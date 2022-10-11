Cléopatre Darleux: “We need testimonials from sports mothers” – Bretagne

Newsletter Sign-Up
We are in a bit of a transition period. For a long time, reconciling motherhood and a sporting career did not seem possible. Five years ago, it was less frequent. From now on, more and more sports mothers are quickly returning to the highest level. We need testimonials to show that it is feasible. Before, we had few examples, firstly, because we knew fewer sportswomen and also because the conditions in which we now practice our profession have changed, even if it remains very complicated for women compared to men. . For us, it’s a year off and you don’t really know how to announce it to the club.
There is a positive side. Admittedly, it’s hard when you’re away, but when you’re there, it’s great. I have a very fulfilling life. I don’t have time to think about the hand outside. If it went badly on the pitch, I have my daughter, my husband, lots of things to do. Unlike the foreign players from my club in Brest who sometimes go around in circles in their apartment dwelling on things. Me, I have a balance, really.
Everyone has a more or less stable career. But when men change clubs, women follow them more easily. For women who join another club, often their relationship turns into a long-distance relationship. It’s more complicated. This is why there are still few players with a rather stable life, with children, compared to the players.
You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. First I continued on the euphoria, then I didn’t feel like it at all
We were five brothers and sisters and we also had four half-brothers. It was a bit of a competition to exist. The fact of being numerous obliges to stand out. Each has its own character. Me, I had a hell of a lot of it. I was in the middle between my two big sisters and my two little brothers, they were often combined each in pairs.
I had a real backlash after the Olympics. Already, it has been a very scary year with tests all the time, empty rooms. And since it was both the Euro 2020 season (in December, editor’s note) and the Olympics, I wanted to give it my all. I was super efficient in the France team but also in club. We also had a great season in Brest (championship title and Champions League finalist, editor’s note). But, after the club season, we didn’t have a break: we went directly to the preparation of the France team. And, after these two months in blue until the gold medal, we had only eight days off before resuming at the club. You fulfill your lifelong goal of winning the Olympics, and you don’t have time to enjoy it. At first I continued on the euphoria then I didn’t feel like it at all.
Before the World Cup, there were three months during which I really wanted to stop handball. On the eve of leaving for the preparation camp, I was crying because I didn’t want to leave. I went there anyway and I often saw the psychologist of the France team (the Federation has had one since 2016, editor’s note). By trying to work on this every day, little by little, I found the desire. To really be very, very efficient, it requires a state of mind and energy at all levels, even in food.
“Live according to your values like Cléopatre Darleux”, to be published this Tuesday, October 11, by Leduc editions. This book offers an original format combining biographical narrative and food, sports and leisure routines, halfway between testimony and guide.
About 1,500 workers at the five University of Minnesota campuses are set to strike later this month.
Members of Teamsters Local 320, which represents custodians, cooks, mechanics, groundskeepers and other staff, voted by a 93% margin to authorize a strike. Union leaders counted the votes and announced the result Monday.
They’ll file the proper paperwork with Minnesota’s Bureau of Mediation Services and formally notify the university Tuesday, which begins a 10-day, state-mandated “cooling-off period.” After that, a strike could begin.
“We’re not excited that we’re at this point in our bargaining,” Brian Aldes, the local’s secretary treasurer and principal officer, told reporters Monday afternoon. “We’ve always approached our bargaining with the intent of reaching a mutual agreement that meets the needs of the people represented by the Teamsters.”
Aldes told Forum News Service that state administrators will “probably” order the union back to the bargaining table during the cooling-off period.
“We’re willing to go back to the table,” he said, “but I’m not going to beg these people to go back to the table.”
The strike vote comes about a week after the university system and union sparred online.
The university’s most recent offer would mean a 3.85% across-the-board wage increase plus further increases for specific types of jobs, Kenneth Horstman, the U’s vice president for human resources, said in a Friday email to students, staff and faculty.
That would mean a 5% average wage increase for Teamsters members, Horstman said, and would bring the average union members’ hourly starting wage to $21.67 per hour — a 7.3% increase.
But union staff said Horstman’s email is misleading. And they said that the university’s proposed wage increase does not keep up with inflation. Also at issue is the U’s proposal to waive state-mandated negotiations on health insurance in future contract negotiations.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary students and two teachers last May announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife’s Facebook page.
