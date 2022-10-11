News
Driver who died in head-on crash in St. Paul ID’d as woman, 64
Police identified on Monday a driver who died in a head-on crash in St. Paul as a 64-year-old from St. Paul.
Theresa Shively was driving a sedan south on White Bear Avenue during the collision with a pick-up truck that was going north on White Bear Avenue near Ames Avenue on the city’s Greater East Side, according to Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman. It happened Friday about 7:10 p.m.
Paramedics pronounced Shively dead at the scene, and took the driver and two passengers of the pick-up truck to a hospital — one for minor injuries for and two as a precaution, McCabe said.
Police continue investigating the cause of the crash.
AUDUSD trades at new lows for the year/lowest since April 2020
The AUDUSD
AUD/USD
AUD/USD is the currency pair comprising the Australian Commonwealth of Australia Dollar (symbol $, code AUD) and the United States of America Dollar (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many US dollars are needed to buy one Australian dollar. For example, when AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, that means 1 Australian dollar equals 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the fifth most traded currency in the world, while the US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the spread range from 1 pip to 3 pip. on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Different Types of Traders Many traders consider the AUD/USD to be perhaps the most consistent currency pair when it comes to swing trading, as it has often moved in consistent cycles. That said, each pair presents its own challenges. for traders. AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, at least historically, more reliable than the others. Historically, AUD/USD has been influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, as well as general sentiment and speculation.
fell to the lowest level since April 2020 today and outside of an up-and-down swing zone on the hourly chart, which had confined the pair for the past two weeks of trading. And now?
Sellers are in control. The pair is in a channel on the hourly chart which, if broken higher, might give some bearish buyers more hope. However, there is still a need to break above the 0.6363 low from September 28th and the 38.2% move down from last week’s high at 0.6376. Exceed these levels and buyers will have better luck. Without it, and sellers are still in control.
Rapper Fabolous Spotted With ‘Fat A**’ Instagram Model, Peggy, After Splitting With His Wife Emily B
Rapper John David Jackson aka Fabolous is yet again in another relationship after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife Emily Bustamante, knocked out two of her front teeth, and threatened to kill her along with her father.
However, Fabolous is now in a fabulous situation as he sparks relationship rumors with an Instagram model Peggyx with a huge b-tt just like his ex-wife’s. Fabolous appears to have a thing for huge a-s women but ends up beating them to their near death. Sh-t is wild for a fine gentleman like himself!
The 44-year-old father of three has no time to worry about his kids and the ex-wife he nearly killed or left toothless. But is all set for another romance that will possibly end in the same tragedy. Yeah, jerks will always be jerks.
Rapper Fabolous has a new woman. Media take Out told you guys a few weeks ago that Fab and his wife Emily B split up earlier this year. Now it appear that Fab has a new lady in his life.
The handsome New York rapper was spotted out in Dubai with a beautiful blonde model. Who goes by the name of Peggy. Media Take Out learned that the pair appeared to be in a relationship – and hung out together for the entire evening.
Peggy works as a model and as a celebrity chef in Dubai. She’s a gorgeous girl, with an amazing body. And she looks just like the type of woman that Fabolous seems to prefer.
As Media take Out reported last month, Fabolous and his wife Emily split up. And Emily has moved their kids to Los Angeles, where she plans to start her life over”
Considering a man, that left the mother of his kids deformed, it is difficult to predict a relationship without tragedy. As for Peggy, we wish her beautiful self all the best and hope she stays whole at the end.
What are your expectations, do you think Fab can pull this off without another assault incident? And ooh, remember his infidelity to Emily? Just so you make a sound judgment.
This is Peggy and Fabolous:
After St. Paul’s concessions on rent control, some developers bullish, others still balk
Shortly after St. Paul voters approved a 3 percent cap on annual residential rent increases, the developers behind a proposed six-story, $70 million housing development near Lexington Parkway and University Avenue announced the Lexington Station project was on hold. Minneapolis-based Alatus said the decision was out of its hands, as a major financing partner backed out in late November, just weeks after St. Paul approved rent control.
Then came a new movement in the investment market toward affordable housing and projects that deliver an environmental or social benefit. Even before recent amendments to the city’s rent control ordinance, a new limited partner — a national investor from outside the Twin Cities — chose to back the Alatus project, fully resurrecting it.
“In the last 12 months, it’s been eye-opening, frankly,” said Chris Osmundson, director of development with Alatus. “We’re generally seeing a shift in some of these large investors moving from just trying to achieve the best yield for their investment to some of these larger externalities. It’s a good thing.”
For Alatus, it’s now all systems go. On Sept. 19, contractors with the Anderson Companies were issued an $8 million construction permit for the foundation and footings of what will be a two-year building project at 411 Lexington Parkway — the 304-unit Lexington Station apartment building, half of which will be designated affordable housing. The construction site has been fenced and large yellow excavators have begun moving heaping piles of dirt.
“Obviously, we’re in the ground,” said Shawn Meschke, senior project manager at the Anderson Companies.
The restart of the Lexington Station apartments at the former Amherst H. Wilder Foundation site is a hopeful sign that some developers and their financial backers have once again taken interest in the capital city.
