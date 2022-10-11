Community helps Chicago police track down man accused of hitting dog on video – NBC Chicago

Several people are credited with helping police track down the individual seen on video repeatedly hitting a dog in the Lincoln Park community, authorities say.

As the Block Club Chicago first reported, a man was captured on video Sept. 22 as he pulled over in his van, grabbing a dog from the trunk by the neck, dragging it to the outside the vehicle and hitting the animal repeatedly.

“I found it heinous that a man in the middle of the day would pick up a dog and throw it in the street and then start beating it savagely,” said Paula Conrad, who lives near the scene of the attack. “If this is how he behaves in public towards innocent, helpless animals, what are his interactions with children, the elderly, the disabled?”

According to Chicago police, the suspect, Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, Indiana, has been arrested for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

“It’s ridiculous that this is a misdemeanor charge,” Conrad said. “I know it’s not up to the police, but there should be tougher sentences…Hopefully that will include jail time, and the police can keep an eye on this guy now. “

On Sunday, the man took the dog to MedVet in the city’s Avondale neighborhood to be euthanized, Block Club Chicago reported, and was recognized by someone who noticed his van and called police.

“It shows that the community, the media really played a role,” added Conrad. “Obviously the police got together and were able to find and arrest this man and at least put the dog in a safe place at this time.”

NBC 5 contacted the vet’s office for an update on the dog’s condition, but had not received a response as of Monday afternoon.