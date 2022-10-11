30,000 non-citizens in Colorado received voter registration mail

DENVER — Colorado’s secretary of state said he mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database issue related to the list of state residents with driver’s license.

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office has insisted that no non-citizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.

The news comes at a time of widespread – often unfounded – skepticism about the integrity of the vote after the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for safe elections, seeks re-election in November mid-term.

Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown condemned Griswold for the mistake, saying in a statement Monday that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the ballots were sent out” by mail on October 17. .

Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state’s county clerks association, who is a strong advocate for Colorado’s mail-in voting system.

Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were posted on September 27. The error occurred after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate voter registration organization. , to a database. of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.

This list of driver’s licenses from the Department of Revenue includes resident-issued special permits for people who are not US citizens. But that did not include the formatting information that would normally have allowed the State Department to weed out those names before the senders exited, Griswold’s office said Monday.

The incident is under investigation, he added. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.

Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-US citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Griswold’s office said it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.

It sends out notices to the approximately 30,000 people who are not citizens but received the postcards in error. And it makes several efforts to prevent or reject the registration of anyone who is not eligible to vote, including comparing the Social Security numbers required for each application on a daily basis. County clerks will also refer suspected cases to local district attorneys for review.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the error was detected shows the system is working.

“It should show, first, that mistakes can happen, but second, that there are checks in place to ensure that mistakes don’t lead to disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It’s not good what happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not a conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.

Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of non-citizens trying to register in the United States because the consequences are so dire – up to and including deportation.

The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging voter registration. Some 33 states and the District of Columbia belong to the group. As part of its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a letter to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.

The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, state that residents must be US citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but do not constitute a registration form.

This story has been corrected to show that the postcards were posted on September 27, not September 7.