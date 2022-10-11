News
Alabama Barker Shares Photo Of Landon Bonding With Kourtney’s Son Reign
Brethren who go together, stay together.
Alabama Barker gave a new look at Landon Barkerthe relationship with his stepbrother Disick Reign October 9. On Landon’s birthday, Alabama shared a photo of his brother Landon hanging out with Kourtney Kardashianthe youngest son of while the two were matched in black tie attire.
Travis BarkerThe son of is dressed in a sparkly black suit to match his signature black hair, while Reign wore a classic black tuxedo with a white collared shirt. The post comes after Landon’s 19th birthday celebration on Oct. 9, which Khloe said in her Instagram post had a “black tie” dress code.
Travis posted a photo on Instagram of his own father-son pairing moment, where the duo stand side by side while holding wine glasses.
“Happy birthday @landonasherbarker!! You are the most amazing son I could ask for,” the Blink-182 wrote the drummer, along with other childhood photos of Landon. “So proud of the man you have become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you!!!”
Over 40 FBI Agents Involved in Search for Missing Georgia Child Quinton Simon
More than 40 FBI agents and members are on the ground in Georgia helping the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last week, police say.
The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of Chatham County near Savannah.
The Chatham County Police Department requested FBI assistance the day the toddler was reported missing, Chief Jeffrey Hadley said at a Monday news conference.
“We believe that with the continued assistance of the FBI, we will have a solution to this case,” he said. “We understand that people far beyond Chatham County have become emotionally invested in this incident and the search for Quinton and they want answers. We are committed to finding those answers and we are committed to finding Quinton.”
Although officials initially said no foul play was suspected, Hadley said it’s possible the toddler’s disappearance could become a criminal investigation.
“We don’t have anything confirmed, so we can’t say anything absolute, but it’s fair to say that in our efforts – and the cooperation with the FBI and them who provide us with an abundance of resources – that we are looking at the the criminal investigation aspect of it as well,” he said.
Hadley went on to say that “everyone is being watched, everyone is being questioned,” including anyone who had contact with the young child before he disappeared.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hadley said Quinton’s mother’s boyfriend woke up at 6 a.m. and said he saw him then.
“The mother woke up another hour later and reported the child missing at 9.39am,” the chief said last week. The boy’s biological father, who has not been named, “was not with him at the time of his disappearance”.
The child’s mother and her boyfriend have been working with detectives, Hadley said on Wednesday.
No suspects or persons of interest were named Monday and there is no evidence to suggest Quinton is not gone, police said. Extensive searches of a geographical area within walking distance – including a pond, drain pipes, dumpsters, nearby woods – turned up nothing.
nbcnews
Travis Kelce had four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit plus a questionable passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its grasp of the Las Vegas Raiders hanging on for a 30-29 win on Monday night.
The Chiefs did so despite defensive breakdowns, including 58-yard and 48-yard TD catches by Davante Adams, and a roughing penalty on defensive tackle Chris Jones that nullified what would have been a forward turnover. half-time.
Adams’ second TD reception came just after Kelce’s final touchdown, when Kansas City (4-1) failed on a 2-point try that left the score at 30-23. But rather than score an extra tying point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2, and Josh Jacobs – who had been shredding the Chiefs defense all night – was stuffed on the goal line with 4:29 left. TO DO.
The Raiders got the ball one last time with 2:29 to go, and a long third pass to Adams on the Kansas City sideline seemed to put them within goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams failed to get both feet in bounds, and Carr pitched incomplete on fourth-and-first with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out of time.
Carr finished with 241 passing yards and Jacobs rushed for 133 yards and a score, as the Raiders (1-4) lost to the Chiefs for the fourth straight time. Daniel Carlson was 3-for-3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.
What he wouldn’t have given for a chance at No.39.
The twist game started with the Raiders failing to score on their first run for the first time this season.
They caught up on the next one.
Facing fourth and inches into their own territory, McDaniels sent their attack back downfield. But rather than steer Jacobs down the middle or sneak in with Carr, he broadcast it to Adams, who passed cornerback Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard catch.
Adams and the Raiders continued to go after Fenton later in the half, when pass interference moved Las Vegas deep into Chiefs territory. Adams drew another penalty over Jaylen Watson in the end zone, setting up Jacobs’ short TD dive.
It was 17-0 when Kelce finally reached the end zone for the Chiefs, but it looked like the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball clearing and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called out Jones for roughing up the passer.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed the sideline to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10, Reid cornered Cheffers and turned it on again as the teams headed for the locker room.
The questionable penalty came a day after another questionable call by referee Jerome Boger on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady sealed the Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons.
The entire episode seemed to inflame the Chiefs.
