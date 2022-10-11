Blockchain
Bitfarms Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary and Operations in Four Countries
● Operations and production capacity expanded to ten locations distributed across the Western Hemisphere
● Hashrate climbed to a Company high 4.2 EH/s online in September 2022
● BTC production powered by 94 percent hydro-electric energy
This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.
TORONTO & BROSSARD, Québec–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following its recent expansion into Argentina, Bitfarms (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a global, award-winning, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining operation, is proud to celebrate the Company’s five-year anniversary.
“We feel that the launch of Bitfarms was a remarkable inflection point for the industry,” said Emiliano Grodzki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. “Built on a vision that the rapid growth of global crypto asset demand would require a more thoughtful and sustainable mining partner. Five years into our mission, we see the shape of things to come and know the road ahead is very bright.”
Since beginning operations in 2017, Bitfarms has quickly emerged as one of the world’s most productive Bitcoin miners, exiting September 2022 at 17 BTC per day. During the past five years, the Company has grown from operating two farms in Canada with 14 megawatts (MW) of capacity to ten mining facilities across four countries: Argentina, Canada, Paraguay, and the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Bitfarms achieved operating capacity of 176MW, a hashrate of 4.2 exahash/second (EH/s), and approximately 2% market share of the Bitcoin network.
“The bitcoin mining industry has faced so much change and uncertainty during the past five years, but at the same time, it has created so much opportunity for Bitfarms. We are delighted at just how much we have been able to achieve,” said Geoff Morphy, President and COO of Bitfarms. “We have built a world class team – from the engineers and electricians who service our sites to the innovative leaders and global operations professionals who manage our business. Ours is a team of talented and committed professionals whose hard work and dedication will drive us toward an even more successful future.”
An Eye Toward the Future
The Company is also leading the industry’s focus on a more sustainable operating environment. Aligned with the Biden Administration’s recent Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-Assets in the United States report, which outlines the need for more research and stronger standards in the bitcoin mining industry, Bitfarms is committed to offsetting environmental concerns and is presently powers 94% of its operations with hydropower.
A Valued Voice in the Industry
During the past five years Bitfarms has established itself as an influential voice in the industry, lending its expertise and perspective at a variety of noteworthy events. The Company has several important events slated for the remainder of 2022, beginning with this year’s Global Bitcoin Mining Data Review for Q3 2022 will be moderated by Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer, Bitfarms who joins industry champion, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Microstrategy. The pair plan to discuss key industry insights on energy efficiency and sustainability, emissions, and bitcoin economics.
About Bitfarms Ltd.
Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin self-mining company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and accelerated uptime.
Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities in operations and development production around the world, which are housed in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.
Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. The statements and information in this release regarding expansion plans, including construction in Argentina and Québec, expectations for monthly growth, targets, and goals for productive capacity and hashrates and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as Bitfarms’ ability to successfully mine digital currency, revenue increasing as currently anticipated, the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory, volatility of network difficulty and digital currency prices and the potential resulting significant negative impact on the Company’s operations, the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned, and the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency in the applicable jurisdictions.
Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.
This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to: the global economic climate; dilution; the Company’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, including the Company’s ability to utilize the Company’s at-the-market offering (the “ATM Program”) and the prices at which the Company may sell Common Shares in the ATM Program, as well as capital market conditions in general; risks relating to the strategy of maintaining and increasing Bitcoin holdings and the impact of depreciating Bitcoin prices on working capital; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; the ability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power to run its cryptocurrency mining assets; the impact of energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; share dilution resulting from the ATM Program and from other equity issuances; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors that could impact future results of the business of Bitfarms include, but are not limited to: the construction and operation of facilities may not occur as currently planned, or at all; expansion may not materialize as currently anticipated, or at all; the digital currency market; the ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; it may not be possible to profitably liquidate the current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on operations; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions; the inability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power for the Company to operate cryptocurrency mining assets; the risks of an increase in the Company’s electricity costs, cost of natural gas, changes in currency exchange rates, energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the adverse impact on the Company’s profitability; the ability to complete current and future financings, any regulations or laws that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability to mine digital currencies that will be consistent with historical prices; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of digital currencies, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and, the adoption or expansion of any regulation or law that will prevent Bitfarms from operating its business, or make it more costly to do so. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.SEDAR.com (which are also available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov), including the annual information form for the year-ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 28, 2022. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Bitfarms’ normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.
XRP Takes Lead Among Altcoins
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week.
The crypto market is witnessing a drastic twist in the overall movement of prices. In the past few weeks, the crypto assets have been going on and off in both north and south directions. However, after reclaiming slightly during last week, most of the crypto coins lost almost all they had gained during the weekend.
Bitcoin has been struggling to push upward in the past 24 hours. This was after the primary crypto asset lost its anchor on the critical level of $20K. BTC is almost going below the $19K region with more bearish force in the market.
