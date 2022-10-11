Demand soars for children’s books about violence and trauma – NBC Chicago

News
As the new school year kicks into high gear, some students have more to worry about than doing their homework: demand has steadily grown for children’s books about traumatic events like school shootings.
Sales of books for young readers about violence, grief and emotions have increased for nine consecutive years, with nearly six million copies sold in 2021, more than double the amount in 2012, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks retail sales of printed books in the United States. .
As rates of anxiety and depression have soared among young Americans, educators and advocates say children’s books can play a role in helping them cope.
“While it may be second nature to try to shield children from the harsh realities of life and scary news, it proves difficult to avoid major societal issues,” said Kristine Enderle, editorial director of Magination Press, the children’s publishing arm of American Psychology. Association. “Children face these issues and challenges in their daily lives.”
A book, ‘I’m Not Scared… I’m Prepared,’ was reprinted multiple times to meet demand after the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde in May, according to the National Center for Youth Issues. , the non-profit group that published the book. . The story, first published in 2014, features a teacher who shows children what to do when a “dangerous person” is in their school.
According to bookseller Barnes & Noble, bookstores across the country see interest in titles in the genre rise and fall based on local and national headlines.
Some newer titles deal directly with real-world gun violence.
In “Numb to This,” a graphic novel released this month, author Kindra Neely details the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon, which she survived, and the aftermath as she attempts to heal amid repeated shootings elsewhere. Initially, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers’ editorial director Andrea Colvin said she was shocked when Keely pitched the idea.
“I had to remind myself that, yeah, that’s what our stories are like now. That’s what young people have been through,” Colvin said.
Michele Gay, whose 7-year-old daughter Josephine was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has turned to children’s books herself to help her two surviving daughters. A picture book she read to them was “The Ant Hill Disaster”, about an ant boy who is afraid to return to school after it is destroyed.
“It was one of many books that gave them comfort and a little bit of confidence to face one more day, one more minute, because we can do this together,” said Gay, who advocates for a better safety in schools. through a non-profit organization, she co-founded Safe and Sound Schools.
Parents should ensure books dealing with trauma are age-appropriate and backed by psychologists, experts say.
It’s important to know whether children are aware of or feel stressed about scary things in the news, said Aryeh Sova, a Chicago psychologist who works with children who attended the July 4 parade in suburban Highland. Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed. in a shootout. A child asking a lot of questions about an event can mean they’re anxious or obsessed with it, he said.
“If it comes from the child’s need, then books could be a great way for children to learn and read with their parents and revise it on their own and process it at their own pace, at their own pace. own pace,” Sova said.
But bringing up violence when a child isn’t concerned about it could unnecessarily increase their anxiety, Sova said.
Some young children are experiencing gun violence at alarming rates, especially in communities of color.
For them, it’s important to start tackling the effects early, said Emmy Award-winning Sesame Street writer Ian Ellis James, known by his stage name William Electric Black. He is the author of the illustrated children’s book “A Gun Is Not Fun”. He said young children in areas affected by gun violence are more aware of it than parents realize.
“They know the flowers, the candles and the cards in the street. They walk beside them every day,” he said.
Through children’s literature and theater, Black works to reduce gun violence in urban settings. “If you start when they’re 5 and come back when you’re 6, 7, 8, 9, you’re going to change the behavior,” he said.
In the spring, he will collaborate with New York Public School PS 155 in East Harlem with a series of gun violence awareness and prevention workshops for young readers, using puppets, storytelling and rehearsal.
“They won’t even get rid of assault weapons here in this country. So my thing is we gotta go and we gotta help them help themselves save themselves,” Black said. “We are really failing at that.”
Colleagues describe Russian commander Sergei Surovikin as ruthless
- Sergei Surovikin is the new Russian Commander-in-Chief and has been dubbed “General Armageddon” by his colleagues.
- He is believed to be behind Monday’s deadly attacks across Ukraine.
- Surovikin led Russian troops in Syria in the early 2000s, according to The New York Times.
Former colleagues describe the new Russian army commander as “absolutely ruthless” and say he has “little respect for human life”. including Monday’s deadly airstrikes across the country
Air Force General Sergei Surovikin was appointed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday to become the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Although it is unclear who issued the directive for Monday’s airstrikes, Surovikin is known to have bombed civilian areas in the past.
A former Ministry of Defense official who worked with Surovikin told The Guardian Australia they were not surprised by the deadly bombing in the Ukrainian capital that killed at least five people on Monday morning.
