Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Despite Market Uncertainty
Despite facing uncertain conditions, Chainlink (LINK) has displayed a remarkable performance in the last seven days. The cryptocurrency went from $7.05 to testing its $7.9 resistance but failed. However, it left traders and investors with decent profits along the way.
Plus, some analysts are hopeful Chainlink may finally break into the $8 zone. With October being a bullish season for altcoins and Chainlink’s recent Hebys partnership, these predictions seem practical.
Chainlink Meets New Resistance At $8
Chainlink is one of the few cryptos making profits despite the uncertainty in the market. While it experienced some turbulence during the week, Chainlink managed to hold substantial profits for alt traders. The oracle service provider started last week strong at $7.38 floor. However, the next day was rocky for the crypto as it fell sharply to $7.05.
Thankfully, it found support at that level and quickly recovered, gaining back its starting floor on Tuesday. It went on to add some decent gains the rest of the week and even tested $8. However, it found resistance at $7.9 before dropping back. As of writing, Chainlink is trading at $7.5.
Chainlink’s 1D Chart Doesn’t Look So Good.
Chainlink hasn’t been performing well in the last 24 hours despite swimming in profit from last week. LINK is currently down 0.40%, but it was much worse earlier today. The open-source protocol’s token dropped from its $7.55 floor to $7.42, leaving traders with a 1.72% loss. It had earlier climbed to %7.65 and looked like it could keep up the momentum.
As of writing, it has slowly crept back to its flow. However, it’s uncertain how high the crypto will go since the day has been sluggish generally for altcoins. But on a brighter note, LINK has held its end against the two giant cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The coin has gained 0.35% and 0.43% against both tokens.
Plus, it has seen quite a lot of activity in terms of the trading volume. LINK has a trading volume of $293,395,930, an impressive over 29% increase in a week in volume. This growth suggests there might be more room for the altcoin to grow before the trading day ends.
A Good Week For Chainlink In Terms Of Partnerships
The Chainlink community has welcomed some bullish news this week. On Oct. 5, the blockchain company announced its latest partnership with Sigma Two Securities, a systematic liquidity provider and trading business. The partnership brings the latter’s high-quality market data on-chain using Chainlink’s robust decentralized oracles network.
According to the press release, Chainlink will add Sigma Two Securities’ data to its tamper-resistant oracle report. This move will help expand the number of smart-contract use cases relying on financial market aggregation services for data.
In another announcement, Hebys integrated Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on several NFT blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This allows them to effectively distribute NFT randomly on their platform.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside.
At the time of writing, the XRP price trades at $0.52 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 17% profit in the last week. As NewsBTC reported last week, the cryptocurrency broke out of a major downside trendline hinting at future appreciation with a target set at its current levels.
XRP Chills Before Taking Off? Consolidation Might Be Key
In late September, the XRP price was able to reach the middle area of its current levels at $0.55 before beginning a descend to a monthly low at $0.44. As seen in the chart below, as news about a potential settlement in the case against Ripple became public, the cryptocurrency changed the trend breaking above the following pattern.
Before breaking out of that trendline, XRP moved sideways for a while possibly gaining momentum for its upside move. At the time of writing, as BTC and other larger cryptocurrencies lose bullish momentum, the XRP might be on a similar path of consolidation before breaking out.
As pointed out by a pseudonym trader, the $0.50 area is a major resistance for this cryptocurrency as it is a multi-month high that turned into a headwind for any potential rally. Over the weekend, the trader stated the following on XRP and its potential to continue its bullish momentum:
$XRP Still really liking the strength shown by XRP. Watching this LTF triangle right now. Break that and we can attempt the HTF 0.5-0.51 resistance. So be a bit cautious as we’ve not broken out yet. If it does that, we can expect higher.
Macro Factors Might Stand In The Way Of XRP
In the coming days, the crypto market is poised to be impacted by a spike in volatility as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) could reiterate its aggressive monetary policy. Thus, negatively impacting XRP and other digital assets.
If bulls are unable to push beyond the XRP price current levels, then the cryptocurrency might be bound to a re-test of its previous support zone at around $0.49. Data from Material Indicators shows that XRP has a significant ask (sell liquidity) just above its current levels.
In addition, XRP’s price action is currently being sold by most investors with the exception of investors with bid orders of over $100,000. These investor class (whale on the chart below) exercise a lot of influence on the price action and might continue to allow XRP to take a second push higher if they continue to support it by countering selling orders.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25
As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone that has historically been followed by an explosive move in BTC.
The “volatility index” in question is the BitMEX .BVOL index, and according to the exchange, the metric’s value “is the rolling 30 day annualized volatility of the daily 11:30 UTC to 12:00 UTC Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) of Bitcoin / USD.”
Here, the Time Weighted Average Price is calculated using measurements made at 1 minute intervals for a period of half-an-hour.
