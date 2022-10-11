A - Z Health Guides
Dealing with Anxiety Disorder Everyday What It’s Really Like live with it
Introduction
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults each year. That’s a lot of people struggling with conditions like panic attacks, social anxiety, and generalized anxiety disorder on a daily basis. But what is it actually like to live with anxiety?
What is Anxiety Disorder?
Anxiety disorder is a mental health condition characterized by feeling of anxiety and fear. People with anxiety disorder may experience symptoms such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and dizziness. Anxiety disorder can be debilitating and make it difficult to go about everyday activities.
Types of Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorders come in many different forms and shapes. Some people experience panic attacks, while others may have generalized anxiety disorder or social anxiety disorder. No matter what type of anxiety disorder you have, it can be a debilitating condition that affects every aspect of your life.
If you suffer from anxiety disorder, you may feel like you’re constantly on edge, never able to relax. You may worry about everything from your job to your health to your relationships. This constant worry can lead to physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems, and fatigue.
Anxiety disorders can be difficult to deal with on a daily basis. However, there are anxiety disorder treatment available that can help you manage your symptoms and live a more normal life. If you think you might have an anxiety disorder, talk to your doctor or a best psychiatrist in Hyderabad for an evaluation.
Causes of Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorders are caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, brain chemistry, and life experiences. Many people with anxiety disorders have a family history of anxiety or other mental health problems.
Brain chemistry: Anxiety disorders may be caused by changes in the brain chemicals that regulate mood. These changes may be due to stress, genetic factors, or other unknown reasons.
Life experiences: Traumatic or stressful life experiences, such as exposure to violence, natural disasters, or the death of a loved one, can trigger anxiety disorders.
Symptoms of Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorders are characterized by a number of symptoms that can be difficult to deal with on a daily basis. These symptoms can include:
• Feeling nervous, restless, or tense
• having a sense of impending danger, panic, or doom
• having an increased heart rate
• Sweating
• trembling
• feeling short of breath
• feeling like you might pass out
• and more.
While symptoms of anxiety can be difficult to deal with, it is important to remember that they are only temporary and will eventually go away. If you are struggling to cope with your symptoms, there are a number of treatment options available that can help.
Treatment for Anxiety Disorder
If you suffer from anxiety disorder, you know that it can be a daily struggle to get through each day. You may feel like you’re constantly on edge, worrying about everything and anything that could happen. It can be tough to cope with anxiety disorder, but there are treatment options available that can help.
One of the most common treatments for anxiety disorder is medication. There are several different types of medication that can be used to help reduce anxiety symptoms. If you’re considering medication for your anxiety disorder, be sure to talk to your doctor about all of your options and what might work best for you.
Therapy is another common treatment option for anxiety disorder. If you choose to see a therapist, they can help you learn ways to cope with your anxiety and manage your symptoms. Therapy can be an effective treatment option for many people with anxiety disorder.
Exercise is also often recommended as a way to help reduce anxiety symptoms. Exercise can help to release endorphins, which can improve your mood and make you feel better overall. It’s important to find an exercise routine that works for you and stick with it.
There are many other lifestyle changes that can also help reduce anxiety symptoms. Some people find that
Living with Anxiety Disorder
It’s not easy living with anxiety disorder. Every day is a battle against your own mind. Anxiety can make even the simplest tasks feel impossible. Just getting out of bed in the morning can be a Herculean effort.
Anxiety disorder is like having a constant weight on your chest. It’s an all-consuming feeling of worry and dread. And it’s always there, lurking in the background, ready to pounce when you least expect it.
For me, anxiety disorder is a daily battle. I have to constantly remind myself that I am strong enough to deal with whatever comes my way. I have to keep moving forward, even when every fibre of my being is telling me to run away and hide.
Dealing with anxiety disorder is not easy, but it is possible. I am proof of that. If you are struggling with anxiety, know that you are not alone. We are in this together, and we will get through this together.
Conclusion
If you live with anxiety disorder, you know that it can be a daily struggle to just get through the day. But there are ways to manage your anxiety and make it more manageable. By understanding your triggers, learning relaxation techniques, and building a support system, you can begin to take control of your anxiety and live a fuller life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is it normal to have anxiety all the time?
Anxiety is a typical human reaction to particular circumstances. If you experience anxiety nearly or constantly, you may have an anxiety condition. Anxiety problems can be treated. You have access to care and support.
What is considered severe anxiety?
Extreme emotions of apprehension or concern that are out of all proportion to the danger. Unreasonable anxiety or terror in response to many things or circumstances
Is anxiety a mental illness?
Anxiety disorders fall within the category of mental health issues. It’s challenging to get through the day when you’re anxious. Sweating and a fast heartbeat are symptoms, along with feelings of unease, panic, and terror. Medication and cognitive behavioural therapy are forms of treatment.
What hormones are released during anxiety?
A threat or fear triggers your body to create the stress chemicals cortisol and adrenaline (either real or perceived.) These steroid hormones aid in coping and readiness. You get anxiety if there is nothing to do.
Non-surgical therapy for urological incontinence
Your therapy will depend on the intensity of your symptoms and the type of urine incontinence you have.
