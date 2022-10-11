Blockchain
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25
As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone that has historically been followed by an explosive move in BTC.
The “volatility index” in question is the BitMEX .BVOL index, and according to the exchange, the metric’s value “is the rolling 30 day annualized volatility of the daily 11:30 UTC to 12:00 UTC Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) of Bitcoin / USD.”
Here, the Time Weighted Average Price is calculated using measurements made at 1 minute intervals for a period of half-an-hour.
What this index tells us is how much has the recent BTC price deviated from the average, or more simply, how volatile it has been recently.
High values of the metric suggest the crypto has shown some sharp moves recently, while low ones imply a stale market.
Now, below is a chart that shows how the Bitcoin volatility index’s value has changed during the last few years:
The value of the metric seems to have been quite low in recent days | Source: Alex Krüger on Twitter
As you can see in the graph, the analyst has marked relevant points of trend between the Bitcoin volatility index and the price of the crypto.
It looks like whenever the indicator has dipped below a value of 25, and then subsequently bottomed below the level, the BTC price has seen some significant moves that have made the metric’s value shoot right up.
There have been three instances of this trend during the last few years, two of which involved the price making a bullish move, while the third one a crash.
From the chart, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin volatility index has once again dropped down into this historical zone as the current BVOL value stands at around 24.59.
If the same trend as during the previous instances follows now as well, then the crypto might be heading towards another big move in the near future.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.4k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 9% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has mostly been moving sideways during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com
Weekly Round-Up On Shiba Inu, Where Will Price Be Headed?
- SHIB price struggles on high timeframes despite showing bullish sentiment to trend higher.
- SHIB trades below support as the price looks bearish with the current market state as the price closed the weekly candle below the previous.
- The price of SHIB eyes key support as price trades below 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw some bullish formation as the price broke out of a descending triangle, but the price has struggled to trend higher against tether (USDT). The previous week saw the crypto market cap looking good as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, showed a glimpse of a rally. But this hope was cut short as the weekly candle didn’t look promising as the previous. (Data from Binance)
Crypto Market Update
The crypto market is not looking good like the previous week, as many altcoins and major crypto assets made good strides bouncing off from support. Some altcoins continued with their double-digit gains as many traders glamoured for more of such a week. The new week is reversed, as most crypto assets have shown retracement within the first few days.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement recently, the price of SHIB on the weekly chart failed to break above the key resistance of $0.0000117 as the price was rejected and continued to fall as the current price of BTC influences SHIB prices.
The price of SHIB retraced to a region of $0.0000107 as the price could be headed to the next support for SHIB. The price of SHIB needed to hold above the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800. With the current bearish structure maintained by the current price, we could see the price retesting the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.0000110.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00001-$0.00000850.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to trade below key resistance as the price attempts hold the sell-off of prices to a region of $0.00001.
The price of SHIB showed strength, rallying from a low of $0.00000750, attempting to break above a descending triangle but facing rejection as the price was pushed below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $0.00001113 corresponds to the prices at 8 and 20 EMA for SHIB on the daily timeframe.
If the price of SHIB breaks below $0.00001, we could see the price retesting $0.00000750 as the next support acting as a key demand zone for prices.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000012.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00000750.
Featured Image From Outlook, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways as October marches on, and the cryptocurrency experiences downside volatility. On low timeframes, the sentiment in the market is neutral with upticks towards the bullish side, but on higher timeframes, BTC has been stuck in the same range for months.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $19,150 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and sideways movement in the last 7 days. BTC’s price remains rangebound in its current levels and with occasional re-test of resistance at $20,500 due to macroeconomic conditions.
Bitcoin Price Sees Spike In Volatility
The Bitcoin price was recently rejected from the $20,500 area as the U.S. economy records higher-than-expected levels of employment and resilience to the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. The financial institution took over the attention of the financial sector.
The current economic narrative gravitates around the same topics, how far is the Fed willing to go to mitigate inflation, taking markets down with it? And how much pain can the U.S. allies take before the financial institution pivots?
