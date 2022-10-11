MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government filed another lawsuit in the United States on Monday, this time against five U.S. gunsmiths and distributors it says are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico.
Chargers’ Brandon Staley – Was closing in on Keenan Allen after tweet
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley expressed no hesitation Monday about his late-game fourth down decision a day earlier that almost proved costly in a win 30-28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Staley also said he has since met with team captain and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was nursing a hamstring injury at home when he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “WTF are we doing” moments after Staley’s decision.
Hanging on to a two-point lead at FirstEnergy Stadium with 1:14 left, Staley opted to go fourth-and-1 from the Bolts’ 46-yard line. Quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass to receiver Mike Williams remained incomplete. With 1:10 remaining, the Browns took over and advanced the ball 10 yards before kicker Cade York missed a potentially game-winning field goal from 54 yards.
“Since I became the head coach, we’ve become extremely close,” Staley said of Allen. “We met this morning. Anyone who’s been in a competition knows that when you’re not in it, you can feel some form. Keenan’s heart is with me, with us. I understand where he was at this that time because he’s not with his team or in the fire, that’s one less money than he used to be there… We’re going to get closer because of that We’ve already gotten closer this morning.
Allen, a 10-year-old pro and the Bolts’ receptions leader since 2017, has been sidelined since Week 2 and remains “day to day”, according to Staley, upon his return from a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener.
The Chargers (3-2) will face the Denver Broncos (2-3) at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Despite the scrutiny of Allen and pundits, ESPN’s win probability model agreed with Staley’s decision to go on the fourth Sunday. The winning percentage was 84.1%; the punt winning percentage was 78.9%.
“There’s going to be a decision that a majority won’t agree with,” Staley said. “You just have to have belief in what you believe in and be transparent with your process, not feel defensive or insecure about it.”
The Chargers are 5 of 11 on fourth conversions this season (45.5%, ranked 19th in the NFL).
Last season, in Staley’s first time as head coach, the Bolts converted a league-high 22 times on fourth down on 34 attempts (64.7%, tied for fourth).
“It’s no surprise,” running back Austin Ekeler, who had 199 all-purpose yards on Sunday, said of Staley’s decision to go for it. “I mean, it’s always Brandon Staley we’re talking about here, and we saw everything we did last year, and so it showed in that moment where he believed in us. He said that we had some really good hits, and he gave us the opportunity to go for 1 yard and we missed.”
The Chargers gained a season-high 465 yards against the Browns, which included a season-high 10 catches for 134 yards for Williams, who was targeted on fourth down.
“We wanted to end this game with our attack on the pitch,” Staley said. “They had played a whale of a game. We liked our away game and that’s what I thought was the best decision for us at that time.”
On Monday, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who was part of a major Bolts defense overhaul this offseason that included the addition of rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback JC Jackson, expressed no no reservations about Staley’s choice to give the offense one last chance. rather than kicking and relying on defense to win the game.
“At the end of the day, Coach Staley makes the decisions because he’s the coach and he knows,” Joseph-Day said. “I will never question this man. I will never question his decisions because he has a reason. That’s why he’s the head coach. … I’m going to ride with him regardless.”
The Browns ran five plays before attempting a game-winning field goal from 54 yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 1 of 4 for 10 yards and running back Kareem Hunt was stopped without gain by Derwin James Jr. in the series.
“The way our offense was playing in that game gave me total confidence in the game, and the way our defense was defending in the passing game, their kicker, all those good things. I mean it has considered,” Staley said. “But we trusted our attack to play and, uh, that’s the decision I made and I felt like it was the right one.”
Mexico files second lawsuit against US arms traffickers
“We’re prosecuting them because there’s clearly a pattern, we argue that it’s obvious there’s arms trafficking and it’s known that those guns are going into our country,” Ebrard said.
Ebrard promised last week that the new lawsuit would target gun shops or dealers in US border states who sell guns to “straw” buyers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the guns to Mexico.
Mexico is suing for unspecified damages and to require gun stores to hire independent monitors to ensure U.S. federal laws are followed in gun purchases.
