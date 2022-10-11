News
After St. Paul’s concessions on rent control, some developers bullish, others still balk
Shortly after St. Paul voters approved a 3 percent cap on annual residential rent increases, the developers behind a proposed six-story, $70 million housing development near Lexington Parkway and University Avenue announced the Lexington Station project was on hold. Minneapolis-based Alatus said the decision was out of its hands, as a major financing partner backed out in late November, just weeks after St. Paul approved rent control.
Then came a new movement in the investment market toward affordable housing and projects that deliver an environmental or social benefit. Even before recent amendments to the city’s rent control ordinance, a new limited partner — a national investor from outside the Twin Cities — chose to back the Alatus project, fully resurrecting it.
“In the last 12 months, it’s been eye-opening, frankly,” said Chris Osmundson, director of development with Alatus. “We’re generally seeing a shift in some of these large investors moving from just trying to achieve the best yield for their investment to some of these larger externalities. It’s a good thing.”
For Alatus, it’s now all systems go. On Sept. 19, contractors with the Anderson Companies were issued an $8 million construction permit for the foundation and footings of what will be a two-year building project at 411 Lexington Parkway — the 304-unit Lexington Station apartment building, half of which will be designated affordable housing. The construction site has been fenced and large yellow excavators have begun moving heaping piles of dirt.
“Obviously, we’re in the ground,” said Shawn Meschke, senior project manager at the Anderson Companies.
The restart of the Lexington Station apartments at the former Amherst H. Wilder Foundation site is a hopeful sign that some developers and their financial backers have once again taken interest in the capital city.
DEVELOPERS SPLIT ON AMENDMENTS TO RENT CONTROL
In light of the city’s recent concessions to developers around rent control, some companies are ready to revisit St. Paul housing projects that had laid fallow over the past year. Others, like Alatus, had restarted projects even before the city council restructured rent control last month.
Still other developers such as the Ryan Cos. — the master developer behind the 122-acre Highland Bridge site — have complained to the mayor’s office that the new rent control amendments don’t go far enough to lure them back to St. Paul. They’ve expressed little interest in restarting projects that were put on hold a year ago.
The slow start for new housing construction in St. Paul has been widely blamed on rent control. From January through July, the city issued building permits for 515 units of new housing, down 31 percent below the four-year average, according to the St. Paul Department of Planning and Economic Development. Those numbers include both single-family homes and multi-family buildings. They do not include simple remodels and additions like a new bathroom.
Then came a series of new amendments to rent control last month. Among the amendments, which take effect Jan. 1, new construction will be exempt from the city’s annual 3 percent cap for 20 years. Beyond that, landlords will be allowed to raise rents on vacant units by 8 percent, plus inflation.
Many developers had hoped instead for full “vacancy decontrol,” which would have allowed them to raise rents as much as they want once a unit goes vacant. Still, for some developers, it’s enough.
“We’re still interested in continuing to pursue projects in St. Paul,” said Osmundson, who noted the Lexington Station project was revived even before the amendments were approved. “The rent control discussion is a discussion we’ll continue to have to have with investors, but the direction the council and mayor have steered this provides some of the necessary tenant protections, and it makes it easier to do projects in St. Paul. On the whole, I feel really good.”
Half the units at Lexington Station will be market-rate, and the other half will be designated affordable, most of those priced at 60 percent of area median income, with about 20 units priced at 50 percent of area median income.
The project requires no federal subsidy, though it is enrolled in the city’s 4D tax incentive program, which offers some property tax relief over the 10-year enrollment period.
MARKET-RATE APARTMENTS AT HIGHLAND BRIDGE STILL ON HOLD
Still, not everyone appears to be on board.
John Wall, the developer behind the downtown Minneapolis-based Wall Companies, has 350 units of housing under construction by Malcolm Yards, a popular indoor food court he developed in Prospect Park, just over the Minneapolis border from St. Paul. Even after recent amendments to St. Paul’s rent control ordinance, he’s not keenly interested in building more housing in either city, given what he sees as the growing number of housing regulations.
“I’m looking outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul right now. That’s a change,” Wall said. “I like Minneapolis and St. Paul. I’ve officed here for 26 years, and all my development has been in Minneapolis and St. Paul.”
Another glaring exception remains the former Ford Motor Co. site in Highland Park, where the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. and a major partner, Weidner Homes, have shown little interest in restarting stalled projects. Weidner Apartment Homes planned as many as 13 buildings — upwards of 2,000 market-rate apartments — at Highland Bridge.
All the Weidner properties but The Collections, the 300 new market-rate units attached to the new Lunds and Byerlys grocery, are still on hold.
RENT CONTROL ADVOCATES
Pointing to the developers, some rent control advocates have raised accusations of acting in bad faith to further influence both the St. Paul ordinance and ongoing discussions about a potential rent control measure in Minneapolis.
“Ryan Companies appears to be using their loud exit from St. Paul as leverage in the Minneapolis rent stabilization process,” said Daniel Suitor, an attorney with the nonprofit Minnesota tenant advocacy organization Home Line. “Their continued posturing despite major concessions to their position gives the whole game away.”
Suitor, as well as a representative of the Ryan Cos., both sit on a 25-member Minneapolis working group that is expected to issue recommendations about a potential rent control policy to the Minneapolis City Council in early 2023. On the west side of the river, the company has been vocal in its opposition to the policy.
“I think Ryan Cos. is moving the goal posts,” Suitor said. “They”ll say, ‘we really need a 20-year exemption.’ And when they get a 20-year exemption, they say ‘we really need 30.’ Their goal is zero rent control. They want to kill it.”
HIGHLAND BRIDGE DEVELOPERS STILL SKITTISH
Efforts to reach Weidner for comment were unsuccessful.
In response to inquiries, Maureen Michalski, vice president of real estate development at the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., issued a written statement Wednesday noting developers have no power to force lenders and investors to direct their money into a particular city. And without adequate investment, the city will have less new housing, which would likely increase housing costs for everyone due to the laws of supply and demand.
“When the master plan for Highland Bridge was developed and approved, it did not account for a rent control ordinance,” Michalski wrote. “We appreciate the council’s approval of a new construction exemption but as stated in our public comments, we remain concerned that it is not enough to encourage investment in new housing production in St. Paul.”
To lower the cost of housing and spur growth, free-market advocates continue to call for less government regulation, which in theory would allow developers to build more units at a cheaper price. On the other hand, housing advocates have cautioned that without tenant protections such as rent control, property owners will continue to price their units at whatever price the market will support, regardless of cost savings.
Bay Area News Group Male Athlete of the Week
Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Time) boys Athlete of the week poll.
For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of nominees who have stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner.
This week, we consider performance from October 3-8.
Polling stations close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Vote as many times as you want until then.
But please note: Email votes are not counted.
Scroll down for the poll.
Winners are announced each Friday online and, beginning September 30, in the print edition of the Mercury News and East Bay Times sports sections.
Candidates for future Athlete of the Week polls can be nominated at high [email protected].
We accept applications until 11 a.m. each Monday.
We also review statistics submitted to MaxPreps by team coaches/statisticians.
On to the nominees:
Luke Bachler, Sacred Heart Prep Water Polo: During the Elite 8 tournament at Studio City, the senior netted 11 goals, three assists and three blocks from the field as the Central Coast Section powerhouse reached the semi-finals.
Jake Bianchi, Menlo School Football: In Menlo’s 30-10 win over Aragon to open PAL/SCVAL Bay Division play, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior completed 15 of 20 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights. Menlo improved to 4-2, 1-0.
Salvador Espinoza, Lincoln-San Jose football: The 5-foot-7, 145-pound senior ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries as Lincoln, playing on the road, beat Christopher 27-17 in a Blossom Valley Athletic League opener on Mt. Hamilton Division. Both teams entered the match undefeated. Espinoza rushed for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Lincoln is 6-0, 1-0.
Jordan Fuentes, Live Oak soccer: The senior rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 21 attempts as Live Oak edged Oak Grove 41-14 to start Blossom Valley Athletic League Mt. Hamilton play. Fuentes has rushed for 704 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Live Oak is 5-1, 1-0.
Jackson Harris, Berkeley Soccer: The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior wide receiver played one game in Berkeley’s 27-23 win over Moreau Catholic to open Mission MVAL/WACC Division play. Harris caught 13 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown as the Yellowjackets improved to 3-3, 1-0. He had at least 139 receiving yards in four of the team’s six games.
Nolan Lynch, Willow Glen Water Polo: The senior keeper made 16 saves and two assists to lead Willow Glen to a 9-6 non-league win over Soquel. Earlier in the week he made 10 saves as Willow Glen beat Leigh 11-8 in a Blossom Valley Athletic League Mt. Hamilton Division game. Willow Glen started this week 11-4, 3-0.
Thomas Miller, footballer James Logan: The senior threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 34-0 rout of San Leandro in an MVAL/WACC Foothill Division game. Miller had 12 of 19 attempts as Logan improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Aaryan Shah, Irvington Football: In a thrilling game in which the lead changed hands five times, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior quarterback and team captain scored three touchdowns as Irvington beat Washington-Fremont 36- 31 in the Mission MVAL/WACC division game. Shah rushed for 152 yards and completed 9 of 11 passes for 107 yards as the Vikings improved to 5-1, 1-0.
Jaivian Thomas, McClymonds football: In McClymonds’ 45-42 home win in Oakland over San Ramon Valley, the senior rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the way. Thomas rushed for 669 yards and nine touchdowns this season for a team that is 4-1.
Zackary Zepeda, Westmont Soccer: In his team’s 35-0 win over Sobrato, the senior completed 6 of 7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 21 yards and three touchdowns on three carries. He has 13 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns this season. Westmont is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Santa Teresa-Valley Division of the Blossom Valley Athletic League.
Take our poll
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Monday.
Police put up crime-scene tape in an alley off York Avenue, near Frank Street, and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office arrived at the scene in the early afternoon.
The police department said they will provide information about the incident later Monday.
49ers’ George Kittle calls for surface continuity between NFL stadiums, faces ‘shitty turf’
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has become the latest player to criticize the league’s use of grass pitches in stadiums, which players say is part of the cause of some injuries.
Kittle made his comments after the 49ers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. North Carolina. As the 49ers entered the win column, the team suffered a handful of injuries in the game. Linebacker Emmanuel Moseley was one of them, reportedly suffering an ACL injury in the game. The team also feared that Jimmie Ward had broken his hand.
The star tight end explained why the NFL allows teams to use different surfaces, comparing the situation to the NBA.
“What puzzles me is if you don’t impose grass, why don’t the grass pitches have the exact same grass, so guys get used to playing on the same grass everywhere But every court has a different turf,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.
“NBA guys don’t play on different ice, what do we do? Hockey guys don’t play on different ice all the time. It’s ice. So I would like just that we play on a similar surface every week, week so your body doesn’t just face a different, shitty turf.”
CARDINALS’ JUSTIN PUGH EXPLICITLY DEFENDS MATT AMMENDOLA AFTER MISSED GROUND GOAL: ‘HE’S NOT A F—ING GUY’
He praised the grass pitch at Levi’s Stadium.
“I thought it was ok turf. But turf from turf. It is what it is. I would much rather play on turf. That’s why I love Jed York. We have the most beautiful turf of the NFL,” he added.
The grass-court controversy resurfaced earlier this season when Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact torn ACL injury at MetLife Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. also tore up turf fields back in the day.
“Get rid of all this my fkngether bro. Billions won on this game, I don’t understand why we can’t play on grass,” he tweeted. “This shxt is rough. Pray for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart”
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.
Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame.
“In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”
The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her spokesperson.
Martinez said in the recorded conversation that white Councilmember Mike Bonin handled his young Black son as if he were an “accessory” and described the son as behaving “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey,” the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.
Martinez also referred to Bonin as a “little bitch” and at another point mocked Oaxacans, the Times said.
“I see a lot of little short dark people,” Martinez said in reference to a particular area of the largely Hispanic Koreatown neighborhood.
“I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came (from), how they got here,” Martinez said, adding “Tan feos” — “They’re ugly.”
The recording’s content rocked the political establishment just weeks before elections for the mayor’s office and several council seats.
Bonin and his husband, Sean Arian, had issued a statement calling for the resignations of Martinez and two other council members who were involved.
“The entirety of the recorded conversation … displayed a repeated and vulgar anti-Black sentiment, and a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles,” they said.
The conversation was recorded in October 2021, and others present were Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, the Times reported. The overall discussion was about frustrations with redistricting maps produced by a city commission.
The Times reported that the approximately hourlong audio was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user, and that it was unclear who recorded the audio and whether anyone else was present at the meeting.
Martinez initially issued an apology after the Times article appeared online.
“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry,” she said.
“The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color,” she said. “My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time.”
Martinez, whose district website describes her as “a glass-ceiling shattering leader who brings profound life experience as the proud daughter of working-class immigrants,” was elected to the council in 2013 and became the council’s first Latina president in 2020.
De León, a former state legislator, referred at one point in the conversation to Bonin as the council’s “fourth Black member.”
“Mike Bonin won’t f—-ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—-ing word about us,” he said.
During the part in which Martinez likened Bonin’s son to an “accessory,” De León appeared to compare Bonin’s handling of the child to “when Nury brings her Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”
“Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez responded.
De León said in a statement that the comments were inappropriate.
“I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private,” he said. “I’ve reached out to that colleague personally.”
Cedillo issued a statement of apology Monday.
“While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year,” he said. “It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language. Clearly, I should have intervened.”
Herrera, the labor official, said in an apology that there is “no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room,” and that he ”didn’t step up to stop them,” the Times reported.
In their statement, Bonin and his husband said Martinez was unfit for public office.
“No child should ever be subjected to such racist, mean and dehumanizing comments, especially from a public official. It is painful to know he will someday read these comments,” they said.
Three Black members of the council issued a joint statement saying it was “a very dark day in LA politics for African-Americans, the LGBTQ+ community, Indigenous people and Angelenos who have put their faith in their local government.”
Councilmembers Curren Price, Heather Hutt and Marqueece Harris-Dawson said that a “facade” had come crashing down.
“This is 2022 and we will not turn a blind eye to the blatant prejudice, discrimination and racism that has been put on full display for the whole world to see,” they said.
Shockwaves roiled the mayoral race.
Martinez had endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is seeking to become the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most populous city.
“Let me be clear about what was on those tapes: appalling, anti-Black racism,” Bass said in a statement.
“All those in the room must be held accountable, and I’ve spent the day speaking with Black and Latino leaders about how to ensure this doesn’t divide our city,” Bass added.
Her opponent, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, said it was a “heartbreaking day for our proud, diverse city,” and he called for all three involved to resign from the council.
“Now, we must unite and strongly repudiate what was said,” Caruso said in a statement.
Why gas prices are going up and how you can save money at the pump – NBC Chicago
Major oil-producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have decided to drastically reduce the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that this can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude oil, as well as diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil which are produced at from oil.
Oil prices had fallen after a summer of highs. Now, after the OPEC+ decision, they are heading for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Here’s what to know about the OPEC+ decision and what it could mean for the economy:
WHY IS OPEC CUTTING PRODUCTION?
Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the alliance was being proactive in adjusting supply ahead of a possible drop in demand, as a slowing global economy needs less fuel for travel and industry.
“We are going through a period of various uncertainties that could come our way, it’s a cloud brewing,” he said, and OPEC+ sought to stay “ahead of the curve.” He described the group’s role as “a moderating force, to bring stability”.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 3.2% on Monday to $92.34 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 2.8% to $97.17, although it is still down 20% from mid-June when it traded above 123 $ per barrel.
One of the main reasons for the fall is fears that much of the global economy could slide into recession as high energy prices – for oil, natural gas and electricity – spur inflation and rob consumers of their purchasing power.
Another reason: the summer highs came on fears that much of Russia’s oil production would be lost to the market due to the war in Ukraine.
While Western traders shunned Russian oil even without sanctions, Indian and Chinese customers bought these barrels at a steep discount, so the supply was not as bad as expected.
Oil producers fear a sudden collapse in prices if the global economy deteriorates faster than expected. This happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and during the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.
HOW DO RUSSIAN OIL SANCTIONS AFFECT GAS PRICES?
The United States and Britain imposed bans that were mostly symbolic as neither country imported much Russian oil. The White House refrained from pressing the European Union for an import ban because EU countries were getting a quarter of their oil from Russia.
Ultimately, the 27-nation bloc decided to cut off Russian oil that arrives by ship on Dec. 5, while retaining a small amount of pipeline supplies that some Eastern European countries rely on.
Beyond that, the United States and other major Group of Seven democracies are working out the details of a Russian oil price cap. It would target insurers and other service providers who facilitate oil shipments from Russia to other countries. The EU approved a measure in this direction this week.
Many of these suppliers are based in Europe and would be banned from dealing with Russian oil if the price is above the cap. The idea behind the price cap is to keep Russian oil flowing to the world market, just at lower prices. Russia, however, has threatened to stop deliveries altogether to any country or companies that meet the cap. This could take more Russian oil off the market and drive up prices.
It could also increase costs at the pump.
U.S. gasoline prices, which hit record highs of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June, had fallen recently but have risen again, posing political problems for President Joe Biden a months before the midterm elections.
Over the past week, the national average price for a gallon has risen 10 cents, to $3.92, according to AAA.
This means the cost to pump 15 gallons into a vehicle is now $58.80. Four fill-ups a month would cost over $235.20, a big chunk of anyone’s budget.
How to save on gas
Worried about gas prices? Here are tips on how to improve your gas mileage when you’re on the road.
With gas prices so high, owners may be thinking of replacing their old vehicles with something more efficient. But it may not be profitable. The global shortage of computer chips and other parts has curtailed production of new vehicles, driving up prices. This sent many people into the used car market, which also drove up prices.
The average used vehicle cost $28,061 in August. The middle nine? $46,259, according to JD Power.
As a rule, comparable electric vehicles are still more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles, although recharging the battery is usually much cheaper.
All is not necessarily lost. There are steps you can take to make an old car, truck, or SUV perform better, go further, and possibly save some money on fuel:
Keeping your tires properly inflated: Make sure there is enough air in the tires. Under-inflated tires create more rolling resistance with the pavement, reducing gas mileage. Inflate your tires to the recommended pressure inside the driver’s side door. Check them periodically with a tire pressure gauge.
“Generally, your gas mileage will be affected by about 5% to 10% if you don’t have proper inflation,” said David Bennett, repair systems manager for AAA.
But do not inflate too much. This could lead to faster tire wear.
Ensure fluids and filters are changed: Maintain your vehicle properly. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for changing oil and other fluids and for replacing air and other filters. Replacing spark plugs at the proper intervals can also help.
“The vehicle will operate at peak efficiency” with proper maintenance, Bennett said. It will cost between $235 and $289 for new spark plugs on, say, a 10-year-old Ford F-150 pickup with a 4.6-liter V8, according to Repairpal.com.
Watch your speed: AAA indicates that fuel economy peaks at around 50 miles per hour on most vehicles, then declines as speed increases. Reducing highway speed from 5 mph (8 kilometers per hour) to 10 mph improves gas mileage by up to 14%.
