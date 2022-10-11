News
Apple TV 4K 64GB hits lowest price yet, which is great news for gamers
Following discounts on Apple TV HDthe high-end Apple TV 4K is at its lowest price yet during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale for 32GB ($109) and 64GB ($123) versions.
At $180 the Apple TV 4K 64GB is expensive, but for $123 it’s the one to get, especially since it’s so much more powerful and flexible than the $99 Roku Ultra. If you have a choice between Apple TV HD and 4K models, go for the latter – especially if you own a TV manufactured in recent years. The 4K model offers better picture quality with Dolby Vision as well as support for the Dolby Atmos spatial audio standard. As a user of both streamers, I’ve found 4K to be the best all-around device for gaming and streaming.
I’ve been a Roku user for a long time, but it’s not exactly a great choice for gaming, even if you have a top-end Ultra. As a PC gamer, I want to be able to use Steam Link to play on the big screen with my surround sound system, and Roku doesn’t (yet?) have that app. I was originally using an Nvidia shield, but found the Bluetooth pairing process for Xbox controllers to be time consuming and unstable.
I upgraded to the Apple TV 4K last year and now use it both as a primary streamer and for playing games like Pummel Party with the family, or even a few rounds of fall guys. The box pairs easily with Xbox and PlayStation controllers and supports up to four at a time. If you subscribe to apple arcadegames like SongPop Party are a real hoot.
CNET
News
The Pear Theater serves “fresh produce”
The Pear Theater of Mountain View has an annual play development process, from which staged readings flow. This year is called “Fresh Produce ’22” and offers two productions.
“Chaplin and Keaton on the Set of ‘Limelight’” by Greg Lam premieres Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. Directed by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman, it features Dave Sikula as Chaplin, Paul Braverman as Keaton, Nicole Martin as President 2, Vanessa Melendrez as Beverly, and Amanda Le Nguyen as Claire/Oona.
“For a Brighter Tomorrow” by Sophia Naylor will be read on Sunday, October 23 at 2 p.m. Stage instructions will be read by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman. All three roles are played by Tasi Alabastro as Luka, Paul Braverman as the voices, and The Pear art director Sinjin Jones as Yuri.
Tickets for live and streaming performances are $15-$25 at 650-254-1148 or visit www.thepear.org.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Here are the gas stations open to find fuel during the shortage [Carte] – Practical fuel information
Where to find fuel available near you while France is experiencing a fuel shortage? The map below lists all the stations supplied with diesel, E10, unleaded 98, unleaded 95 or E85. These data are regularly updated. They come from the government database prix-carburants.gouv.fr.
Map of petrol stations with fuel
Map display problem? Click here
Gas stations with fuel in stock
Only stations with the fuel selected in the drop-down menu are displayed on the map above. If a station is not displayed, it means that it no longer has one, has never had one, or has not updated its prices for more than a week.
Why do some gas stations have fuel and not others? Due to social unrest, supply difficulties or high demand for fuel, the energy product may run out among gas station attendants. Depending on the size of the station, whether or not it is affiliated with an oil giant or its geographical location, the station can be more or less regularly supplied with diesel or gasoline.
Result: in some territories, the list of dry service stations for energy products grows in times of shortage. Finding fuel then becomes more and more difficult for motorists.
A list of gas stations open in real time
The map above shows you the list of stations with fuel in stock. It also indicates the price per liter practiced on the type of fuel selected in this point of sale.
This tool is updated in real time. But only reflects changes made to the government database by the station manager. Thus, if no modification is notified, a station may appear to be supplied with fuel even though it was robbed a few minutes ago.
If you see such a situation, report a shortage at this station to show it on our fuel shortage map.
letelegramme Fr Trans
News
Motorcycle passenger killed in crash with deer southeast of Hastings in Dakota County
A motorcycle collision with a deer killed a passenger and seriously injured the driver just southeast of Hastings, the Dakota County sheriff’s office said.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.