“Surovikin is absolutely ruthless, with little respect for human life,” the unnamed former colleague said: “I’m afraid his hands are completely covered in Ukrainian blood.”
Because of his ruthless approach to war, his colleagues gave him the nickname “General Armageddon”, according to The Guardian.
According to the New York Times, Surovikin led Russian troops in Syria during the country’s civil war in the early 2000s. Human Rights Watch said he was among the military leaders who could bear “command responsibility for violations committed during the 2019-2020 Idlib offensive” in Syria.
During the Idlib offensive, the Syrian-Russian alliance launched dozens of air and ground attacks that hit homes, schools and health facilities. Human Rights Watch reported that the attacks killed at least 1,600 civilians and displaced around 1.4 million people.
Surovikin was born in 1966 in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and has served in the military since at least 1991, as reported by Al Jazeera. In 1991, he spent at least six months in jail after soldiers under his command killed three protesters in a failed coup attempt in Moscow, The Times reported.
On February 23, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Surovikin was placed on a European Union sanctions list for supporting and implementing policies that undermine and threaten Ukraine’s independence. Ukraine.
Josh McDaniels and Raiders ‘all in’ on late aggressive play call
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to go for a 2-point conversion rather than give up an extra tying point late in the fourth quarter on Monday night, a call his players also supported.
And they did so even as the attempt fell through, with the Raiders ultimately losing to the Chiefs 30-29 to fall to 1-4 at the start of their bye week.
“I felt that in this situation, [Kansas City] had a lot of momentum offensively, obviously in the second half,” McDaniels said. “We had a game in which we felt really good. I thought we would have a look that would give us a chance.”
Josh Jacobs, who rushed for a career-high 154 yards with one touchdown on 21 carries, was stuffed just before the goal line with 4:27 remaining on the game clock.
“That’s what we wanted,” Jacobs said. “We knew we were going to be in this situation. It’s crazy, all week we’ve been talking about third-and-1, fourth-and-1, 2-point play.
“When I got the ball and the safety shot into the hole, I knew it was going to be hairy. I really blame myself because I could have reached the ball. I know we insist not reaching the ball, but it was a situation where it wouldn’t have mattered if I had. So, I’m just going to put that on my shoulders. I could have reached the ball by- above.
After the Las Vegas defense forced a punt, the Raiders took over with 2:29 left and faced a fourth-and-one on their own 46-yard line with 41 seconds left. With no downtime, the Raiders attempted a deep throw rather than throwing the ball in the gut, and quarterback Derek Carr’s pass to Davante Adams fell incomplete as Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow met in the field.
Jacobs said he had no problem with the play call there either, since Las Vegas had no more timeouts.
Carr said he knew the Raiders would go for a 2-point conversion before starting the drive that put them down to one point at 30-29.
“I liked that, I like to be aggressive, especially on the road, I totally agree,” said Carr, who passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while completing 19 of 30 attempts.
“When we scored I was excited, but I was already telling people: ‘Hey, 2!’ And then I looked at Josh (McDaniels), and he said it into my headphones…from my perspective, I thought Josh (Jacobs) was in it, I thought his knee wasn’t touching the ground.
“I mean, we’re so close to having a 31-30 lead,” Carr added, placing her hands inches apart.
Adams, meanwhile, said he was “all in” on the call to go for two.
“You have to buy; it’s the only way to make a play work,” he said after catching three passes for 124 yards, with two touchdowns.
“You have to be for it. It’s (the coaches’) job to make that call, so it was fine with me because I felt we had a chance to make it.”
McDaniels is just 6-21 as a head coach since starting 6-0 with the Denver Broncos in 2009.
“We had a chance,” McDaniels said. “We fought well. They played a bit better than us. We gave ourselves the opportunity to take the lead there and put a bit more extra pressure when they had the ball, nothing more nothing less just being aggressive and trying to win the game I know it was 4:30 (remaining in the game) or whatever time but our team felt good about it and felt like it was the right choice at the right time.
Live Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelensky to address G-7 after airstrikes
Russia launched 84 missiles and 24 drones into Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address.
Of these, 43 missiles and 13 drones were shot down, he said, adding that people across the country should heed aerial alarms because “the danger is still there”. Following the strikes, Ukraine has faced large-scale blackouts and energy teams are working to restore power to all regions, Zelensky said, urging people not to use electricity only when necessary.
