Dekalb Woman Runs Into Issues With Spa Unit - Nbc Chicago

Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t understand what he was seeing.

A strong September turned into a promising training camp, and all signs pointed to a team entering the regular season on a wave of positive momentum.

Then it occurred to him. For about two weeks of pre-season, his team trained harder than they played. In training this week, he presented his theory to his team.

“They all agreed,” Malone said.

Malone deduced that going into the exhibition against Phoenix — a 107-105 victory — their two worst days of camp so far were the two exhibition losses his team had suffered. Malone couldn’t say the same for his team’s effort on Monday. They were disjointed and they fought.

No one epitomized that better than Ish Smith, whose late jumper broke a 105-105 tie with 8.9 seconds left.

The only constant in their previous two losses had been a disappointing effort and a shattered transition defense. Even though the bulk of Denver’s firepower — Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — remained on the bench for injury maintenance or rest, there were still some non-negotiables that Malone demanded of his guys.

Here’s what he got against Phoenix.

Hyland’s Luck: Murray emerged from the bowels of Ball Arena about an hour before kick-off with giant ice bags on both knees. He ended up losing them and went through encouraging pre-game training. After honing his hamstrings in Chicago, he didn’t need to play against Phoenix. But his pre-match work was promising nonetheless.

His absence gave way to Hyland, who stepped in to take care of starting point guard duties. His match, of course, was future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. There’s probably immense value in matching the precocious second-year goaltender with Paul. Hyland took advantage of it.

He was composed, scoring 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting in the first half, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. With a confident streak that rarely wavers, Hyland buried two 3-pointers early, including one pretty much from Arvada. His first-half defense — one steal and two blocks — solidified his offseason commitment to basketball’s lesser-heralded side.

His game savvy, in the form of going to Paul and Devin Booker, was also no surprise.

The only downside of his night came in the third quarter when he left the game with a sprained left leg. The injury bug has happened to the Nuggets before.

doorman game: The only regular starter to play on Monday night, Porter was disappointing in his starring role. His shot selection was questionable, and on a few occasions his body language got the better of him after missed looks.

It’s an area he’s struggled with in the past and knows he needs to be better. He’s expressed a desire not to let his attacking struggles bleed into other areas of his game. Like everything at this stage of his comeback, it’s a work in progress.

Old friend Torrey Craig, one of Porter’s off-season sparring partners, harassed him during a 2 of 11 shooting night.

On the plus side, Monday was an opportunity to expose the budding partnership between Porter and Hyland. After the Chicago game, the two said they wanted to play together more, with Hyland’s quickness potentially opening up shooting windows for Porter. It’s an important relationship if the Nuggets end up against both Murray and Jokic, like they did against the Suns.

As for the health aspect, Porter looked great. Before the game, he kicked the ball from the backboard and launched skyward for a highlight dunk.

What defense: A 35-point Suns first quarter, highlighted by seven Phoenix 3-pointers, provided an ominous start to a team badly in need of defensive gains.

But Denver kept the Suns at full strength to just 24 points in the second quarter, limiting both their perimeter shooting and their paint game. Phoenix only managed 22 in the third.

At the heart of that effort was Bruce Brown, who Nuggets fans will love the more they see. He treats every opportunity on the pitch as a chance to show his impact, whether it’s a 3-point shot, operating as a secondary ball handler, or sparring with whoever his matchup is. defensive that night. Brown looked like an undersized boulder as Booker tried to back him down in the second half.