If urine incontinence is the result of an underlying ailment, you may also receive therapy for the underlying illness.
lifestyle alterations
• lifestyle alterations
• training of pelvic floor muscles (Kegel exercises)
• bladder training
Adaptations in way of life
Regardless of the type of urine incontinence you experience, a doctor may recommend that you adopt easy lifestyle adjustments to alleviate your symptoms. For instance, the physician may suggest:
• decreasing your caffeine intake, which is found in tea, coffee, and cola, as caffeine can increase the quantity of pee your body produces.
• adjusting your daily fluid intake, since drinking too much or too little might aggravate incontinence
• weight loss for those who are overweight or obese – Use the healthy weight calculator to determine if your weight is appropriate for your height. Incontinence Treatment Bristol
Conditioning of the pelvic floor muscles
Your pelvic floor muscles encompass the bladder and urethra (the tube that takes urine from the bladder out of the body) and control the flow of urine when you urinate.
Weak or injured pelvic floor muscles can result in urine incontinence; hence, strengthening these muscles is frequently advised.
A general practitioner may recommend you to a specialist for pelvic floor muscle therapy.
The specialist will determine if and to what extent you can squeeze (contract) your pelvic floor muscles.
Your programmed should consist of at least eight muscular contractions at least three times each day and last at least three months. If the exercises are still beneficial after this period, you may continue practising them.
Research indicates that pelvic floor muscle exercise is beneficial for all individuals with urine incontinence.
Electrical stimulation
Inability to engage your muscles of the pelvis may warrant the use of electrical stimulation.
A tiny probe will be introduced into the vagina or anus (if you have a penis). The probe conducts an electrical current, which strengthens your pelvic floor muscles as you exercise them.
If you are unable to perform core stability contractions without electrical stimulation, you may find it difficult or uncomfortable, but it may be useful.
Biofeedback
Biofeedback is a method for monitoring the effectiveness of pelvic floor workouts by providing feedback in real time. There are various distinct biofeedback methods:
• A tiny probe might be placed into the vagina, or the anus (if you have a penis), which detects when the muscles are compressed and transmits the data to a computer screen.
• Electrodes might be inserted to the skin of the abdomen (abdomen) or around the anus; they detect muscle contractions and transmit the data to a computer screen.
There is no evidence to show that biofeedback provides a major benefit to those undergoing pelvic floor muscle training for urine incontinence, however the feedback may inspire some individuals to perform their exercises.
Vaginal cones
The usage of vaginal cones can aid with pelvic floor muscle training. These little weights are implanted vaginally.
Using your pelvic floor muscles, you maintain the weights’ position. When you are able, you advance to the following vaginal cone, which is heavier.
Some women find it difficult or unpleasant to use vaginal cones, yet they may be helpful for stress or mixed urine incontinence.
Bladder training
If you have been diagnosed with urge incontinence, bladder training may be one of the first therapies you get.
If you have mixed urine incontinence, you can also combine bladder training and pelvic floor muscle training.
It entails learning strategies to lengthen the duration between the sensation of having to pee and the actual urination. Typically, the course will run at least six weeks.
Incontinence goods
Despite the fact that incontinence products are not a therapy for urine incontinence, you may find them beneficial for managing your disease while you wait to be evaluated or for your medication to take effect.
Among incontinence products are:
• absorbent items, such as trousers and diapers
• portable urinals
• the use of a catheter
• devices that are inserted into the vagina or urethral to stop urinary leakage, such as during exercise
Medications for stress urinary incontinence
If lifestyle adjustments and exercises do not dramatically alleviate stress incontinence, surgery is typically advised as the next step.
However, if you are unfit for surgery or wish to avoid an operation, the antidepressant duloxetine may be beneficial. This can assist in increasing the muscular tone of the urethra, hence aiding in its closure.
After 2 to 4 weeks of taking duloxetine twice daily, you will be evaluated to see if the medication is useful or producing negative effects. Possible duloxetine adverse effects include:
• nausea
• sore throat
• severe exhaustion (fatigue)
• constipation
Do not abruptly discontinue duloxetine, as this can potentially result in severe side effects. A physician will gradually lower your dosage.
However, duloxetine is not appropriate for everyone; thus, your doctor will review any other medical issues you have to determine if you may take it.
Medications to treat urge incontinence
Antimuscarinics
If bladder training is ineffective in treating urge incontinence, a doctor may prescribe an antimuscarinic.
Antimuscarinics may also be administered if you suffer from urinary retention disease, which is characterized by a regular have to urinate, either with or without urinary incontinence. These are the most frequent antimuscarinic medications used to treat urge incontinence:
• oxybutynin
• tolterodine
• Darifenacin
Oxybutynin is also available as a patch that is applied to the skin twice a week. Typically, they are taken as tablets that are swallowed twice or three times daily.
Typically, you will begin treatment with a low dose to minimise any negative effects. The dose of the medication can be raised until it becomes effective. Possible antimuscarinic adverse effects include:
• sore throat
• constipation
• impaired eyesight
• severe exhaustion (fatigue)
In rare instances, antimuscarinics can cause angle closure glaucoma, which is an increase in intraocular pressure (glaucoma).
After 4 weeks, you will be evaluated to determine if the medication is successful, and then every 6 to 12 months to determine if it remains effective.
To identify whether antimuscarinic is suitable for you, a physician will review any other medical issues you have.
Mirabegron
If antimuscarinics are unsuitable for you, have not benefited your urge incontinence, or have undesirable side effects, mirabegron may be suggested as an alternative.
