust reform should prove that “their argument is a red herring intended to cover their tracks.” While Jordan argued that the bills on the table would help platforms censor news, Lofgren argued that he would do the opposite, making it harder for them to moderate content.

“Democrats have been pretty open about wanting these bills because they think it will help them censor conservatives,” Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said in a statement. A spokesperson for Lofgren did not immediately provide comment.

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the center-left, tech-funded advocacy group Chamber of Progress, also pushed back against Haworth’s criticism.

“Our poll this week clearly shows that voters’ top tech policy priority is content moderation, an issue that AICOA and the Open Apps Market Act are compounding,” he said in a statement. . The bills’ Democratic sponsors have said they will not weaken content moderation. “More than a dozen Democrats have expressed serious concerns that these bills would prevent platforms from removing harmful content, and that issue remains unresolved.”

Finally, the memo argues that lame legislation is increasingly common, citing a Pew Research Center article from last year that found that a significant percentage of legislation passed in recent years has been about period lame. In the 116th Congress spanning 2019-2020, for example, nearly 44% of bills passed did so in the lame duck.

“Big Tech and their allies will continue to push the narrative that bipartisan antitrust reform is dead,” Haworth wrote. “Not so fast. While anti-Big Tech proponents remain lucid about the task at hand, the outcome is not set in stone.”

Read the full letter from the Technology Watch Project below: