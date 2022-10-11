Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border banking, valuation holds steady at $5.5B • TechCrunch

The economy may be showing many signs of shrinking right now, but many companies still have to do business internationally. Now, a startup providing the tools to make and manage these transactions is announcing funding. Airwallex, the Hong Kong/Australia startup that provides cross-border banking and other corporate financial services, has raised $100 million, money it will use to continue to grow its business operationally, geographically and with new products in areas such as credit and expenses. management — and for mergers and acquisitions.

The funding comes in the form of an extension to Airwallex’s Series E – technically a Series E-2, after a $100m extension in November 2021, and the original $200m in September 2021 This is primarily an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed “leading North American pension fund” also invested.

Jack Zhang — CEO of Airwallex who co-founded the company with Xijing Dai, Lucy Liu and Max Li — told TechCrunch that business has been growing over the past year. The company’s revenue grew 184%, ARR surpassed $200 million in September and is processing nearly $50 billion in annualized transactions, he said. The number of customers has doubled, although he only describes the figure as a flurry of “tens of thousands” of companies (these include Papaya Global, HubSpot, Plum, GOAT and others).

And yet, given the current economic climate, this cycle has not been without challenges. Namely, it comes in at a fixed valuation of $5.5 billion, the level of what Airwallex achieved a year ago, when the valuation catapulted $1.5 billion in the space of a few weeks. .

“It’s been a tougher environment to fundraise,” Zhang said. He and other team members could see what was brewing earlier in the year, he added, and although Airwallex still had a lot of money in the bank – $600 million on the total of $900 million raised in late September when Zhang and I spoke — the startup opted to raise more, just in case.

“Last year it took two weeks to raise $100 million,” he said of the previous fundraiser. “This year, it took four months. We think it’s a good result that we were able to raise the money at all. When we last covered the company, I noted that Airwallex was beginning its E-series expansion after fending off two acquisition offers from fast-growing fintechs. I wonder if investors (or Airwallex itself) are questioning whether choosing to remain independent was the right choice.

In the meantime, the company continues to develop its own platform as it sees fit. Currently, Airwallex mainly focuses on two areas. Business banking services cover bank accounts, money transfer, payment cards, expense management and B2B payment links. And its platform product is a set of embeddable financial services that customers integrate into their own platforms or websites through APIs to power experiences for themselves and their own customers. These include online payments, treasury services to store and manage funds internationally, foreign exchange to power international pricing, payments and card issuance.

Airwallex, as we’ve written before, caused a stir when it was founded by doing the right thing at the right time: it did the hard work of integrating with many banks and creating complex financial services, and then made them easy to use. (powered by APIs) so that companies doing business across national borders can quickly set up banking and money transfer services, first outside of Asia-Pacific and then abroad. global scale.

“Over the past six years, we’ve built over 50 banking integrations and now offer payments in 95 countries, payments through a partner network,” Zhang told me in 2021. From there, it went to bank accounts and “other primitive stuff” with card issuance and more, he said, ultimately building an end-to-end payment stack.

This business saw a huge surge in demand (and valuation) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when – in the absence of in-person activity and people performing more aspects of their jobs and their online hobbies – businesses that were already digital saw transactions explode; and those who were more focused on the offline world before the pandemic found themselves in need of a sharp digital shift.

The big question more recently – both for Airwallex and the many other companies like Stripe, PayPal, Revolut and many more – has been whether these changes will stick as the world slowly returns to the habits and processes of before the pandemic. Airwallex’s growth seems to point to more opportunities ahead, but not at the rates it would have projected a year ago.

Its most active markets today are China, the UK and North America, Zhang said, and the plan is to continue expanding into specific countries with particularly strong addressable markets. Israel is one such country, because just about every company with a digital angle has international operations to expand outside of their small home market – “Every startup has a potential customer there!” Zhang exclaimed, adding that it’s also a hotbed for potential acquisition targets, especially right now, as it has become much harder for smaller companies to raise towers.

One area, for example, where Israel is strong, and where Airwallex currently doesn’t have a native solution, is fraud protection.

“I’m very interested in this space from an M&A perspective,” Zhang said.

Besides starting his own business and pursuing acquisitions to grow inorganically, the founders of Airwallex also created another venture to fuel his business growth, an investment fund. Capital 49, as it is known, was launched in July 2021. Unlike other funds aimed at expanding the ecosystem of a product like Amazon’s Alexa fund or Slack fund, Capital 49 is not operated off the Airwallex balance sheet, but instead operates a number of Airwallex. investors as LPs but using Airwallex’s market knowledge to guide it.

“We have accumulated in-depth knowledge of fintech and SaaS,” Zhang said, and backing exciting startups in these categories powered by Airwallex’s infrastructure “is the primary focus of the fund.”