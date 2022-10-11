News
Comedian Ariel Elias drinks beer thrown by heckler demanding to know if she voted for Donald Trump
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Comedian Ariel Elias said her hands were shaking, but she didn’t show it, when someone in the audience at a New Jersey club threw a beer at her over the weekend.
A viral video of the incident shows Elias picking up the can, drinking the beer and the audience roaring in applause.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with Elias about how she stayed calm to handle the politically charged rowdy.
“Were you as calm, cool and serene on the inside as you seemed on the outside? Bauman asked.
“No, I had so much adrenaline and I was trying to breathe, get a rhythm, not let anyone see my hands were shaking,” Elias said.
Elias was doing stand-up Saturday night at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach. As she often does, she asked if anyone in the crowd had a question for her.
A woman did.
“Did you vote for Donald Trump? asked the woman.
“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.
Elias tried to change the subject, but the rowdy persisted.
“I wasn’t talking politics at all. So it was just like, ‘Oh, you’re clearly looking for a fight,’” Elias told CBS2.
The woman in the audience said, “I can just tell by your jokes, you voted for Biden.”
“Okay. I can tell by the fact that you’re still talking when nobody wants you to vote for Trump,” Elias told the woman.
Dino Ibelli, the owner of the club, then walked towards the heckler.
“I said ‘Look, this isn’t about you anymore. You have to keep quiet or you have to go,’” Ibelli said.
The woman came out. Then, according to Ibelli, a man she was with threw away the unopened beer can and fled.
Ibelli said the guy who threw the beer was sitting in the very back, meaning he threw it over people’s heads in the audience before almost hitting Elias.
There was no bouncer at the club that night, but Ibelli said a bouncer wouldn’t have changed much.
“If someone throws something, what do you do? Ibelli said. “It’s not like the Chris Rock and Will Smith situation, and you see the 30 second walk to the stage.”
Elias said she never worried about physical violence on stage in her 11 years as a stand-up comedian before that.
“I think the public is so much more drunk than before. I think COVID has really taught people how to drink,” Elias said. “We’ve all been so locked away for so long and we couldn’t interact with each other and we had to bury all of these emotions and all of these feelings and all of this trauma. So now people are acting on impulse.”
Ibelli has filed a police report and plans to press charges. Elias is ready to go back on stage.
Fetterman helped free man convicted of murdering elderly woman
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman passed a crucial vote that led to the release of a man convicted of first-degree murder in the 1969 murder of an elderly woman.
In December, Fetterman, who chairs the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, voted with the rest of the board to release Edward Silvis, fulfilling the unanimous vote requirement to recommend clemency. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf granted Silvis’ request on February 15, releasing him from prison.
Silvis, now 82, was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Alice Siggins, 87, a retired teacher, in an attempted robbery at her County home. ‘Armstrong on April 12, 1969.
Silvis was charged with shooting Siggins once with a rifle before fleeing without taking any money, PennLive.com previously reported. Silvis reportedly turned himself in to state police the same evening.
FETTERMAN CAST A VOTE IN FAILED BID TO RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING WOMAN WITH SCISSORS; DA SPEAK
PennLive.com reported in 2016 that Silvis tried five unsuccessful times to convince the courts to let him out of jail.
At Silvis’ public hearing in December, Marsha Grayson, who represents victims on the Pardons Commission, was vacant and did not vote.
According to the Amistad billa progressive Philadelphia law firm, the Armstrong County District Attorney attended the hearing opposing Silvis’ clemency request, while the Department of Corrections provided support.
Fetterman campaign spokesman Joe Calvello on Monday defended Fetterman’s vote for clemency.
“John’s record on the Board of Pardons has been widely praised by Democrats and Republicans alike,” Calvello told Fox News Digital. “John saved taxpayers money and took an unbiased approach to every case he reviewed, voting to deny hundreds of pardon and commutation cases while siding with the experts in enforcement. the law almost 90% of the time.”
“This individual has not had a single instance of misconduct in his 52 years in prison,” Calvello continued, referring to Silvis. “The request was supported by the Department of Corrections, and the Clemency Board’s vote to recommend clemency in this case was unanimous, with Attorney General Shapiro and corrections expert Harris Gubernick voting yes and Governor Wolf signing the commutation.”
SENATE CANDIDATE DEM FETTERMAN PUSHED TO RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF FATALLY SHOOTING, STABING VICTIM
Fetterman’s crime record has come under scrutiny as his race against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz continues to tighten. Fetterman, who once had a sizable lead over Oz, is now just 3.7 percentage points ahead, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.
Fetterman voted last year in an unsuccessful attempt to free Alexis Rodriguez, who was convicted of murdering the 17-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer in 1989.
In March last year, Fetterman voted alone in an unsuccessful attempt to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors.
Fetterman also lobbied successfully for the early release of Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second degree murder in a 1973 York County murder.
Powerball jackpot hits $420 million
The money keeps piling up for the Powerball jackpot!
Powerball players live to see another draw as the jackpot hits $420 million after there were no winners on Monday night.
But there are a few newly minted millionaires waking up today.
Three lucky players from Florida, Illinois and Minnesota bought million dollar winning tickets.
A fourth winner from Iowa will claim $2 million after hitting big on the power play.
Monday night’s Powerball numbers were: 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22. The Powerball was 11.
The next Powerball draw is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET.
Lottery players also have another chance to win tonight with the $445 million Mega Millions draw at 11 p.m. ET.
As the two jackpots climb, the lotto craze comes back to everyone’s mind.