Alejandro Celorio Alcántara, legal adviser to Mexico’s foreign relations department, said Mexico chose “the five worst stores” to name in the lawsuit, including three arms outlets in Tucson, one in Phoenix and one in Yuma. , Arizona.
“They don’t pay attention when they sell products, so they allow straw buyers to buy weapons,” Celorio Alcántara said, adding that they have sold several weapons, several times to some buyers. “We say they are negligent and facilitate straw buyers, to the point of being complicit.”
He claimed US criminal investigations traced gun purchases to stores, and said there was evidence that stores failed to file required information about some purchases.
“The main argument in our lawsuit is that these companies are part of a criminal enterprise, a mechanism, to allow criminals and cartels in Mexico to use their weapons,” Celorio Alcántara said.
He said the first hearing on the lawsuit may not take place until the summer.
Ebrard said about 60% of guns seized in Mexico in recent years were believed to have been sold in 10 US counties, mostly along the border. Mexico has very strict restrictions on the possession of weapons, but the violence of the drug cartels has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the country in recent years.
“We’re going to show that many of these outlets where they’re selling these products in the counties that I mentioned are dealing with straw buyers, and criminal charges need to be laid,” Ebrard said last week during an interview. an appearance before the Mexican Senate.
A recently enacted US law defines the purchase of straw as a felony and provides for penalties of up to 15 to 25 years if the offense is related to drug trafficking.
Celorio Alcántara said this is a key difference between this lawsuit and Mexico’s earlier lawsuit: In the Arizona lawsuit, Mexico is claiming a violation of US laws.
The announcement comes days after a US federal judge dismissed Mexico’s first lawsuit against US arms manufacturers. Mexico has announced that it will appeal this decision.
The judge ruled that Mexico’s claims against gunmakers did not overcome the broad protection afforded to gunmakers by the lawful lawful arms trade protection law passed in 2005.
The law protects gun manufacturers from damage “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm.
Mexico was seeking at least $10 billion in compensation, but legal experts had viewed the lawsuit as a long shot.
The Mexican government estimates that 70% of arms trafficked into Mexico come from the United States, according to the Foreign Ministry. He said that in 2019 alone, at least 17,000 homicides in Mexico were linked to arms trafficking.
Cléopatre Darleux: “We need testimonials from sports mothers” – Bretagne
You talk about your motherhood at length in this book. Why is it important for a top athlete to testify?
We are in a bit of a transition period. For a long time, reconciling motherhood and a sporting career did not seem possible. Five years ago, it was less frequent. From now on, more and more sports mothers are quickly returning to the highest level. We need testimonials to show that it is feasible. Before, we had few examples, firstly, because we knew fewer sportswomen and also because the conditions in which we now practice our profession have changed, even if it remains very complicated for women compared to men. . For us, it’s a year off and you don’t really know how to announce it to the club.
Is it also a strength in a player’s life?
There is a positive side. Admittedly, it’s hard when you’re away, but when you’re there, it’s great. I have a very fulfilling life. I don’t have time to think about the hand outside. If it went badly on the pitch, I have my daughter, my husband, lots of things to do. Unlike the foreign players from my club in Brest who sometimes go around in circles in their apartment dwelling on things. Me, I have a balance, really.
Your book shows that the affective life of sportswomen, notably less paid than men, is more difficult to manage with club changes…
Everyone has a more or less stable career. But when men change clubs, women follow them more easily. For women who join another club, often their relationship turns into a long-distance relationship. It’s more complicated. This is why there are still few players with a rather stable life, with children, compared to the players.
You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. First I continued on the euphoria, then I didn’t feel like it at all
Has coming from a large family shaped your character as a sportswoman?
We were five brothers and sisters and we also had four half-brothers. It was a bit of a competition to exist. The fact of being numerous obliges to stand out. Each has its own character. Me, I had a hell of a lot of it. I was in the middle between my two big sisters and my two little brothers, they were often combined each in pairs.