In the statement posted on Donna Goates Harrell’s Facebook page, Uvalde School Superintendent Hal Harrell said he will remain in the role throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.
The Facebook post was first reported by CNN. The superintendent asked his wife “to post this message since he does not have Facebook”.
Harrell, the Uvalde School Board and other school district officials have come under heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre in which officers cleared a shooter with a sniper rifle. type AR-15 to stay in a fourth grade classroom for more than 70 minutes. .
“My heart was broken on May 24 and I will always pray for every precious life that was tragically taken and for their families,” the Facebook post said.
“My wife and I love you all and this community we both grew up in, so this decision has been difficult for us. I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for over 30 years, all of whom have been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are taken after careful consideration and are entirely my choice,” Harrell said in the post.
“I’m really grateful for your support and best wishes,” Harrell said.
The Uvalde school board was due to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday night.
The announcement came a week after Uvalde School District officials suspended the school district’s entire police force. The move came a day after the district fired a former state trooper after it was revealed that she not only was on the campus of Robb Elementary School during the attack on May as a Texas state trooper, but that she was also under investigation for her actions that day.
The fact that all of the developments occurred a month into the new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure the families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed earlier this year have placed on the district.
MOTLEY, Minn. — A 12-year-old St. Paul boy suffered a life-threatening injury Sunday after he was shot in northern Minnesota while squirrel hunting with family members.
The Cass County sheriff’s office responded to the incident, reported at 8:19 a.m. in Moose Lake Township, north of Motley. According to the report, a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels on public land in the area when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.
Deputies and first responders began first aid and transported the boy from the wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet emergency medical personnel.
Lifesaving measures were continued and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter. From there, the victim went to a Twin Cities area hospital with a life-threatening injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
The investigation indicates the incident was the result of a hunting accident. It remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.
With the No. 1 win now behind them for Colorado State Football Team and coach Jay Norvell, the Rams believe they are on course for a better second half of the season than the first.
It starts with the atmosphere and attitude surrounding the team, which has been in flux in the first six weeks of the season, with nearly a dozen players leaving the squad.
Norvell and the players believe it brought them together and played a big role in their 17-14 win over Nevada on Friday.
“It was the first time this season that I saw them playing so hard, for each other and playing selflessly,” Norvell said. “So that’s definitely something to build on. Our first conference game, playing on the road, playing in a tough environment and withstanding adversity and finishing, I think there’s a lot on which we can build.
As losses piled up at the start of the season, players began to leave. The two players who had been with the program for a few years and a few who had just joined made the decision to pursue their careers elsewhere.
From veterans like running back David Bailey and receivers Ty McCullough and Dante Wright to receiver Melquan Stovall, who came from Nevada with Norvell, the exodus began and continued through last Saturday’s win.
But Norvell doesn’t see it as a bad thing. In fact, he thinks that as the locker room shrinks and the players who want to be there and want to compete with him, that will be a positive thing in the long run.
“I pushed this team to try to show me their soul,” Norvell said. “You can’t play this game unless you play it for the love of your teammates. I just thought we were really selfish in pre-season. I thought we were a selfish team. I didn’t think that we were really playing for each other. I think we had a lot of guys who had a lot of different agendas besides CSU football, really.
“We don’t have many of those guys in the team anymore. And I think the kids here have a genuine care and love for each other and it shows. I was so proud of them. They played extremely hard for each other.
The post-match locker room celebration showed exactly what Norvell was talking about. With all the distractions of playing in Nevada, where he had coached for five years, and Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson calling out Norvell and his team for telling players to join him at CSU, skip the team game or even to enter the NFL. repechage, the team rallied behind their coach for an emotional victory in an emotional game.
Defensive back Henry Blackburn said the team not only wanted to win for Norvell, but they wanted to win for themselves as they embark on a journey without several of the players they started the season with.
“All these guys, they all have their reasons, and honestly, I don’t care,” Blackburn said. “I care about the guys who are here and we care about each other. We want to be around guys who want to be here, who want to be different, who want to make changes here. We don’t want guys on the team who are one foot in, one foot out, who aren’t going to give their all, who are going to have a different agenda. We only want guys on this team who are badass.
“The beautiful thing about football is that it doesn’t build character, it exposes character. When things got tough here we saw a lot of guys give up. I’m honestly happy that we got rid of those kind of guys. Because now we can see who’s really tough and who’s really about it. It’s something that I consider a blessing in disguise. We went 0-4 for start the season, but we got rid of the guys who weren’t really bought at the start.
The players believe that with these players gone and the bonds that form between the players who stayed, who want to be here as Norvell said, good things are going to happen.
It started on Saturday in Nevada and now that the team has a win under their belt, the players are hoping for more good things to come as the season progresses as there are still some very tough opponents on the schedule.
Now that they have a taste of victory, they want more.
“It was very exciting,” first-year receiver Justus Ross-Simmons said. “Now that I know what it’s like to win, I want to keep winning and pushing hard in training and executing in games.”
Exotic animals, such as lions and tigers, belong in their natural habitats and not in private hands as pets. By their very nature, these animals are wild and potentially dangerous, and as such do not adapt well to a captive environment. No matter how tempting it is to cuddle or pet such wild animals, it’s never a good idea to go near them. Now a chilling video recalling this same fact is going viral on the internet.
The clip, shared by a user named @basit_ayan_2748, showed an interaction between a man and two lion cubs. In the video, as the baby lions were seen sitting on the trunk of a car, a man standing nearby was seen calmly petting them with his bare hands. However, seconds later, it was one of the cubs’ aggressive reactions that was terrifying enough to cause the man to take a step back.
Watch the video below:
In the clip, as the man was petting the baby lions, one of the cubs charged him to attack. Fortunately, the wildcat’s attempt failed. However, moments later, the man again moved forward to grab the lion, as he climbed onto the roof of the car.
The clip was shared late last month and has since garnered over 274,000 likes and over three million views. In the comments section, netizens pointed out the dangers of such acts and also claimed that exotic pets are not toys to play with.
Viral video | Group of men try to take selfie with tiger, bureaucrat shares warning
“That’s stupid,” wrote one user. “Where is the thumbs down button,” said another. A third commented: ‘this is so dangerous, please don’t try again’, while a fourth added: ‘this is animal abuse’. “Tiger/lions/leopard/jaguar All animals are wild animals, not pets,” said the fifth.
The location where this video was shot is not yet known.
Click for more new trends
Former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has revealed he believes he will retire early for fear of the pressure he will face in his career.
The German also admitted he used to vomit before games due to nervousness, as he discussed the importance of understanding and talking about emotions in an interview with the Premier League.
The former Gunners defender spoke to radio host and lifelong Arsenal fan Roman Kemp about tackling mental wellbeing in football as part of World Mental Health Day.
When asked if he himself suffered, Mertesacker, who is currently Arsenal’s academy manager, said: “I mean, yeah, seriously, you know, I’ve been affected.
“You know, not just myself thinking ‘What am I doing here?’ You know, when does it all end?
“I’ve been in the game for 15 years as a professional you know, and even at the start of it I remember teammates saying I told them I’m going to quit. [playing football] at 27 because I predicted the pressure.
“It’s not easy to take.”
Mertesacker played 221 games for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups and also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.
But behind the trophies and impressive career, the 38-year-old said he struggled to deal with the mental weight of playing at the top of football and even suffered physical side effects.
“What is it about football that makes footballers constantly want to hide from the public? Everyone feels like it could weaken your position,” he added.
He continued: “Similar to me. I was throwing up before games, just before the game started. It’s crazy when you think about the amount of pressure that needs to be released.
“I took it as part of the game, playing in front of 60,000, there’s an element of pressure.
Mertesacker recognizes that it is important to feel that you can lean on your teammates in difficult times.
After losing his Hannover 96 teammate, the late Robert Enke, to suicide, the German still encourages players to speak out.
And he believes that when players start to open up about the issues they face, their performance on the pitch also improves.
“I felt comfortable at the start of the match and I relied on my teammates. It’s powerful to say you’re not being targeted,” he said.
“So I think we have to make sure that we have, you know, a group of people who are strong together, that’s what we believe. That’s why it’s the greatest team sport that’s ever was created.
“I think we should slowly be in a position where we open up about our feelings and make sure we let them out to be more free on the football pitch.
“Obviously there will be disappointing moments. There will be exits from the academy, there will be losses where we will have to recover.
“That will be part of it. But the conversation around it is absolutely essential.