He delivered his Monday evening speech from Kyiv, standing in front of the rubble, with cranes and crew members working behind him as he noticed the various buildings damaged by the strikes. And at one point the camera switched from Zelensky to clips of a destroyed children’s playground nearby.
Bachelor in Paradise: An Emotional Breakup Leads to Another Exit
Love wasn’t written in the stars for Michael Allio and sierra jackson.
The October 10 episode of Bachelor in Paradise ended with one of the most promising couples on the island breaking up – and a lot of tension for everyone.
As soon as they arrived on the beach, Michael Allio, 38, from Katie Thurstonthe season of the bacheloretteand sierra jackson27 years old, Clayton Echardthe season of The single personhad an instant connection.
However, as their bond grew stronger, Michael felt familiar walls rebuild. Specifically, the walls he tried to break down as he tried to create a new life for himself and his five-year-old son. james after the death of his wife Laura in 2019.
“She’s starting to create these scenarios where she’s like, ‘I’d be such a good mother-in-law,’” Michael told Bachelor in Paradise bartender Adams Wells. “I think it’s something she’d be great at. I think it’s something she’s interested in. But I don’t know what it’s like to love someone again. That part really scares me.”
Before he could tell Sierra how he felt, however, she tricked him into stargazing on the beach. Not only that, she told Michael that she bought a constellation for Michael and his son, so they never had to be apart.
It wasn’t exactly the right time for a breakup, but Michael moved on.
Coast Guard rescues boaters found ‘fighting off sharks’
The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from the water off Louisiana on Sunday, two of whom were “fighting off sharks” when rescuers arrived, officials said.
The trio were on a fishing trip, but their 24-foot boat sank around 10 a.m. Saturday and a family member reported them late that evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement Monday.
When crews aboard a helicopter and a 45-foot Coast Guard boat found them in the Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the boat’s crew “saw two of the boaters fend off sharks,” as well as injuries to the hands of both boaters, the Coast Guard said.
The three were pulled from the water about 25 miles off Empire, Louisiana, south of New Orleans.
Rescuers used a boat and a helicopter, and the three were airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans, where they were stable, the Coast Guard said.
The sharks would be blacktip, Coast Guard NCO Ryan Graves said.
The species, which is found year-round in the Gulf of Mexico, can grow to about 6 feet long, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Coast Guard credited the relative who reported the boaters were late and the fact that all were wearing life jackets for contributing to the successful rescue.
Boaters were also suffering varying degrees of hypothermia from the time they spent in the water, Graves said.
NYC Deputy BP Diana Richardson fired by Brooklyn Borough Hall President Reynoso
Brooklyn Deputy Borough President Diana Richardson will soon be ousted from mayor’s office following reports that she created a ‘toxic’ workplace.
Richardson’s boss, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, fired her following complaints of bad behavior — including physical abuse — from staff and constituents, according to the Daily. News.
A City Hall spokesperson told the newspaper that Richardson “will no longer serve at Brooklyn Borough Hall” beginning next week.
The former Crown Heights MP has left office to join Reynoso’s team for mayor.
In that role, she allegedly cursed at staff members, violated COVID-19 protocols, stored a bottle of vodka in her office and nearly fought the head of an anti-violence program, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. Daily News.
During this latest incident, Richardson had a disagreement with Camara Jackson, the manager of the Elite Learners anti-violence and mentoring program, and had to be separated from her, Jackson told the newspaper.
Richardson’s behavior and treatment of staff members became so poor that he was asked to work remotely in order to limit his interactions with colleagues, the outlet reported.
Sources said she kept a bottle of Absolut vodka in her office and struggled with simple tasks like emails and scheduling, but would berate Borough Hall employees, according to the Daily. News.
The Brooklyn pol had a controversial past in the state Assembly before joining the mayoral team.
In 2017, she was charged with assault, harassment and threatening for allegedly beating her 12-year-old son with a broomstick.
She confessed to beating him and defended the use of corporal punishment in a video posted on social media last year.
In 2018, Richardson made headlines for throwing an ‘uncontrollable’ tantrum during a closed meeting in which she verbally attacked Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie over the funding of the one of his favorite projects.
Earlier that year, she was accused of anti-Semitism after she made comments suggesting Jews were gentrifying her neighborhood during a community board meeting.
Richardson did not respond to the allegations in the Daily News article.
A spokesperson for the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.
