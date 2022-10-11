10 facts about the terrible start to the Premier League

Liverpool’s dismal start to the 2022-23 Premier League season continued with Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal which left them wallowing in 10th in the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have amassed just 10 points so far this season after losing two and drawing four of their first eight league games.

The Reds have racked up totals of over 90 points in three of the previous four seasons, including 99 when they won the title in 2019-20, to see them struggle to tread water in the mid-table under two of the three newly promoted teams. came as a shock.

Here are 10 facts and stats that help illustrate just how disappointing Liverpool have been so far this season.

1. Far from the beat

Arsenal’s 3-2 victory meant they moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City, while defeated Liverpool slipped to 10th place, 14 points behind leaders. It comes after Klopp’s side finished 23 points above the Gunners in last season’s standings.

2. Drop points galore

Liverpool have dropped points in six of their first eight league games of the 2022-23 campaign. In total, the Reds have already seen 14 points go begging this season.

For comparison, it took until their 19th game last season to lose that many points and they only dropped 12 points overall in their title-winning 2019-20 season.

3. Worst start in a decade

Liverpool recorded their worst start to a league campaign in a decade since 2012-13, when they picked up nine points from their first eight games under Brendan Rodgers in his first season in charge of Anfield. The team then finished seventh in the table, 28 points behind champions Manchester United.

However, it’s not the Reds’ worst start to the Premier League season; it happened in 2010-11 under Roy Hodgson, when his side got six points from their first eight matches.

4. Play catch-up

Thanks in large part to a newly acquired knack for conceding early goals, Liverpool have already spent more time behind in games this season (251 minutes) than they have all season. last (236 minutes).

5. Slow starts

Liverpool have found themselves behind at half-time on six occasions this season, having been behind just once at half-time last season – at Manchester City in April. The Reds trailed 2-1 at half-time at the Etihad only for Sadio Mane to equalize in the first minute of the second half, and the game ended 2-2.

What else, according to Optathe Reds have been so slow to start this campaign that if all 2022-23 Premier League games had ended at half-time they would be at the lowest point in the league with just four points to their name (W1 D1 L6 ).

6. Problems during their travels

The loss to Arsenal at the Emirates was Liverpool’s fourth successive trip without a win in the Premier League, marking their longest streak since October to December 2020, when they went five games in a row without winning any.

7. Curse of Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp must be ruining the day his side went wild to record an emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on August 27. Since that fateful day, which led to the dismissal of Scott Parker as manager, the Cherries are unbeaten in the Premier League and have collected nine points from five games under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. Only Manchester City (13), Arsenal (12) and Tottenham (10) have gained more points over this period.

On the other hand, Liverpool have only picked up five points since, and as such are now even two points below Bournemouth in the table (although the Cherries have played one game more.)

8. Precarious goal difference

One of the quirks of the current Premier League standings is that 10th-placed Liverpool are below three teams with a negative goal difference: Manchester United (5th place, -2), Bournemouth (8th, -12) and Fulham (9th, – 4).

But without that 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries at the end of August to distort their +/- column, the Reds would also have a negative goal difference (-1).

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino scored to level the game at 2-2, but Arsenal went on to secure a 3-2 win that left the Reds 10th in the Premier League. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

9. Salah loses the golden touch

Mohamed Salah – who shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min after scoring 23 goals – appeared to have started the season in strong form with a goal and an assist in the win 3-1 against Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, the Egyptian’s goal output has since been disappointing with just two league goals in his first eight league appearances, and none in his last five.

Indeed, Salah’s last Premier League goal came in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22. Since then he has failed to score against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, former team-mate Mane has already scored four goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and seven in 14 games overall. Just say.

10. Pay the penalty

Bukayo Saka delivered the crucial blow for Arsenal on Sunday when the 21-year-old striker converted the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

While the finish was confident and assured, the numbers were certainly also on Saka’s side when he got up, as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s record against penalties is enough to give most takers a welcome boost.

The Brazil international has saved just one of the 12 penalty kicks he has faced in his career so far, with seven (including Saka’s) being scored and four missed.

