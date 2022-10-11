Broncos sign WR Kendall Hinton to 53-man roster

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny broke his fibula and injured his left leg shin on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Penny’s injury will require surgery.

“It’s going to be a blow for him. It’s what they call a tib/fib incident. He broke his fibula and cracked it, but it was the high ankle sprain that caused him to makes it difficult. And there’s a particular surgery they’re doing to connect and tighten those bones,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Monday.

“It’s going to take several months, so he’s going to miss the season. It’s really heartbreaking for a kid who has really bounced back into the limelight of our program and for us and all of us, and for himself. He’s been through such a long journey that it’s really just a heartbreaking loss for him. He was doing great and everyone could see it and we were so excited for him. … It’s a very clear surgical process and all that, but it just takes a long time.”

Penny, who erupted late last season after an injury-filled start to her career, fell late on a third-quarter run in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He hobbled to the Seahawks bench with help from someone on either side of him, unable to put weight on his left leg. Before being carried to the locker room, Penny held her head down while being treated by the team doctor and head athletic trainer.

Penny carried eight times for 54 yards on Sunday before his injury. After his fall, second-round rookie pick Ken Walker broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run that briefly gave Seattle a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Penny’s latest injury comes after he emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive running backs. He led the league with 671 rushing yards in the final five games of last season, 208 more than anyone else in that span. After a quiet start to 2022, he exploded for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries last week in a performance reminiscent of his late-season surge.

Prior to this escape, Penny’s career had been marred by a long list of injuries. The 27th overall pick in 2018, he missed 30 of a possible 69 games (including the playoffs) due to injury in his first three seasons. That included a torn ACL in 2019 which sidelined him for much of 2020.

Penny has spoken openly about the weight of his injuries, recently saying he returned to Seattle this offseason in part because he felt he owed it to the Seahawks given all the time he’d missed. The Seahawks brought Penny back on a one-year, $5.75 million contract that included more than $5 million in guarantees.

With Travis Homer on injured reserve (ribs) for at least two more games and Penny now out, the Seahawks, who were at Walker and DeeJay Dallas at running back, have claimed running back Tony Jones from the former Holy Monday.