They opened the second half with a 75-yard walk that Kelce capped with his second touchdown reception. And after forcing a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched as Kelce fired his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, it was the Chiefs who received a penalty gift.
They were leading 24-23 when replacement kicker Matthew Wright, whose 59 yards before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, snatched a 37-yard left. But defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for holding, giving Kansas City an automatic first down, and Mahomes found Kelce four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.
The teams traded touchdowns — and missed conversions — in stride as the Chiefs rode away with the win.
Why this year’s Election Day is November 8 – NBC Chicago
The 2022 midterm elections are now less than a month away, but if you’re wondering why Americans are voting in early November, there are a host of interesting explanations.
In 2022, Election Day will fall on November 8, making it the second time in the past four election cycles that polling has taken place on this date.
Under federal law, Election Day falls on the “first Tuesday after the first Monday in November,” and this selection was no accident.
For starters, the Presidential Election Day Act of 1845 established the “first Tuesday after the first Monday” as election day, ending the somewhat chaotic nature of elections held before that date.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, before the 1845 legislation, states could hold their elections on any date they chose before the first Wednesday in December, when presidential voters had to be seated.
Once the telegraph was invented, officials did not want voters to be swayed by results in different states, and therefore they established a uniform election date for the entire nation.
Besides uniformity, the decision to hold elections on the “first Tuesday following the first Monday” in November, rather than just the first Tuesday of the month, was also deliberate.
According to Britannica and other sources, Congress wanted to respect Christians observing All Saints Day, which falls on November 1. As a result, election day was not allowed to fall on this date.
The encyclopedia also says consideration was given to traders who used the first day of the month to settle accounts for the previous month, and for whom voting on the first of the month would be a difficult challenge.
There was even a reason Congress chose Tuesday as election day. In an interview with NPR, Senate historian Don Ritchie said lawmakers assumed it would take a day’s travel for some voters to get to their respective polling places, and they didn’t want to force those voters to travel. Sunday, which would hinder those who want to attend religious services.
As a result, they set Tuesday as the election date, allowing residents to travel on Monday and return home on Wednesday, when farmers typically took their crops to markets, according to Ritchie.
Secretary of the Army warns leaders to steer clear of online culture wars
- Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned leaders against using social media during a press conference on Monday.
- His comments come after an investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe’s Twitter activity was inappropriate.
- In 2021, Donahoe criticized a segment by Tucker Carlson on efforts to welcome female soldiers.
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned general officers against engaging with social media, advising them to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ during a press conference on Monday, according to Task & Purpose, a publication covering the United States Armed Forces.
At the annual meeting of the Association of the American Army in Washington, D.C., Wormuth said that one of the most important things to herself and to the Army Chief of Staff, the General James McConville, is that the military remains apolitical, the newspaper reported.
“Because frankly, we need to be able to have a broad appeal. While only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we need to make sure that we’re careful not to alienate large swaths of the American public at the army,” Wormuth said.
Wormuth’s comments come after an Army Inspector General investigation of Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe found his use of Twitter to be inappropriate after he criticized a March 2021 Fox News segment by Tucker Carlson.
In the segment, Carlson attacked the Department of Defense for trying to make military service more accommodating for women by creating maternity uniforms, for example.
On March 10, 2021, Donahoe tweeted, “This is me yesterday leading a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women serving in our military. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn’t have been more wrong.”
—Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021
“While potentially admirable,” the Army IG report said, according to Task&Purpose, “[Donahoe’s] post brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the Secretary of the Army] fallout.”
The outlet reported that when asked on Monday what female soldiers serving in the military might think of the outcome of the investigation, Wormuth said she “doesn’t want the soldiers, that he acts of women or soldiers from other communities, feel alienated”.
“We always want to have our soldiers’ backs,” she added. “I think there are ways to do it that are more effective than others…I think there is absolutely a way to defend our soldiers and support them, but I think the key is really the tone and watch your audience.”
Representatives for Carlson and the U.S. Armed Forces did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Infosys board to decide Thursday on proposed share buyback
New Delhi:
IT major Infosys Ltd said on Monday its board would decide on a share buyback proposal at its meeting on Thursday.
The board of directors of the company will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
The board will finalize the company’s second quarter results on October 13.
In a stock buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is considered an alternative and tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.
Shares of Infosys closed at 1,465 rupees per unit, up 0.95% on the BSE Sensex index.
Last year, the board of Infosys approved a buyout plan of up to Rs 9,200 crore, which commenced on June 25, 2021.
Minnesota man’s 2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
“Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn’t happen,” Gienger said. “It’s like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked.”
Gienger, who is an instructor at Anoka Technical College, drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
“You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things,” he said.
Gienger, who also won the same contest in Northern California in 2020, broke a record set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds.
A grower in Italy holds the world record for the heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.