DEVELOPERS SPLIT ON AMENDMENTS TO RENT CONTROL
In light of the city’s recent concessions to developers around rent control, some companies are ready to revisit St. Paul housing projects that had laid fallow over the past year. Others, like Alatus, had restarted projects even before the city council restructured rent control last month.
Still other developers such as the Ryan Cos. — the master developer behind the 122-acre Highland Bridge site — have complained to the mayor’s office that the new rent control amendments don’t go far enough to lure them back to St. Paul. They’ve expressed little interest in restarting projects that were put on hold a year ago.
The slow start for new housing construction in St. Paul has been widely blamed on rent control. From January through July, the city issued building permits for 515 units of new housing, down 31 percent below the four-year average, according to the St. Paul Department of Planning and Economic Development. Those numbers include both single-family homes and multi-family buildings. They do not include simple remodels and additions like a new bathroom.
Then came a series of new amendments to rent control last month. Among the amendments, which take effect Jan. 1, new construction will be exempt from the city’s annual 3 percent cap for 20 years. Beyond that, landlords will be allowed to raise rents on vacant units by 8 percent, plus inflation.
Many developers had hoped instead for full “vacancy decontrol,” which would have allowed them to raise rents as much as they want once a unit goes vacant. Still, for some developers, it’s enough.
“We’re still interested in continuing to pursue projects in St. Paul,” said Osmundson, who noted the Lexington Station project was revived even before the amendments were approved. “The rent control discussion is a discussion we’ll continue to have to have with investors, but the direction the council and mayor have steered this provides some of the necessary tenant protections, and it makes it easier to do projects in St. Paul. On the whole, I feel really good.”
Half the units at Lexington Station will be market-rate, and the other half will be designated affordable, most of those priced at 60 percent of area median income, with about 20 units priced at 50 percent of area median income.
The project requires no federal subsidy, though it is enrolled in the city’s 4D tax incentive program, which offers some property tax relief over the 10-year enrollment period.
MARKET-RATE APARTMENTS AT HIGHLAND BRIDGE STILL ON HOLD
Still, not everyone appears to be on board.
John Wall, the developer behind the downtown Minneapolis-based Wall Companies, has 350 units of housing under construction by Malcolm Yards, a popular indoor food court he developed in Prospect Park, just over the Minneapolis border from St. Paul. Even after recent amendments to St. Paul’s rent control ordinance, he’s not keenly interested in building more housing in either city, given what he sees as the growing number of housing regulations.
“I’m looking outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul right now. That’s a change,” Wall said. “I like Minneapolis and St. Paul. I’ve officed here for 26 years, and all my development has been in Minneapolis and St. Paul.”
Another glaring exception remains the former Ford Motor Co. site in Highland Park, where the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. and a major partner, Weidner Homes, have shown little interest in restarting stalled projects. Weidner Apartment Homes planned as many as 13 buildings — upwards of 2,000 market-rate apartments — at Highland Bridge.
All the Weidner properties but The Collections, the 300 new market-rate units attached to the new Lunds and Byerlys grocery, are still on hold.
RENT CONTROL ADVOCATES
Pointing to the developers, some rent control advocates have raised accusations of acting in bad faith to further influence both the St. Paul ordinance and ongoing discussions about a potential rent control measure in Minneapolis.
“Ryan Companies appears to be using their loud exit from St. Paul as leverage in the Minneapolis rent stabilization process,” said Daniel Suitor, an attorney with the nonprofit Minnesota tenant advocacy organization Home Line. “Their continued posturing despite major concessions to their position gives the whole game away.”
Suitor, as well as a representative of the Ryan Cos., both sit on a 25-member Minneapolis working group that is expected to issue recommendations about a potential rent control policy to the Minneapolis City Council in early 2023. On the west side of the river, the company has been vocal in its opposition to the policy.
“I think Ryan Cos. is moving the goal posts,” Suitor said. “They”ll say, ‘we really need a 20-year exemption.’ And when they get a 20-year exemption, they say ‘we really need 30.’ Their goal is zero rent control. They want to kill it.”
HIGHLAND BRIDGE DEVELOPERS STILL SKITTISH
Efforts to reach Weidner for comment were unsuccessful.
In response to inquiries, Maureen Michalski, vice president of real estate development at the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., issued a written statement Wednesday noting developers have no power to force lenders and investors to direct their money into a particular city. And without adequate investment, the city will have less new housing, which would likely increase housing costs for everyone due to the laws of supply and demand.
“When the master plan for Highland Bridge was developed and approved, it did not account for a rent control ordinance,” Michalski wrote. “We appreciate the council’s approval of a new construction exemption but as stated in our public comments, we remain concerned that it is not enough to encourage investment in new housing production in St. Paul.”
To lower the cost of housing and spur growth, free-market advocates continue to call for less government regulation, which in theory would allow developers to build more units at a cheaper price. On the other hand, housing advocates have cautioned that without tenant protections such as rent control, property owners will continue to price their units at whatever price the market will support, regardless of cost savings.
Bay Area News Group Male Athlete of the Week
Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Time) boys Athlete of the week poll.
