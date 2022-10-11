Details emerge on Virginia plane crash that killed 23-year-old flight instructor and injured student pilot

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help you make informed decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

After last week’s jobs report, the next big economic data investors are looking for is the latest Consumer Price Index report, which will be released on Thursday. If the CPI shows that prices are still slow to fall, mortgage rates could rise further.

Prices rose 8.3% year-on-year in August, a slower pace from July but still higher than expected. If the September numbers show that inflation is still stubbornly high, it is very likely that the Federal Reserve will choose to raise the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points at its November meeting.

Mortgage rates are not directly affected by the federal funds rate, but investors’ expectations of the impact of Fed decisions on the economy can drive mortgage rates up or down.

An overly hot economy means the Fed will have to continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy, which means mortgage rates could continue to rise this year.

30-year fixed mortgage rates

The current average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.66%, according to Freddie Mac. This is a slight decrease from the previous week.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage. With this type of mortgage, you’ll pay back what you borrowed over 30 years and your interest rate won’t change for the life of the loan.

The 30-year long term allows you to spread your payments out over a long period, which means you can keep your monthly payments lower and more manageable. The tradeoff is that you’ll get a higher rate than with shorter terms or adjustable rates.

15-year fixed mortgage rates

The average 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.9%, down slightly from the previous week, according to data from Freddie Mac.

If you’re looking for the predictability that comes with a fixed rate, but are looking to spend less on interest over the life of your loan, a 15-year fixed rate mortgage might be right for you. Since these terms are shorter and have lower rates than 30-year fixed rate mortgages, you could potentially save tens of thousands of dollars in interest. However, you will have a higher monthly payment than you would with a longer term.

5/1 Adjustable Mortgage Rates

The average 5/1 adjustable mortgage rate is 5.36%, a slight increase from the previous week.

Variable rate mortgages can seem very attractive to borrowers when rates are high, as rates on these mortgages are generally lower than fixed mortgage rates. A 5/1 ARM is a 30 year mortgage. For the first five years, you will have a fixed rate. After that, your rate will adjust once a year. If rates are higher when your rate adjusts, you’ll have a higher monthly payment than you started with.

If you’re considering an ARM, make sure you understand how much your rate might increase each time it adjusts and how much it might ultimately increase over the life of the loan.

Are mortgage rates increasing?

Mortgage rates started to recover from historic lows in the second half of 2021 and have risen significantly so far in 2022.

The Federal Reserve has been struggling to keep inflation in check and is expected to raise the target federal funds rate two more times this year, following increases at its past five meetings.

Although not directly tied to the fed funds rate, mortgage rates are sometimes pushed higher due to Fed rate hikes and investors’ expectations of the impact of those hikes on the economy. .

Inflation remains high, but has started to slow, which is a good sign for mortgage rates and the economy in general.

How can I find personalized mortgage rates?

Some mortgage lenders allow you to customize your mortgage rate on their websites by entering your down payment amount, zip code and credit score. The resulting rate is not fixed, but it can give you an idea of ​​what you will pay.

If you’re ready to start buying homes, you can get pre-approved from a lender. The lender makes a firm credit application and reviews your financial details to lock in a mortgage rate.

How to compare mortgage rates between lenders?

You can apply for prequalification with several lenders. A lender takes a general look at your finances and gives you an estimate of the rate you will pay.

If you’re further along in the home buying process, you have the option of seeking pre-approval from multiple lenders, not just one company. By receiving letters from more than one lender, you can compare personalized rates.

The pre-approval request requires a firm credit application. Try to apply to several lenders within a few weeks, because consolidating all your hard credits in the same amount of time will hurt your credit score less.