Mirabegron relaxes the bladder muscle, which assists the bladder in filling and storing urine. It often comes in the form of a daily pill or capsule. Possible mirabegron adverse effects include:
• urinary tract disease (UTIs)
• an irregular or rapid heartbeat
• abruptly observable heartbeats (palpitations)
• a rash
• itchiness
The doctor will discuss any additional medical issues you have to evaluate if mirabegron is appropriate for you.
Medicine for nocturia
A low-dose form of the medication desmopressin may be used to treat nocturia, which is the frequent urge to pee throughout the night, by assisting the kidneys in producing less urine.
A loop diuretic given in the late afternoon may also keep you from waking up in the middle of the night to urinate.
The use of diuretic medication increases pee production and output. By eliminating extra fluid from the body in the afternoon, night-time symptoms may be alleviated.
Loop diuretics are not approved for the treatment of nocturia. This indicates that the product may not have undergone clinical testing to determine its efficacy and safety in treating nocturia.
However, a general practitioner or specialist may recommend an unlicensed medication if they believe it would be successful and the advantages of therapy exceed the risks.
If a general practitioner is considering prescription an unlicensed loop diuretic, they should inform the patient of the risks and advantages involved.
How To Hire The Right Malpractice Lawyer
Medical malpractice cases can be tormenting. Imagine walking into a hospital and getting the wrong diagnosis. The doctors then administer medications for the wrong disease, which ends up bringing costly side effects. These cases can be agonizing. As a victim, you don’t have to keep quiet. It’s your right to get the right medical attention. Report the matter. Hire a lawyer to represent you. You will be paid for the medical malpractice. However, it’s important to hire the right lawyer. Choose a lawyer who understands these cases. Here is how to prepare to meet your Medical Malpractice Attorney in Connecticut.
Confidence Is Key
Confidence is key. Stay confident. Walk into that room with a lot of confidence. There is no need of feeling uncomfortable. Plus, you can always select a lawyer who makes you feel comfortable. During the consultation period, observe the lawyer’s body language. Choose a lawyer who pays attention to what you are saying. Also, choose a compassionate lawyer. He/she should care about your situation.
Best Interests
Choose a medical malpractice lawyer who cares. He/she should have your interest at heart. During the consultation, a good lawyer will ask you questions. A compassionate lawyer who asks how you are feeling. Don’t choose a lawyer who doesn’t seem to care.
Provide All Details
Don’t hide any detail. Tell your lawyer everything. Tell him/her how the mistake happened. Bring your medical records. Narrate events in a chronological order. Don’t complicate things. Simply explain issues.
Look for a notebook. Write down everything. Put down the questions you will be asking your lawyer. Remember, medical malpractice can cause you a lot of pain, suffering, and anger. Top medical malpractice lawyers understand these issues. They will listen to you to the end. Plus, a good lawyer should treat you with a lot of respect.
Ask Important Questions
This is the time to get everything clear. Asking questions will simplify the case. Don’t fear asking any questions. Ask the lawyer about his/her career. Don’t fail to ask about his/her experience. Where did he go to school? What was his/her area of specialization? How long has he/she practiced? Can he/she refer you to his/her past clients?
How many medical malpractice cases has he/she won in the past? How long will the case take? These are some of the most important questions you should ask. Choose a patient lawyer. Ensure that you are hiring an understanding lawyer.
Discuss Payment
Like any lawsuit, prioritize lawyers who accept to be paid on a contingency basis. Under this arrangement, the lawyer will only be paid once the case is won. He/she will take a percentage of the compensation money. Don’t select a lawyer who requests upfront payment.
Assemble All Documents
Bring in all your records. Ensure that you have useful paperwork. The lawyer will assess your documents before designing the best winning strategy. Documents such as medical bills, receipts from therapy sessions, medication invoices, etc. are important in assessing your case.
Also, the lawyer will want to see what your insurance company covers. He/she will go through the other party’s insurance policy. Having these documents allows him/her to build a strong case.
Bring x-ray reports. Ensure that you have photographs of your injuries. Don’t forget to bring pay stubs. If you lost wages, bring with you proof. You also need a W2, text messages, and other important letters.
Having the right information will save time. It helps your lawyer determine how the medical error affected your life.
Be Honest
Tell the truth. Don’t hide any information. Before making the final decision, the lawyer will want all relevant information. Remember, medical malpractice cases are not easy. They involve a lot of legalities. Your role is to provide all the necessary information.
Don’t lie. It won’t help. Lying may complicate your case. Don’t withhold any information. It can jeopardize your case. Give your lawyer every detail for proper preparations.
Read Reviews
Don’t just settle for any lawyer. Conduct a background check on that lawyer. Consider reading reviews from his/her past customers. Research references. Ensure that you are selecting a competent lawyer. Choose a respectful lawyer. Ensure that he/she is available to handle your case.
Medical malpractice cases take time. They require somebody with enough time. A too busy lawyer will not produce the required results.
How To Win Your Claims
Medical negligence cases are on the rise. They have put so many families in agony. At worst, medical malpractice can result in death. At best, it can affect your life. Don’t keep quiet. You have a right to proper medical care. If you are a victim, consult the right lawyer. Choose a lawyer who understands medical malpractice cases. File for compensation. Here are the top tips and tricks for winning a medical malpractice claim.
