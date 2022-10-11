News
Army secretary warns officers to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ following investigation into major who called out Tucker Carlson
-
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned leaders against using social media during a press conference on Monday.
-
His comments come after an investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe’s Twitter activity was inappropriate.
-
In 2021, Donahoe criticized a segment by Tucker Carlson on efforts to welcome female soldiers.
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned general officers against engaging with social media, advising them to ‘steer clear of culture wars’ during a press conference on Monday, according to Task & Purpose, a publication covering the United States Armed Forces.
At the annual meeting of the Association of the American Army in Washington, D.C., Wormuth said that one of the most important things to herself and to the Army Chief of Staff, the General James McConville, is that the military remains apolitical, the newspaper reported.
“Because frankly, we need to be able to have a broad appeal. While only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we need to make sure that we’re careful not to alienate large swaths of the American public at the army,” Wormuth said.
Wormuth’s comments come after an Army Inspector General investigation of Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe found his use of Twitter to be inappropriate after he criticized a March 2021 Fox News segment by Tucker Carlson.
In the segment, Carlson attacked the Department of Defense for trying to make military service more accommodating for women by creating maternity uniforms, for example.
On March 10, 2021, Donahoe tweeted, “This is me yesterday leading a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women serving in our military. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn’t have been more wrong.”
“While potentially admirable,” the Army IG report said, according to Task&Purpose, “[Donahoe’s] post brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the military, enough for [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the Secretary of the Army] fallout.”
The outlet reported that when asked on Monday what female soldiers serving in the military might think of the outcome of the investigation, Wormuth said she “doesn’t want the soldiers, that he acts of women or soldiers from other communities, feel alienated”.
“We always want to have our soldiers’ backs,” she added. “I think there are ways to do it that are more effective than others…I think there is absolutely a way to defend our soldiers and support them, but I think the key is really the tone and watch your audience.”
Representatives for Carlson and the U.S. Armed Forces did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
What It Takes To Participate In The “World’s Toughest Snowman Race”
Trekking through the mountains is considered to be the most difficult task that many aim to accomplish in their lifetime. Bhutan moved up a little more.
The country is set to host an international high altitude ultra-marathon called the Snowman Race.
From October 13, it will be the toughest marathon in the world. Runners will participate in one of the most remote and challenging foot races in the Eastern Himalayas.
According to several media, the race is an initiative of the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who wants to use this platform to raise awareness of climate emergencies.
Let’s take a closer look at the details of the Snowman Race.
About the Snowman Race
The marathon will take place over five days from October 13 to 17. It will see the participation of 29 athletes, including nine from Bhutan.
The trail will cover a distance of 203 km in the Himalayan wilderness. The highest point of this trail will be at 17,946 feet.
The itinerary will cover Bhutan’s famous Snowman Trek, which usually takes up to 20 days. Only a few people were able to complete the difficult journey.
From Gasa to Bumthang, the trail will cross 11 passes, six mountains that will rise to more than 7,000 meters above sea level, glaciers and two national parks, according to a report by Kuensel.
Athletes from the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will join the marathon.
The event will conclude with a virtual climate conclave, which is expected to take place a day after the race ends. The conclave is expected to shed light on the effects of global warming. It will also provide a platform for those directly affected by opponents of climate change.
A marathon for the climate cause
Through Snowman Race, Bhutan hopes to mobilize efforts for climate action. According to its official website, it is inspired by His Majesty the King who was a strong advocate for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.
The marathon will draw the world’s attention to the effects of climate change and its impact on the lives of people living in fragile mountain ecosystems.
The course of the Snowman Race offers prime examples of the effects of climate change. The country is currently under threat as glaciers continue to melt, leading to flooding of valleys under the mountains.
The trail shows the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the marathon will serve as a reminder of all that needs to be done to combat it.
Bhutan is a country that has pledged to remain carbon neutral after climate change severely devastated many lives in the past. The resulting catastrophic floods have already washed away many villages, killed countless people and devastated livelihoods and wildlife.
All these questions will be highlighted during the marathon and will be debated during the climate conclave.
The runners who made the cut
The selection race for the marathon took place last year.
Among the athletes selected is Pema Zam who finished second in the Snowman Race selection race. In the past, she has participated in more than 40 lowland marathons since 2015. She also participated in the Laya Run of Bhutan for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, she obtained the sixth position in the Coronation Marathon and the fifth in the Bhutan International Marathon.
She said Kuensen“With training and practice, I am determined to run the Snowman Race. I want to experience changing situations in the mountains.
Another athlete, Sangay from Bhutan, completed the selection race in about five hours. He served as a sergeant in the Royal Bhutan Army and was also a physical instructor at the military training center. He said that as part of his preparation for the Snowman Race, he wanted to get professional training. “I’m excited because the race is unlike any other marathon I’ve run so far,” he added.
