Aurora board approves law calling catalytic converters "used goods"

19 seconds ago

Aurora Board Approves Law Calling Catalytic Converters

All catalytic converters worth $30 or more are now subject to new licensing and reporting requirements after Aurora City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance late Monday.

Catalytic converters – emissions control devices – and gift cards were added to the city’s definition of “used good”. State lawmakers passed SB22-009 this year, requiring scrap buyers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, but the law doesn’t require them to report an electronic system, just keep them on file. .

According to a staff memo, Aurora began requiring catalytic converter buyers to report purchases to Leads Online last year, and “the used dealer license is used as a tool to ensure that buyers follow the required practices for declaring their purchases”. The ordinance clarifies exactly what is defined as second-hand property and funders hoped it would encourage other cities to follow suit, which Denver council members called for when passing the ordinance. a similar law earlier this year.

Unlike Denver’s law, however, Aurora won’t require catalytic converters purchased for less than $30 to be regulated this way, “because those with such a low value of 83 a are unlikely to be stolen.” , according to council documents. The Aurora order also requires anyone selling more than one of these devices to provide business information about why they own more than one.

Aurora has only one “full-time scrap-buying operation,” and city officials said it stopped buying catalytic converters from consumers and only took them from businesses. But an auto shop that buys and ships them out of state is located in town, and “(c) here are other potential buyers who will be discovered and the licensing and reporting requirement may be enforced.”

The order also defines gift cards as second-hand goods, particularly because they are linked to retail theft and fraud. Although gift cards have also been considered such for years, some have argued that they are not second-hand goods, so the new law clarifies that.

Hideki Matsuyama – LIV players should earn ranking points

6 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Hideki Matsuyama - Liv Players Should Earn Ranking Points
INZAI CITY, Japan — Players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be eligible to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking points issue “difficult” and did not provide any details, solutions or clarifications.

“I think they should be able to do that,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they will have to follow.”

LIV Golf is financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Matsuyama said he is staying with the PGA Tour.

“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” Matsuyama said. “The players who left did it because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about them.”

Viktor Hovland also said LIV players shouldn’t get an automatic exemption for rating points.

“If you want to get world ranking points, obviously you have to go through the process,” said the Norwegian player. “And I think they’re obviously making an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s fair to give them a bye just to get points overnight. They obviously have to go through the process, whatever that is. ‘he be.’

Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round 65 for a 5-stroke victory over Brendan Steele at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue this year.

He will be the local favorite on the course located about an hour from Tokyo. The scholarship is $11 million.

“The energy the fans provide really helps me, it helps my game,” Matsuyama said. “But on the other hand, there’s the pressure that comes with it.”

Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-linked supporters.

The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan, and his mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa, Miyakojima.

He said he had planned a pre-tournament meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan.

“I think we’ll probably be around 30, from what I’ve heard. It will be nice to see all my grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.

Schauele was asked precisely how much he expected for dinner.

“As much as I can get out of it,” he said.

After the tournament, he heads to the Okinawa area for another family event with his wife’s grandparents.

“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to go and spend a few nights.”

House Dems probably can't return enough California seats on November 8

13 mins ago

October 11, 2022

House Dems Probably Can'T Return Enough California Seats On November 8
Democrats like to say they will likely have to flip three or more California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to keep their current slim majority.

Best beauty and makeup deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

32 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Best Beauty And Makeup Deals Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
An Amazon Prime Day 2.0? Yes! Except this time it’s called Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

The shopping event takes place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, in a variety of categories. But what is one of our favorite categories, you ask? Nothing but beauty!

Makeup, skincare, bodycare, and haircare deals are just waiting to be discovered, and let us tell you, there are. really good.

Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at the sales below that we’ve already gathered. Whether you’re looking to grab a Laneige lip mask at a bargain price or want to try out the beloved Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer brush, now is definitely the time to do it!

Top brands such as ELEMIS, Lorac, Beautyblender, Mario Badescu and many more are included in this exclusive range.

Beauty

1. Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge, $15, original price: $20

Create the freshest, flawless canvas with this makeup sponge. Use it dry or watch it expand with a few splashes of water. Either way, you will achieve it day by day.

