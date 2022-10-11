Candidate forum dates set for Stillwater area

NEW YORK – There are new developments in the horrific stabbing of a Bronx father who was killed on a bus in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Just hours ago, police said they arrested a suspect.

“We moved this from trains, now you’re trying to tell me this is happening on buses,” one commuter said.

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reports, it seems that these days, it doesn’t matter if you take the subway or the bus in New York, you can encounter some kind of violence.

“I mean here we go again. I’m speaking from the heart now,” the commuter said.

“This guy didn’t deserve this,” neighbor Jimmy Pugh said. “He was a nice guy. He didn’t bother anyone, never saw any trouble from him. He was a family member.”

Pugh lives down the hall from Barkley and says Barkley’s family recently endured another tragedy. Coupled with this, this means that her three children no longer have parents.

“His wife just passed away not long ago,” Pugh said.

The neighbors of Lamont Barkley, 55, are in complete disbelief. The father-of-three was stabbed to death on the BX-19 bus in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Sunday night.

“He used to do security in the building,” Barkley neighbor Willie Pope said. “He’s a good friend. You know, he would go to work, come home, bring food for the kids.”

It happened on 149th Street and Gérard Avenue. According to police, a man and a woman argued with Barkley on the bus. Detectives say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times. He and the accomplice fled.

“It’s appalling and it makes people feel unsafe on subways, on buses,” said commuter Alexander Knott.

Police say Ebony Jackson, 42, is now behind bars in connection with Barkley’s stabbing death. She is charged with murder and manslaughter. The other suspect is still at large.

The incident comes as authorities attempt to crack down on crime in transit. The NYPD says transit crime is up 41.6% from the same time last year.

Last Thursday, three people were stabbed in separate attacks on the subway. Only one person has been arrested so far. Over the weekend, there were several other attacks on the subway, including teen gets banged by six men and stabbed on a northbound 6 train on 53rd Street.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, police say a 49-year-old woman was struck in the head by an object thrown by a man. It happened on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue on a northbound 2 train. They call it an unprovoked attack and say the suspect is still at large.

“It scares me, it really scares me. You hear on the news, always something going on, happening. We need to be safer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.