What this index tells us is how much has the recent BTC price deviated from the average, or more simply, how volatile it has been recently.
High values of the metric suggest the crypto has shown some sharp moves recently, while low ones imply a stale market.
Now, below is a chart that shows how the Bitcoin volatility index’s value has changed during the last few years:
The value of the metric seems to have been quite low in recent days | Source: Alex Krüger on Twitter
As you can see in the graph, the analyst has marked relevant points of trend between the Bitcoin volatility index and the price of the crypto.
It looks like whenever the indicator has dipped below a value of 25, and then subsequently bottomed below the level, the BTC price has seen some significant moves that have made the metric’s value shoot right up.
There have been three instances of this trend during the last few years, two of which involved the price making a bullish move, while the third one a crash.
From the chart, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin volatility index has once again dropped down into this historical zone as the current BVOL value stands at around 24.59.
If the same trend as during the previous instances follows now as well, then the crypto might be heading towards another big move in the near future.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.4k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 9% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has mostly been moving sideways during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com
Weekly Round-Up On Shiba Inu, Where Will Price Be Headed?
- SHIB price struggles on high timeframes despite showing bullish sentiment to trend higher.
- SHIB trades below support as the price looks bearish with the current market state as the price closed the weekly candle below the previous.
- The price of SHIB eyes key support as price trades below 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw some bullish formation as the price broke out of a descending triangle, but the price has struggled to trend higher against tether (USDT). The previous week saw the crypto market cap looking good as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, showed a glimpse of a rally. But this hope was cut short as the weekly candle didn’t look promising as the previous. (Data from Binance)
Crypto Market Update
The crypto market is not looking good like the previous week, as many altcoins and major crypto assets made good strides bouncing off from support. Some altcoins continued with their double-digit gains as many traders glamoured for more of such a week. The new week is reversed, as most crypto assets have shown retracement within the first few days.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite showing some great price movement recently, the price of SHIB on the weekly chart failed to break above the key resistance of $0.0000117 as the price was rejected and continued to fall as the current price of BTC influences SHIB prices.
The price of SHIB retraced to a region of $0.0000107 as the price could be headed to the next support for SHIB. The price of SHIB needed to hold above the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800. With the current bearish structure maintained by the current price, we could see the price retesting the support at $0.00001-$0.00000800.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.0000110.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00001-$0.00000850.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to trade below key resistance as the price attempts hold the sell-off of prices to a region of $0.00001.
The price of SHIB showed strength, rallying from a low of $0.00000750, attempting to break above a descending triangle but facing rejection as the price was pushed below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $0.00001113 corresponds to the prices at 8 and 20 EMA for SHIB on the daily timeframe.
If the price of SHIB breaks below $0.00001, we could see the price retesting $0.00000750 as the next support acting as a key demand zone for prices.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000012.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00000750.
Featured Image From Outlook, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways as October marches on, and the cryptocurrency experiences downside volatility. On low timeframes, the sentiment in the market is neutral with upticks towards the bullish side, but on higher timeframes, BTC has been stuck in the same range for months.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $19,150 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and sideways movement in the last 7 days. BTC’s price remains rangebound in its current levels and with occasional re-test of resistance at $20,500 due to macroeconomic conditions.
Bitcoin Price Sees Spike In Volatility
The Bitcoin price was recently rejected from the $20,500 area as the U.S. economy records higher-than-expected levels of employment and resilience to the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy. The financial institution took over the attention of the financial sector.
The current economic narrative gravitates around the same topics, how far is the Fed willing to go to mitigate inflation, taking markets down with it? And how much pain can the U.S. allies take before the financial institution pivots?
From this main narrative, there are different sub-plots with a potential economic recession taking center stage. In the crypto sector, there are actors already expecting the Bitcoin price to rally as central banks maintain their aggressive approach increasing the chances of breaking key components of the global economy.
In that sense, the upcoming Fed Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this Wednesday might provide more insight into the institution’s strategy. This event is probably driven by the Bitcoin price’s increase in volatility.
In the past, the cryptocurrency has seen similar price action ahead of the event, and bullish price action in the days after. This time the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, might operate as a short-term headwind against the cryptocurrency.
On daily timeframes, the DXY was able to score a new monthly high for October as the currency continues its uptrend. At the time of writing, the dollar seems poised to revisit the area around 115, which could limit the upside potential for the Bitcoin price, and three key global currencies: the Japanese Yen, the Euro, and the British pound.
When Will The Fed Pivot?
In the short term, the Bitcoin price needs to see a retrace in the U.S. dollar to mitigate the downside pressure. As long as the dollar remains strong, risk-on assets and global currencies are likely to trade in the red.
