Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Criticizes Fed Over Interest Rate Hike

One of his key goals of Fed is to reduce inflation to below two percent.
She points out that the Fed has approved four straight rate rises of 75 basis points.
Ark Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer Cathie Wood blame the Federal Reserve for deflation. To reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve is carrying out quantitative tightening. The Fed has effectively secured a worldwide stock market catastrophe with this move.
Catherine Wood of ARK investments, on the other hand, is skeptical of the Fed’s aggressive posture. She writes that the Fed’s policy advice will cause deflation in an open letter. Not just Wood has issued a grave deflation warning, but other prominent figures as well. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has also voiced his displeasure with the central bank’s tight monetary policies.
Global Recession Warning
It would indicate that the Federal Reserve is determined to combat inflation. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, has stressed the need to rein down inflation before it becomes endemic. One of his key goals is to reduce inflation to below two percent. A lot of trouble was coming, he said, for families and companies.
The US currency has gained strength due to the Fed’s aggressive attitude. In other words, it has wreaked economic disaster in other nations. There will be a recession, according to comments provided by the World Bank and the United Nations to central banks. The US Federal Reserve is not expected to change course at this time.
As a result, Wood is skeptical of the Fed’s leadership. She points out that the Fed has approved four straight rate rises of 75 basis points each. In addition, she is worried by the Fed’s unanimous support for quantitative tightening. Members on both the liberal and hawkish sides have taken a strong position.
Recommended For You:
United Nations (UN) Urges Fed to Halt Interest Rate Hikes
The latest Glassnode report focuses on the topic of the day: bitcoin mining. While bitcoin’s price has been suspiciously flat for a while, the difficulty adjustment came in and registered an all-time high. Do the miners know something we don’t? Or is there a transfer of power going on behind the scenes? Glassnode poses a working theory on their latest The Week On-Chain. To begin with, Glassnode puts the difficulty adjustment into perspective:
“Bitcoin hashrate has reached a new all-time-high of 242 Exahash per second. To give an analogy for scale, this is equivalent to all 7.753 Billion people on earth, each completing a SHA-256 hash calculation approximately 30 Billion times every second.”
The thing is, we’re in a bear market. The sentiment is fearful. There’s trouble brewing everywhere in the world and bitcoin has been boring for a while now. What could be the reason for a hashrate all-time high? Is it, as Glassnode theorizes, “a new dynamic as more of the hashpower is held by better capitalised publicly traded mining companies”? Or is it just the game theory behind bitcoin at work? Remember that mining revenue is also down and the cost of one bitcoin is going up in tandem with electricity prices.
Making the situation more volatile, the miner revenue’s bitcoin is at a low point. This “should, in theory, create elevated income stress on the mining industry.” Add bitcoin’s stable prices to that equation and, what do we have? “It is extremely rare for BTC prices to stay so stationary for long, suggesting heightened probabilities of volatility on the horizon.”
Bitcoin Hashrate All-Time High | Source: The Week On-Chain
Bullish Signal: Bitcoin Hash-Ribbons Unwind
According to Glassnode, “the Bitcoin hash-ribbons commenced an unwind in late August, providing an indication that mining conditions were improving, and hashrate was coming back online.” What does this mean and why is it bullish, though? “Almost all historical hash-ribbon unwinds have preceded greener pastures in the months that followed.”
According to Glassnode, since bitcoin’s price is still flatlining, the “hashrate rise is due to more efficient mining hardware coming online and/or miners with superior balance sheets having a larger share of the hashpower network.” That’s the base of Glassnode’s takeover theory.
Glassnode Proposes “The Mining Halving” Concept
Another of their wild theories, Glassnode poses that “a 66% increase in Difficulty and Hashrate since Oct-2020 corresponds to an approximate halving in revenue per hash.” And to support that, they provide these numbers: “the revenue earned per Exahash has been in a persistent and long-term downtrend, with the BTC-denominated reward currently at an all-time-low of 4.06 BTC per EH per day.”
So, if miners are getting destroyed by market conditions, why is the hashrate recording all-time highs? The answer might lie with the Puell Multiple, “which is a cyclical oscillator that compares the current daily mining revenue to their yearly average.” According to this indicator, the mining business is actually gaining ground against previous performance.
“The Puell Multiple hit the current lows of around 0.33 in June, indicating that miners were earning just 33% of their yearly average revenue. It has since recovered to around 0.63, implying a degree of stress relief, and adjustment to this new pricing regime.” According to Glassnode, this relief might mean that “a true bear market low is established.”
BTC price chart for 10/11/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Glassnode Thinks There’s Still Capitulation Risk
The market is about to break, and the pendulum could swing either way. Even though there are reasons to be optimistic, the smart investor should prepare for the worst. And let’s be clear, bitcoin is walking a tightrope at the moment. “By numerous models, we estimate that the average cost of BTC production hovers just below current prices, such that any significant price decline could turn an implied income stress, into acute and explicit stress.”