2. LANEIGE Lip Gloss Balm, $12, original price: $17

Blame Lips
Fight dry lips with coconut oil, peptide and adenosine. Did we mention you can also enjoy gorgeous lip gloss with this lip balm?

3. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer Holiday Gift, $18, original price: $20

Lip Balm
Get ready to pack on the lip gloss. Not only does this lipstick provide a serious color payoff, it also keeps your lips hydrated.

4. LORAC Light Source Mega Beam Highlighter, $14, original price: $24

Highlighter
This high-impact highlighter contains micro-fine pearlescent pigments, so get ready to shimmer and shine wherever you go.

5. LORAC Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $33, original price: $42

Eye Shadow
Another discovery from LORAC is this unzipped palette. It’s a classic and a must-have in any women’s makeup bag.

6. Smith & Cult Lip Gloss, $15, original price: $22

Lip Gloss
Slap those lips loud and clear! With this super shiny lip gloss you will blind everyone with your beauty.

7. Jane Iredale Great Shape Eyebrow Kit, $25, original price: $38

Eyebrow Kit
First of all, the snap case is beyond cute. Second, you can now have wow brows everywhere you go with this brow kit.

8. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $14, RRP: $18

Mascara
Prep your lashes then coat them with award-winning, ophthalmologist-tested Honest Mascara. Don’t take us away!

9. L’Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream, $7, original price: $12

Bb Cream
Revive a tired complexion, even skin tone, hydrate and perfect skin with this magic BB cream. It’s your skin but better.

10. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $8, original price: $10

Eyeliner
A classic for a reason, this liquid eyeliner never lets us down. Trust us, it’s a must.

Skin care

1. Dylonic Store Exfoliating Brush, $12, original price: $14

Body Scrubber
Treat rough, bumpy skin with this Dylonic exfoliating brush. Best of all, it’s not painful to use. Instead, it’s soft and gentle on the body.

2. Health Priority Natural Products Store Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin and Scars, $20, original price: $25

Vitamin E Oil
Handmade in small batches, this vitamin E oil is ideal for dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and scars. So go ahead and reach your skin’s greatest potential.

3. Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches, $50, original price: $59

Eye Mask
Reveal rejuvenated, luminous eyes with these Comfort Zone eye patches. They are simple and quick to use, but deliver major results.

4. Perricone MD No Makeup Easy Rinse Cleanser, $12, original price: $15

Makeup Remover
Remove your make-up with this gentle cleansing gel. In just one step, you’ll cleanse your face of impurities, products and more.

5. Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $21, original price: $22

Cleanser
Strengthen the skin barrier, balance your skin and minimize the appearance of pores with this daily cleanser from Cetaphil.

6. innisfree Green Tea Facial Toner, $14, original price: $17

Toner
Made with eco-friendly Jeju green tea to hydrate skin, this liquid toner is everything you need and more. Enjoy two bottles: 200 mL and 160 mL.

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, $18, original price: $26

Body Scrub
Rub dub dub, rough and bumpy skin. This discovery by Mario Badescu is soft and smells divine.

8. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream, $116, original price: $165

Cream
Target the signs of aging and welcome supple, firm and elastic skin with ELEMIS. This cream is rich, nourishing and feels divine on the skin.

9. Philosophy Hope An A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Water Cream, $30, original price: $42

Cream
Boost your skin’s hydration level with this water cream. It contains glacial water, hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract.

10. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $12, original price: $17

Drying Lotion
If there’s anything you need to buy this sale day, it’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Dab some on overnight and bam – your pimple will be cured considerably.

Hair care

1. VERTU Healing Oil, $35, original price: $44

Hair Oil
Virtue is offering 20% ​​savings on the entire brand, but one of our favorite picks is the award-winning Healing Oil. It smells like coconut and locks in moisture.

2. Flathead Products Store Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush, $7, original price: $10

Scalp Massager
Easily cleanse your scalp and simultaneously get a soothing massage. It’s the perfect shower companion.

3. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12, original price: $15

Brush
Enjoy firm, quality bristles that glide smoothly through your hair. Leaving tangles and knots in the past has never been easier.

4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Set, $102, original price: $145

Hair Care Set
Say hello to luscious long locks. This three-step system includes a rejuvenating serum, a peptide shampoo and a peptide conditioner.