A single mother, Tashi Chozom from Bhutan, topped the women’s category in the selection race. She has been a professional cultural and trekking guide in Bhutan since 2006. “I was fit for hiking but not for a marathon. The snowman trail is known as one of the most difficult trails. I am worried and excited at the same time,” she said.
Apart from runners from Bhutan, athletes like Holly Zimmermann from Germany, Ashly Winchester from USA, Matthew Chapman from New Zealand, Wataru Iino from Japan among others also made the cut.
Other mountain races
Another mountain race well known to runners is the Dragon’s Back Race which follows the mountainous backbone of Wales from north to south. The trail covers a distance of 380 km which traverses 17,4000 meters of wild, untracked, remote and mountainous terrain. Unlike the Snowman Race, the Dragon’s Back Race lasts six days.
The route passes through Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in the UK. Athletes also have to tackle the biggest and highest peaks in Wales during the trip.
The race was first held in 1992.
According to a report by Travel and leisure, Himachal Pradesh hosted a snow marathon this year in March. The event included four different categories of marathons – a full marathon, a half marathon and two varieties of races that covered a distance of 10 km and five kilometers respectively.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Comedian Ariel Elias drinks beer thrown by heckler demanding to know if she voted for Donald Trump
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Comedian Ariel Elias said her hands were shaking, but she didn’t show it, when someone in the audience at a New Jersey club threw a beer at her over the weekend.
A viral video of the incident shows Elias picking up the can, drinking the beer and the audience roaring in applause.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with Elias about how she stayed calm to handle the politically charged rowdy.
“Were you as calm, cool and serene on the inside as you seemed on the outside? Bauman asked.
“No, I had so much adrenaline and I was trying to breathe, get a rhythm, not let anyone see my hands were shaking,” Elias said.
Elias was doing stand-up Saturday night at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. As she often does, she asked if anyone in the crowd had a question for her.
A woman did.
“Did you vote for Donald Trump? asked the woman.
“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.
Elias tried to change the subject, but the rowdy persisted.
“I wasn’t talking politics at all. So it was just like, ‘Oh, you’re clearly looking for a fight,’” Elias told CBS2.
The woman in the audience said, “I can just tell by your jokes, you voted for Biden.”
“Okay. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to vote for Trump,” Elias told the woman.
Dino Ibelli, the owner of the club, then walked towards the heckler.
“I said ‘Look, this isn’t about you anymore. You have to keep quiet or you have to go,’” Ibelli said.
The woman came out. Then, according to Ibelli, a man she was with threw away the unopened beer can and fled.
Ibelli said the guy who threw the beer was sitting in the very back, meaning he threw it over people’s heads in the audience before almost hitting Elias.
There was no bouncer at the club that night, but Ibelli said a bouncer wouldn’t have changed much.
“If someone throws something, what do you do? Ibelli said. “It’s not like the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation, and you see the 30 second walk to the stage.”
Elias said she never worried about physical violence on stage in her 11 years as a stand-up comedian before that.
“I think the public is so much more drunk than before. I think COVID has really taught people how to drink,” Elias said. “We’ve all been so locked away for so long and we couldn’t interact with each other and we had to bury all of these emotions and all of these feelings and all of this trauma. So now people are acting on impulse.”
Ibelli has filed a police report and plans to press charges. Elias is ready to go back on stage.
Fetterman helped free man convicted of murdering elderly woman
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman passed a crucial vote that led to the release of a man convicted of first-degree murder in the 1969 murder of an elderly woman.
In December, Fetterman, who chairs the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, voted with the rest of the board to release Edward Silvis, fulfilling the unanimous vote requirement to recommend clemency. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf granted Silvis’ request on February 15, releasing him from prison.
Silvis, now 82, was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Alice Siggins, 87, a retired teacher, in an attempted robbery at her County home. ‘Armstrong on April 12, 1969.
Silvis was charged with shooting Siggins once with a rifle before fleeing without taking any money, PennLive.com previously reported. Silvis reportedly turned himself in to state police the same evening.
FETTERMAN CAST A VOTE IN FAILED BID TO RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING WOMAN WITH SCISSORS; DA SPEAK
PennLive.com reported in 2016 that Silvis tried five unsuccessful times to convince the courts to let him out of jail.
At Silvis’ public hearing in December, Marsha Grayson, who represents victims on the Pardons Commission, was vacant and did not vote.
According to the Amistad billa progressive Philadelphia law firm, the Armstrong County District Attorney attended the hearing opposing Silvis’ clemency request, while the Department of Corrections provided support.