Document Every Piece Of Evidence
The court will require you to prove your case. The burden of proof will be on your side. Thus, gather all relevant evidence. This includes diagnosis, treatment administered, and bills paid.
Also, take photos of your condition. Keep all bottles of medication taken. Show proof that you have lost wages due to medical negligence. Having everything ready saves time. It allows your attorney to build a strong case quickly.
Keep Your Medical Bills
Don’t throw away any medical bills. Keep all receipts. Give all the bill receipts to your lawyer. Also, if you have missed work, tell your lawyer. Your compensation will be based on the medical bills and other important documents.
Give Truthful Testimony
Don’t lie. Remember, you are dealing with experts. So, be truthful. Speak the truth. Ensure that your statements are consistent. Lying will expose you to prosecution penalties.
Seek Second Opinion
Visit another qualified doctor to get a second opinion regarding your condition. Request the doctor to act as your witness. Liaise with your lawyer when seeking a second opinion.
The Bottom-Line
Meet the right medical malpractice lawyer. Choose a lawyer with experience. Tell him/her what happened. Show him/her all medical reports. You can also seek a second opinion. The above are key things to do before meeting your medical malpractice lawyer.
Can Playing Table Games Aid Your Mental Health?
Though it actually may seem like a frivolous pastime, playing table games can actually have some serious mental health benefits. In fact, recent studies have shown that they can be just as effective as therapy in some cases! So if you’re actually looking for ways to improve your mood or relieve stress, consider picking up a game board and some dice. You may be truly quite surprised at how much fun you have! Let’s take a look at some of the benefits in more detail.
What is mental health, and why is it important?
Mental health is actually a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can really properly cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and can usually contribute to his or her community. Mental health is important because it allows people to function at their best, both personally and professionally. When someone is not mentally healthy, it can affect every aspect of their life.
Mental health is often viewed as a continuum, with “mental illness” at one end and “optimal mental health” at the other. Mental illness is characterized by symptoms that interfere with a person’s ability to function in daily life. Optimal mental health, on the other hand, is a state of well-being in which an individual is able to really meet the demands of life and manage occasional challenges effectively.
There are many different factors that contribute to mental health. These include genes, biology, environment, and psychology. Mental health is also affected by social factors such as income, education, employment, and social support.
Mental health can be positive or negative. Positive mental health is characterized by feelings of satisfaction and happiness. Negative mental health, on the other hand, is characterized by feelings of anxiety, depression, and despair.
Mental health is not static. It can actually change over time, depending on a person’s circumstances and experiences. Mental health can be affected by both positive and negative life events. For example, doing something big like getting married can improve mental health, while a divorce or the truly sad death of a loved one can worsen it.
Mental health is important at every stage of life. For adults, maintaining good mental health can help prevent problems such as depression and anxiety. For older adults, managing mental health can help prevent cognitive decline and memory loss.
Now you know what mental health really is, you’re probably wondering what table games are and how they can help. Here’s some more detail.
What are table games?
Table games are any games that are played on a table, such as board games, card games, dice games, and miniatures games. Table games can be enjoyed by people of all ages and offer a variety of benefits.
Playing table games can improve mental health in a number of ways. For one thing, they can help reduce stress and anxiety. Table games are usually played with a group of people, which can provide social and emotional benefits. Playing table games can help people to connect with others, relieve boredom, and reduce stress. Table games can also improve mental health by providing a sense of structure and routine. They can also help to improve problem-solving skills, boost memory and concentration, and promote creative thought.
Games that require strategic thinking can also help improve cognitive function. And because table games are social activities, they can also help reduce isolation and loneliness. So, if you’re looking for ways to boost your mood or relieve stress, consider picking up a game board and some dice. You may actually be surprised at how much fun you have! The following goes into a little bit more information on the benefits.
Reduce stress and anxiety
One of the most fundamentally significant benefits of playing table games is that they can help reduce stress and anxiety. In fact, recent studies have shown that they can be just as effective as therapy in some cases! So, if you’re actually looking for ways to improve your mood, consider picking up a game board and some dice. You may be truly quite surprised at how much fun you have!
A study that was primarily conducted by the University of California, Berkeley found that playing strategic games can help reduce stress and anxiety. The study found that people who played table games had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol than those who did not play. Cortisol is actually a hormone that is released in response to stress. It is responsible for the “fight or flight” response, which is the body’s natural reaction to danger.
The study also found that people who actually played table games had higher levels of the hormone oxytocin. Oxytocin is literally often referred to as the “cuddle hormone” because it is released when we hug or kiss someone. It is also usually released during periods of intense nurturing. Oxytocin has been shown to have a number of health benefits, including reducing stress and anxiety.
When it comes to mental health, keeping your stress is crucial. And what better way to do that than by playing a game? These games can actually truly help take your mind off of whatever is causing you stress and help you relax. So next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider picking up a board game or card game. You may be truly quite surprised at how much it helps to improve your mood.
Helps your cognitive function
Playing table games can also help improve cognitive function. A recent study at a university found that people who played board games had better working memory than those who did not play. Working memory is actually the ability to remember and process information. The study found that people who played table games had better working memory than those who did not play.
