Are you unbeatable on “Le Petit Nicolas”? [Quiz]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked G7 leaders to provide more air defense systems and an international monitoring mission to the Belarusian border, as Russia continues to attack key infrastructure in Ukraine with a new wave of missile strikes on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy’s comments came amid warnings from the UN and some NATO countries that Moscow could be committing a war crime with its continued deadly bombardment of civilian targets.

Warning that the Russian president “still has room for further escalation”, Zelenskiy added that the rapid provision of more air defense systems would hasten the end of the war.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror, rocket fire, will cease to function,” Zelenskiy said in a video-released address. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday that Ukraine received a delivery of the German Iris-T air defense system. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was working to expedite the dispatch of sophisticated Nasams air defenses, first announced in August, which are capable to engage Russian cruise missiles.

As Zelenskiy was set to push for additional air defense systems to counter the Russian missile threat and renewed his call for more sanctions against Moscow, his demand for international surveillance of the Ukraine-Belarus border comes as a result. than growing fears that Minsk will be drawn further and further into the Kremlin war.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that his country was joining a joint regional military command with Russia, after allowing Belarus to be used to stage military attacks against Ukraine during its Feb. 24 invasion.

Zelenskiy said: “At the border of Ukraine and Belarus, we can place a mission of international observers to monitor the security situation. The format can be worked out by our diplomats. I ask you, at the level of the G7, to support this initiative.

In response to Zelenskiy’s speech, G7 leaders issued a statement saying they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The latest diplomacy took place against the backdrop of continued “mass” strikes in Ukraine which Kyiv allies said was a mark of Moscow’s desperation. Russia said on Tuesday it was continuing to launch long-range airstrikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure.

“The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been affected,” the MoD said. A Kremlin spokesman said Western deliveries of air defense systems would only prolong the conflict and mean more pain for Ukraine.

Moscow has meanwhile dangled the possibility of bilateral diplomatic talks with US President Joe Biden.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine but had not yet received any serious offers for negotiations, in comments that also seemed intended to downplay the prospect of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.

Lavrov said Russia would not refuse a meeting between its President, Vladimir Putin, and Biden at an upcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it received one.

Putin will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, telling reporters it was “possible” the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine. .

As Russian ships and strategic bombers operating over the Caspian Sea and elsewhere continued to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, in addition to kamikaze drone strikes and other rockets, a spokesperson for the office UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani has warned that the recent Russian attacks “constitute a war crime”.

“Damage to major power stations and lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations.”

“Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law. We must emphasize that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects – that is, objects that are not military objectives – amounts to a war crime.

The UN message was amplified on Tuesday by 11 members of NATO’s eastern flank, who called the recent Russian bombardment across Ukraine a war crime, adding that any nuclear threat was “unacceptable”.

“We condemn the massive bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently perpetrated by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law,” said the joint statement issued by the office of the Polish president.

Moscow forces rained down more than 80 missiles on towns across Ukraine on Monday, with Ukrainian emergency services saying on Tuesday the total death toll had risen to 19 dead and more than 100 injured.

More strikes continued on Tuesday, with the Ukrainian Air Force saying Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea fired around 28 cruise missiles at Ukraine, saying having intercepted 20 of them.

While the capital, Kyiv, was quiet on Tuesday, Russian missiles struck a number of other cities, including electricity and waterworks in the western city of Lviv for a second consecutive day, after 90% of electricity was cut Monday for part of the day.

On Tuesday, the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a new attack had again knocked out power to much of Lviv.

Once again, one of the hardest-hit places was the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine’s state emergency service said 12 S-300 missiles hit public facilities, starting a large fire in the area, adding that at least one person had been killed. in the attack early Tuesday.

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia is increasingly using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike ground targets.