The female passenger died on scene, while the male driver was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities have not been released.
News
‘Too early to know’ if Kremlin was behind cyberattacks on US airports, says Kirby
It’s still “too early to know” whether the Russian government was behind Monday’s cyberattacks on more than a dozen US airports, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
“We just don’t really understand who is behind this, what the motivation was, certainly at what level – if any – Kremlin officials knew about it. We just don’t know,” Kirby told ABC News. . George Stephanopoulos in an interview Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
“We are grateful that no airport operations were affected, no security was compromised, but we are looking into this,” he added. “We’re going to investigate it, we’re going to try to get to the bottom of it, and obviously we take cyber resilience very, very seriously, regardless of what happened at those airports.”
Some of the country’s largest airports were the target of cyberattacks by someone in Russia on Monday, according to a senior US official briefed on the situation. The affected systems do not manage air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination, or transportation security.
“That’s an inconvenience,” the source told ABC News, adding that the attacks resulted in a targeted “public denial” of public web domains that report airport wait times and congestion.
More than a dozen U.S. airport websites have been hit by “denial of service” attacks, which essentially overload sites by blocking them with artificial users, according to John Hultquist, head of intelligence analysis at the American cybersecurity company Mandiant. Hultquist told ABC News that these cyberattacks are highly visible but largely superficial and often temporary.
A pro-Kremlin hacker group called Killnet is believed to be behind Monday’s attacks, according to Hultquist. Killnet has been active since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, with hackers targeting Ukrainian allies and recently taking credit for taking down US government websites. The groups operate internationally and are known to carry out cyberattacks across Europe, according to cybersecurity experts.
While similar groups have proven to be fronts for state-backed actors, Hultquist said there was no evidence the Russian government was involved in directing Monday’s attacks.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the US Department of Homeland Security, said they were aware of the cyberattacks.
ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Quinn Owen and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Mystery as a man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park
Mystery as a man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park – just weeks after the decomposing corpse was pulled from the nearby lake
- Mystery as the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a pond in Central Park
- The cause of death remains unknown, with no obvious signs of bodily trauma
- The corpse was removed Monday afternoon in the famous Turtle Pond
- This is the second unidentified body found floating in Central Park in two weeks.
Mystery surrounds the discovery of the fully clothed body of an unidentified man after he was pulled from a pond in New York’s Central Park.
The body was found floating face down in the famous Turtle Pond between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn on Monday evening, police said.
At present, the circumstances surrounding his death and the cause of his death remain a mystery, with no obvious signs of bodily trauma.
An inquest into the man’s death will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
A man’s fully clothed body is found floating in New York’s Central Park weeks after a rotting corpse was pulled from a nearby lake
He was found floating face down in the famous Turtle Pond between the 79th Street Transverse and the Great Lawn on Monday evening.
Mystery surrounds the discovery of the fully clothed body of an unidentified man after it was pulled from Central Park’s famous Turtle Pond (pictured)
The pond is named after the colony of invasive turtles that have made the troubled waters their home, many of them former pets abandoned by their owners.
The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive.
Police said the death did not appear to be criminal in nature, but the cause was not yet determined.
This is the second body found floating in Central Park in less than two weeks, after a man’s partially decomposed body was pulled from a lake on September 30.
Officers pictured setting up crime scene tape near the site of the body’s discovery
Police pictured blocking the path to the park
Officials gave no details of the man’s identity.
Firefighters responded to the report to recover the body. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death
On Labor Day afternoon, authorities recovered the body following reports of a potential drowning victim. The body was discovered floating in the water.
Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Users of the Citizen mobile app shared videos of divers lowering a body board into the water and what appeared to be the corpse was covered with a tarp.
It is not known how or when the body ended up in the water.
Central Park Pond is sometimes referred to as Swan Lake and is located in the southeast corner of the park near the Plaza Hotel.