In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans racing to buy tickets for the third-biggest prize in Mega Millions history.
Last month, these winners came forward to claim their prizes after weeks in America waiting longingly to find out who won the money that changed their lives.
Under Illinois lottery rules, winners do not have to reveal their identity to the public.
The winners had a full year to claim the prize, but only 60 days – or until September 27 – for their choice to get the $780.5 million lump sum.
Here is an overview of the 10 biggest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Loop nightclub – NBC Chicago
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning.
Chicago police say Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the murder, which occurred Sunday morning in the 400 block of South Wells.
Police allege Turnipseed got into a fight with a 38-year-old man outside a club at around 1.36am
During this altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other individual in the chest. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were able to arrest the suspect at the scene and he was charged with murder on Monday.
Turnipseed will appear before a judge on Tuesday for a bail hearing, according to Chicago police.
JP Morgan’s Dimon urges US to pump more oil amid global energy crisis
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis.
- Energy prices rose sharply after the major Russian exporter invaded Ukraine in February.
- The United States has huge energy reserves, but exports are reaching their upper limits.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said the United States should pump more oil amid the global energy crisis, just days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, agreed to a reduction in production equivalent to 2% of global supply.
“Obviously America has to take a real leadership role — America is the producer of swing, not Saudi Arabia,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview Monday. “And we should have done it right from March. It’s almost too late to do it right, because obviously it’s a longer-term investment.”
Energy prices rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. Fears of a worsening energy crisis have intensified in recent months after Russia began cutting off Europe’s natural gas supply – a development Dimon called “rather predictable”.
“In my opinion, America should have pumped more oil and gas,” he told CNBC.
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer, producing 18.9 million barrels of fuel per day, according to the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. However, the United States is also the largest consumer of oil in the world, so exports are limited.
By comparison, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the main exporter, produces 10.8 million barrels of oil a day, but consumes only 3.2 million a day, exporting the rest, said the EIA.
And while the United States has huge energy reserves, industry exports are peaking and cannot be boosted overnight, U.S. shale producers told the Financial Times over the past few weeks. last months.
Dimon’s comments came days after OPEC and its allies agreed to drastically cut oil production in response to a weaker global economy. The White House said US President Joe Biden was “disappointed by this short-sighted decision”.
Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, echoed that sentiment and told the FT in an interview on Sunday that OPEC’s move was “unnecessary and reckless”. She was speaking ahead of the ongoing annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week, where soaring inflation will be a key talking point.
Dimon told CNBC that there is now a longer-term problem of the world not producing enough oil and gas, so reduce the use of coal and switch to renewable energy. Describing the issue as “critical”, he said “it should be treated almost like a war issue at this point, nothing less”, he added.
In the same interview, Dimon gave a grim forecast for the economy, predicting a recession for the United States in the next six to nine months.
Sean Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Actress dies at Malibu home
Sean Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan dies at 94: Legendary actress who starred in Little House on the Prairie and Bonanza dies at her Malibu home
- Eileen Ryan died Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star said
- The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean Penn, 62
- She also had musician Michael Penn, 64, and the late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40.
- Ryan was married to actor and director Leo Penn from 1957 until his death
- The actress would have turned 95 in one week on October 16
Sean Penn’s mother, Eileen Ryan, died Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star said.
The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40.
Ryan was married to actor and director Leo Penn from 1957 until his death in 1998, with the marriage two months after they met.
The theater-trained actress would have turned 95 in one week on October 16.
Rest in peace: Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at her Malibu home, a rep for the star has announced
The legendary actress was the mother of actor Sean Penn, 62, musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who died in 2006 aged 40. photographed with Sean in 2007
Ryan has often attended red carpet events with his son and friends, such as Julia Roberts.
The artist’s first television appearance was on the Goodyear Television drama series Playhouse in 1955.
Before that, she appeared on Broadway, making her debut in Sing Till Tomorrow in 1953 at age 25 and later in Comes a Day in 1958.
Eileen regularly appeared on TV shows and was often directed by her husband on episodes of shows like Bonanza, Cannon and Little House on the Prairie.
Family: Eileen and her son Sean shared a professional life, working together on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam, among others; photographed in 2004
More Friends: Julia Roberts, Sean’s friend, with Ryan at the 3rd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala to benefit J/P HRO in 2014
Oh no: Ryan is seen with David Arquette in the 2002 film Eight Legged Freaks
She and their son Sean also shared a professional life, working together on The Indian Runner, All the King’s Men and I Am Sam, among others.
But before sharing the screen with her son, she put her acting career on hiatus to be a full-time mum for a few years.
In 1986, however, she played the on-screen grandmother to her sons Sean and Chris in At Close Range.
She last appeared in Warren Beatty’s romantic comedy-drama Rules Don’t Apply in 2016.
Eileen’s cause of death was not shared by reps.
Family connection: Ryan with Robin Wright and Sean at the Oscars in 2004
Together: Ryan (pictured fourth from right) was part of the cast of 1989 Parenthood with stars including Keanu Reeves, Joaquin Phoenix, Rick Moranis, Dianne Weist, Mary Steenburgen and Steve Martin
News
Victim injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND — One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in a West Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of 37th Street in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Soon after, other officers quickly learned that a victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest had arrived at the hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately available Monday evening.
Investigators said they do not yet have any grounds or suspects in custody, and have not released any suspects or associated vehicle descriptions.
For information leading to a suspect’s arrest, police are offering up to $5,000 for the shooting. Anyone with information can call police at 510-238-3426 or Oakland Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.