From this main narrative, there are different sub-plots with a potential economic recession taking center stage. In the crypto sector, there are actors already expecting the Bitcoin price to rally as central banks maintain their aggressive approach increasing the chances of breaking key components of the global economy.
In that sense, the upcoming Fed Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this Wednesday might provide more insight into the institution’s strategy. This event is probably driven by the Bitcoin price’s increase in volatility.
In the past, the cryptocurrency has seen similar price action ahead of the event, and bullish price action in the days after. This time the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, might operate as a short-term headwind against the cryptocurrency.
On daily timeframes, the DXY was able to score a new monthly high for October as the currency continues its uptrend. At the time of writing, the dollar seems poised to revisit the area around 115, which could limit the upside potential for the Bitcoin price, and three key global currencies: the Japanese Yen, the Euro, and the British pound.
When Will The Fed Pivot?
In the short term, the Bitcoin price needs to see a retrace in the U.S. dollar to mitigate the downside pressure. As long as the dollar remains strong, risk-on assets and global currencies are likely to trade in the red.
Pressure is already mounting on the Fed to halt their monetary policy and interest rate hike program. From international bodies to hedge funds, the global market is asking for mercy, but the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell seem adamant.
Despite UN’s call for the Fed to halt hikes, J. Powell seem adamant to taming inflation – with no other objectives. That stance paired with refuelled recession worries, have driven equities down to nearly oversold levels.
7/n
— AndreasStenoLarsen (@AndreasSteno) October 10, 2022
On Wednesday, if the Fed reiterates its position, the Bitcoin price might continue to see downside volatility. In this scenario, traders should watch key support levels at $18,600 and $17,600 to prevent a larger drawdown.
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Growth On Steroids
Activity on the Ethereum blockchain has been higher since the Merge was completed. The steady increase had inadvertently led to the highest growth day on record for Ethereum in the year 2022. The previous high for the year had been back at the beginning of January but the numbers recorded on Saturday, October 8, had effectively crushed the January 3rd numbers.
On-chain data analysis firm, Santiment, said that on October 8th, a total of 135,780 new Ethereum addresses were created. This was 11.1% higher than the numbers from January and is now a new all-time high for the network in 2022.
📈 #Ethereum saw a surge of new addresses created Saturday, with 135,780 new $ETH addresses popping up on the network. This is 11.1% more network growth than the next highest of 2022 (Jan 3rd). Utility rises commonly foreshadow potential asset breakouts. https://t.co/tIRv6sJxJc pic.twitter.com/boA6v5jk8W
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 9, 2022
Perhaps even more interesting than the network growth itself is the project that is being credited for it. A new token called Xen that was created by an ex-Google employee had launched with a novel feature; allowing users to be able to mint their own tokens. Speculations are the new wallet creations were to take advantage of the token launch and mint the Xen tokens, of which more than 400,000 has already been minted so far.
ETH price trending above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Will Ethereum (ETH) Price Rise?
Such considerable growth in a short period of time always works toward a bullish tendency for any digital asset. For Ethereum, this new growth could definitely lead to a breakout in the price. This will likely push the price of the cryptocurrency above $1,500 once more and the deflationary nature of the ETH issuance supports this.
With Xen’s launch, it has accounted for about 42% of the total fee burned by the network. At more than 163 ETH burned in 24 hours, ETH issuance had turned deflationary, with less ETH coming into circulation. If the supply continues to decrease, then it is possible that a breakout will happen for ETH.
However, it is also important to keep in mind that more often than not, the price of Ethereum tends to closely follow that of bitcoin. Since bitcoin has shown no indication of a breakout, it would hinder any possibilities of a rally from ETH, likely stifling its growth. So while the present events may point to a breakout for the second-largest cryptocurrency, it still waits on bitcoin to lead the way.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week
The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
Disclaimer: The picks listed in this article should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your research and never invest more than what you can afford to lose.