To assess the risk, Glassnode determined “the aggregate size of miner balances” to 78.4K BTC. The owners of those reserves “may come under income stress,” but “It is extremely unlikely this full amount would be distributed.”
Featured Image by Icons8_team from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView and The Week On-Chain
The European Parliament voted in favor of the law by a margin of 28 to 1.
It also requires stablecoin businesses to have sufficient capital.
Europe has taken a significant step toward regulating the cryptocurrency market. European Union legislators approved the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) today. A historic piece of legislation that seeks to regulate the digital asset industry inside the EU.
The European Parliament voted in favor of the law by a margin of 28 to 1. Meaning that if it passes in the next vote, crypto firms would be subject to more stringent regulations. The MiCA law requires crypto issuers to make public a “crypto-asset white paper” outlining their plans for the cryptocurrency.
Stringent Regulations Applicable
It also requires stablecoin businesses to have sufficient capital: if their tokens aren’t valued in euros or other currencies utilized by E.U. member states, their issuance will be capped.
Stablecoins, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, are intended to maintain a stable value by being tied to a stable fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar.
The MiCA also plans to control the mining of cryptocurrencies. The measure mandates that large “crypto-assets service providers” be transparent about their energy use. Cryptocurrency mining consumes a lot of energy, and coins like Bitcoin produce more greenhouse gas emissions than other nations.
According to University of Kentucky law professor Brian Fyre, who specializes in NFTs and securities law, the E.U. might categorize these unique tokens generated on a blockchain and tied to assets like artwork as securities under the new bill.
Legislators in the European Union have been discussing MiCA for over two years. In attempt to tame the “Wild West of the crypto-world,” as MEP Stefan Berger put it, the economic union is actively striving to do so.
Recommended For You:
EU Issues Fresh Sanction on Russia Including Crypto Services
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%.
Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release
SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days
Shiba Inu headed for another bearish momentum
The 13th largest cryptocurrency having a total market capitalization of $5.9 billion currently trades at $0.00001019 according to tracking from Coingecko.
The dog-themed altcoin akin to Dogecoin has now lost 8.8% of its price for the past seven days and is on a position that is far from what was expected of it after the release of the Shiba Eternity game.
Following the development, Shiba Inu was forecasted to have a bullish rally and immediately grow 3x in terms of trading price.
Not only that, the asset was also predicted to increase in value as it changes hands five-fold. But the recent decline made some crypto enthusiasts wonder why SHIB price lost its energy after Shiba Eternity games’ release.
Shiba Eternity – How It Impacts SHIB Price
SHIB failed to leverage the release of one of the highly anticipated games in crypto space this year to help it move out of its slump and bearish momentum.
But one should take into consideration that “Eternity” is a newly introduced one and might not yet have the ability to command great demand for the SHIB community.
It will take some time for it to command significant demand and token burns – two factors that could help Shiba Inu finally have its bullish run.
As great as the hype it created was, excitement died down as soon as the game became available. The token’s performance once again put doubt among those that were hopeful for an upward trend.
Right now, as the crypto is down once again, SHIB investors should look out for these signs before Shiba Inu’s next big move.
SHIB: On Sentiments And Price
At the time of writing, data from Santiment reveals the weighted sentiment for SHIB is on the negative territory again, just as its price was back on a decline.
The 90-day mean coin age is also experiencing a continuous drop, moving towards the lower part of the four-week range. This movement indicates another bearish run for Dogecoin’s fellow meme crypto.
Investors who have bought SHIB within the last three months are selling their holdings, increasing the selling pressure that upended any bullish volume that the asset is banking on.
Source: Santiment
Additionally, mega accounts that are home to trillions of coins have also been selling and offloading their coins.
With this, SHIB investors should expect bullish movement of the crypto asset once the selling pressure drops significantly.
Also, they can also wait for the Shiba Eternity game to mature a bit and have the capacity to command large token demand and hope that this will propel SHIB price to new heights once again.
SHIB market cap at $5.7 billion | Featured image from BSC News, Chart: TradingView.com
Terra Classic is showing some signs of life thanks to a system that is being implemented by leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance.
Binance burns another 3 billion LUNC, brings total of burned units to 17.9 billion
LUNC briefly exhibits upward price rally, up by 5% in the past 24 hours at one point
A 12% dip might bring Terra Classic price all the way to $0.00018
It can be recalled that on September 26, 2022, the company decided to burn all spot and margin trading fees on LUNC transactions by sending them to a specific wallet address.
This was Binance’s response to the proposal of the Terra Classic community to maintain good trading experience for its users.
Since then, around 17.9 billion LUNC tokens have been burned. The latest process initiated by the crypto exchange led to the destruction of 3 billion units of the crypto.
There was an apparent positive response to this development, as Terra Classic notches 5% spike in the last 24 hours. But can LUNC step up and gain more?
Not A Smooth Sailing For Terra Classic
It would appear the digital token failed to capitalize on what is now considered short-lived gain following another massive burning courtesy of Binance.