XRP Takes The Win For This Week
The weekend is not favorable for the majority of crypto assets. The market saw low trading volumes from Saturday, which spilled into Sunday. As a result, most altcoins have been calm, with minor dips in their values.
XRP emerged as the winner with gains of 18% over the past week. Its performance stands as the best among the large-cap altcoins. With the sudden breakout in price, the token has finally crossed its coveted 0.5 mark.
The second largest crypto asset, Ethereum, plummeted in the early trading hours. The price of ETH is hovering below $1,300. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) have the same records.
On a daily measurement, Cardano, Shiba Inu, BNB, and Dogecoin dipped significantly by about 2.5%. QNT, which bagged the best performer for yesterday, has also plummeted.
Bitcoin Now Hovers Around $19K Region
Bitcoin has had a complex story with its performance recently. The primary crypto is currently hovering around the $19K region, and there are doubts that it will receive more support. In addition, the recent release of the US job report had a bearish effect on Bitcoin, which lost almost $1,000 following the announcement.
Last week, BTC hit its three-week high of $20,500. But, it gradually started a south movement to $20,000. The largest global crypto asset stalled at this critical region for some days before moving south again. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at around $19,238, showing an increase over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay, charts from TradingView.com
Signature Bank to Host 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric R. Howell and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Wyremski will host the conference call. All U.S. participants should dial 800-225-9448 and international callers should dial 203-518-9708 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID SBNYQ322. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” “Quarterly Results/Conference Calls” to access the link to the call.
An earnings slide presentation accompanying the call will be accessible through the live web cast and on Signature Bank’s website here.
To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-723-0520 or 402-220-2653. The replay will be available from approximately 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 39 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.
The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.
Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $116 billion in assets and $104.12 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022. Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits as of year-end 2021.
Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.
For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com.
This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams’ hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking and other statements may also address our sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including climate change and environmental-related matters and disclosures), which may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment; (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which are having impacts on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.
Avalanche Sits On A Time Bomb As Price Eyes $10, Will Price Escape This?
- AVAX price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support.
- AVAX trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs.
- The price of AVAX needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $30 to resume bullish price movement.
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) continues to struggle to discover its bullish trend as the price fails to break the key resistance of $30 against tether (USDT). The previous weeks saw the crypto market cap as good as Bitcoin (BTC) prices and other crypto assets. Still, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) continues to struggle to join the green party as the price continues in its downtrend movement. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement in recent weeks with so many traders and investors becoming interested in the different projects being built on the Avalanche ecosystem, which could have been a huge boost for the price to trend higher but that wasn’t the case the price has struggled to trend higher than $30.
After the price of AVAX dropped to a weekly low of $15, the price rallied from this low to a high of $30, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $50 as the price was rejected and has since maintained a bearish price movement.
The price of AVAX bounced from $18 haven faced rejection from $22, but the price could not trend higher as the price continued to trend in a downtrend. If the price of AVAX continues in this trend, we could see the price retesting support area at $10.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $21.
Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $15.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX continues to trade above key support formed in recent weeks when the price dropped from a region of $45 to a daily low of $15.
The price of AVAX continued in its downtrend, moving in a range as the price has formed a descending triangle with what looks like a break out to the upside could be imminent.
The price of AVAX needs to rally away from key support to avoid price dropping to a low of $10 if the price breaks to the downside of the descending triangle.
The relative strength index for the price of AVAX on the daily chart shows the price being dominated by sell orders as the mark is below 50.
Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $18.
Daily support for the AVAX price – $15.
Featured Image From The Coin Republic, Charts From Tradingview
BAYC NFT Worth $137k Won In Life-Changing MetaWin Web3 Competition
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucky Web3 user SUPER has won the life-changing NFT prize BAYC #7159, worth an eye-watering $137,000, all thanks to innovative tech company MetaWin.
The BAYC, which is worth enough to buy a luxury car or a house, is the biggest prize that has ever been dropped on MetaWin’s competition platform, MetaWin.com. It was initially due to drop on October 30, but the date was pushed up to October 10 after a frenzy of entries began flooding in.
As one of the rarest in a 10,000-strong collection, BAYC #7159 features numerous desirable traits. The blue fur NFT has a sleeveless T, silver stud earrings, a short mohawk hat and 3D eyes – to name but a few traits held by less than 10% of the collection.
The final moments of the competition were live-streamed on MetaWin’s Instagram channel. The winner was chosen entirely at random, with MetaWin’s smart contract technology selecting the lucky web3 user with Chainlink’s ‘on chain’ RNG.
MetaWin purchased the NFT back in March of this year, and it has risen in price on OpenSea dramatically since it was first created. In May 2021, it was worth just 0.63ETH, but now the current valuation for this blue chip is a whopping 101ETH.
Now that BAYC #7159 has dropped, MetaWin has officially handed out over 400ETH in prizes to lucky participants from across the globe. Over 500 competitions have been won, the platform has reached over 10,000 connected users, and over 100,000 entries have been placed.