We also learn that you went through months of blues after the Olympic coronation in Tokyo last year…
I had a real backlash after the Olympics. Already, it has been a very scary year with tests all the time, empty rooms. And since it was both the Euro 2020 season (in December, editor’s note) and the Olympics, I wanted to give it my all. I was super efficient in the France team but also in club. We also had a great season in Brest (championship title and Champions League finalist, editor’s note). But, after the club season, we didn’t have a break: we went directly to the preparation of the France team. And, after these two months in blue until the gold medal, we had only eight days off before resuming at the club. You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. At first I continued on the euphoria then I didn’t feel like it at all.
Was it the World Championship in December 2021 that revived you?
Before the World Cup, there were three months during which I really wanted to stop handball. On the eve of leaving for the preparation camp, I was crying because I didn’t want to leave. I went there anyway and I often saw the psychologist of the France team (the Federation has had one since 2016, editor’s note). By trying to work on this every day, little by little, I found the desire. To really be very, very efficient, it requires a state of mind and energy at all levels, even in food.
“Live according to your values like Cléopatre Darleux”, to be published this Tuesday, October 11, by Leduc editions. This book offers an original format combining biographical narrative and food, sports and leisure routines, halfway between testimony and guide.
1,500 Teamsters members at University of Minnesota campuses authorize strike
About 1,500 workers at the five University of Minnesota campuses are set to strike later this month.
Members of Teamsters Local 320, which represents custodians, cooks, mechanics, groundskeepers and other staff, voted by a 93% margin to authorize a strike. Union leaders counted the votes and announced the result Monday.
They’ll file the proper paperwork with Minnesota’s Bureau of Mediation Services and formally notify the university Tuesday, which begins a 10-day, state-mandated “cooling-off period.” After that, a strike could begin.
“We’re not excited that we’re at this point in our bargaining,” Brian Aldes, the local’s secretary treasurer and principal officer, told reporters Monday afternoon. “We’ve always approached our bargaining with the intent of reaching a mutual agreement that meets the needs of the people represented by the Teamsters.”
Aldes told Forum News Service that state administrators will “probably” order the union back to the bargaining table during the cooling-off period.
“We’re willing to go back to the table,” he said, “but I’m not going to beg these people to go back to the table.”
The strike vote comes about a week after the university system and union sparred online.
The university’s most recent offer would mean a 3.85% across-the-board wage increase plus further increases for specific types of jobs, Kenneth Horstman, the U’s vice president for human resources, said in a Friday email to students, staff and faculty.
That would mean a 5% average wage increase for Teamsters members, Horstman said, and would bring the average union members’ hourly starting wage to $21.67 per hour — a 7.3% increase.
But union staff said Horstman’s email is misleading. And they said that the university’s proposed wage increase does not keep up with inflation. Also at issue is the U’s proposal to waive state-mandated negotiations on health insurance in future contract negotiations.
The superintendent of the Uvalde school announces his retirement
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary students and two teachers last May announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife’s Facebook page.
In the statement posted on Donna Goates Harrell’s Facebook page, Uvalde School Superintendent Hal Harrell said he will remain in the role throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.
The Facebook post was first reported by CNN. The superintendent asked his wife “to post this message since he does not have Facebook”.
Harrell, the Uvalde School Board and other school district officials have come under heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in which officers cleared a shooter with a sniper rifle. type AR-15 to stay in a fourth grade classroom for more than 70 minutes. .
“My heart was broken on May 24 and I will always pray for every precious life that was tragically taken and for their families,” the Facebook post said.
“My wife and I love you all and this community we both grew up in, so this decision has been difficult for us. I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for over 30 years, all of whom have been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are taken after careful consideration and are entirely my choice,” Harrell said in the post.
“I’m really grateful for your support and best wishes,” Harrell said.
The Uvalde school board was due to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday night.
The announcement came a week after Uvalde School District officials suspended the school district’s entire police force. The move came a day after the district fired a former state trooper after it was revealed that she not only was on the campus of Robb Elementary School during the attack on May as a Texas state trooper, but that she was also under investigation for her actions that day.