LUNC rice is now eyeing a 12% discount and investors are now wondering if they should buy the dip.
At press time, according to tracking from Coincodex, LUNC is changing hands at $0.000277 and is now down by 7.55% for the past 24-hours as it quickly relinquished its 5% spike earlier.
Source: TradingView
The recent Binance burn activity made buyers busy as they exerted effort in trying to rally the asset to continue its price recovery and close in on the $0.00036 resistance level.
Sellers, however, were quick to make their counter move by putting a lot of selling pressure. As a result, the LUNC coin once again exhibited bearish signals.
The crypto could be looking at a 12% drop all the way to the $0.000271-$0.00026 demand zone. Failure to hold this level would mean significant price slashing, putting the asset’s trading price to $0.00018.
LUNC’s Lingering Struggles
Over the past year, Terra Classic dealt with a lot of struggle. Aside from the given fact that it has been outperformed by heavyweights Bitcoin and Ethereum, it has also been outperformed by all of the top 100 crypto assets.
It has also lost 100% of its all-time high value of $119.01 that was attained on April 5 this year and is sitting on a yearly inflation rate that is 1,534,969.16%.
Its investors are currently pinning their hopes on the idea that LUNC is trading on Binance and is oversold and thus may rise soon.
However, if the current burning mechanism being implemented by the crypto exchange doesn’t successfully push the token’s price, investors might start to move away from it no matter how much discount there is.
LUNC market cap at $1.7 billion | Featured image from Criptokio, Chart: TradingView.com
Ethereum declined below the $1,300 support against the US Dollar. ETH is showing bearish signs and there is a risk of a more losses towards $1,200 or even $1,150.
Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels.
The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could continue to move down if it stays below the $1,300 pivot level.
Ethereum Price Dips Below Key Support
Ethereum struggled to recover above the $1,340 and $1,350 resistance levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the $1,300 support zone.
There was a move below the $1,280 support level and the price settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price traded as low as $1,270 and is currently consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,280 level.
The first major resistance is near the $1,285 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,337 swing high to $1,276 low.
If there is an upside break above the trend line, ethereum price might rise towards the $1,300 resistance. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,337 swing high to $1,276 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,300 could send the price further higher. The next major resistance could be near the $1,320 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, above which the price could revisit $1,350.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,280 level.
The next major support is near the $1,255 level. A downside break below the $1,255 might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,200 level. Any more losses might send the price towards $1,150.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below to the 50 level.
Crypto is becoming mainstream in Brazil, with 7.8% of the country’s population (about 16 million people) owning cryptocurrency. As a result, exchanges such as Binance, Crypto.com, and Coinbase are soaring in Brazil.
Brazil is becoming the primary crypto market of Latin America as records show over 12,000 Brazilian companies have crypto holdings.
Brazilian Tax authority released August figures showing the highest number of holdings ever recorded. In addition, amid high inflation rates in the country, cryptocurrencies saw increased adoption in August.
According to reports, Receita Federal do Brazil (RFB) recorded 12,053 companies that declared crypto in the balance sheet in August 2022.
From the RFB release, Bitcoin is the highest among the crypto holdings, with Tether stablecoin tailing closely after BTC. In addition, the August numbers are the highest so far, with a 6.1% increase from the July number of 11,360.
Rundown Of Brazil’s August Crypto Transaction Records
While the number of institutional investors increased, individual crypto investment reduced from July to 1.3 million in August. However, the total number of holdings reduced, with August showing $2.1 billion, which may be due to the current bear market.
Tether stablecoin USDT got the highest transaction volume, with over $1.42 billion moved across 80,000 transactions in August. This value is approximately $17,500 per transaction on average.
BTC followed closely behind Tether with nearly $270 million in transactions and the highest volume of over 2.1 million in August. But BTC had a lower average transaction of $130 than Tether.
The Stablecoin USDC fell from third place to fifth in value transacted from July to August. USDC lost to Tether and Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ). BRZ is a real-pegged ERC-20 token.
Brazilians Maintain High Trust On Digital Assets
Bitstamp Crypto Pulse reports that Brazilians maintain a bullish stance on cryptocurrency, with 77% declaring their trust in digital assets in September. In addition, several financial companies in Brazil, such as XP Inc. and PicPay, have begun to offer crypto services. Both PicPay and XP Inc. integrated crypto exchange services in August.
Furthermore, Binance has increased its operations in Brazil, doubling its steam in March, and opened two new offices on October 4. With the increased mainstream crypto adoption, Binance is looking to spread its net and tap into the emerging market.
Recently, Binance announced two new offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with over 150 employees to cover operations. The crypto exchange also operates with the approval of Brazilian Regulations.
The increasing crypto adoption in Brazil could be due to the macroeconomic situation in the country. In April, inflation rates in Brazil saw a 12.1% increase, the highest in 26 years. However, the latest Data from the Statistics Agency in Brazil shows the rates have gone down to 8.7% in August.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview