Arch closes $5 million seed round led by DCG and Upload Ventures to become “the Blackrock of Web3”

TORONTO & BROSSARD, Québec–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following its recent expansion into Argentina, Bitfarms (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a global, award-winning, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining operation, is proud to celebrate the Company’s five-year anniversary.

“We feel that the launch of Bitfarms was a remarkable inflection point for the industry,” said Emiliano Grodzki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. “Built on a vision that the rapid growth of global crypto asset demand would require a more thoughtful and sustainable mining partner. Five years into our mission, we see the shape of things to come and know the road ahead is very bright.”

Since beginning operations in 2017, Bitfarms has quickly emerged as one of the world’s most productive Bitcoin miners, exiting September 2022 at 17 BTC per day. During the past five years, the Company has grown from operating two farms in Canada with 14 megawatts (MW) of capacity to ten mining facilities across four countries: Argentina, Canada, Paraguay, and the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Bitfarms achieved operating capacity of 176MW, a hashrate of 4.2 exahash/second (EH/s), and approximately 2% market share of the Bitcoin network.

“The bitcoin mining industry has faced so much change and uncertainty during the past five years, but at the same time, it has created so much opportunity for Bitfarms. We are delighted at just how much we have been able to achieve,” said Geoff Morphy, President and COO of Bitfarms. “We have built a world class team – from the engineers and electricians who service our sites to the innovative leaders and global operations professionals who manage our business. Ours is a team of talented and committed professionals whose hard work and dedication will drive us toward an even more successful future.”

An Eye Toward the Future

The Company is also leading the industry’s focus on a more sustainable operating environment. Aligned with the Biden Administration’s recent Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-Assets in the United States report, which outlines the need for more research and stronger standards in the bitcoin mining industry, Bitfarms is committed to offsetting environmental concerns and is presently powers 94% of its operations with hydropower.

A Valued Voice in the Industry

During the past five years Bitfarms has established itself as an influential voice in the industry, lending its expertise and perspective at a variety of noteworthy events. The Company has several important events slated for the remainder of 2022, beginning with this year’s Global Bitcoin Mining Data Review for Q3 2022 will be moderated by Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer, Bitfarms who joins industry champion, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Microstrategy. The pair plan to discuss key industry insights on energy efficiency and sustainability, emissions, and bitcoin economics.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and accelerated uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities in operations and development production around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