The fact that all of the developments occurred a month into the new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure the families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed earlier this year have placed on the district.
St. Paul boy, 12, seriously injured in northern Minnesota hunting accident, authorities say
MOTLEY, Minn. — A 12-year-old St. Paul boy suffered a life-threatening injury Sunday after he was shot in northern Minnesota while squirrel hunting with family members.
The Cass County sheriff’s office responded to the incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to the report, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.
Deputies and first responders began first aid and transported the boy from the wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet emergency medical personnel.
Lifesaving measures were continued and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter. From there, the victim went to a Twin Cities area hospital with a life-threatening injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation indicates the incident was the result of a hunting accident. It remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
CSU Rams believe playing for each other, selflessness makes them better – The Denver Post
With the No. 1 win now behind them for Colorado State Football Team and coach Jay Norvell, the Rams believe they are on course for a better second half of the season than the first.
It starts with the atmosphere and attitude surrounding the team, which has been in flux in the first six weeks of the season, with nearly a dozen players leaving the squad.
Norvell and the players believe it brought them together and played a big role in their 17-14 win over Nevada on Friday.
“It was the first time this season that I saw them playing so hard, for each other and playing selflessly,” Norvell said. “So that’s definitely something to build on. Our first conference game, playing on the road, playing in a tough environment and withstanding adversity and finishing, I think there’s a lot on which we can build.
As losses piled up at the start of the season, players began to leave. The two players who had been with the program for a few years and a few who had just joined made the decision to pursue their careers elsewhere.
From veterans like running back David Bailey and receivers Ty McCullough and Dante Wright to receiver Melquan Stovall, who came from Nevada with Norvell, the exodus began and continued through last Saturday’s win.
But Norvell doesn’t see it as a bad thing. In fact, he thinks that as the locker room shrinks and the players who want to be there and want to compete with him, that will be a positive thing in the long run.
“I pushed this team to try to show me their soul,” Norvell said. “You can’t play this game unless you play it for the love of your teammates. I just thought we were really selfish in pre-season. I thought we were a selfish team. I didn’t think that we were really playing for each other. I think we had a lot of guys who had a lot of different agendas besides CSU football, really.
“We don’t have many of those guys in the team anymore. And I think the kids here have a genuine care and love for each other and it shows. I was so proud of them. They played extremely hard for each other.
The post-match locker room celebration showed exactly what Norvell was talking about. With all the distractions of playing in Nevada, where he had coached for five years, and Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson calling out Norvell and his team for telling players to join him at CSU, skip the team game or even to enter the NFL. repechage, the team rallied behind their coach for an emotional victory in an emotional game.
Defensive back Henry Blackburn said the team not only wanted to win for Norvell, but they wanted to win for themselves as they embark on a journey without several of the players they started the season with.
“All these guys, they all have their reasons, and honestly, I don’t care,” Blackburn said. “I care about the guys who are here and we care about each other. We want to be around guys who want to be here, who want to be different, who want to make changes here. We don’t want guys on the team who are one foot in, one foot out, who aren’t going to give their all, who are going to have a different agenda. We only want guys on this team who are badass.
“The beautiful thing about football is that it doesn’t build character, it exposes character. When things got tough here we saw a lot of guys give up. I’m honestly happy that we got rid of those kind of guys. Because now we can see who’s really tough and who’s really about it. It’s something that I consider a blessing in disguise. We went 0-4 for start the season, but we got rid of the guys who weren’t really bought at the start.
The players believe that with these players gone and the bonds that form between the players who stayed, who want to be here as Norvell said, good things are going to happen.
It started on Saturday in Nevada and now that the team has a win under their belt, the players are hoping for more good things to come as the season progresses as there are still some very tough opponents on the schedule.
Now that they have a taste of victory, they want more.
“It was very exciting,” first-year receiver Justus Ross-Simmons said. “Now that I know what it’s like to win, I want to keep winning and pushing hard in training and executing in games.”