The study also found that people who played table games had a better executive function. Executive function is the ability to plan, organize, and execute tasks. The study found that people who played table games had better executive function than those who did not play.
So, if you’re looking for ways to improve your cognitive function, consider playing some table games! They may be just what you need to boost your brainpower.
Keeps your reflexes sharp
Another benefit of playing table games is that they can help keep your reflexes sharp. A recent study found that people who played table games had better reaction times than those who did not play. Reaction time is the amount of time it takes to respond to a stimulus. The study found that people who played table games had better reaction times than those who did not play.
Your reflexes are important for a number of reasons. They help you avoid danger, and they can help you catch a ball or hit a target. Table games require good reflexes and impressive hand-eye coordination. Mental dexterity is also an important element because you need to be able to think quickly in order to make the right move. So, if you’re looking for ways to improve your reflexes, consider playing some table games! They may be just what you need to stay sharp.
Keeps you sociable
In addition to the mental health benefits, table games also offer a number of social benefits. Table games are a great way to connect with friends and others in your life. They can also help reduce isolation and loneliness. That’s because table games provide an opportunity for people to interact with each other. They also offer a way for people to connect and bond with each other.
When it comes to staying sociable, this is particularly important for older adults. Playing table games could help reduce isolation and loneliness in older adults. Often, people that played table games had lower levels of loneliness than those who did not play. This is because table games can help create a sense of community. They also offer an opportunity for social interaction.
So if you’re looking for ways to reduce isolation and loneliness, consider playing some table games! They may be just what you need to stay connected.
Now you can understand all the benefits on offer, let’s look at a few of the different table games out there that you can play.
Different types of games:
- Casino table games
You can find convenient and user-friendly casino table games at sites like cafecasino.
Casino table games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps. You can also find a wide variety of casino poker games at many online casinos. Just do your research and read some reviews because not all casinos are created equal. So, just be sure to find a reputable online casino like before you play.
- Card games
There are many different card games that you can play. One popular card game is bridge. Bridge is a trick-taking game that is played with partners. The object of the game is to take more tricks than your opponents.
Another popular card game is poker. Poker is a game of chance that is played with cards. The object of the game is to make the best hand possible. Poker is a popular game that is often played in casinos. You can find poker games online as well. This is a card game that is easy to play but hard to master, so you need to be careful when playing with money. Try to find a site that offers free poker games so you can practice before playing with real.
- Chess
Chess is a board game that is played with pieces. The object of the game is to capture your opponent’s king. Chess is a game of strategy and planning. That’s because each player has to think ahead and plan their moves. Also, each player has to be aware of their opponent’s moves.
When it comes to chess, you will find that there are many different variations. Some of the most popular variations are:
-standard chess
-chess 960
– Capablanca chess
-Kriegspiel
Read about these different versions and find the one that you like the best.
- Crosswords
Crosswords are puzzles that are solved by filling in the blanks with words. The object of the game is to solve the puzzle by filling in the blanks. Crosswords are a great way to improve your vocabulary and test your knowledge. Plus, they’re just plain fun! That’s because you get to use your brainpower to solve the puzzles.
There’s also the brain-teaser element. With crosswords, you have to think outside the box to solve the puzzle. This can be a great way to challenge yourself and keep your mind sharp and active.
- Backgammon
Backgammon is a board game that is played with dice. The object of the game is to remove all of your pieces from the board before your opponent does. Backgammon is popular because it is easy to learn and it is a lot of fun.
In addition, backgammon is a great way to improve your strategic thinking. You have to plan your moves carefully in order to win the game.
- 4) Checkers
Checkers is a board game that is played with pieces. The object of the game is to capture all of your opponent’s pieces. Checkers is a game of strategy. That’s because each player has to think very carefully and understand their opponent’s moves. Also, you will see that there are many different variations of checkers.
Some of the most popular variations include:
-standard checkers
-Chinese checkers
Now that you know about some of the different types of table games, what are you waiting for? Get out there and start playing! You may just find that they’re exactly what you need to improve your mental health. Who knows, you might even have some fun in the process! Just remember to stay safe and always read the reviews before playing any casino games online for real. Also, make sure to check the licensing information to ensure that the site is legitimate. Finally, have fun and enjoy yourself! Who knows, you might even luck out and win! Thanks for reading, and good luck!
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Mental health awareness and treatment have changed dramatically over the last few years, with the pandemic bringing more awareness to holistic healing and the importance of the mind-body connection. This has led to an increase in holistic therapy approaches that focus on treating the whole person, not just their symptoms. In this article, we will discuss the different types of therapies available today, why you should consider holistic therapy, and how to find a good therapist.
Mental health and how far we’ve come
Mental health has come a long way in awareness, acceptance, and treatment. In the early 1900s, there were still many misconceptions about mental illness and how to treat it. Mental health was often seen as a weakness, and people were institutionalized and treated inhumanely. In the mid-1900s, there was more of an emphasis on medical treatment, and therapy became more mainstream. However, mental illness was still heavily stigmatized. It wasn’t until recently that mental health started to be taken seriously as a real illness that should be treated with care and compassion. This is thanks to the work of many advocates who have fought for better understanding and treatment. Today, there is still much work to be done in terms of destigmatization and treatment, but we have come a long way from where we started.