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.comFrom the chart, the price of BTC was rejected from $20,400, with bulls trying to push the price above this region, acting as resistance for BTC price.
BTC is currently trading at $19,200 at the point of writing this article. The price of BTC could not break out of the ascending triangle it formed as the price continued to range in the triangle with the hopes of breaking out to the upside. The price of BTC at $18,800 continues to act as support for BTC price; a break below this price could see BTC retesting lower support of $17,700-$17,000.
A breakout above the ascending triangle could see the price rally to a high of $21,500-$22,000.
Price Analysis Of Ethereum (ETH) On The Daily (1D) Chart
Despite the price of Ethereum in recent weeks outperforming BTC after showing a bullish trend ahead of “The Merge,” the price has faced resistance to breaking above $1,400, with the next key support at $1,000 looking more likely for price.
ETH price was rejected from $1,370 with what seems to be a resistance for ETH price to trend higher. The price saw a sell-off to a region of $1,250, with the price bouncing off this region to a high of $1,320.
The price of ETH at the point of writing is $1,325, trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
If the ETH price maintains its bearish structure, we could see the price retesting $1,200-$1,000 as a key support region with high demands.
Price Analysis Of Binance Coin (BNB) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB was rejected from its resistance of $290 and is currently trading at $280.
BNB has failed to maintain its bullish structure, a break of about $270 could see the price of BNB retesting the region of $240 as support.
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies – Price Analysis Of Maker DAO (MKR) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of MKR has continued to show bullish trends holding well above the 8 and 20 EMA after a successful break out of the descending triangle creating a more bullish scenario.
With the market looking more stable, we could see MKR retest the region of $1,200. If the price of MKR experiences a sell-off, we could see a price retest of $800 acting as a support area.
Price Analysis Of Polygon (MATIC) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of MATIC has formed a bullish pattern (ascending triangle) with a potential breakout to the upside; a breakout and close above the ascending triangle would mean the price rallying to a high of $1.
Featured image from zipmex, Charts from TradingView.com
Solana Shines In Terms Of Trending Searches In The Last 7 Days
Solana is not lacking in positive news for its investors and crypto holders as it tries to bounce back from its lackluster performance last month.
- Solana is currently experiencing supply inflation
- SOL came 2nd next to AXL in 7-day trending searches
- The crypto is down by 6.3% over the last 30 days
It was announced recently that the Tulip Protocol with WalletConnect was successfully integrated to the Solana network.
Tulip Protocol is a decentralized application (dApp) that is said to be an efficient yield aggregator that takes advantage of the low cost and highly efficient Solana blockchain enabling stakers to have higher APYs even without active management.
Meanwhile, on October 8, Solana surpassed all cryptocurrencies in terms of trending searches for a seven-day period, ranking second behind AXL.
Topping the list of recent developments for the SOL network is the development of Firedancer – a validator client that’s supposed to prevent any future outage.
Solana Unable To Capitalize
Even with all of these positive events that revolve around Solana, the crypto still continues to struggle in getting out of its slump.
The 9th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is currently changing hands at $32.52 and is down by 6.3% over the past month according to tracking from Coingecko.
The asset is experiencing severe price drop, falling by 79.3% on a year-to-date timeframe. Also, for the past year, Solana has been outperformed by 70% of the top 100 crypto assets.
The last 30 days haven’t been friendly for the crypto either, as it only managed to stay “in green” for 12 days. It is currently down by 87% from its all-time high of $259.52 attained on November 6, 2021 and is on the verge of supply inflation.
Although SOL beat most of its fellow digital assets in trending searches, it is in a bearish position and continues to struggle along with most of the crypto space.
Metrics Sending Bearish Signal
If only its trending position could rescue Solana, the asset won’t be in this precarious position that is moving towards another significant decline.
Its daily chart was full of bad news as its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) showed a dip below the crucial neutral position – an indication of a bearish momentum.
