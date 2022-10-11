49ers’ George Kittle calls for surface continuity between NFL stadiums, faces ‘shitty turf’

Major oil-producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have decided to drastically reduce the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that this can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude oil, as well as diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil which are produced at from oil.

Oil prices had fallen after a summer of highs. Now, after the OPEC+ decision, they are heading for their biggest weekly gain since March.

Here’s what to know about the OPEC+ decision and what it could mean for the economy:

WHY IS OPEC CUTTING PRODUCTION?

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the alliance was being proactive in adjusting supply ahead of a possible drop in demand, as a slowing global economy needs less fuel for travel and industry.

“We are going through a period of various uncertainties that could come our way, it’s a cloud brewing,” he said, and OPEC+ sought to stay “ahead of the curve.” He described the group’s role as “a moderating force, to bring stability”.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 3.2% on Monday to $92.34 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 2.8% to $97.17, although it is still down 20% from mid-June when it traded above 123 $ per barrel.

One of the main reasons for the fall is fears that much of the global economy could slide into recession as high energy prices – for oil, natural gas and electricity – spur inflation and rob consumers of their purchasing power.

Another reason: the summer highs came on fears that much of Russia’s oil production would be lost to the market due to the war in Ukraine.

While Western traders shunned Russian oil even without sanctions, Indian and Chinese customers bought these barrels at a steep discount, so the supply was not as bad as expected.

Oil producers fear a sudden collapse in prices if the global economy deteriorates faster than expected. This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and during the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.

HOW DO RUSSIAN OIL SANCTIONS AFFECT GAS PRICES?

The United States and Britain imposed bans that were mostly symbolic as neither country imported much Russian oil. The White House refrained from pressing the European Union for an import ban because EU countries were getting a quarter of their oil from Russia.

Ultimately, the 27-nation bloc decided to cut off Russian oil that arrives by ship on Dec. 5, while retaining a small amount of pipeline supplies that some Eastern European countries rely on.

Beyond that, the United States and other major Group of Seven democracies are working out the details of a Russian oil price cap. It would target insurers and other service providers who facilitate oil shipments from Russia to other countries. The EU approved a measure in this direction this week.

Many of these suppliers are based in Europe and would be banned from dealing with Russian oil if the price is above the cap. The idea behind the price cap is to keep Russian oil flowing to the world market, just at lower prices. Russia, however, has threatened to stop deliveries altogether to any country or companies that meet the cap. This could take more Russian oil off the market and drive up prices.

It could also increase costs at the pump.

U.S. gasoline prices, which hit record highs of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June, had fallen recently but have risen again, posing political problems for President Joe Biden a months before the midterm elections.

Over the past week, the national average price for a gallon has risen 10 cents, to $3.92, according to AAA.

This means the cost to pump 15 gallons into a vehicle is now $58.80. Four fill-ups a month would cost over $235.20, a big chunk of anyone’s budget.

How to save on gas

Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage when you’re on the road.

With gas prices so high, owners may be thinking of replacing their old vehicles with something more efficient. But it may not be profitable. The global shortage of computer chips and other parts has curtailed production of new vehicles, driving up prices. This sent many people into the used car market, which also drove up prices.

The average used vehicle cost $28,061 in August. The middle nine? $46,259, according to JD Power.

As a rule, comparable electric vehicles are still more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles, although recharging the battery is usually much cheaper.

All is not necessarily lost. There are steps you can take to make an old car, truck, or SUV perform better, go further, and possibly save some money on fuel:

Keeping your tires properly inflated: Make sure there is enough air in the tires. Under-inflated tires create more rolling resistance with the pavement, reducing gas mileage. Inflate your tires to the recommended pressure inside the driver’s side door. Check them periodically with a tire pressure gauge.

“Generally, your gas mileage will be affected by about 5% to 10% if you don’t have proper inflation,” said David Bennett, repair systems manager for AAA.

But do not inflate too much. This could lead to faster tire wear.

Ensure fluids and filters are changed: Maintain your vehicle properly. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for changing oil and other fluids and for replacing air and other filters. Replacing spark plugs at the proper intervals can also help.

“The vehicle will operate at peak efficiency” with proper maintenance, Bennett said. It will cost between $235 and $289 for new spark plugs on, say, a 10-year-old Ford F-150 pickup with a 4.6-liter V8, according to Repairpal.com.

Watch your speed: AAA indicates that fuel economy peaks at around 50 miles per hour on most vehicles, then declines as speed increases. Reducing highway speed from 5 mph (8 kilometers per hour) to 10 mph improves gas mileage by up to 14%.

Freewheeling to stop lights also helps. Time your trip to keep rolling and avoid unnecessary stops. Cars use a lot of fuel to move from a dead stop.

Plan your trip in advance: Try to minimize backtracking. Multitask on each trip. Avoid rush hour and other peak times.

Do not idle too much: An engine burns a quarter to a half-gallon (1.9 liters) of gasoline per hour when idling, but a warm engine only needs about 10 seconds of fuel to restart, according to AAA.

So, when it’s safe to do so, turn off your engine if you’ve been stopped for more than a minute. Many new vehicles do this themselves. Bennett says owners shouldn’t disable their new “stop-start” system.

“Top of the range” gas: Fill up with gasoline designated as “Top Tier”. Oil companies put additives in Top Tier gas that reduce carbon deposits.

“As you start to build up carbon, the vehicle won’t run as efficiently,” Bennett said. Gasoline brands with additives have stickers on the pumps. They can be found here.