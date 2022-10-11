News
Candidate forum dates set for Stillwater area
Two candidate forums are planned for the Stillwater area next week.
The House District 33B and Minnesota Senate District 33 forums will be Monday. The House District 33B candidates will debate 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. The Senate District 33 candidates will face off from 7:45-8:30 p.m.
Only the candidates will be allowed in the forums, which will be held at the Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater, said Stillwater resident Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger, forum organizer and moderator.
Cable subscribers in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Bayport can watch the forums live on Xfinity Channel 16. The forums also will be posted on YouTube, Rheinberger said.
The forums are sponsored by the Stillwater Gazette and the Forest Lake Times.
For more information, contact Rheinberger at 651-439-4199.
Arrested after a man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx
NEW YORK – There are new developments in the horrific stabbing of a Bronx father who was killed on a bus in the Bronx on Sunday night.
Just hours ago, police said they arrested a suspect.
“We moved this from trains, now you’re trying to tell me this is happening on buses,” one commuter said.
As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, it seems that these days, it doesn’t matter if you take the subway or the bus in New York, you can encounter some kind of violence.
“I mean here we go again. I’m speaking from the heart now,” the commuter said.
“This guy didn’t deserve this,” neighbor Jimmy Pugh said. “He was a nice guy. He didn’t bother anyone, never saw any trouble from him. He was a family member.”
Pugh lives down the hall from Barkley and says Barkley’s family recently endured another tragedy. Coupled with this, this means that her three children no longer have parents.
“His wife just passed away not long ago,” Pugh said.
The neighbors of Lamont Barkley, 55, are in complete disbelief. The father-of-three was stabbed to death on the BX-19 bus in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Sunday night.
“He used to do security in the building,” Barkley neighbor Willie Pope said. “He’s a good friend. You know, he would go to work, come home, bring food for the kids.”
It happened on 149th Street and Gérard Avenue. According to police, a man and a woman argued with Barkley on the bus. Detectives say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times. He and the accomplice fled.
“It’s appalling and it makes people feel unsafe on subways, on buses,” said commuter Alexander Knott.
Police say Ebony Jackson, 42, is now behind bars in connection with Barkley’s stabbing death. She is charged with murder and manslaughter. The other suspect is still at large.
The incident comes as authorities attempt to crack down on crime in transit. The NYPD says transit crime is up 41.6% from the same time last year.
Last Thursday, three people were stabbed in separate attacks on the subway. Only one person has been arrested so far. Over the weekend, there were several other attacks on the subway, including teen gets banged by six men and stabbed on a northbound 6 train on 53rd Street.
Just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, police say a 49-year-old woman was struck in the head by an object thrown by a man. It happened on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue on a northbound 2 train. They call it an unprovoked attack and say the suspect is still at large.
“It scares me, it really scares me. You hear on the news, always something going on, happening. We need to be safer.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Cnn
Event marks 50 years of protecting the lower St. Croix River
The St. Croix River was named one of the nation’s first Wild and Scenic Rivers in 1968. Four years later, the Lower St. Croix River received the same designation.
The Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon this week is holding an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that action. The celebration will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Hall in Marine on St. Croix.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and presentations begin at 6:45 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Among the speakers: National Park Service Regional Deputy Director Rick Clark and Superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Craig Hansen.
“This event provides an excellent opportunity to recognize the people and actions that gave us the river we have today — and reaffirm the value of this wonder of nature in our midst,” said Jenn Lutz, operations manager for Wild Rivers Conservancy.
There also will be a panel discussion “highlighting how local people helped establish the federal designation and how to continue to steward this resource into the future,” Lutz said.
The event is co-hosted by Wild Rivers Conservancy, the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Online registration is encouraged. For more information, go to wildriversconservancy.org/event/lowerstcroix/
Kamala Harris celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day
First Lady Kamala Harris marked the observance of Indigenous Peoples Day on social media on Monday, but ignored Columbus Day.
“On Indigenous Peoples Day, we honor tribal nations and Indigenous history,” Harris wrote on social media. “Today and every day, let us continue to celebrate and elevate the rich contributions of Indigenous peoples – their leadership has made our country stronger.