Source: TradingView
Taking into consideration all the activity of Solana’s charts, it was concluded by analysts that the asset could be looking at a resistance marker of $34.14.
That could mean that in the next coming days, even if the crypto improves in terms of trading price, it won’t hit above $34.14.
That’s assuming SOL will make an upward movement which won’t happen anytime soon as the asset is predicted to decline in the next five days and settle with trading price of $31.22.
The coming month of November is also not looking good for Solana as it is forecasted to change hands at $21.39.
SOLUSD trading pair at $32.68 | Featured image from Crypto News, Chart: TradingView.com
TeraWulf Increases Operating Capacity to >1.6 EH/s and Announces $17 Million of Incremental Capital
EASTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WULF #Bitcoin–TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced it has increased its total operating capacity to more than 1.6 EH/s at its Lake Mariner facility in New York. The Company also announced $17 million of new capital, comprised of an approximate $9.5 million non-brokered private placement of equity (the “Private Placement”) and $7.5 million of incremental proceeds under the Company’s Term Loan.
Increased Operating Capacity
TeraWulf today announced it has expanded its operating capacity to exceed 1.6 EH/s. This follows the recent full energization of Building 1 (50 MW) at the Company’s Lake Mariner facility in New York. Building 2 (also 50 MW) at Lake Mariner remains on track to be energized by the end of Q4 2022, expanding the Company’s expected near-term self-mining operating capacity to 3.8 EH/s.
TeraWulf’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Prager, commented, “We are pleased to achieve such a significant ramp of mining operations at Lake Mariner, and look forward to further expanding our operating capacity in the months ahead. I would like to thank the tireless construction team at Lake Mariner for their extraordinary work on getting this facility online and increasing our hashing capacity as efficiently and safely as possible.”
As previously announced, the Nautilus Cryptomine facility is in the final stages of construction and is projected to begin mining this quarter. The Nautilus Cryptomine, a partnership between TeraWulf and Talen Energy Corp., has access to up to 300 MW of bitcoin mining capacity from the 2.3 GW Susquehanna Nuclear Station in Pennsylvania and is expected to be the first domestic bitcoin mining facility site that is powered by 100% “behind the meter” nuclear energy.
TeraWulf continues to target reaching a total of 5.8 EH/s of operational mining capacity across its two mining facilities in Q1 2023.
Incremental Capital
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has entered into a securities purchase agreement with existing investors for approximately $9.5 million of common stock shares and warrants to acquire 7,481,746 additional shares of its common stock (the “Warrants”). The Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, in whole or in part, at an exercise price of $1.93 per share and will have a five-year term. Aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $9.5 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, based on an offering price equal to the trailing 10-day volume weighted price of $1.26 for each share of the Company’s common stock plus one Warrant.
Simultaneous with the Private Placement, the Company drew an incremental $7.5 million of available proceeds under its $50 million Term Loan add-on facility entered into in July 2022 with existing lenders. TeraWulf intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement, in conjunction with the incremental debt, to fund expenditures related to Bitcoin mining infrastructure and equipment, as well as for general corporate purposes.
“With this funding, we are well positioned to continue the value creating deployment of our mining facilities and move the Company a step closer to self-sustaining operations,” said Patrick Fleury, TeraWulf’s Chief Financial Officer.
“We are grateful to our investors, including some who have been with the Company since its inception, and our lenders for their continued support and confidence in our management team,” added Paul Prager.
The securities were offered in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) and have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates vertically integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company is currently developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner in New York and the Nautilus Cryptomine Facility in Pennsylvania, with the objective of over 800 MW of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 EH/s of expected hashrate. TeraWulf generates domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro, and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties directly to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of cryptocurrency mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining; (4) the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and infrastructure equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (9) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (10) litigation relating to TeraWulf, IKONICS and/or the business combination; (11) the ability to recognize the anticipated objectives and benefits of the business combination; and (12) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Company:
Sandy Harrison
[email protected]
(410) 770-9500