MetaWin.com offers anyone the chance to start ‘Winning in Web3’. By connecting their MetaMask wallet to the platform free of charge, they can browse competitions for numerous NFTs from notable collections such as Moonbirds, BAYC and Genuine Undead.
About MetaWin
MetaWin is an entrepreneurial, Web3 company founded on the belief that smart contract tech is set for mass adoption and will form an important part of our everyday lives in the future.
The company’s goal is to combine its business knowledge and digital advertising expertise with ideas around smart contracts and blockchain technology. They are focused on building exciting products which provide real utility to their end users.
Ripple Continues European Expansion, Bringing the Benefits of On-Demand Liquidity to France and Sweden
LONDON & PARIS & MALMÖ, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it joins forces with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces. The new partnership sees Lemonway using RippleNet’s ODL, which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled payments, to enhance its treasury payments processes.
Ripple’s new partnership with Lemonway comes at a time when France has been showing itself to be forward-thinking when it comes to embracing the potential of crypto technology. In partnering with Ripple, Lemonway is able to drive operational efficiencies by eliminating the need for Lemonway to pre-fund accounts abroad, giving them the opportunity to use previously trapped pre-funded capital to grow and scale their business.
Ripple has also announced a second new ODL customer, its first in Sweden. Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht enables money movement between Sweden and Thailand. Xbaht’s new partnership with Ripple sees the company offering instant and cost-effective retail remittances via ODL, supported by Tranglo, the cross-border payment hub based in Singapore.
Together, Ripple and its new customers will make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses in France and Sweden to make real-time payments across borders powered by Ripple’s financial technology, RippleNet.
“We are delighted to be working with Lemonway and Xbaht, our first ODL customers in France and Sweden respectively. Since our inception ten years ago, Ripple has focused on using blockchain and crypto to build real use cases. This is why we have become the partner of choice for enterprises such as Lemonway and Xbaht looking to tap into global crypto liquidity to eliminate the traditional problems associated with cross-border payments such as lack of speed, unreliability and excessive cost,” said Sendi Young, Managing Director, Europe, Ripple.
Demand in Europe for Ripple’s products remains extremely strong. According to Ripple’s New Value research, 70% of respondents at financial institutions in Europe think blockchain will have a massive or significant impact on their business in the next five years, while 59% of respondents are interested in using blockchain for payments.
“By using Ripple’s ODL to underpin Lemonway’s treasury operations we are looking forward to bringing significant benefits to our business which we can in turn pass onto our clients. Ripple’s solution allows us greater flexibility around when we make payments to our partners, releasing us from the traditional banking cut-off cycle and driving operational efficiencies which will allow us to free up funds to invest into our business while enhancing our customer offering,” said Jeremy Ricordeau, Chief Operating Officer, Lemonway.
“Xbaht was founded to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Like Ripple, we believe that international payments should be quick and seamless. This is why we’re excited to establish our new partnership to streamline the process for our customers sending remittances between the two countries, making the process faster and more reliable, and lowering the cost,” said Michael Andersen, Chief Executive Officer, Xbaht.
Ripple is the market leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions and continues to see unprecedented growth globally, as customers scale their businesses with ODL. RippleNet’s annualised payment volume run rate now exceeds $15 billion. As at Q2 2022, ODL grew over nine times year-on-year.
RippleNet leverages blockchain technology to help partners across a global network to accelerate their business performance and scale. It delivers a superior end-customer experience, simplified network partnering, liquidity management solutions, lines of credit, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable real-time payments. RippleNet provides settlement within seconds, a failure rate that is near-zero, the ability to send payments 24/7/365, and fees that are 90% less per transaction than the status quo. Since it has been live, RippleNet has processed millions of transactions worth billions of dollars.
Ripple’s ODL now enables payouts in 25 payout markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Lemonway and Xbaht join companies including FINCI, FlashFX, FOMO Pay, iRemit, Novatti, Pyypl, SBI Remit and more who are realising the benefits of ODL for their business and customers.
About Ripple
Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective – solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we’re realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.
About Lemonway
Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution dedicated to marketplaces B2B, B2C, C2C and alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management and third-party payments with adequate anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC). 400 platforms trust Lemonway of which 200 are in crowdfunding. To date, Lemonway has opened 8 million e-wallets for platform operators and raised €50 million from three investment funds, Breega, Speedinvest and Toscafund. Lemonway is authorized and regulated by the ACPR (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution) and benefits from the “EU financial passport” in 30 countries. The company with offices in Paris (HQ), London, Madrid, Milan and Hamburg, and employs more than 160 people of 21 different nationalities.
About Xbaht
Xbaht was founded in 2016 with the aim to build a money transfer service for Thai people living in Sweden. Xbaht started as a direct result of difficulties in sending money to family and friends in Thailand. Baht’s founders experienced unreasonable long transaction times and expensive payment solutions and thought it could only be done better. Baht has now developed mobile apps for Apple and Android, with the highest security that protects its users’ money all the way to Thailand.
Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY/SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.
Starting on October 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.
Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.