As of press time, the VP hasn’t posted anything on social media about Columbus Day, as most leftists generally condemn the holiday as racist:
On Indigenous Peoples Day, we honor tribal nations and Indigenous history. Today and every day, let us continue to celebrate and elevate the rich contributions of Indigenous peoples – their leadership has made our country stronger.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 10, 2022
President Joe Biden tried to avoid controversy by proclaiming October 10, 2022 as Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.
“For centuries, Indigenous peoples have been forcibly removed from their ancestral lands, displaced, assimilated and prohibited from worshiping or performing many sacred ceremonies,” Biden lamented in his statement proclaiming Indigenous Peoples Day.
In his statement marking Columbus Day, the President marked famed explorer Christopher Columbus as important Italian Americans.
“The story of his journey remains a source of pride for many Italian Americans whose families have also crossed the Atlantic,” the statement said. “His journey inspired many others to follow and ultimately helped found America, which has been a beacon for immigrants around the world.”
Breitbart News
Fire again destroys main lodge at renowned northwestern Minnesota cross-country ski resort
For the second time in 23 years, fire has destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag, the renowned cross-country ski resort in northwestern Minnesota.
On Monday morning, the main building caught fire and burned throughout the day. It was expected to be declared a total loss, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze remained unclear.
At about 8:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call of thick smoke in the lodge near Callaway, about 15 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Within minutes of the call, other regional fire departments were paged for mutual aid to assist with the blaze.
Jim Richards, whose family owns Maplelag, said resort staff reported seeing smoke and possible fire in the laundry room area, which prompted Jim’s son, Jay, to call 911.
“I’m just shocked, shocked,” Richards said. He added that no one was hurt and everyone was able to evacuate the building.
Fire departments from Callaway, White Earth, Ogema, Detroit Lakes, Carsonville, Lake Park, Frazee, Audubon, Wolf Lake and Elbow Lake-Tulaby assisted firefighting efforts.
Within three hours of the initial call, the fire had spread to the second level of the lodge and caused the roof to collapse, with flames erupting about 20 to 30 feet above the building.
Water tankers and other fire trucks were seen speeding back and forth between nearby water sources, filling their rigs and then dumping the water into large tubs at the scene to be used by the hose teams. Water from nearby Little Sugar Bush Lake was also pumped into the source pools to help with firefighting operations.
One of the resort’s neighbors, Ted Torgerson, said he’s lived next door about 50 years and views Maplelag as a tourism bedrock for the area, with various events, bike races and trails drawing visitors from all across the region.
“A lot of local people will work in the kitchen and do the cleaning … and the family works really hard,” Torgerson said. “I can just tell, Jay, the son, is so distraught.”
Torgerson also said that Jim Richards is 82 but still works hard.
“He’s out in the woods every day mowing trails and cutting brush,” Torgerson said.
In December 1999, the resort’s three-level pine lodge, which included the dining room, dance floor, game loft and sauna, was destroyed by a late-night fire. The Richardses closed the resort for the winter and rebuilt.
Maplelag originally was a maple-sugar farm but became a ski resort in 1974 when acquaintances asked owners Jim and Mary Richards if they could ski in its ample snow. The Richardses built a lodge, turned two old Finnish saunas into cabins and began developing more housing and a trail system that grew to 53 kilometers.
Sitting on a slight rise where hardwood forest meets prairie, it’s the first spot to catch snow from the Rockies. For skiers, Maplelag is as good as it gets — it’s been rated the No. 1 cross-country ski resort in North America, according to various polls of skiers.
Maplelag attracts people from all over the world in the summer when Concordia College, located in Moorhead, uses its facilities for Spanish language learning. Concordia Language Villages offer immersion programs in a dozen languages at sites across northern Minnesota.
The resort’s name combines “maple” and the Norwegian word for “community.’
No one should celebrate killing “a wolf cub”, even if it’s not just a pet husky
The story of a Montana woman who recently killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked an outpouring of public outrage.
It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was delighted to share that she had “smoked a wolf cub”. When others pointed out that she had in fact killed a dog, probably a husky and not a young wolf, she doubled down on her actions, saying that if she found herself in that situation again, she would have pressed the button anyway. trigger.