Freewheeling to stop lights also helps. Time your trip to keep rolling and avoid unnecessary stops. Cars use a lot of fuel to move from a dead stop.
Plan your trip in advance: Try to minimize backtracking. Multitask on each trip. Avoid rush hour and other peak times.
Do not idle too much: An engine burns a quarter to a half-gallon (1.9 liters) of gasoline per hour when idling, but a warm engine only needs about 10 seconds of fuel to restart, according to AAA.
So, when it’s safe to do so, turn off your engine if you’ve been stopped for more than a minute. Many new vehicles do this themselves. Bennett says owners shouldn’t disable their new “stop-start” system.
“Top of the range” gas: Fill up with gasoline designated as “Top Tier”. Oil companies put additives in Top Tier gas that reduce carbon deposits.
“As you start to build up carbon, the vehicle won’t run as efficiently,” Bennett said. Gasoline brands with additives have stickers on the pumps. They can be found here.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Ukraine’s emergency service says 64 people were injured in morning rush hour attacks Russia launched from the air, sea and land on at least 14 regions, ranging from Lviv to the west in Kharkiv to the east. Many attacks took place far from the front lines of the war.
Although Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some hit civilian areas as people walked to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit a university.
The attacks plunged much of the country into a blackout, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and creating a shortage so severe that Ukrainian authorities announced they would have to stop electricity exports to the country. Europe from Tuesday. Power outages also often deprive residents of water, given the system’s reliance on electricity to run pumps and other equipment.
Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the strikes made no “practical military sense” and that Russia’s aim was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces used ‘precision weapons’ to target key energy infrastructure and military command facilities in retaliation for ‘terrorist’ actions in Kyiv – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to push back Moscow’s invading forces, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he told the Russian Security Council by video.
The Russian president has come under intense domestic pressure to take more aggressive action to halt a largely successful Ukrainian counter-offensive and to respond forcefully to Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, whose power he used. construction to cement its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorists could portend even bolder and more drastic actions. But in Monday’s speech, Putin – whose partial troop mobilization order last month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia – paused ahead of an expected escalation in what he calls a “special military operation” a campaign against terrorism or martial law. Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state over its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is nearing its eight-month mark, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating reverses on the battlefield in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Ukraine’s law enforcement chief said Monday’s attacks across the country damaged 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical ones. The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, which includes the historic old town and government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass-clad office tower was extensively damaged, with most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Zelenskyy, in a video address, referred to the peak hour timing of Monday’s attacks, saying Russia “chosen such-and-such a time and such-and-such a target on purpose to inflict the most damage.”
The strikes sent residents of Ukraine’s two largest cities – Kyiv and Kharkiv – into bomb shelters, including metro stations.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.
As traffic picked up on Monday morning, a commuter minibus was hit near Kyiv National University. Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Another target was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge – a landmark in central Kyiv with glass panels. Closed-circuit video footage showed a massive explosion below deck, with smoke billowing and a man fleeing after the blast, apparently unharmed. No significant damage to the bridge was immediately apparent.
Air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except for Russian-annexed Crimea, for four consecutive hours.
Associated Press reporters saw several bodies at an industrial site on the outskirts of Dnipro. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the city, officials said. Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour, damaging the vehicle but not killing any passengers.
Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, saw a missile fly past the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro while she was working in her kitchen, then she heard two explosions.
“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected, women, children,” she said.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.
The attacks have drawn renewed international condemnation of Russia.
The Group of Seven industrial powers have scheduled a video conference on the situation on Tuesday, to which Zelenskyy will respond.
US President Joe Biden said the missile attacks that killed civilians “again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war against the Ukrainian people”. He said the United States and its allies “will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide necessary support to the forces Ukrainians to defend their country and their freedom”.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. As a precaution, Ukraine has moved all schools to online learning until at least the end of this week.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to create a “regional grouping of troops”. He gave no details.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, raising fears he may take preemptive action. Its defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, later released a video warning Ukraine not to provoke Belarus, but added: “We don’t want to fight.”
___
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