Central Park Pond, sometimes called Swan Lake, is in the southeast corner of the park near the Plaza Hotel
Police received a 911 call at 12:27 p.m. about the body in the pond
The body belonged to an adult male who has not yet been identified
The human remains were pulled from the pond around 12:30 p.m. in the park at the entrance to 59th Avenue and Central Park West, an FDNY spokeswoman said.
Divers pulled a body from a pond in Central Park on Labor Day afternoon, officials say. Police at the scene with the found body covered in a tarp overhead
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Russia hammers Ukraine with missiles for 2nd day as Putin proves deadly capabilities despite loss of ground
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — Ukraine faces another day of brutality Russian attacks tuesday. Several cities were again affected after dozens of explosive-packed missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine on Monday. Many hit crowded neighborhoods during the morning rush hour as civilians commuted to work in cities like the capital Kyiv, which had largely escaped Russian artillery for months.
Ukrainian officials said at least 19 people were killed in the first round of strikes on Monday and more than 100 injured. The toll of Tuesday’s assault was not immediately clear. Air raid sirens pierced the calm of the early morning hours, accompanied by new alerts sent via mobile phones, warning of the arrival of missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it had continued its “massive attack using high-precision long-range air and sea weaponry”. Moscow called the airstrike a retaliation for an apparent Ukrainian attack on the Kerch bridge this weekend — the only land link between the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.
Ukraine’s military said Russia fired more than 75 cruise missiles into the country on Monday, with about 40 intercepted by air defense systems. About two dozen Iranian-made suicide drones were also used in the attacks.
Ukraine’s infrastructure – the sole target of the strikes, according to Russia – has indeed taken a beating. President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked businesses to close after 6 p.m. and residents to limit appliance use during peak hours to save electricity.
On Tuesday morning, Ukraine was still reeling from the onslaught as the new barrage of missiles struck. People emerged into the rubble-strewn streets to assess the damage and calculate the costs. But contrary to Russian claims, these costs were accounted for not just in damaged infrastructure, but in dead civilians.
The assault sent Kyiv residents back into subways and other underground shelters for the first time in many weeks, where they defiantly sang Ukrainian folk songs and their country’s national anthem.
But while President Vladimir Putin may have proven Russia’s ability to reach across Ukraine, recklessly raining missiles down on civilian neighborhoods, his soldiers are getting beaten on the battlefield.
“That’s why they resort to this terror,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said, adding an appeal to his own forces to “make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy.”
CBS News visited villages near the raging front lines in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, one of four that Putin recently declared Russian territory in an illegal land grab. Despite its supposed annexation, Ukrainian troops recaptured territory in Kherson and other areas in a counterattack so swift it is measured daily, by the mile.
The villages there were among the first to fall into Russian hands and they remained in its iron grip for seven months, until they were liberated only about a week ago.
Resident Oksana told CBS News she was still in a state of disbelief, but when she saw Ukrainian troops entering her village, all she felt was “happiness”.
“We were suffering,” she said, fighting back tears as she described life under Russian occupation. “It was so hard and so scary.”
In a high school that was used for months as a military headquarters by the occupying Russian soldiers, the building itself tells the story of the brutal battle that brought the village back under Ukrainian control. Huge chunks of concrete are missing from the walls, all windows are smashed, buildings are burned and the ground is littered with the burnt carcasses of armored personnel carriers bearing the white “Z” of the Russian army.
CBS News found teacher Sveltana Reznichenko giving an update on the dirt and misery left behind by retreating Russian forces. It looked more like the remnants of a motley militia than a professional army.
“When I got there and saw this horror, I still had faith that we would rebuild everything,” she said.
Zelenskyy vowed on Monday night that his country would “rebuild all the objects that were damaged in today’s Russian terror attacks. It’s only a matter of time.”
Tuesday morning there was still more to rebuild, and a lot more fights still to be done.