The photos are heartbreaking. In one, the woman holds the dead dog’s head and smiles. In another, she poses next to the dog’s flayed body, apparently prepared as a trophy rug for wall or floor display.
Media reports said the husky and at least 11 others had been abandoned in the Doris Creek area of Montana’s Flathead National Forest. The local sheriff’s office reported that several of the dogs tested positive for parvovirus, a highly contagious disease transmissible to dogs, foxes, coyotes and wolves. An investigation is underway.
The woman who killed the husky defended her actions by saying she didn’t kill anyone’s pet. In a way, that’s no excuse.
But the context here points to a larger, troubling reality about the status and persecution of wolves in the West. They are killed daily during trophy hunting seasons in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. In Montana, trophy hunters can kill up to 20 wolves each, and in Idaho, there’s no limit.
This is how killing is done in 2022: wolves are hunted down with packs of radio-collared dogs, shot at night using night vision goggles or caught in steel jaw traps and strangling snares.
In Idaho, even mothers and young in their dens can be killed year-round. They are slaughtered by the hundreds each year – both legally and by poachers and lawbreakers who live by the “shoot, shovel and shut up” code of killing wildlife.
The killing of a husky under these circumstances is a tragedy, born out of a trigger-happy mindset to kill wolves, and now, it seems, any canine that could be mistaken for one. In that sense, this is part of the greatest tragedy facing America’s wolf populations, a tragedy that we could prevent by restoring federal protections for them.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service is currently considering whether or not to re-list wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains under the federal Endangered Species Act.
If the authorities can identify and punish anyone responsible for abandoning the dogs, or find a way to hold the woman who killed the husky accountable, they certainly should. As companions at home and in the field, dogs are special, and a society that does not protect them is unenviable. But we can also think about how we treat wolves in light of this incident.
In the West we know that wolves are ecologically important as well as a huge magnet for ecotourism. Their presence is literally worth billions of tourist dollars every year in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
It is the height of folly to destroy their populations, and Western states, with their disturbing and vicious policies, are not simply out of step with the majority view on killing wolves. They are also cut off from everything we know about the value of wolves for the ecological balance of the region.
Killing wolves through misplaced zeal threatens to undo decades of progress toward recovery. That’s why it’s vital that the federal government restore protection for wolves in the northern Rockies now.
Amanda Wight contributes to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to stimulating lively conversation about the West. She is a wildlife protection program manager for the Humane Society of the United States.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
denverpost
Phillies name Rob Thomson manager on two-year deal
After guiding the Phillies to their first playoff win since 2010, manager Rob Thomson saw the interim stripped of his title on Monday.
The Phillies announced they had signed Thomson to a two-year deal to remain their manager until 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wildcard berth.
Thomson, 59, took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29.
Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the regular season, finishing third in the National League East behind the Braves and Mets, but still good enough for the Phillies to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.
In the wildcard round, Philadelphia swept the NL Central champion Cardinals in two games at St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to face the Braves in the Division Series, which begins Tuesday at Truist Park.
Thomson is the first Canadian-born coach to lead a team in the playoffs.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff who made it all possible,” Thomson said in a statement. “They are a tremendous group, who have shown resilience and overcome adversity all season to get us to where we are today. I am humbled and honored to continue as manager of this club.’ ‘
Thomson had been the Phillies coach since 2018 before being promoted to interim manager.
He became only the fourth manager in major league history to take charge of a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the playoffs. He joined Dick Howser (1981 with the Royals), Cito Gaston (1989 with the Blue Jays) and Jim Tracy (2009 with the Rockies).
“Over time it became clear that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s performance on the field over the course of the season has certainly reinforced that,” said President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski, in a press release. His calm demeanor and ability to communicate with players and staff has benefited the Phillies greatly and we are delighted to officially name him our manager going forward.
Phillies star Bryce Harper said Monday that Thomson deserves his new contract.
“I think we all got it a bit on (Dombrowski’s) ear. We respect Thomson so much, what he has done for us. He loves this game and works hard and understands what his players need “, said Harper. “He really deserves it. I’m super happy for him.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
espn