Depression and anxiety disorder has always been a global issue, and when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, worldwide lockdown and social distancing resulted in a significant increase in mental health cases. According to the World Health Organization, depression and anxiety increased 25% since the start of the pandemic, with cases continuing to rise, solidifying the seriousness of mental health, and the importance of treatment and overall wellness. This has led to a greater focus on holistic health, which takes into account the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. Holistic therapy approaches have become more popular as people seek ways to cope with stress and anxiety post-pandemic. There are many different types of holistic therapies, with common ones including yoga, acupuncture, massage therapy, aromatherapy, and meditation. These therapies can be used alone or in combination with conventional therapy. To understand holistic therapies and their unique approach to treating mental health, it’s best to first examine some common conventional therapy treatments.
7 Common Types of Therapy Approaches
Conventional therapy or psychotherapy can be broadly categorized into seven main approaches, each used to treat common mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is a type of therapy that focuses on changing negative thoughts and behaviours by recognizing distorted thinking patterns, learning coping skills, and understanding the actions of others and yourself. The focus is on the present problems and how to move forward, not dissecting the past.
- Psychodynamic Therapy: Psychodynamic therapy is a type of therapy that focuses on exploring the unconscious mind to get a better understanding of feelings and thoughts to promote self-reflection and growth.
- Interpersonal Therapy (IPT): IPT is a type of therapy that focuses on relationships and communication to improve social functioning. It’s usually limited to 12-16 weeks and looks at current relationship and communication problems instead of past or childhood issues.
- Counselling: Counseling is a type of therapy that focuses on providing support and guidance to help clients identify problems, find solutions, and work towards life goals. It provides the client with a comfortable space to express and reflect on current and past issues to gain clarity on how to cope and resolve them.
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR): EMDR is a type of therapy that uses eye movements to help people process and heal from trauma. It’s usually used in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by briefly focusing on the traumatic memory to facilitate proper processing, so emotions associated with the memory are stored and handled in a way where it becomes less problematic for the client.
- Exposure Therapy: Exposure therapy is a type of therapy that helps people confront their fears in a safe and controlled environment. Just like it’s name, it encourages clients to expose themselves to their fears in a systemic way to overtime reduce the fearful reaction. It has been shown to be highly effective for anxiety disorders.
- Mentalization-Based therapy (MBT): MBT is a simple and common-sense type of therapy used for people with a borderline personality disorder. It helps people understand and regulate their emotions and thoughts to help them gain a better sense of self, and maintain relationships with others.
As you can see, there are many different types of therapy approaches, each with its own focus, but all targeting purely mental processes to change current thoughts and beliefs. While all of these approaches can be effective, holistic therapy takes a different approach.
How Holistic Therapy is different
What is Holistic Therapy? Holistic therapy is a type of therapy that focuses on the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. Just like conventional psychotherapy, it can be used to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and stress, but instead of focusing on a problem with a narrow focus, it has a broad “whole person” perspective that considers all aspects of the self for treatment. For example, instead of focusing on a person’s emotional reactions and thinking patterns, holistic therapy operates from the belief that the mind and body are connected, and therefore uses body movement, deep breathing, making art, or guided meditation to alleviate the issues and gain a better understanding of self.
Holistic therapies have become popular as more people are seeking effective alternatives to conventional therapy and medications.
Types of Holistic Approaches for Mental Health
Holistic therapy is an umbrella term for different types of techniques that are also commonly used in complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) methods.
These methods help clients gain a better understanding of the different aspects of self and promote a deeper level of overall wellbeing due to the interconnected nature of the approach. Common approaches include:
Hypnotherapy
This is a holistic approach that uses guided hypnotic suggestion to induce a trance-like state to facilitate relaxation, focus, and concentration. It facilitates access to the subconscious mind to better understand underlying thoughts, or modify beliefs to change unwanted symptoms or behaviour such as smoking cessation, weight loss, anxiety, or pain.
Art or creative Therapy
Art therapy is both a holistic approach and a type of psychotherapy that uses art or other creative activities to help people express their emotions and thoughts. Asides from drawing and sculpture, art therapy can also include dance therapy, music therapy, writing, and drama. This approach is most beneficial for those who have a difficult time verbalizing their thoughts and emotions, and need an outlet for expression.
Spiritual Therapy
This holistic approach uses spirituality to help people find meaning and purpose in their lives and to manage grief and loss. Most people associate spirituality with religion, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s really more about connecting to something greater than oneself and finding balance and peace with life. Many spiritual therapists also focus on the mind and body and utilize other methods in therapy such as hypnosis, existential questioning, and meditation.
Meditation
Meditation is a form of practice that uses techniques to achieve a calm, balanced, clear, and stable mind. It often requires being mindful of your emotions and thoughts and training them to achieve a higher state of focus and awareness. Meditation has been practised for thousands of years in many cultures and religions all over the world. Numerous studies have shown the benefits of meditation in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, as well as improving concentration, coping skills, improving sleep, blood pressure, pain, and other ailments.
Energy healing
Energy healing is a practice that involves channelling healing energy from the Universal source to the body to achieve healing and balance by removing energy blocks. Popular types of energy healing techniques include acupuncture, Reiki, tapping, and Thai massage. Although many consider it to be pseudo-science, it is actually rooted in the scientific fact that everything is made up of energy including our physical bodies, down to our cells. Energy healing works with the belief that physical, emotional, and psychological traumas can block or deplete energy, which can manifest into physical ailments and disorders. Energy healers work to correct these imbalances by facilitating flow of energy throughout the body.