5. Amika The Alpha 360 Dryer, $210, original price: $300

Hair Dryer
Featuring two rotating dials, you can easily maneuver between temperatures and speeds. In other words, you can make it your own hair drying experience.

6. Drybar Prep Rally Prime And Prep Detangler, $21, original price: $26

Hair Prep
Did someone say daily vitamins for your hair? Yes, we did! This detangler from Drybar protects hair from heat and prepares it for styling products.

7. Aussie Deep Conditioner With Avocado, $10, original price: $17

Conditioner
Get ready for mega smooth and hydrated hair. Simply apply conditioner, wait three minutes and rinse. It’s so simple and so effective.

8. Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hairbrush, $7, original price: $9

Wet Brush
Gently loosen tangles and spread natural hair oils all over your mane with this brush. Sooner or later you will have a head of shiny locks.

9. UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Leave-in Detangling Conditioner, $23, original price: $33

Detangling
Spray about four to six sprays on towel-dried hair. Just like that, you will have an effective and lightweight leave-in detangler.

10. Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57, original price: $120

Straightener
Create elegant styles with this versatile tool. Are you going to straighten your locks or curl them? It’s up to you to decide.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Chicago police and family of girl sexually assaulted in Washington Park clash over potential suspect – NBC Chicago

38 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Mother Of Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted In Washington Park Says Residents Have Identified Possible Suspect - Nbc Chicago
The family of an 11-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on her way home from school in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood last week clash with police over whether or not a potential suspect should be in custody and face charges.

Officials say the girl, a 6th grader at Dulles Elementary, was grabbed and sexually assaulted in an alley Thursday in the 6200 block of South Indiana Ave. when she came home from school.

Lissy Wakefield, the girl’s mother, told NBC 5 that members of the community identified a man who matched the description Wakefield gave authorities after the assault. According to Wakefield on Monday, those community members held the man until police arrived on the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital. She says her daughter identified the man when police arrived.

“My daughter identified him. It’s 100% him,” Wakefield said. “The same man who took his clothes off. Who laid her on the ground… feeling her neck. It’s him.”

However, Chicago police do not confirm the family’s account.

Officials told NBC 5 that no one is currently in custody and said no one has been interviewed in the case. Police did not provide any further details of Monday’s incident.

On Tuesday, Wakefield and other family members are due to hold a press conference outside Chicago police headquarters, demanding that the suspected community members identified on Monday be held without bail.

“According to the victim’s mother, she was told by a Chicago police detective that the accused had been released without charge, pending further investigation,” reads a press release about the press conference. .

The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A $4,000 reward organized by community activists is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Guthrie's 'Sally & Tom' an insightful examination of history, race and power

45 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Guthrie's 'Sally &Amp; Tom' An Insightful Examination Of History, Race And Power
If you’ve ever encountered an interview with a historian who’s written about the relationship of American “founding father” Thomas Jefferson and the mother of most of his children, Sally Hemings, there’s a good possibility you’ve heard this phrase: “It’s complicated.”

Is it a case of a 41-year-old slave owner taking sexual advantage of a 14-year-old girl? Oh, yes, it certainly is. But how did their relationship evolve over 39 years together? Did it become something more like a marriage? Despite the obvious power dynamic, could the two have actually been in love?

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks tackles these complex (and perhaps unanswerable) questions in her newest play, “Sally & Tom,” which has just premiered at Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theater. And she does so in an inspiringly imaginative way: By inviting us into the creative process of a Black playwright-actor, her white producer-director-actor lover, and their enthusiastic but resource-strapped little theater company as they approach opening night for her new play about … the relationship of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson.

Parks has already won a Pulitzer Prize for 2001’s “Topdog/Underdog,” and, after experiencing the Guthrie’s high-energy and expertly executed production of “Sally & Tom,” I can say that this transcends that play in both reach and grasp. It’s a powerful piece of theater that addresses such important issues as racial reckoning and foundational principles forsaken for the sake of capitalism, yet does so with plenty of humor and open-hearted affection for the process of making theater.

And what an honor for Twin Cities audiences to be the first to experience what should be the most talked-about new play of 2022. “Sally & Tom” is a triumph of not only historical storytelling — laying out the subjectivity that enters into such a pursuit — but also finding intriguing ways to explore how history echoes in modern relationships affected by differences in color, gender, economics and status.