Fetterman campaign spokesman Joe Calvello on Monday defended Fetterman’s vote for clemency.
“John’s record on the Board of Pardons has been widely praised by Democrats and Republicans alike,” Calvello told Fox News Digital. “John saved taxpayers money and took an unbiased approach to every case he reviewed, voting to deny hundreds of pardon and commutation cases while siding with the experts in enforcement. the law almost 90% of the time.”
“This individual has not had a single instance of misconduct in his 52 years in prison,” Calvello continued, referring to Silvis. “The request was supported by the Department of Corrections, and the Clemency Board’s vote to recommend clemency in this case was unanimous, with Attorney General Shapiro and corrections expert Harris Gubernick voting yes and Governor Wolf signing the commutation.”
SENATE CANDIDATE DEM FETTERMAN PUSHED TO RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF FATALLY SHOOTING, STABING VICTIM
Fetterman’s crime record has come under scrutiny as his race against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz continues to tighten. Fetterman, who once had a sizable lead over Oz, is now just 3.7 percentage points ahead, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.
Fetterman voted last year in an unsuccessful attempt to free Alexis Rodriguez, who was convicted of murdering the 17-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer in 1989.
In March last year, Fetterman voted alone in an unsuccessful attempt to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fetterman also lobbied successfully for the early release of Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second degree murder in a 1973 York County murder.
Powerball jackpot hits $420 million
The money keeps piling up for the Powerball jackpot!
Powerball players live to see another draw as the jackpot hits $420 million after there were no winners on Monday night.
But there are a few newly minted millionaires waking up today.
Three lucky players from Florida, Illinois and Minnesota bought million dollar winning tickets.
A fourth winner from Iowa will claim $2 million after hitting big on the power play.
Monday night’s Powerball numbers were: 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22. The Powerball was 11.
The next Powerball draw is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET.
Lottery players also have another chance to win tonight with the $445 million Mega Millions draw at 11 p.m. ET.
As the two jackpots climb, the lotto craze comes back to everyone’s mind.
In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans racing to buy tickets for the third-biggest prize in Mega Millions history.
Last month, these winners came forward to claim their prizes after weeks in America waiting longingly to find out who won the money that changed their lives.
Under Illinois lottery rules, winners do not have to reveal their identity to the public.
The winners had a full year to claim the prize, but only 60 days – or until September 27 – for their choice to get the $780.5 million lump sum.
Here is an overview of the 10 biggest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Loop nightclub – NBC Chicago
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning.
Chicago police say Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the murder, which occurred Sunday morning in the 400 block of South Wells.
Police allege Turnipseed got into a fight with a 38-year-old man outside a club at around 1.36am
During this altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other individual in the chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were able to arrest the suspect at the scene and he was charged with murder on Monday.
Turnipseed will appear before a judge on Tuesday for a bail hearing, according to Chicago police.
JP Morgan’s Dimon urges US to pump more oil amid global energy crisis
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis.
- Energy prices rose sharply after the major Russian exporter invaded Ukraine in February.
- The United States has huge energy reserves, but exports are reaching their upper limits.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil amid the global energy crisis, just days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, agreed to a reduction in production equivalent to 2% of global supply.
“Obviously America has to take a real leadership role — America is the producer of swing, not Saudi Arabia,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview Monday. “And we should have done it right from March. It’s almost too late to do it right, because obviously it’s a longer-term investment.”
Energy prices rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. Fears of a worsening energy crisis have intensified in recent months after Russia began cutting off Europe’s natural gas supply – a development Dimon called “rather predictable”.
“In my opinion, America should have pumped more oil and gas,” he told CNBC.
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer, producing 18.9 million barrels of fuel per day, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. However, the United States is also the largest consumer of oil in the world, so exports are limited.
By comparison, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the main exporter, produces 10.8 million barrels of oil a day, but consumes only 3.2 million a day, exporting the rest, said the EIA.
And while the United States has huge energy reserves, industry exports are peaking and cannot be boosted overnight, U.S. shale producers told the Financial Times over the past few weeks. last months.
Dimon’s comments came days after OPEC and its allies agreed to drastically cut oil production in response to a weaker global economy. The White House said US President Joe Biden was “disappointed by this short-sighted decision”.
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, echoed that sentiment and told the FT in an interview on Sunday that OPEC’s move was “unnecessary and reckless”. She was speaking ahead of the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week, where soaring inflation will be a key talking point.
Dimon told CNBC that there is now a longer-term problem of the world not producing enough oil and gas, so reduce the use of coal and switch to renewable energy. Describing the issue as “critical”, he said “it should be treated almost like a war issue at this point, nothing less”, he added.
In the same interview, Dimon gave a grim forecast for the economy, predicting a recession for the United States in the next six to nine months.