For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of nominees who have stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner.
This week, we consider performance from October 3-8.
Polling stations close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Vote as many times as you want until then.
But please note: Email votes are not counted.
Scroll down for the poll.
Winners are announced each Friday online and, beginning September 30, in the print edition of the Mercury News and East Bay Times sports sections.
Candidates for future Athlete of the Week polls can be nominated at high [email protected].
We accept applications until 11 a.m. each Monday.
We also review statistics submitted to MaxPreps by team coaches/statisticians.
On to the nominees:
Luke Bachler, Sacred Heart Prep Water Polo: During the Elite 8 tournament at Studio City, the senior netted 11 goals, three assists and three blocks from the field as the Central Coast Section powerhouse reached the semi-finals.
Jake Bianchi, Menlo School Football: In Menlo’s 30-10 win over Aragon to open PAL/SCVAL Bay Division play, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior completed 15 of 20 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights. Menlo improved to 4-2, 1-0.
Salvador Espinoza, Lincoln-San Jose football: The 5-foot-7, 145-pound senior ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries as Lincoln, playing on the road, beat Christopher 27-17 in a Blossom Valley Athletic League opener on Mt. Hamilton Division. Both teams entered the match undefeated. Espinoza rushed for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Lincoln is 6-0, 1-0.
Jordan Fuentes, Live Oak soccer: The senior rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 21 attempts as Live Oak edged Oak Grove 41-14 to start Blossom Valley Athletic League Mt. Hamilton play. Fuentes has rushed for 704 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Live Oak is 5-1, 1-0.
Jackson Harris, Berkeley Soccer: The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior wide receiver played one game in Berkeley’s 27-23 win over Moreau Catholic to open Mission MVAL/WACC Division play. Harris caught 13 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown as the Yellowjackets improved to 3-3, 1-0. He had at least 139 receiving yards in four of the team’s six games.
Nolan Lynch, Willow Glen Water Polo: The senior keeper made 16 saves and two assists to lead Willow Glen to a 9-6 non-league win over Soquel. Earlier in the week he made 10 saves as Willow Glen beat Leigh 11-8 in a Blossom Valley Athletic League Mt. Hamilton Division game. Willow Glen started this week 11-4, 3-0.
Thomas Miller, footballer James Logan: The senior threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 34-0 rout of San Leandro in an MVAL/WACC Foothill Division game. Miller had 12 of 19 attempts as Logan improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Aaryan Shah, Irvington Football: In a thrilling game in which the lead changed hands five times, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior quarterback and team captain scored three touchdowns as Irvington beat Washington-Fremont 36- 31 in the Mission MVAL/WACC division game. Shah rushed for 152 yards and completed 9 of 11 passes for 107 yards as the Vikings improved to 5-1, 1-0.
Jaivian Thomas, McClymonds football: In McClymonds’ 45-42 home win in Oakland over San Ramon Valley, the senior rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the way. Thomas rushed for 669 yards and nine touchdowns this season for a team that is 4-1.
Zackary Zepeda, Westmont Soccer: In his team’s 35-0 win over Sobrato, the senior completed 6 of 7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 21 yards and three touchdowns on three carries. He has 13 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns this season. Westmont is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Santa Teresa-Valley Division of the Blossom Valley Athletic League.
Take our poll
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Monday.
Police put up crime-scene tape in an alley off York Avenue, near Frank Street, and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office arrived at the scene in the early afternoon.
The police department said they will provide information about the incident later Monday.
49ers’ George Kittle calls for surface continuity between NFL stadiums, faces ‘shitty turf’
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has become the latest player to criticize the league’s use of grass pitches in stadiums, which players say is part of the cause of some injuries.
Kittle made his comments after the 49ers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. North Carolina. As the 49ers entered the win column, the team suffered a handful of injuries in the game. Linebacker Emmanuel Moseley was one of them, reportedly suffering an ACL injury in the game. The team also feared that Jimmie Ward had broken his hand.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
The star tight end explained why the NFL allows teams to use different surfaces, comparing the situation to the NBA.
“What puzzles me is if you don’t impose grass, why don’t the grass pitches have the exact same grass, so guys get used to playing on the same grass everywhere But every court has a different turf,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.
“NBA guys don’t play on different ice, what do we do? Hockey guys don’t play on different ice all the time. It’s ice. So I would like just that we play on a similar surface every week, week so your body doesn’t just face a different, shitty turf.”
CARDINALS’ JUSTIN PUGH EXPLICITLY DEFENDS MATT AMMENDOLA AFTER MISSED GROUND GOAL: ‘HE’S NOT A F—ING GUY’
He praised the grass pitch at Levi’s Stadium.
“I thought it was ok turf. But turf from turf. It is what it is. I would much rather play on turf. That’s why I love Jed York. We have the most beautiful turf of the NFL,” he added.
The grass-court controversy resurfaced earlier this season when Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact torn ACL injury at MetLife Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. also tore up turf fields back in the day.
“Get rid of all this my fkngether bro. Billions won on this game, I don’t understand why we can’t play on grass,” he tweeted. “This shxt is rough. Pray for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart”