As it opens, it would seem that we’ve been transported back to 1790, period-costumed dancers engaging in a minuet. When one of the actors directly addresses the audience, we find that this will be a play called “The Pursuit of Happiness.” But it’s not long before the scene stops and we realize that we’re in the midst of a rehearsal for a play still undergoing revisions.

From there, we watch as the play and production come together — and periodically apart — getting to know eight vividly drawn theater artists, with the linchpin relationship of playwright Luce and producer-director Mike changing while they play the roles of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson in “The Pursuit of Happiness.”

During the show’s first act, I found myself hoping that the backstage banter would take on a more naturalistic feel — it sometimes seemed as stagy as the 18th-century exchanges of the play within a play — and I got my wish in the second act, when “Sally & Tom” became grippingly real.

Director Steve H. Broadnax III brings impressive order to a potentially chaotic and confusing theatrical challenge. And each actor creates a convincing portrayal, spearheaded by Kristen Ariza and Luke Robertson as Luce and Mike. Amari Cheatom also impresses as a film and TV actor who joins the cast and brings potential buzz to the production, while Kadeem Ali Harris, Daniel Petzold, Kate Nowlin, Sun Mee Chomet and Gillian Glasco each get cleverly crafted stints in the spotlight.

Yes, it’s a “complicated” subject, but Parks may very well make it an overdue part of the public conversation with this excellent new play.

“Sally and Tom”

  • When: Through Nov. 6
  • Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second St. S., Minneapolis
  • Tickets: $75-$15.50, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
  • Capsule: A brilliant new play about how history echoes around us.
Meghan Markle takes on Jordan Peterson and How I Met Your Mother in new podcast

51 mins ago

October 11, 2022

Meghan Markle Takes On Jordan Peterson And How I Met Your Mother In New Podcast
Meghan Markle took to her latest podcast Archetypes on Spotify today to take a look at Jordan Peterson, How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs in a discussion of how the ‘crazy’ label is being used to ‘diminish the credibility of women”.

The episode begins with the Duchess of Sussex issuing a trigger warning advising anyone to “log off” if they find the content “too heavy”, before criticizing Hollywood for its stereotypes of “crazy and hot” women.

Meghan, 41, describes how she herself was called ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’, before revealing how – at her ‘worst point’ – Prince Harry got her a referral to a therapist.

She says the anecdote shows the need to “be really honest about what you need and not be afraid to make peace with it to ask for it”.

Today’s podcast begins with Meghan asking listeners, “Hands up if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts?” Insane, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.’

She continues, “Now if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see.”

‘How many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too. And it’s no wonder considering how prevalent these labels are in our culture.

The Duchess then plays a series of quotes, including one from the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which Barney’s character says, “If she’s so crazy, she must be so sexy.”

Next is conservative philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, “I don’t think men can control crazy women.”

The third segment is from another American sitcom, Scrubs, in which the fictional female doctor Elliot comments, “I can’t take it, Carla! I can’t hide the fool one more minute! I’m just that big mountain of coocoo is about to burst and spit molten madness all over him and he’s gonna die just like that.

The new version is described as a “deep and vulnerable conversation” with actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. It also features comedian Aparna Nancherla and former California surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris.

At one point, Meghan discusses what she discovered about the Greek origin of the word “hysteria”.

“I just learned when we were doing this episode that the word hysterical comes from hysteria, which is – wait – the Greek word for womb,” she says. “Plato himself was actually among the Greek philosophers, who believed that the uterus would move around the body adding pressure on other organs, which would then lead to erratic and unreliable behavior.”

She adds: “Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimizes how they feel. It keeps getting to the point where anyone who’s been tagged it enough times can be gaslighted into thinking they’re actually sick or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds are ignored. Well, that’s not happening today.

‘I feel quite strongly about that word, that crazy label the way it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it’s doing to rot society and women, frankly everywhere.

“From relationships to families, shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined, the stigma surrounding the word. If it also has this effect of silence, this effect will make women who have real mental health problems, they are afraid, they shut up, they internalize and they repress for far too long.