Pressure is already mounting on the Fed to halt their monetary policy and interest rate hike program. From international bodies to hedge funds, the global market is asking for mercy, but the Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell seem adamant.
Despite UN’s call for the Fed to halt hikes, J. Powell seem adamant to taming inflation – with no other objectives. That stance paired with refuelled recession worries, have driven equities down to nearly oversold levels.
7/n
— AndreasStenoLarsen (@AndreasSteno) October 10, 2022
On Wednesday, if the Fed reiterates its position, the Bitcoin price might continue to see downside volatility. In this scenario, traders should watch key support levels at $18,600 and $17,600 to prevent a larger drawdown.
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Growth On Steroids
Activity on the Ethereum blockchain has been higher since the Merge was completed. The steady increase had inadvertently led to the highest growth day on record for Ethereum in the year 2022. The previous high for the year had been back at the beginning of January but the numbers recorded on Saturday, October 8, had effectively crushed the January 3rd numbers.
On-chain data analysis firm, Santiment, said that on October 8th, a total of 135,780 new Ethereum addresses were created. This was 11.1% higher than the numbers from January and is now a new all-time high for the network in 2022.
📈 #Ethereum saw a surge of new addresses created Saturday, with 135,780 new $ETH addresses popping up on the network. This is 11.1% more network growth than the next highest of 2022 (Jan 3rd). Utility rises commonly foreshadow potential asset breakouts. https://t.co/tIRv6sJxJc pic.twitter.com/boA6v5jk8W
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 9, 2022
Perhaps even more interesting than the network growth itself is the project that is being credited for it. A new token called Xen that was created by an ex-Google employee had launched with a novel feature; allowing users to be able to mint their own tokens. Speculations are the new wallet creations were to take advantage of the token launch and mint the Xen tokens, of which more than 400,000 has already been minted so far.
ETH price trending above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Will Ethereum (ETH) Price Rise?
Such considerable growth in a short period of time always works toward a bullish tendency for any digital asset. For Ethereum, this new growth could definitely lead to a breakout in the price. This will likely push the price of the cryptocurrency above $1,500 once more and the deflationary nature of the ETH issuance supports this.
With Xen’s launch, it has accounted for about 42% of the total fee burned by the network. At more than 163 ETH burned in 24 hours, ETH issuance had turned deflationary, with less ETH coming into circulation. If the supply continues to decrease, then it is possible that a breakout will happen for ETH.
However, it is also important to keep in mind that more often than not, the price of Ethereum tends to closely follow that of bitcoin. Since bitcoin has shown no indication of a breakout, it would hinder any possibilities of a rally from ETH, likely stifling its growth. So while the present events may point to a breakout for the second-largest cryptocurrency, it still waits on bitcoin to lead the way.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week
The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
Disclaimer: The picks listed in this article should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your research and never invest more than what you can afford to lose.
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.comFrom the chart, the price of BTC was rejected from $20,400, with bulls trying to push the price above this region, acting as resistance for BTC price.
BTC is currently trading at $19,200 at the point of writing this article. The price of BTC could not break out of the ascending triangle it formed as the price continued to range in the triangle with the hopes of breaking out to the upside. The price of BTC at $18,800 continues to act as support for BTC price; a break below this price could see BTC retesting lower support of $17,700-$17,000.
A breakout above the ascending triangle could see the price rally to a high of $21,500-$22,000.
Price Analysis Of Ethereum (ETH) On The Daily (1D) Chart
Despite the price of Ethereum in recent weeks outperforming BTC after showing a bullish trend ahead of “The Merge,” the price has faced resistance to breaking above $1,400, with the next key support at $1,000 looking more likely for price.
ETH price was rejected from $1,370 with what seems to be a resistance for ETH price to trend higher. The price saw a sell-off to a region of $1,250, with the price bouncing off this region to a high of $1,320.
The price of ETH at the point of writing is $1,325, trading below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
If the ETH price maintains its bearish structure, we could see the price retesting $1,200-$1,000 as a key support region with high demands.
Price Analysis Of Binance Coin (BNB) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB was rejected from its resistance of $290 and is currently trading at $280.
BNB has failed to maintain its bullish structure, a break of about $270 could see the price of BNB retesting the region of $240 as support.
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies – Price Analysis Of Maker DAO (MKR) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of MKR has continued to show bullish trends holding well above the 8 and 20 EMA after a successful break out of the descending triangle creating a more bullish scenario.
With the market looking more stable, we could see MKR retest the region of $1,200. If the price of MKR experiences a sell-off, we could see a price retest of $800 acting as a support area.
Price Analysis Of Polygon (MATIC) On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of MATIC has formed a bullish pattern (ascending triangle) with a potential breakout to the upside; a breakout and close above the ascending triangle would mean the price rallying to a high of $1.
Featured image from zipmex, Charts from TradingView.com