Other Mind-Body Approaches
These techniques focus on physical treatment to heal the mind, utilizing the mind-body connection for treatment.
- Acupuncture
- Massage Therapy
- Somatic Therapy
- Movement (ex. Exercise, Yoga, Tai Chi)
- Breathwork
Benefits of Holistic Therapy
Since holistic therapy is a whole-person approach to healing, it also has additional benefits asides from treating mental health issues. The benefits of holistic therapy include:
- Well-rounded, whole-person healing: Holistic healing can help you see connections between different parts of self and how they affect your health and wellbeing. With the mind-body approach, healing usually affects more than one aspect of the self. This can promote self-awareness and growth in more areas than just your mental health.
- Proactive than reactive: Although holistic therapies can be used for treatment, because of its focus on the whole person, it can also be used to prevent illness from occurring or getting worse. This means it is a more proactive approach than reactive, helping the mind and body not just heal, but also get stronger and function at their peak.
- Helps establish Healthy habits: Since holistic therapies often promote prevention as well as treatment, it can help you develop good daily habits to address problems before they affect daily functioning or require more invasive therapy.
- Unique or Specialized Skillset: Since holistic therapies can encompass a broad range of specializations, it’s usually easier to find a therapist with specialized skills that can address specific challenges or issues, and can personalize your therapy to your specific situation and preference. This may be more difficult to find when working with a conventional therapist.
- Fills the gaps in Conventional Therapy: Holistic therapy can be used with conventional medicine for an integrative approach that uses the best of both practices. Utilization of both conventional medicine and holistic therapy can result in quicker and sustained recovery as each approach complements the other, filling in the gaps where needed.
How to find the Right Therapist
There are many types of therapists including psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors, each with their own specialization and different approach. A psychiatrist for example has a medical background and can prescribe medication whereas psychologists can have a background in research, and counsellors in talk therapy. Here are a few things to look for when searching for the best fit therapist for you:
- Licensing and Credentials: Make sure your therapist has gone through the proper training and education by checking licensing and certifications. Some will require a license from your State and Country in order to see you, while others have more flexible requirements.
- Relevant Experience: Look for a therapist who has experience treating people with similar conditions, and look for verified reviews and testimonials.
- Specialization and Focus: Make sure the therapist uses an approach that you’re comfortable with or open to trying.
- Approach and fit: Finding the right therapist is usually more than just merits on a resume. Personality, approach, and communication styles are just as important as qualifications. The best way to gauge the therapist-client fit is to schedule a quick intro call or ask friends, family or your doctor for referrals.
Working with a therapist and healing can take some time and commitment, so finding the right therapist is an important decision. Remember that therapy is not a one size fits all approach and what works for someone else may not work for you. The most important thing is to find a therapist you feel comfortable with and trust to get the most out of your time and money.
If you're considering holistic therapy, Nexia Wellness is a great place to start. The Nexia Wellness platform is a marketplace of holistic health practitioners that showcases a variety of specialists all in one place. This makes it easy to sort through, find, and connect with potential therapists to find the one that best suits your needs and unique self. You can work with a professional in-person or virtually via online sessions, and scheduling your free complimentary session for each potential practitioner is as easy as pressing a button and choosing your date and time.
In the last few years, mental health has emerged out of the unspoken shadows and into the light with increased awareness and recognition of it’s importance in overall health. After the pandemic, more people have turned to holistic and integrative approaches to deal with the anxiety and depression that have become as widespread and even more resistant than the virus itself. Holistic therapy can bridge the gap between conventional psychotherapy and overall wellness, helping us overcome the lingering effects of the pandemic and lifting us away from bad lifestyle habits that we knew we needed to change but never got around to. Nexia Wellness is a brand new platform that has responded to the call for something more than conventional medicine. The platform facilitates connections between qualified holistic practitioners and clients looking for more personalization with treatment through a whole-person approach.
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
Low Dose Naltrexone – What Is It?
Naltrexone has been prescribed for over 40 years and is FDA approved to treat both obesity and opiate dependencies. Any dosage of Naltrexone below 10mg/day is considered to be a low dose, with the typical dosage being around 4.5mg/day. LDN, otherwise known as Low Dose Naltrexone, has also found new and unique uses in the market today.
In most scenarios, LDN is prescribed in capsule form. However, it can also be prescribed in other forms such as troche, creams, or a liquid. Most patients claim to see results within the first few weeks of taking LDN, as patients typically start with a low dose, and increase gradually over a certain period of time.
When prescribed in the low dose form, LDN can help with a multitude of different ailments and issues such as anxiety, depression, inflammation, cancers, chronic pain, immune system dysfunction, and other mental health-related issues, as well.
LDN Increases Endorphin Levels
Back in the 1980s when naltrexone was first introduced, it was used to block opioid receptors. However, the issue with this was that those receptors were initially meant to be activated by endorphins, but opioid drugs also were known to stimulate those receptors. In turn, when prescribed the higher doses of naltrexone, the body was entirely blocking its opioid receptors, thus blocking the body’s production of endorphins, as well.
According to Women’s International, naltrexone, when prescribed in a low dose, only temporarily blocks our body’s opioid receptors which actually causes an increase in the production of our body’s endorphins, increasing the endorphin levels by up to 3x. The increase in endorphin levels helps to not only reduce inflammation but also to relieve pain and improve our overall health and well-being. The increase in endorphins also helps with our body’s immunity and regulates cell growth. Overall, LDN can be extremely beneficial in helping to increase our body’s endorphin levels which, in turn, provides several other unique health benefits to our bodies.
What Else Can LDN Help With?
However, LDN has gained traction in the market for several other reasons aside from its ability to help increase endorphin production. As discussed previously, there are also several other unique health benefits associated with taking low-dose naltrexone. Listed below are a few of the many reasons patients are quickly turning to LDN.
Encourages weight loss
As discussed previously, naltrexone was FDA approved to help those who suffer from obesity. However, when used in a low-dose form, LDN can help to encourage weight loss among users. LDN works to decrease users’ overall desire for food. However, this alone won’t cause you to see dramatic changes in your overall weight. It must be taken in combination with other dietary and lifestyle changes, as well.
Reduces brain fog and overall fatigue
Inflammation within the brain is oftentimes one of the leading causes of brain fog. When taking LDN, it helps to reduce that inflammation, thus also helping to reduce brain fog, as well. LDN can also drastically increase our body’s endorphin production, as mentioned previously. The increase in the number of endorphins being produced can help patients to feel calmer and more at ease overall. It can also contribute to the reduction of pain and inflammation within the body that may cause patients to have a poor quality of sleep.
Lowers markers of inflammation
Again, LDN’s ability to increase endorphin production also plays an integral role in the reduction of inflammation within the body. Endorphins are critical to ensuring our immune health, and when our bodies begin to release more endorphins, it also helps to put our immune systems back into a state of balance. Overall, the upregulation of endorphins being produced improves our overall immune systems, thus also contributing to the reduction of inflammation within the body.
It’s no secret that naltrexone, when prescribed in a lower dose, has several unique benefits associated with its use, and a large number of those unique benefits are correlated with LDN’s ability to increase our body’s endorphin production. If any of the issues mentioned above sound similar to the health concerns you’re currently experiencing, LDN may be a great option for you!
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Remember the days when you were kids? You grew up playing games like catch, running, or playing in the mud. The reality is entirely different today. Most kids are growing up with a screen these days. All kids with access to a TV, smartphone, and video games are couch potatoes. Getting them away from the screen to play outside is a challenging task. However, it’s not impossible! Parents should get creative if they want their kids to spend more time doing activities that help develop their mental and motor skills. Also, going outside helps them stay fit, be in nature (self-healing), and make social relationships.
Necessary for early years….
All these are essential in their early years. If they become couch potatoes instead of playing or doing activities, it will impact their adult life. Experts say too much time in front of screens can make a child obese and lead to chronic illnesses. All this affects their adult life, and weight gain in childhood becomes challenging to lose later. Thus, encourage your kids to go outside more and indulge in fun activities, which will help develop their motor skills and overall personality development.
Here are a few activities to encourage your kids to leave the couch and develop their motor, mental, physical, and social skills.
Install a trampoline
Trampoline is an exciting outdoor activity that every kid is excited to try. If you get the kid away from the screen, all they want to do is run and jump. With a trampoline, the kid will have a reason to go outside. It is also super-fun and helps develop their motor skills, concentration, hand-eye movement, and more. According to the space in the backyard, buy a trampoline online. Install it on soft ground to reduce the risk of injuries. Also, follow the best practice when the kid goes to enjoy the trampoline.
Play-dough
If you see your kids begging to play with dough or play clay, oblige. It makes a mess, but it also helps kids learn so much. It is a fun activity to help you get them off the couch. Moreover, their motor skills develop when they pinch or squeeze the play-lay or dough. Developing motor skills is necessary for young kids. Otherwise, they will find it challenging to pick up utensils or tie their shoelaces.
Get them interested in play-dough by asking them to make shapes, animals, and other things. Then, give them kid-friendly scissors and let them cut them into pieces to make a craft of their liking. Also, try these exciting play-dough ideas with your kids.
Role-play or pretend play
It is exactly what it sounds like, pretending to be someone you are not or playing a character. Encourage your child to become any character they wish to be. It can be a dragon, a princess, a fairy, or even spiderman. Help them create a costume with things you have at home. It will again engage the child to engage and away from the TV. Encouraging role-playing helps a kid to imagine and get creative. You will be surprised to see how creative a child can become during role play. He will write his script, be a hero, and do much more.
Introduce them to sports
Another way to get children to be active and not be couch potatoes is to introduce them to sports. Try enrolling them in sports they show interest in, like hockey, cricket, swimming, basketball, and more. If they are reluctant, give them some time, and they will soon start enjoying it.
Introduce them to other activities, like music
Maybe your kid likes to play instruments, or dancing fascinates him. If that is the case, make them join a class. It also helps develop their personality and motor skills, and they are not glued to their phones.
Go hiking together
An exciting activity to do together as a family is hiking. Going out in nature and learning to hike will greatly benefit a child. Also, it gives you time to bond as a family.
To conclude, these activities will help them get out of the couch and enjoy activities. However, they also follow their elders. So, if you are too invested in the screen, kids will follow. Thus, be involved with their plays to encourage them better.
